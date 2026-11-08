Thomas Markle was bonded & released back to a Florida senior living facility

Thomas Markle was arraigned on Friday, just hours after he was arrested and taken into custody in Florida. Since Markle returned to the US earlier this year, he’s been living in a senior living facility in Florida, somewhat close to Samantha Markle by the sound of it. Thomas was arrested at the senior living facility by the FBI. I’m still surprised by how quickly the FBI moved, but then again, this seems like a pretty open-and-shut case, and the FBI was (bizarrely) aided by the Daily Mail. A Mail reporter gained access to Thomas’s storage unit in Mexico, and it looks like the materials in that storage unit are part of the FBI’s case, but the FBI also seized material from additional storage units in Los Angeles.
The Duchess of Sussex’s father has appeared in a Florida court after being charged with alleged possession of child abuse material, including images of himself with young girls. The seized material was allegedly found in two Los Angeles storage units he rented for nearly two decades.
Markle appeared before the United States District Court in the Middle District of Florida in Tampa on Friday. He is charged with one count of possession of child p—ography. First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli said: “Mr Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls. These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr Markle to the fullest extent of federal law.”
Acting on warrants, the FBI searched the storage units registered to Markle which he had rented since 2008, with his most recent payments on both made last month by auto-pay.
If convicted, Markle would face at least 20 years in federal prison.
Meghan, who moved back to the UK with Harry in August, said she was “deeply distressed” at the allegations about her father, from whom she has been estranged since the run-up to her 2018 wedding. She revealed she was sent a letter via the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection in 2019 which made “troubling and disturbing allegations” about her father, but that she was given assurances these were being investigated.
ITV News understands that Meghan‘s mother offered to help the FBI with their investigation on US soil. That could make Doria Ragland, “witness three“ in the court documents which describe someone who knew Mr Markle from the 1970s and identified him, according to the FBII, in the pictures they had seized.
FBI Director Kash Patel also issued a statement about the arrest and went on and on about how the FBI is always going to go after child predators. Which is a lie, because we’ve read the Epstein Files. It’s interesting that Doria Ragland is being name-checked here, and it would not surprise me at all if she had offered to support the FBI.
Sadly, Markle has already been released on bond. The judge ordered Markle back to the Florida facility under certain conditions – electronic monitoring (I guess on his last remaining ankle), no contact with minors and no contact with any potential witnesses. The judge also ordered a full evaluation on Markle to see if he understands the charges against him.
The Duchess of Sussex has not issued a statement about her disgusting father’s arrest, and I don’t imagine she will make an on-the-record statement about it. A “close friend” of Meghan’s did tell the Sun: “It is her sincerest hope that a full and thorough investigation will now help deliver justice for the victims.”
Photos courtesy of ITV/Avalon Red, screencaps courtesy of ITV and the Telegraph video.
They are so desperate to implicate Meghan in her revolting ESTRANGED father’s crimes. I bold ‘estranged’, as the media are trying to rewrite history before our very eyes, with their photos of Meghan hugging Thomas Markle.
So far the cover-up of people who are actually implicated in covering up Paedo Thomas’ crimes, people like those who received Roslyn Loveless’ letter, and the Daily Fail and their journalists including Caroline Graham, is in full swing.
And my jaw almost dropped to the floor when I read today that the Sun also received a letter from Roslyn Loveless in 2019, and DID NOTHING ABOUT IT! They didn’t even check whether the Police was investigating.
So if the Sun received a letter too, did the Daily Mail also receive one? And the royal palaces?
This story is going to become a massive embarrassment for the Meghan-hating establishment.
Poor Meghan must be beside herself.
The Sun did not only sit on the letter, they spoke with Roslyn Loveless, and decided to do nothing. While Dan Wooton was working for them, trashing Meghan for abandoning her old father. Giving Bad Dad a platform to whine about his only successful child not willing to be his personal ATM. Dan Wooton still has the nerve to accuse Meghan of aiding her estranged father by not making the letter public. The letter Dan Wooton certainly knew about. It is disgusting.
I sometimes listen to Brian Entin’s podcast, but last week he covered this story and had freaking Kinsey Schofield on as the “royal expert” (🙄) and I stopped listening pretty quickly once she came on, but it sounded like she was making the same argument, that Meghan “should have done more.” She insisted that (according to her 40+ royal sources…please) that no one else at the palace, including Knauf, knew about it. I deleted it immediately, I was so disgusted.
(I might send Brian a strongly worded email that she is not a reliable source for royal stories going forward!)
Dan Wootton ‘s ahem, “distinguished ” from the News of the Screws to The Scum!
In 2007, he joined the News of the World. In 2013, he joined The Sun on Sunday and became editor of the “Bizarre” column the following year. In February 2016, he joined The Sun, under the editorship of Victoria Newton, as associate editor and in March 2018 progressed to executive editor. Wootton has made appearances as a show business presenter on the ITV Breakfast shows Lorraine and Daybreak. From 2015 to 2018, he was also a regular contributor and panelist on Big Brother’s Bit on the Side. In 2021 Wootton left News UK to join the MailOnline as a columnist and present a show, four days a week, on GB News.
