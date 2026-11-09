Anya Taylor Joy wore an archival Pierre Cardin to the LACMA Art + Film gala

On Saturday night, the big LACMA Art + Film gala was held. This year, they got a really good turnout, probably because they honored Denis Villeneuve, one of the most in-demand directors working right now. Tons of celebrities came out to curry favor and be seen. That being said, the fashion was all over the place – many women went too sedate, wearing some of the most boring dresses ever, while certain other celebrities fully had their asses out. A weird mix!

My pick for “most interesting look” was Anya Taylor Joy in this stunning, architectural Pierre Cardin. This is an archival bridal gown. It’s two pieces – a relatively simple dress with that amazing coat/wrap. Stunning! I also think it plays into her Dune 3 character, and the Dune movies are directed by Villeneuve.

The event was sponsored by Gucci, and a lot of people wore Gucci, like Parker Posey. I love Parker’s whole vibe these days, sort of a boozy, retro badass. This kaftan-esque look certainly fits with that.

Nicole Kidman wore Chanel, because she’s a Chanel ambassador. I get what Chanel was trying to do but the “structure” of the top part is completely awful.

Kylie Jenner in Ashi Studio. The Kardashian-Jenners have gone all-in with Ashi Studio, did they invest in the label or something? Anyway, I kind of enjoy this because it’s something different, plus I like an animal print, plus the tailoring is good (better than Nicole’s Chanel, at the very least).

More fashion pics: Candice Swanepoel in Gucci (awful), Viola Davis in Gucci (solid), and Salma Hayek in Gucci (pretty great, tbh).