Thomas Markle was bonded & released back to a Florida senior living facility

Thomas Markle was arraigned on Friday, just hours after he was arrested and taken into custody in Florida. Since Markle returned to the US earlier this year, he’s been living in a senior living facility in Florida, somewhat close to Samantha Markle by the sound of it. Thomas was arrested at the senior living facility by the FBI. I’m still surprised by how quickly the FBI moved, but then again, this seems like a pretty open-and-shut case, and the FBI was (bizarrely) aided by the Daily Mail. A Mail reporter gained access to Thomas’s storage unit in Mexico, and it looks like the materials in that storage unit are part of the FBI’s case, but the FBI also seized material from additional storage units in Los Angeles.

The Duchess of Sussex’s father has appeared in a Florida court after being charged with alleged possession of child abuse material, including images of himself with young girls. The seized material was allegedly found in two Los Angeles storage units he rented for nearly two decades. Markle appeared before the United States District Court in the Middle District of Florida in Tampa on Friday. He is charged with one count of possession of child p—ography. First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli said: “Mr Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls. These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr Markle to the fullest extent of federal law.” Acting on warrants, the FBI searched the storage units registered to Markle which he had rented since 2008, with his most recent payments on both made last month by auto-pay. If convicted, Markle would face at least 20 years in federal prison. Meghan, who moved back to the UK with Harry in August, said she was “deeply distressed” at the allegations about her father, from whom she has been estranged since the run-up to her 2018 wedding. She revealed she was sent a letter via the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection in 2019 which made “troubling and disturbing allegations” about her father, but that she was given assurances these were being investigated. ITV News understands that Meghan‘s mother offered to help the FBI with their investigation on US soil. That could make Doria Ragland, “witness three“ in the court documents which describe someone who knew Mr Markle from the 1970s and identified him, according to the FBII, in the pictures they had seized.

[From ITV]

FBI Director Kash Patel also issued a statement about the arrest and went on and on about how the FBI is always going to go after child predators. Which is a lie, because we’ve read the Epstein Files. It’s interesting that Doria Ragland is being name-checked here, and it would not surprise me at all if she had offered to support the FBI.

Sadly, Markle has already been released on bond. The judge ordered Markle back to the Florida facility under certain conditions – electronic monitoring (I guess on his last remaining ankle), no contact with minors and no contact with any potential witnesses. The judge also ordered a full evaluation on Markle to see if he understands the charges against him.

The Duchess of Sussex has not issued a statement about her disgusting father’s arrest, and I don’t imagine she will make an on-the-record statement about it. A “close friend” of Meghan’s did tell the Sun: “It is her sincerest hope that a full and thorough investigation will now help deliver justice for the victims.”