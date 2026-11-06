Martha Stewart admits Craig Melvin’s spill had nothing to do with her offensive costume

Martha Stewart has long been known as a smug asshole who talks smack about other celebrities. Before Martha decided to dress as a “homeless person” for Halloween this year, she really hadn’t offended the general public. Given her personality, it seems to have been a long time coming. After the backlash over that costume, which she posted to Instagram and deleted, Martha issued a half-apology with the laughable explanation that she was trying to bring awareness to homelessness and that she supports charities serving the homeless. (God’s Love With Deliver does not, in fact, serve the homeless.) She also posted a defensive comment on Just Jared’s Instagram post about it, and eventually half-blamed Today Show’s Craig Melvin, claiming that Craig had spilled chocolate on her original costume and she had to change. Only of course the spill had nothing to do with Martha’s costume choice a day later. We know because she sort-of came clean about it on the Today Show this morning, to Craig Melvin. Good. Martha didn’t volunteer this information, she had to be prompted by Craig. Here’s part of what they said and the video is below.
Why was I dragged into it?
I was making a joke. I was giving a talk and I just made a joke that you had spilled chocolate on me and so I couldn’t wear that costume.
I did apologize for spilling the chocolate. To be clear, there was no connection between that and the costume later. What lessons did you [learn]?
Pay closer attention to social issues. Be aware. I’m aware of all those social issues as you can imagine. I care desperately about all the problems facing us. But I made a mistake. I mean I was stupid. What else can I say? I’m so sorry and I hope that my followers and my fans and and the rest of America forgives me for doing something that was not meant in any way to be a bad thing.
[From Today Show Transcript on YouTube]
Martha was lisping and looked like she was struggling to speak in this clip. I would guess that she just got some fresh filler. She sounded like she was giving a book report from a synopsis she read on Wikipedia. “Oh what else… I’m sorry I didn’t mean it.” It’s so rich of this 85-year-old multi-millionaire to claim that homelessness and poverty are among the problems facing us. She’s never had to worry about where her next meal is going to come from.
I’ve embedded the clip below where Craig spills chocolate on Martha’s Olympic outfit. Craig is dressed as Snoop in his Olympic gear. Do you mean to tell me that Martha Stewart planned to wear the same costume she wore on The Today Show to a party the next day?
As I write this, I don’t see any other comment…I believe it’s because we are collectively sitting here, mouths hanging open, thinking…how did she…make it…worse…wtf.
Oh, and FOH with “not meant in any way to be a bad thing”–how dare she try to be too clever by half with her “it’s a good thing” play on words. Ugh, Martha, we would have gone to the barricades for you!
At some point, in her garbled attempts to explain herself, did she actually apologize to Melvin for her “joke” that dragged him into her messiness?
At least she thanked him. smh
You don’t see too many homeless in cable knit, mid calf, Irish wool sweaters or puffy vests.
Martha’s never been nice.
This dame irritates me so much. First of all, I never bought into that “trying to raise awareness” crap she said before. After so many explanations, now it’s because Craig Nelson spilt something on her sweater?! Is that the only sweater she owns? Even if it were, can’t she afford to clean it, or have him (or the show) get it cleaned? Anyway, this newest explanation of hers — an accidental spill — meaning that it was unexpected disproves any “I wanted to bring awareness to the plight of the homeless” because, in order to bring awareness, your actions must be intentional and not the result of grabbing something at the last minute. Can’t she just make up her mind?
I have never bought into the whole “Martha
Stewart is an icon, so cool, etc etc “ bull. She is a rich white woman who was convicted or a rich person crime. She doesn’t care about normal people. Being friends with Snoop does not make her cool. Snoop is a wanna be who grabs at wherever he can. I hope she is phased out.
She’s been horrible and problematic for decades, and that an 85-year-old is just “learning” to “be aware of social issues” is going to make me eye-roll into another dimension. She’ll die a gross, nasty woman. Mutton dressed up as lamb.
Good for Craig Melvin. It was very convenient to blame her misstep on a black man. Plus she’s 85 years old, why is she acting like she’s hearing about homelessness for the first time? She should have just announced a huge donation to a homeless charity.
Co-sign this. I’m so glad Melvin was given the chance to exonerate himself. Shameful attempt by Stewart to throw a POC under the bus.
Is this how she sounded defending herself on the witness stand? No wonder she went to prison.
I mean…. ugh – I got so much ICK about this whole thing.
Martha has been problematic for YEARS, but I think people only really connect the dots when they see clips of her behaviour, like that Halloween segment, and then another “incident” comes along that reinforces the pattern. I find her absolutely insufferable. She’s condescending, humourless, ungracious, and seems to have very little interest in treating people with basic courtesy.
Did you see how she spoke to the hosts during that segment? There was absolutely no reason for it. She doesn’t NEED to behave that way; she CHOOSES to. She gives off those old-school, wealthy, entitled 1950s white society woman vibes, where everyone is expected to know their place and accommodate her every whim. And yes, I know those women still exist! I genuinely don’t understand how she’s managed to escape the kind of backlash other public figures have faced for far less.
Which brings me to Daisy on RHONY. People keep commenting on how condescending, entitled, and socially superior Daisy comes across, but consider that she’s worked for Martha for nearly 20 years. That’s two decades of being immersed in an environment where this kind of behaviour appears to be normalized, if not encouraged. I’m not suggesting Daisy has no responsibility for her own behaviour, but I do think people underestimate how much someone’s professional environment can influence their mannerisms, attitudes, and expectations of others.Frankly, when I watch Daisy, I see a lot of Martha’s influence, and suddenly some of that behaviour makes a whole lot more sense.
Martha getting a drubbing feels like the zeitgeist that has now entered the world. Keep it coming!
Martha gives me maga vibes. I think she actually meant this costume as an insult and thought the right wingers would defend her. Just like right wingers, when called out, gaslight and blame someone else.
Martha. You’ve already smeared dirt all over yourself with this mess.
Stop. Digging.