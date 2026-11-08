Prince Harry is transitioning from Chief Impact Officer to senior advisor at BetterUp

It had been a minute since we heard anything about Prince Harry’s work with BetterUp, the mental-coaching company. In 2021, Harry signed on as Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp, and because of his name, BetterUp saw their profile rise significantly nationally and internationally. The British tabloids always tried to make it sound like Harry was supposed to be clocking into work at BetterUp every day, but it was clear that his CIO work was sort of like a brand ambassadorship more than anything else. Well, big news dropped on Friday – Harry is transitioning from CIO to “senior advisor.”
Prince Harry is stepping into a new role at BetterUp. Alexi Robichaux, the coaching and mental health company’s CEO and cofounder, announced on Nov. 6 that the Duke of Sussex will transition his role at BetterUp to a senior advisor after serving as the chief impact officer since 2021.
Harry’s transition to a less intensive role comes after his family recently relocated from California back to the U.K.
Robichaux said in the announcement, “In this new capacity, he will focus on key projects with some of our largest enterprise customers, working alongside our team and the leaders we partner with. The move also gives him more time to grow his portfolio of investments, pursue new business opportunities, and continue his support of philanthropic causes close to his heart.”
“Harry, thank you for what you’ve helped build here. I’m glad we get to keep doing this work together in this new capacity,” Robichaux also said.
Robichaux said in the announcement that he and cofounder Eddie Medina were impressed by Harry’s “adept understanding of the power of coaching, and he championed our belief that coaching should be available to people everywhere. When he joined us, he was one of the most prominent voices making the case for mental fitness.”
Prince Harry joined BetterUp after meeting Robichaux through a mutual friend and using the company’s resources.
“I was matched with my coach who, quite frankly, is truly awesome and has always given me sound advice and a fresh perspective, which is so valuable,” Prince Harry said in 2021.
[From People]
Look at the whole board – the UK move, combined with Harry transitioning to a lower profile advisory role with BetterUp, combined with the Sussexes making huge moves to downsize Archewell Productions and their foundation (Archewell Philanthropies), combined with Harry stepping down from African Parks’ board in August. Harry, much more than Meghan, is making moves like he believes he’s becoming a half-in working royal. I’m not saying that he’s worked out a secret deal or whatever, I’m saying that in his mind, he’s clearing his path towards becoming half-in, with or without the monarchy’s blessing. And what’s crazy is that by the looks of things, he’s just out there, doing all of it on his own. His father and brother want no part of it.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, screencaps from a BetterUp video.
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San Francisco, CA – Prince Harry, ‘chief impact officer’ at coaching platform BetterUp, appears onstage with BetterUp co-founder and CEO Alexi Robichaux at the ‘BetterUp Uplift’ two-day event at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Harry and Alexi spoke for 40 minutes onstage at the event. They discussed children, International Women’s Day and their respective careers. BetterUp is based in San Francisco.
Pictured: Prince Harry
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San Francisco, CA – Prince Harry, ‘chief impact officer’ at coaching platform BetterUp, appears onstage with BetterUp co-founder and CEO Alexi Robichaux at the ‘BetterUp Uplift’ two-day event at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Harry and Alexi spoke for 40 minutes onstage at the event. They discussed children, International Women’s Day and their respective careers. BetterUp is based in San Francisco.
Pictured: Prince Harry
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San Francisco, CA – Prince Harry, ‘chief impact officer’ at coaching platform BetterUp, appears onstage with BetterUp co-founder and CEO Alexi Robichaux at the ‘BetterUp Uplift’ two-day event at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Harry and Alexi spoke for 40 minutes onstage at the event. They discussed children, International Women’s Day and their respective careers. BetterUp is based in San Francisco.
Pictured: Prince Harry
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San Francisco, CA – Prince Harry, ‘chief impact officer’ at coaching platform BetterUp, appears onstage with BetterUp co-founder and CEO Alexi Robichaux at the ‘BetterUp Uplift’ two-day event at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Harry and Alexi spoke for 40 minutes onstage at the event. They discussed children, International Women’s Day and their respective careers. BetterUp is based in San Francisco.
