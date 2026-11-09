Anya Taylor Joy wore an archival Pierre Cardin to the LACMA Art + Film gala

On Saturday night, the big LACMA Art + Film gala was held. This year, they got a really good turnout, probably because they honored Denis Villeneuve, one of the most in-demand directors working right now. Tons of celebrities came out to curry favor and be seen. That being said, the fashion was all over the place – many women went too sedate, wearing some of the most boring dresses ever, while certain other celebrities fully had their asses out. A weird mix!
My pick for “most interesting look” was Anya Taylor Joy in this stunning, architectural Pierre Cardin. This is an archival bridal gown. It’s two pieces – a relatively simple dress with that amazing coat/wrap. Stunning! I also think it plays into her Dune 3 character, and the Dune movies are directed by Villeneuve.
The event was sponsored by Gucci, and a lot of people wore Gucci, like Parker Posey. I love Parker’s whole vibe these days, sort of a boozy, retro badass. This kaftan-esque look certainly fits with that.
Nicole Kidman wore Chanel, because she’s a Chanel ambassador. I get what Chanel was trying to do but the “structure” of the top part is completely awful.
Kylie Jenner in Ashi Studio. The Kardashian-Jenners have gone all-in with Ashi Studio, did they invest in the label or something? Anyway, I kind of enjoy this because it’s something different, plus I like an animal print, plus the tailoring is good (better than Nicole’s Chanel, at the very least).
More fashion pics: Candice Swanepoel in Gucci (awful), Viola Davis in Gucci (solid), and Salma Hayek in Gucci (pretty great, tbh).
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Los Angeles, CALI Celebrities and guests attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Pictured: Anya Taylor-Joy BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CALI Celebrities and guests attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Pictured: Anya Taylor-Joy BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CALI Celebrities and guests attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Pictured: Anya Taylor-Joy BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CALI Celebrities and guests attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Pictured: Parker Posey BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CALI Celebrities and guests attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Pictured: Nicole Kidman BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CALI Celebrities and guests attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Pictured: Candice Swanepoel BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CALI Celebrities and guests attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Pictured: Viola Davis, Julius Tennon BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CALI Celebrities and guests attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Pictured: François-Henri Pinault, Salma Hayek BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CALI Celebrities and guests attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
You know that game people play at bridal showers where teams compete to construct the best wedding dress out of toilet paper? She looks like the losing contestant.
Anya’s dress reminds me of Crystal Barbie from the 80s and I am so here for it. I like Nicole’s dress because I always love me a tutu but I saw video of her here and she was walking so weird. But I also don’t’ know how to walk in stilettos.
Anya, Parker, and Viola all look fantastic (though Parker is my favorite — that caftan is so pretty and cool). Nicole Kidman needs a new stylist — idk what that dress is.
Anya makes it work. She’s a dream to dress. Elevates most things she wears and her face brings the drama (in a good way).
Anya is my favorite. She looks like a fairytale queen. I like Candice but it’s a tad too revealing and her current choice in men (Tom Brady makes me want to barf) is unfortunate as well. Nicole looks terrible, what was she thinking!?
Parker looks like Joan Collins. I thought it was Joan Collins.
Parker Posey is a national treasure and iconic comedian-indy actress. Always so damn funny. Watch her in Best in Show. Just watch!!!!!
I’m glad you get what Chanel is trying to do here, because I certainly don’t 😂.
Viola looks absolutely lovely, one of my favorite looks of the night.
Anna’s look was incredible, what a piece. Loved her styling too, and that necklace was perfect. Parker Posey’s dress is also amazing, I would wear that in a heartbeat. Anna’s too, but perhaps that is for sure less wearable without squishing the cool 3D elements. Viola’s was so nearly there, but not with that peplum!
Edward, please. Parker Posey is a goddess and in no way looks like Joan Collins, who must be 30 to 40 years older than Parker. It must be the brunette hair. I’m sure you didn’t mean to insult a goddess, did you?