Martha Stewart admits Craig Melvin’s spill had nothing to do with her offensive costume



Martha Stewart has long been known as a smug asshole who talks smack about other celebrities. Before Martha decided to dress as a “homeless person” for Halloween this year, she really hadn’t offended the general public. Given her personality, it seems to have been a long time coming. After the backlash over that costume, which she posted to Instagram and deleted, Martha issued a half-apology with the laughable explanation that she was trying to bring awareness to homelessness and that she supports charities serving the homeless. (God’s Love With Deliver does not, in fact, serve the homeless.) She also posted a defensive comment on Just Jared’s Instagram post about it, and eventually half-blamed Today Show’s Craig Melvin, claiming that Craig had spilled chocolate on her original costume and she had to change. Only of course the spill had nothing to do with Martha’s costume choice a day later. We know because she sort-of came clean about it on the Today Show this morning, to Craig Melvin. Good. Martha didn’t volunteer this information, she had to be prompted by Craig. Here’s part of what they said and the video is below.

Why was I dragged into it?

I was making a joke. I was giving a talk and I just made a joke that you had spilled chocolate on me and so I couldn’t wear that costume. I did apologize for spilling the chocolate. To be clear, there was no connection between that and the costume later. What lessons did you [learn]?

Pay closer attention to social issues. Be aware. I’m aware of all those social issues as you can imagine. I care desperately about all the problems facing us. But I made a mistake. I mean I was stupid. What else can I say? I’m so sorry and I hope that my followers and my fans and and the rest of America forgives me for doing something that was not meant in any way to be a bad thing.

[From Today Show Transcript on YouTube]

Martha was lisping and looked like she was struggling to speak in this clip. I would guess that she just got some fresh filler. She sounded like she was giving a book report from a synopsis she read on Wikipedia. “Oh what else… I’m sorry I didn’t mean it.” It’s so rich of this 85-year-old multi-millionaire to claim that homelessness and poverty are among the problems facing us. She’s never had to worry about where her next meal is going to come from.

I’ve embedded the clip below where Craig spills chocolate on Martha’s Olympic outfit. Craig is dressed as Snoop in his Olympic gear. Do you mean to tell me that Martha Stewart planned to wear the same costume she wore on The Today Show to a party the next day?