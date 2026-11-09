Pope Leo: ‘I am proud to be an American and exercise the right’ to vote

At the end of October, we learned that Pope Leo’s brother hand-delivered an absentee ballot to Leo/Bob at the Vatican, and that Leo voted in the midterms (in Illinois). Thus, Pope Leo became the first-ever pontiff in history to cast a ballot in a secular election. I love that, and I find it moving that the pope is showing his flock that part of their lives need to be devoted to building community in political spheres, and that voting can be a sacred act as well. Well, Pope Bob was asked about casting his absentee ballot on a trip to South America:

Pope Leo XIV has said he was proud to exercise his right to vote as an American in the recent US midterm elections.

Speaking on board the papal plane to South America, the first US-born pope responded to a question from CNN about the significance of him voting. The pope’s decision to cast a mail-in ballot is likely the first time a pope has voted in secular, democratic elections.

“I am proud to be an American, and exercise the right [to vote],” Leo XIV said.

The pope did not give any reaction to the US midterm election results while on board and said “no comment” when asked about the outcome in Texas which saw the traditionally Republican state elect Democrat Senator James Talarico. Leo made his remarks as he both addressed and personally greeted journalists traveling with him from Rome to Montevideo on Friday.

On October 30, the Vatican confirmed that Pope Leo had voted in the midterm elections, adding that he had always sought to vote when possible. The pope also referred to that statement when on board.

Records show that, before his election as pontiff, Leo, whose baptismal name is Robert Prevost, has in the past voted in both Republican and Democrat primaries in Illinois. He also cast a vote in the 2024 election. While it is not known how Leo XIV voted, the Chicago-born pontiff has publicly disagreed with US President Donald Trump’s administration over issues such as the war in Iran and migration.

[From CNN]

I’m including the clip below – it’s so crazy to hear a pope with that flat Midwestern American accent. But yes, Americans are proud to be Americans and many of us view our right to vote as sacred and soaked in blood. We learn, from an early age, that the Americans who came before us fought with their lives for the right to vote and the right to call ourselves Americans. It’s truly incredible that the Bishop of Rome, the Supreme Pontiff of the Universal Church and the sovereign of Vatican City is a mild-mannered guy from Chicago who is proud to exercise his right to vote. And y’all know Bob was happy with the blue tsunami.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

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12 Responses to “Pope Leo: ‘I am proud to be an American and exercise the right’ to vote”

  1. QuiteContrary says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:19 am

    He’s such a lovely man. 100% he voted blue.

    Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      November 9, 2026 at 11:44 am

      I think so too, and I *should* be happy. I mean, I am happy that I think he voted blue, but as Pope he is the head of state of a foreign nation (Vatican City) so I also think he shouldn’t participate in US elections. I know that’s probably an unpopular opinion.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        November 9, 2026 at 11:50 am

        The Vatican is not a nation in the typical sense. Its residents retain their citizenship in their own countries. Therefore, the Pope retains the right to vote and shouldn’t be disenfranchised.

      • Bumblebee says:
        November 9, 2026 at 12:08 pm

        He isn’t telling us who he voted for or who he wants elected. And when he criticized a politician, it was about specific humanitarian issues. So, he’s not trying to influence who gets elected.
        What he is doing is supporting democracy and the right to vote.

  2. Blithe says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:24 am

    What a great example Pope Leo has set re: the importance of voting, making every vote count, and having one’s voice heard. I’ve enjoyed reading all of the comments suggesting that it’s no coincidence that the first American Pope voted — and we got a blessedly Blue tsunami.

    Reply
  3. Jferber says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:27 am

    QuiteContrary. Agree. He is a lovely man. My favorite was the Pope who fought Nazis in WW2. My least favorite was the German who belonged to Hitler Youth as a boy. The Catholic Church did NOT help the Jews in WW2, and his appointment was just a slap in the face.

    Reply
  4. Brassy Rebel says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:28 am

    He can’t say it about the results, so I ‘ll say it for him—Hallelujah! And some of us are pretty proud he is an American at this time when the world thinks we’re all trash.

    Reply
  5. seraphina says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:33 am

    He makes my heart sing.

    Reply
  6. Sue says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:39 am

    I always keep in mind the hell that many women went through to earn me the right to vote.

    Reply
  7. Feeshalori says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:41 am

    Such incredible times to be living through and witnessing history on all levels. We’re proud of you too, Pope Bob, and for all of us Americans. I feel that there’s a direct correlation between your vote and our overwhelming win.

    Reply
  8. Nick G says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:52 am

    I was just in Rome and it was so lovely to feel the palpable affection – just on a regular day – that people on the street had for the “Americano”.

    Reply

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