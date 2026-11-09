Pope Leo: ‘I am proud to be an American and exercise the right’ to vote

At the end of October, we learned that Pope Leo’s brother hand-delivered an absentee ballot to Leo/Bob at the Vatican, and that Leo voted in the midterms (in Illinois). Thus, Pope Leo became the first-ever pontiff in history to cast a ballot in a secular election. I love that, and I find it moving that the pope is showing his flock that part of their lives need to be devoted to building community in political spheres, and that voting can be a sacred act as well. Well, Pope Bob was asked about casting his absentee ballot on a trip to South America:

Pope Leo XIV has said he was proud to exercise his right to vote as an American in the recent US midterm elections. Speaking on board the papal plane to South America, the first US-born pope responded to a question from CNN about the significance of him voting. The pope’s decision to cast a mail-in ballot is likely the first time a pope has voted in secular, democratic elections. “I am proud to be an American, and exercise the right [to vote],” Leo XIV said. The pope did not give any reaction to the US midterm election results while on board and said “no comment” when asked about the outcome in Texas which saw the traditionally Republican state elect Democrat Senator James Talarico. Leo made his remarks as he both addressed and personally greeted journalists traveling with him from Rome to Montevideo on Friday. On October 30, the Vatican confirmed that Pope Leo had voted in the midterm elections, adding that he had always sought to vote when possible. The pope also referred to that statement when on board. Records show that, before his election as pontiff, Leo, whose baptismal name is Robert Prevost, has in the past voted in both Republican and Democrat primaries in Illinois. He also cast a vote in the 2024 election. While it is not known how Leo XIV voted, the Chicago-born pontiff has publicly disagreed with US President Donald Trump’s administration over issues such as the war in Iran and migration.

[From CNN]

I’m including the clip below – it’s so crazy to hear a pope with that flat Midwestern American accent. But yes, Americans are proud to be Americans and many of us view our right to vote as sacred and soaked in blood. We learn, from an early age, that the Americans who came before us fought with their lives for the right to vote and the right to call ourselves Americans. It’s truly incredible that the Bishop of Rome, the Supreme Pontiff of the Universal Church and the sovereign of Vatican City is a mild-mannered guy from Chicago who is proud to exercise his right to vote. And y’all know Bob was happy with the blue tsunami.

Pope Leo XIV said Friday he is "proud to be an American and to exercise my right" to vote. The pope is the first sitting pontiff to vote in a U.S. election. https://t.co/JTNoW2yKei — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2026