In July 2023, Byline Times published allegations that Wootton used fake identities to deceive men, including a former colleague, into sending sexually explicit images and exchanges to him. Police investigations ended without further action, though a civil case over some allegations has continued through the courts.
Wootton was suspended from GB News in September 2023 following an incident in which sexually disparaging comments were made on his show by guest Laurence Fox about journalist Ava Evans, which were described by the channel as “totally unacceptable”. Wootton apologised and said that he should have intervened. His contract with MailOnline was subsequently terminated and Ofcom opened an investigation into the incident, which concluded that the show breached their broadcasting rules.
I’d (mercifully) forgotten that Dan Wooton existed. Does he have a job or is he just ranting on his own time?
One of the UK tabloids reported that the FBI asked Doria to identify Thomas, Sr. in old photos found in storage.
It is shocking-not-surprising that there has been zero substantive coverage about Caroline Graham’s years-long close relationship with Thomas, Sr., the same source/man whom she came to view as a “father figure,” as she put in print. Not a single line in media’s coverage of the coverage to reminding the public about Jason Knauff’s support for the Mail while Meghan’s lawsuit about the Mail’s colluding with Thomas, Sr. to invade her privacy was in the courts.
Maybe if Scobie was still in the UK there would be more work or reports on this relationship but it’s not his thing anymore and no one stepped to fill the vacuum. Does the UK have a Pablo Torre-type figure, an investigative journalist whose professional work and standards lends credibility when they do ask questions while citing evidence supporting said line of questioning?
Is the Daily Mail under investigation for evidence tampering? I don’t know about the ones in the US but we know they accessed the one in Mexico and rummaged through it before notifying any law enforcement.
If Caroline “He’s like a Father to me” Graham has half a lick of sense, she’ll stay all the way away from Bad Dad now and use the excuse that he’s not allowed to contact witnesses!
I really hope SOMEONE comes down on her and on the Fail like a ton of bricks. They’ve been exploiting a PDFile for money for almost a decade.
@Idles, I think Caroline has already shown us that she does *not* in fact have a lick of sense!
“… on his last remaining ankle” made me CACKLE!! 😂
Kash Patel is a bald faced, lying liar who lies, and he needs to STFU. I’m appalled at the humongous volume of this evidence that TM has been storing all over the world. Good lord. Not only is he vile and revolting, but he’s stupid.
That really was the only funny part of this story. His one remaining ankle, lol
Kash Patel also turned a routine arrest into a Made For TV spectacle with dozens of agents hauling an 82 year old one legged man in a wheelchair out of a nursing home as if he is the reincarnation of Dillinger. Ordinarily, this would have been handled in a low key manner with no media presence. And no statement from the FBI director. A good defense attorney could have a field day with how this case has been mishandled from the jump. And the Daily Mail’s role remains a problem to building an airtight case.
Indeed – esp as they accessed the locker in Mexico and had a good rummage around BEFORE contacting authorities. That has evidence tampering excuse ALL over it.
A) the wanted a scoop just like the Sun did and B) covering their asses.
I’m waiting to hear is Tom Jr is implicated in any way, having been noted as a “person of interest”. We’ve heard little about him.
I read this morning that the Philippines police have apologized to and cleared Jr. :shrug:
Apparently the Philippines has announced an apology for saying he was a person of interest.
That’s a hell of a “whoops”.
I would ordinarily feel worse, but Jr is such a terrible person that I can’t muster up too much sympathy in this particular instance (and he probably *has* committed similar crimes, possibly just not in the Philippines).
I know this isn’t the point, but I really feel for the other residents of his care facility. Elder care is so stressful, especially for folks in need of memory care, and the idea that your loved one, who is already in such a vulnerable state, is living with this nightmare of a man must be so upsetting.
I wonder how long it will be before this facility asks him to leave. The other facility kicked him out when these charges came to light.
💯 @Megan
What the hell? Who had the money to pay his bond? And this facility took him back? Something really sketchy is going on here. JFC, what a disgrace.
Allegedly he had to move out already. Saw some pics of scammy and her partner gathering huge garbage bags with his belongings. Can’t remember where I saw them, but they will come up again for sure.
Pics are in The Sun. Terrible Tom was moved to another facility in Florida nearby.
Also, he was only charged with ONE COUNT? Multiple storage units in various countries containing *years* of materials and one count? I can’t.
I feel so sorry for the other residents of this facility and their families; I hope they riot to get himTF out of there.
(Somewhat off topic, but unfreakingbelievable that Scammy can still attract a “partner.”)
He was released on personal recognizance, not on bond. But, yeah. The other day I said “Somebody wants this to happen.” I mean, apart from the demands of justice. Tom is a major embarrassment and it’s clean up on aisle 9. Even if Tom decides to spill the tea, there’s the convenient dementia. Now if the Palace/DM/Scotland Yard can just gaslight the whole planet…
Toxic Tom was not required to post bail or bond. He was released on his own recognizance, but is subject to home detention and electronic monitoring.
His travel is restricted to the immediate area and he was required to turn in his passport.
My guess is he pled poverty and they figured he is too old and sick to run away.
