Prince Harry is transitioning from Chief Impact Officer to senior advisor at BetterUp

It had been a minute since we heard anything about Prince Harry’s work with BetterUp, the mental-coaching company. In 2021, Harry signed on as Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, and because of his name, BetterUp saw their profile rise significantly nationally and internationally. The British tabloids always tried to make it sound like Harry was supposed to be clocking into work at BetterUp every day, but it was clear that his CIO work was sort of like a brand ambassadorship more than anything else. Well, big news dropped on Friday – Harry is transitioning from CIO to “senior advisor.”

Prince Harry is stepping into a new role at BetterUp. Alexi Robichaux, the coaching and mental health company’s CEO and cofounder, announced on Nov. 6 that the Duke of Sussex will transition his role at BetterUp to a senior advisor after serving as the chief impact officer since 2021.

Harry’s transition to a less intensive role comes after his family recently relocated from California back to the U.K.

Robichaux said in the announcement, “In this new capacity, he will focus on key projects with some of our largest enterprise customers, working alongside our team and the leaders we partner with. The move also gives him more time to grow his portfolio of investments, pursue new business opportunities, and continue his support of philanthropic causes close to his heart.”

“Harry, thank you for what you’ve helped build here. I’m glad we get to keep doing this work together in this new capacity,” Robichaux also said.

Robichaux said in the announcement that he and cofounder Eddie Medina were impressed by Harry’s “adept understanding of the power of coaching, and he championed our belief that coaching should be available to people everywhere. When he joined us, he was one of the most prominent voices making the case for mental fitness.”

Prince Harry joined BetterUp after meeting Robichaux through a mutual friend and using the company’s resources.

“I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable,” Prince Harry said in 2021.