‘We Rate Dogs’ has 20 employees and has raised $14 million to help dogs



Every Friday when I’m done working I watch the new episode of the Top 10 Dogs of the Week on We Rate Dogs, the super popular dog-celebrating company founded by Matt Nelson. (I used to watch the Top 5 Dogs of the Week on Instagram or Twitter, but then I realized there were five more dogs a week on YouTube.) You’ve surely seen Matt’s work and spotted the “say hi to your dog for me” bumper stickers from his company. They regularly sponsor the medical care of dogs through their 15/10 Foundation. If you’re anything like me those stories have brought you to tears.

It turns out there’s a pretty big team behind Matt! This is surprising to me because I honestly thought that his company had about five people. There are 20 people at We Rate Dogs and they’re committed to filtering out AI slop videos. I learned about this through Matt’s new profile in the NY Times. Also news to me was the fact that Matt is 30 and that he dropped out of college, where he was studying golf management, to start his company with two other guys, one of whom he met online. Here’s more:

Matt Nelson wasn’t looking for fame, exactly, when he rated his first dog on Twitter in 2015. He just thought it would be funny to post a Yelp-style critique of a friend’s shepherd mix lounging on the stairs: “8/10 would pet,” he wrote in the caption. Now he presides over a social media juggernaut. Nelson’s company, WeRateDogs (Tagline: “your only source for professional dog rating”), is one of social media’s most successful dog-centric accounts, with some 20 million followers across X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. It has a thriving merchandise business, a podcast called “The Dogs Were Good (Again)”; and a charitable foundation that has raised nearly $5 million for needy dogs this year. WeRateDogs has no real rivals per se (“We’re very lucky not to have direct competition in the dog-rating industry,” Nelson said). But it does have an existential enemy: A.I., in all its dystopian manifestations. These days, you click one heartwarming video of an A.I. dog jumping over a T.S.A. barrier to be reunited with a member of the military and your algorithm floods your feed with dozens of similar videos: fake dogs running across airports, through train stations, and down streets, leaping onto fake sobbing people. They make you happy until you realize you’ve been duped, and then they make you furious. It’s a particularly cruel joke for animal lovers who rely on videos of cute animals to escape from our human troubles. Nelson has a strict policy on this issue: No A.I., anywhere. “With our community and our relationship to dogs, it is a uniquely human experience,” Nelson said. “To inject anything artificial in it just doesn’t belong in what we do.”

[From NY Times]

It’s so true that AI-dog slop dominates social media. If I’m ever in doubt I just go to the account profile and look at the style of the graphic design. Plus if it looks too good to be true it usually is.

The We Rate Dogs podcast, The Dogs Were Good (Again), was only mentioned as an aside in this story. It’s been airing since 2023. My mom loves it and has been encouraging me to watch it. I wondered how he’s able to create so much content, and now I have my answer. Oh and there’s also the super cute addition Puppy Court! (Spoiler, the puppies are always innocent. Except maybe once, when a dog got mildly scolded.)

As an aside, Matt also comments on “political” issues related to dogs and regularly calls out police and ICE agents for killing our best friends. One of the most viewed episodes on We Walk Dogs (he also interviews celebrities with their dogs!) was an October, 2024 walk with Tim Walz and his rescue lab, Scout. There aren’t as many episodes of We Walk Dogs, I think they were replaced by the podcast. I would love to see an episode featuring one of the many newly elected members of Congress. I just spent way too long looking to see which of our new superstar Senators and Congresspeople had dogs. My searches were fruitless and complicated by inaccurate AI results (see NY Times excerpt), but I did find that Gina Hinojosa, the new Governor of Texas, has a sweet dog she features on her social media. Can we get an interview with her?

This is Bethany. She was found as a stray with a spiral fracture of her tibia where the crack wraps around the bone in a corkscrew pattern. She needs six weeks of ongoing care, including weekly splint changes and recheck X-rays. You can help her below ❤️‍🩹 https://t.co/UTRN6WGe4g https://t.co/qzmKNGLghP — WeRateDogs (@dog_rates) August 21, 2026