Pictured: Prince Harry
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit the Trinity Buoy Wharf site of The Prince’s Foundation.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit the Trinity Buoy Wharf site of The Prince’s Foundation.
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Oh, Harry. When will you learn?
Hmm which is it- were certain moves like downsizing the charitable arm of Archewell made well in advance because of wanting to rejoin the taxpayer funded (TF) royal ranks or was the relocation last minute? Cant be both
It was Archewell foundation not the production co that downsized at the end of 2025 & coincided with the news James holt would be stepping back & relocating to uk. The only change to Archewell productions has been the non fiction head leaving this November but considering she’s been there like 6 years and they have announced 4 scripted projects over the past year maybe non fiction isn’t a focus there for now & makes sense to move on.
I don’t understand why stepping back from African parks would have an impact on being a TF royal. He was president of African parks as a TF royal & those types of patronages are the bread and butter of the TF royals ‘work’. It would even make more sense to keep that role if planning to rejoin as a TF royal. I think AP was simply a board refresh as their statement said and he had been there a long time. I’m sure the various controversies connected to the charity didn’t help
I think this Better up move is because Harry won’t have as much time as an exec there because this new venture he’s been talking about with veterans is launching within the next year.
Also we just learnt that Harry is appealing the Fail decision. If the appeal succeeds that’s more court time. We’ve had briefings from people like Richard palmer that the end of Harry’s press lawsuits would make it easier to establish ‘trust’ with his Windsor relatives. I don’t see how appealing the case & continuing action against one of the palace’s best press friends fits this theory about Harry becoming a TF royal again.
That last point is a good one. He won’t be making friends with the family anytime soon with that being revived again.
If this is true, it’s kind of remarkable, isn’t it? To be “half in” without the king’s approval, without the heir’s approval, without royal security or infrastructure or financing. And actually, despite global disapproval (including by his fans) and outright daily threats by the RF and sabotage by the press.
Then again…maybe this isn’t true…
I’d believe they were planning on educating the children in the UK before I believed this half-in stuff, and I’m skeptical about that. But H&M are obviously clearing the decks for something. My guess would be, they want flexibility for – other – changing priorities. From this point forward, given their ages, the children’s education and activities will be a major focus. Meghan appears to be gearing up to expand As Ever. She’s got the flexibility to spend a month or two in Australia doing a cooking show – they’re not limited to living in the US or UK. Harry has talked about starting a for-profit venture related to veterans – he was just in NYC having some kind of meetings. He was CIO with Better Up for five years, a good stretch, as we just said about the production head who departed; he gave them what they needed as CIO, no surprise if both sides are ready for a different role. There’s plenty of reasonable explanations for the recent changes if you’re not wedded to the idea that Harry wants back in to the royal circus.
Speaking of As Ever, I just received my catalog in the mail yesterday. I didn’t know they’d be doing old school advertising like mailing out catalogs. It even includes a recipe!
Sorry but people sound ridiculous calling Harry half-in/out. It’s referring to being a working Royal and being in or out. Harry is out. There is no way that Charles and especially William would allow him to be a working Royal again. Besides anybody can do charity. Making it his focus doesn’t mean he’s trying to be a working Royal again. Although I do feel like it’s something he wants.
Harry needs to move on. He should not forget how he and meghan and their children were treated
I think the idea that he’s moving towards being “half-in” is interesting but it’s pure speculation. As we’ve seen over the last few months, we have no idea what Harry and Meghan have planned. My personal theory is that they will head back to California when Invictus is done but who knows?
So true – we have no idea. And at this point, what does “half in” even mean? That door was closed long ago. The only way to be even partly “in” is if the door has opened again, which it hasn’t.
As for what Harry is doing now, how is that different from what he’s been doing all along? He finds something he’s interested in and he does it. The he finds something else and he does that. He helps set things in motion and moves on. This idea that you have to do one thing and nothing else, and do it in one place and nowhere else, forever – that’s so 20th century.
Seriously. He’s not “half in” anything. He’s simply living in the same country.