@Eurydice & @Idles, thank you for the corrections — that’s what I get for only reading mostly headlines and/or skimming!
I still think it’s a disgrace that he was released, considering the (credible) charges against him. What a mess.
JNo contact with potential witnesses. Who is going to monitor his visitors? The already overworked staff? How would staff know who is a potential witness? The other residents will receive less of staff time while still paying the same amount. Look for residents to move out if court fails to provide round the clock guards. edit. Just saw the post that he is moving out.
They’ll probably move him to another facility with even fewer resources. This entire thing is disgusting. No resident anywhere should have to share space with this cretin.
Seems like jail is the best place for him, he’d be among his kind.
so do the other residents not get visitors who are children? if he has his own room, who is paying for that?
All excellent questions which I hope we have answered.
The Sun reported last week other residents had grandchildren visiting while they were covering this story. I bet the other residents and their offspring don’t want him around at all. Also management and staff don’t want the publicity or to have to deal with him.
Is Caroline Graham a frequent visitor? The Fail had other reporters get exclusive photos and the story of his arrest which made me wonder whether T Markle tipped off his bestie, Caroline and she passed that on to her mates to do the “honours.” I wonder if she’s still his handler because they’ll want to blargh, squeeze as many exclusives as possible out of this rancid old coot.
Apparently the Sun knew about these allegations since 2018 and did nothing. If the Sun knew about them it stands to reason that the rest of the British press knew about them and still decided to platform Toxic Tom to attack Meghan. When will the British press have a reckoning about their dealings with him?
@AmyBee, I hope very hard that I’m wrong, but I’m afraid the answer to your last question is “never.”
Bad Dad has a public defender, meaning the local taxpayer is funding his representation in this mess. His PD may advise him to take a plea deal, but Toxic Tom is going to want his day in court. Even convicted Bad Dad is still a danger to the BRF and the BM: he can do a tell all from the pen detailing his messy relationship with the powerful in the UK, especially KP. A US ghostwriter will make it a page turner (see Spare).
I’m willing to bet real money that if he is allowed to take the stand, he will name check Meghan at least 3 times.
@Aquarius64, I pity the poor public defender who has to come within five feet of this disgusting man.
I’m betting he doesn’t make it to trial.
I’m willing to bet *good* money that he will be “Diana’d” in some way before he’s allowed to testify in any way shape or form.
In 2018 she spoke to The Sun about her concerns but nothing could be published or investigated further due to a lack of solid evidence.
We also approached an alleged victim who denied it.
Roslyn told The Sun that during one phone call with Markle Snr — after their split — he told her he was going to Thailand for some “young girls”.
She said: “I said, ‘How young are we talking?’ and he said ‘11, 12’. I said, ‘Are you aware those are people’s daughters? Those are children!’ And he replied, ‘Well it’s legal over there and that’s how they support their families by prostituting out their young girls’.”
She claimed that when they were married from 1964 to 1975, Markle Snr had locked rooms that no one was allowed to enter.
It’s a pity that the MET did NOT forward the former wife’s letter onto the FBI because they could have investigated TMarkle in 2019 when Roslyn was alive and able to tell everything she knew. His three lockups could then have searched then. Roslyn died believing he’d gotten away with heinous conduct.
At long last he has been charged and he can no longer reoffend which is important. Too little too late? Yes , it’s shocking if the photos do date back to 50 years ago, in the 1970s? But now it’s all over for him and he must be scared and rightly so if he’s looking at 20 years inside. Russell Brand has been found guilty and about to go to prison for many years with his reputation destroyed forever. Brand gave evidence at trial about being isolated and abandoned by friends and colleagues after the allegations and charges were made against him. Markle Senior is no longer going to be platformed by mainstream media.
Lowlife derangers like Bowers, Wootton and Lady Colin Cobblers may continue to cape for him but he’s finished with mainstream UK TV: no more Good Morning TV! The only interviews he’ll be giving will be legal ones and he won’t be paid for them either.
Meghan has been vindicated for going no contact because no one in their right mind allows their kids around a suspected paedo. Critics like the awful Piers, Carole Malone and Angela Loopy can’t say she’s a bad person for not reconciling with him and T Markle himself can’t whine about being cut off for no reason and claim he should see his grandchildren.
T Markle is thoroughly discredited and will find a lot of people don’t want to be around him anymore. His latest care facility asked him to move and that is going to happen a lot to him going forward. He is going to be punished from now on because once you are charged with such a serious charge it changes how people view you and treat you.
Don’t you think it’s weird that all this is coming to light just when they desperately need more material “against” Meghan and also Prince Andrew is under fire again? I mean, they’ve been sitting on this information for years, and now all of a sudden they’re ready to act.
I don’t understand why other tabs aren’t highlighting Caroline Graham’s relationship with evil Tom. But honor among thieves, I guess.
I’m looking forward to Caroline Graham being listed as Witness # 4
At the least!
Agree. I also think that any of Meghan’s supporters should ALWAYS include Caroline Graham’s name anytime Bad Dad’s name is mentioned. Like they’re the same person. Meghan cut off her Bio years ago. She was villified for it from the BM. The BM/BRF are guilty of so many things. Meghan is not.