JD Vance’s allies are advising him not to run for president in 2028

Last week’s blue-tsunami midterms hopefully marked the end – or the beginning of the end – of the MAGA “movement.” Many of us have our fingers crossed that the midterms also marked the end of many Republicans’ careers. Interestingly, in the wake of the midterms, JD Vance immediately tried to distance himself from Donald Trump and the administration’s disastrous and unnecessary war in Iran. It was a craven attempt from a morally bankrupt and rancid Cabbage Patch doll to begin to untangle himself from an administration within which he serves as vice president. No one is buying it. Even Vance’s friends and allies aren’t buying it. Per WSJ, people close to him are telling him he should consider NOT running for president in 2028 and they want him to have a “back-up plan.”

Vice President JD Vance’s allies are already floating a backup plan for Donald Trump’s presumed heir after the Republicans’ humiliating midterm results. Two sources close to the vice president pitched him on running for his old Ohio Senate seat after Democrat Sherrod Brown won the race earlier this week, according to The Wall Street Journal. One also floated a run for governor of the Buckeye state. Vance, 42, rejected both ideas, but people in his inner circle believe he still hasn’t decided whether to run for president in 2028. And even though the vice president still holds a commanding lead over other potential GOP candidates in early primary polls, the extent of this week’s midterm loss has led some party donors to start considering a candidate who doesn’t carry the stench of the Trump White House. Among those is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was smashed by Trump in the 2024 presidential primary. DeSantis’ second term ends this year, and he is reportedly weighing up another presidential run. The GOP lost control of Congress in a brutal midterm wipeout on Tuesday, as Democrats snatched up Senate seats in ruby red states like Texas, Kansas and South Carolina in a reflection of the electorate’s anger at the Trump administration’s failure to rein in the cost of living.

[From The Daily Beast]

The NY Times already had a very good op-ed called “JD Vance is Probably Toast,” which basically argues that Vance’s 2028 campaign is DOA. I love this song! What’s also interesting to me is that no one is even talking about how Vance ended up as Trump’s running mate in the first place – Vance was never Trump’s choice, really, and I hope people remember the circumstances in which the Trump-Vance arranged marriage happened. Vance was never even seen as a MAGA faithful or true believer until he joined the ticket. And now everyone can tie this MAGA ideology around his neck and throw him in the river.