Time will tell if that changes, but right now he’s ALL OUT
I said it before and I will say it again. All this does not tell me this is for a short stay in the uk . Like no one would do this to two small children. Enrolled them in a British school for a short period. I say that because Harry said he wants them to have a British education. He didn’t realize how important that was to him. So I ask how can they get a real British education in a short period? That can’t so yeah, this is for years to come. I also believe that Meghan went along with this because she was or is still hoping that once Harry got back to the uk and his dog s family continued to be their true d shit Windsors self , maybe Harry would finally see the light and hightail it back to Cali . Makes me wonder how long before they sell that Cali house . Doria must miss those babies something crazy
People go overseas or to another office to work for a few years all the time. And their families come along. My dad took a job in Europe for two years when I was Archie’s age. I have incredible memories from it, and a deep knowledge that American suburban life isn’t the only way to live happily. It’s probably better to do it at this age, because kids make new friends much more easily than they do when older.
People focus entirely on avoiding possible harms these days and end up with far less fulfilling lives because of it.
Harry said in the GQ interview recently that they were staying for a few months. A few months is 3 to 4 months. Th same length of an extended period and fall just like their statement said. Y’all have to stop putting how y’all live y’all lives on them. They said their on an autumn seasonal stay and that’s how it is. Periodt!
I have to disagree Kaiser, I don’t think that this move to senior advisor signals anything more than a change of position with the company. Also, I don’t think Harry is angling for any kind of position back inside the Firm. He seems content working with the causes and charities that he wants to work with and having the freedom of inviting whichever press he wants, instead of being bound to the rota. The reason for this is, Harry knows/assumes that Charles probably has maybe a decade of being king and then William will have that job and there’s no way that William would allow Harry within 10 yards of the Firm. So why would Harry hitch himself and his wife and kids to a position with a short shelf life? By then they’d be in their 50s and basically starting over again, I just don’t think so.
I agree with this.
I think one mistake we make as Sussex fans – or really fans of any celebrity in this online social media world – is that we attribute too much meaning to every move and all these ulterior motives to actions that sometimes just are what they are. (and I say this as someone who loves a good conspiracy theory, you all know that.)
Here, I think its probably as simple as Harry doesn’t have the time he previously did to commit to BetterUp, but doesn’t want to leave the company completely, so they’ve reworked his role.
Sorry to say this, but sometimes it seems you all believe the story about Harry being dumb. He knows very well his father won’t be around forever. He knows there won’t be enough Spare on salty islands for him and his raging brother, when he is no longer King in name only. And he certsinly won’t want to go back to ribbon cutting and scapegoating. So why on earth should he angle for half-in/half-out? I’m sure they have a reason to be where they are. Away from Trumps cruel immigrants bashing, close to prevent chandaukaing the Invictus Games and ready to drag the Mail in court again. I trust in him. And even more in a mature, intelligent and independent lady named the Duchess of Sussex.
@Suoutdoors, I don’t know if you meant to reply to @Becks, but I can assure you that she definitely doesn’t think Harry is dumb.
(If your comment posted in the wrong place, ignore me and carry on!)
When you’ve already decided why someone is doing something, everything they do supports that decision. I can’t fathom why Harry would be working towards being a half in again, especially since he’s never even intimated that.
Wanting your kids to know your side of their heritage, being sick of being at odds with your immediate family, wanting your kids to have a shared connection with your culture and extended family, in the way they have been able to for six years with their mom’s isn’t a capital crime.
As for this specific news Harry said himself that he was looking into a commercial venture. This role takes him out of the admitted spokesman role, and gives him the ability to actually make deals. That in reality sounds like someone who is trying to earn money, not someone looking for ways to stop earning money to get back on the public teat.
It seems that it’s the RF and BM that insist that any discussion of Harry has to include various forms of royal labeling such as half-in, and multiple comparisons to other people and states of being, and ruminations about how EVERYONE feels affronted by — fill in the blank.
How does Harry want to spend his day? Maybe less of one responsibility that he’s had for several years and more of something more interesting. He’s working it out, as WE ALL DO as we plan our schedules. “Harry is transitioning to a new role…” is a complete sentence. Why are we allowing the media to dictate that this has monumental royal importance?
From the beginning of “move news” I was firmly convinced that this was about more than Invictus and British schools. Something big is afoot. Big. Meghan is too happily on board for there not to be a really good reason.
I agree and with suoutdoors above. We don’t know what is going on, but something is. And it is not about Harry being a working royal. I trust them… both of them… to do what is right for…them. They don’t have to do what we think they should do.
Sorry guys, to me, this reads like they are winding down all their activities, looks like someone wants to go home to the UK and back to what they were doing, and someone wants to keep a door to the states and keep a home there. This is like a trial UK 2.0.
I think both Harry and Meghan know there’s absolutely no feasible way of them staying there once Chuck is gone. William would make their lives intolerable. That’s why they’re doing now, JMO
Having read the statement, it would seem the reason why he’s stepping down as an employee of Better Up has nothing to do with this perceived desire to be a half in working royal. That will only happen if he leaves Meghan and the children and apologizes to the Royal Family. So I’m putting that aside, he’s become a Senior Advisor because he’s about to start his own business. The statement says he wants to focus on his own investment and business opportunities. I have no reason to disbelieve this.
Plus Harry becoming a half in working royal means that he would have to give up his freedom and control of his life to the Palace. I just don’t see him being eager to do that.
@AmyBee, ITA with both comments
He wouldn’t be appealing his lawsuit if he wanted half in.
That’s true. I think his lawsuits against the press and Harry and Meghan talking about the concerns about Archie’s skin colour are the main reasons why the Royal Family has ostracized Harry.
I really don’t understand what’s going on here. He seems to have wound down (or is in the process of winding down) all his US endeavors while Megan is ramping up all her endeavors in North America. As Ever was just approved to sell in Canada.
And then the kids…they have been in at least 2, possibly 3 schools, at least 2, possibly 3 homes, a 2 week trip overseas (maybe to their house in Portugal), Harry has been in NY for several days (including travel), they are now both traveling to Brussels when school starts back
Up again…since they made the move to England in August. That’s a lot for young children…
It’s a lot for young children if they have to do it all by themselves, but they have their parents for context, continuity and care, and wealth to cushion inconvenience.
@julie – where did you hear that about As Ever selling in Canada? After I saw that I went hopefully to the website and it still says they only ship to continental US..?
@Julie, I don’t think any of us know what’s going on. It’s all speculation at this point. Hopefully we’ll get some answers eventually.
Harry does not want half-in. Harry is all in on being royal and always has been. The half-in bs is something the Windsors made up to marginalize H&M and then told them they couldn’t be half-in. So Harry is going to double down on his royal heritage while he and Meghan support themselves. But the royal identity is Harry’s sole identity and he’s never giving that up. It is what it is. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Half-in doesn’t mean not-royal. It just means part-time employee. Whether an employee is hired or not is up to the employer and this particular employer doesn’t want him.
As for supporting the family, Spare seems to have made quite a bit of money and the stock market has been doing quite well, too. And as for personal identity – there’s also veteran, advocate, father, husband. But I don’t understand why “giving up his royal identity” is even a matter of discussion. It’s a fact of his life, not something that can be surgically removed. What he does with this fact is the important thing.
Harry has been abused by his family, his “royal” family and the royal institution, for his entire life. The abuse continues even now, either directly from his father and brother, or through the media propaganda. His royalty is not an immutable biological fact like hair and eye color. It’s a made up thing! The Windsors are no better than anyone else, and, in some cases, worse. Of course, he can give it up. He can renounce it at anytime. But he accepts it as a good thing. That’s his choice, but no one has to agree with his choice. But to say he has no choice in the matter is to legitimize the entire concept of royalty which is man made and very optional. To believe in royalty and to say it’s not a choice to even have a monarch is to enshrine inequality in the very fabric of a nation.
@BrassyRebel – I’m not saying Harry is biologically different from other humans or that he was anointed by God, just that it’s a fact that he was born into the royal family. You yourself call it his identity. He can embrace it, reject it or deal in some other way, but it will always be some part of him – it’s the first lens through which he saw the world – just as my being born to a Greek family and brought up in Greek culture and language can’t escape me, even though I live in the US and communicate mostly in English now.
I don’t believe monarchies should exist and I think the RF is abusive to everyone in different ways and degrees. Everyone is free to react to Harry’s path however they like – my choice is to let him be.
Is it anybody’s mind you can read or just Harry’s?
I also think royal anything is made up and stupid, but I don’t claim to know what complete strangers I don’t want or think, like you claim to know Harry’s mind. Because that’s just deranger talk.
I’m not attempting to read anyone’s mind. Everything I have said is based on things Harry himself has said or written. He has made it very clear that he believes in the monarchy. And he has also said, “I was born to do this work (meaning royal charity work).” That’s a pretty clear statement of his belief in the “royal” mission and that royalty is a breed apart. Since I don’t even know the man, it would be ridiculous to try to change his mind. I’m just stating my opinion which we all do here.
I’m leaning against him wanting to be half-in. But I do think something’s going on that we have no idea about.
@Lover, I think this is where I am, too. I don’t think he (and especially Meghan) want to be “half-in” (especially once William is monarch). That ship sailed a long time ago.
But I agree there’s likely something else going on that we’re just not aware of.
This is all a blank mystery to me. Neither of those two seem particularly consumed by materialism or monarchist fervor. Their leitmotif seems to be “doing good” but they could do that anywhere, the slums of Calcutta for instance. My favorite total guess is that this all has something to do with veterans. I really hope it’s not to “reconcile” which in BRF terms can only mean “ingratiate.”
(looks up “ leitmotif)
(:
I believe Harry main commercial and charity initiative are in the UK. Otherwise, his and Meghan charity work are international. It seem to me to be a good move to spend time in the UK with less time consuming travel.
Over the past six years their work is better targeted and he have thus left some of the charities while continuing offering to help.
Archewell is six years old and like any enterprise have growing pains. Restructuring is normal and shouldn’t be perceive as problematic but healthy.
We know something big is coming with the veterans, it will probably involve more than one country but the HQ in the UK.
For my part, the thing that annoy me the most is not their more to to the UK, but that they still deal with the royal reporters when they should work with trade publication and real experts. IG for example is not a royal issue, It has ramification with the army, all kind of disabilities and the challenges they face. All things the royals don’t care about.
Who knows what Harry is up to but he’s certainly not dumb or naive. I think this is about the shelf life, that he & Meghan, as royals and parents, know that when William is crowned king, the Sussex family is not going to feel very welcome in the UK, so this is their window of opportunity for all the things – for Harry to assuage his homesickness, the children to experience their heritage, and Meghan to not be in the same country as her vile father which must feel like something of a relief for her.
I totally agree, all those things. It’s like their last chance to reinforce their image as royals while they can because once Will is king, they’ll be back in California. I don’t blame them.
When you say “reinforce their image as royals” what exactly does that mean? It’s an interesting take that seems to be at the crux of all Sussex-UK speculation.
Good for Harry.
This gets my vote for best comment!
@Kaiser, He would have to be delusional. I don’t think Harry is delusional.
I have a different take that people have not considered.
Yes, Harry and Meghan seem to be winding down a lot of their us based operations outside of As Ever.
Harry taking on an advisor role instead of being in the C suite is a big change. It takes away any sources of conflict of interest bc he’s not involved in decision making if he’s no longer a chief executive.
I think Richard Eden and others were really onto something when they said there’s an establishment plot to bring them back. I don’t think as working royals though. Walk with me. Tom Sykes said he knew that Charles encouraged Harry’s return and by the looks of it, that’s true. Charles has not briefed anything negative about Harry’s return or anything to suggest Charles didn’t approve or wants Harry to leave etc. also, that stupid letter was not Charles’s doing it was William and Clive. Charles is a weak man so did it to shut his heir up. But as we’ve seen, the letter backfired hugely and literally no one is taking that letter seriously.
I think what’s actually in the works is that the labour government have been working with Harry as a diplomat quietly, being informed of big trips overseas or big speeches he’s going to give like at the Ukraine security conference we know that Yvette cooper was shown Harry’s speech for any advice.
I think that was all setting the stage for Harry to be introduced as some sort of military diplomat or military attaché on behalf of the British government. Think about it, Harry would be perfect in that role, his life’s work is with veterans and the military, he served 10 years with 2 tours, he is a natural born diplomat. And most of all, when he speaks, ppl listen. You can’t be an effective diplomat on the world stage if no one wants to speak to you or hear you speak. If no one respects you or your position. Harry gets all of that in droves. So many ppl within the military complex were calling Harry a global statesman after his ukraine speech. He called out Putin and Trump (without naming Trump). If a member of the government called out Putin, he won’t care. But Prince Harry? That’s bound to cause some ppl to sit up.
I think that’s why Meghan seems to be all in on this Uk move and is constantly briefing how happy she is to be back etc. I think she’s on board bc this is a huge opportunity for Harry and I think she knows and supports that.
Also, Harry is in a position where he can negotiate his terms. Getting to use his HRH and wear military uniform, salute, go to cenotaph no doubt is part of the deal if one is struck.
It’s an interesting idea and the letter may have been a precursor to it. The problem is that the King appoints the ambassadors (under the recommendation of the Foreign Office), but royals can’t have any political influence (technically). Also when royals travel on “unofficial” missions, they are representing the King, which ends up being circular – the King can’t be an ambassador. But if there’s a proclamation that Harry is a private individual and does not represent the King, that might be a workaround.
Will would throw an absolute fit. And the media would back him up; royal “experts” have been billing him as the one who’s the global statesman for years, regardless of how obvious it is that he’s not, and regardless of what the military might think about Harry’s abilities. I do think it’s possible there was some behind the scenes coordination with Harry around his Ukraine trip. But as far as any visible role as any kind of diplomat or attache, just don’t see that happening.
Is half-in the only way to speak about what we think the Sussexes are doing? Why would they want to be “half-in” and be subject to the grey men, courtiers stuck in the 19th century? Thank god the Windsors were jealous and short-sighted enough to reject the ‘half-in”. Harry and Meghan would not have been able to earn any living at all because there would be constant sabotage and interference from the palaces. They would have been worse off than before. As Harry has said, the stars aligned. To me, that means many factors are at play here, but I’m sure becoming working members of the royal family again is not one of them. Also as Harry has stated, he is royal, and obviously he does work- he’s just an independent operator, so to speak. Royal is part of his identity as he pointed out, so he will always be royal. This working royal nonsense is something the palaces came up with to other Harry and Meghan. No other royal house makes such a ridiculous distinction. Harry’s entities of Harry’s major humanitarian interests are ensconced in the UK. I don’t think the Invictus Foundation is about to uproot itself to some other country. Sentebale was subjected to a hostile takeover, and is virtually destroyed. Birmingham is about to get into high gear in 2027 and it obviously would benefit from Harry being in the country. Yes, Charles is ill, and as we are all aware, William as king would make life unbearable for the Sussexes. However, Harry is a British prince, and his children are half British. Of course they should be exposed to British culture. It is their right, and their heritage. Why should William and Charles have the right to exile them? It’s perfectly understandable that Harry and Meghan would want to re-establish a British base for their family. I imagine that Harry would like civility and peace with his family. IMO, that is what reconciliation would look like. If I were Harry, I would want to feel that I had done all I could to respect my father and make peace with him. I would want my children to at least have met him. It seems Harry has done that. I can’t imagine that having tea with Charles again is necessary anywhere near the top of their agenda. The Sussexes have the right to live in the UK and to work on projects that benefit the British people as well as people in other parts of the world. An obvious case in point is their travel to the European Parliament in Brussels next week for the installation of Lost Screens and to speak about child online safety. Last week, Harry presented an award sponsored by Travalyst, another of his big initiatives. And as several posters have intimated, Harry is probably working on something that probably connects business and philanthropy in a big way. Most of us are hazarding a guess that it will be related to mental health, and the military. Harry has travelled to New York twice since setting up a residence in the UK. In fact in the past 18 months Harry seems to have done a lot of travelling, and Meghan hardly at all. I have a feeling that in the future, Australia, Africa, North America, and Europe are all places Megan and Harry will always be travelling to. Living in the UK currently does not mean that Harry is diminishing the scope of his life and his work.
I continue to think that the Sussexes moved back because it was now or never. They knew it would be impossible during William’s reign.
Whatever they’re planning, it’s not a return to under the thumb of the RF and the courtiers.
That’s my boy. Give ’em hell, Harry.
Harry looks gorgeous in the header photo. A great distraction from the trump monster.
So…….. ya Harry is desperate to get into the royal family again. Is he royal yes as much as Zara and Beatrice etc . The truth is in a few years Harry will become not important as Charlotte and Louis the true spares become teens. No knows it. It is interesting that like Andrew he appears to needs “friends” to give him a place to stay. Why? It’s odd to be honest.
Harry has none of the power and don’t know why but there is talk of lack of money, wanting his father’s inheritance when he passes, all sorts of things. Do I think Meghan wants it? Not even a little bit she is trying to make Harry happy. It’s painful to watch honesty. But Harry can keep trying and William will keep ignoring. Once Harry is fine with using Princess Diana’s memory and talking about his father and brother not sure what is left further him to do?
Gaga must have access to the Sussexes’ investment accounts!
Troll.
Gaga – Huh? “No knows it” – troll, what are you talking about?
You’re obviously trolling by trying to link Harry to Andrew.
You’re also obviously trolling when suggesting Harry wants “his father’s inheritance when he passes”, then suggesting something so sinister you can’t even name it, ie your accusing Harry of “all sorts of things.”
Gaga you sound like a troll.
Gaga, strong disagree to almost everything you said. Except that the duchess is not interested in the royals’ stolen money.
“ Once Harry is fine with using Princess Diana’s memory and talking about his father and brother not sure what is left further him to do?”
I know what you are 🥱
What part of wanting “more time to grow his portfolio of investments, pursue new business opportunities, and continue his support of philanthropic causes close to his heart” leads one to conclude that “Harry… is making moves like he believes he’s becoming a half-in working royal” anyway? Because being a “half-in working royal” sounds like a total non sequitur to me for somebody who’s concentrating on his investments and business opportunities.
And speaking of “philanthropic causes” — let’s not forget that charity work is not designated royal work. The only reason royals pick up charity work is to make themselves seem more important and indispensable to their country(ies) at large, so they can remain on the public dime. UK working royals actual ‘work’ consists of promoting UK brands and government entities and undertaking chores given to them by the government, like foreign diplomacy. The monarch, and the Duke of Cornwall also review pending legislation, which gives them an opportunity exempt themselves from pending laws they don’t want to follow.
The notion of half-in working royal is nonsensical on its face. Much derision has been leveled at ‘working royal’ in these pages and rightly so. It’s a term put forward by Chuck who wants a ‘slimmed-down monarchy’ because he’s a tightwad. Chuck has NOT advocated for correspondingly ‘slimmed-down’ public funding to match. ‘Half-in’ is a term that died with Betty, and was on its way out toward the end of her life anyway. Betty was happy to put extended members of her family (Princess Alexandra, Prince Michael) to work on monarchy type appointments, and then reward them with grace-and-favor apartments and palaces at peppercorn rents. Critics of the grace-and-favor lodgings meant that Betty had to reach into her own Lancaster/SG pocketbook to pay market rents for these arrangements, so half-in was already phasing out before Chuck killed it.
ABritGuest, I agree with what you were about to say. Say it. Why not?
First time commenting, long time lurking.
In due time, he’ll be King Regent for George. Peg will be forced to abdicate – I believe they’ll use whatever happened to Kate when she vanished as leverage to make Peg be the new Edward the VIII
There are storms coming in, war storms, in Europe especially. George the VI had a crucial role in WWII, Peg wouldn’t be up to the task, while Harry, on the other end, would, and with flying colors.
Peg knows, and that’s why he is keeping a low profile.
Don’t take my word, live and see.
Bets are open, but this is my take, King Regent Harry
(notice how things are evolving under the radar, least said, least explained
– he is still a stagist, next step still to come, but things are moving fast
– it’s not just Chuck, it’s the whole political establishment that’s moving in that direction
– the timing isn’t casual, they knew Putin would start moving against Europe (and uk will stand by Europe side, brexit consensus is long gone) after US midterms, so it had to be then, no time for waiting
– and about security, perhaps you didn’t notice, but he, and his family, already have royal protection, even if no one officially admits it, he and Meghan already use the same type of armored car as the King)