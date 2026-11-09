JD Vance’s allies are advising him not to run for president in 2028

Last week’s blue-tsunami midterms hopefully marked the end – or the beginning of the end – of the MAGA “movement.” Many of us have our fingers crossed that the midterms also marked the end of many Republicans’ careers. Interestingly, in the wake of the midterms, JD Vance immediately tried to distance himself from Donald Trump and the administration’s disastrous and unnecessary war in Iran. It was a craven attempt from a morally bankrupt and rancid Cabbage Patch doll to begin to untangle himself from an administration within which he serves as vice president. No one is buying it. Even Vance’s friends and allies aren’t buying it. Per WSJ, people close to him are telling him he should consider NOT running for president in 2028 and they want him to have a “back-up plan.”
Vice President JD Vance’s allies are already floating a backup plan for Donald Trump’s presumed heir after the Republicans’ humiliating midterm results.
Two sources close to the vice president pitched him on running for his old Ohio Senate seat after Democrat Sherrod Brown won the race earlier this week, according to The Wall Street Journal. One also floated a run for governor of the Buckeye state.
Vance, 42, rejected both ideas, but people in his inner circle believe he still hasn’t decided whether to run for president in 2028. And even though the vice president still holds a commanding lead over other potential GOP candidates in early primary polls, the extent of this week’s midterm loss has led some party donors to start considering a candidate who doesn’t carry the stench of the Trump White House.
Among those is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was smashed by Trump in the 2024 presidential primary. DeSantis’ second term ends this year, and he is reportedly weighing up another presidential run.
The GOP lost control of Congress in a brutal midterm wipeout on Tuesday, as Democrats snatched up Senate seats in ruby red states like Texas, Kansas and South Carolina in a reflection of the electorate’s anger at the Trump administration’s failure to rein in the cost of living.
[From The Daily Beast]
The NY Times already had a very good op-ed called “JD Vance is Probably Toast,” which basically argues that Vance’s 2028 campaign is DOA. I love this song! What’s also interesting to me is that no one is even talking about how Vance ended up as Trump’s running mate in the first place – Vance was never Trump’s choice, really, and I hope people remember the circumstances in which the Trump-Vance arranged marriage happened. Vance was never even seen as a MAGA faithful or true believer until he joined the ticket. And now everyone can tie this MAGA ideology around his neck and throw him in the river.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Washington, DC United States Vice President JD Vance gives remarks during an announcement in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, DC. The Trump administration said Thursday that it would suspend an immigration program for multiple tech firms, including Microsoft Corporation, alleging widespread abuse of a worker visa system. Credit: Aaron Schwartz / Pool via CNP / MediaPunch Pictured: JD Vance BACKGRID USA 8 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Washington, WA United States Vice President JD Vance on the phone following the swearing in of Colin McDonald as Assistant Attorney General for National Fraud Enforcement in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 01 April 2026.
Pictured: JD Vance
BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Washington, DC United States Vice President JD Vance gives remarks during an announcement in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, DC. The Trump administration said Thursday that it would suspend an immigration program for multiple tech firms, including Microsoft Corporation, alleging widespread abuse of a worker visa system. Credit: Aaron Schwartz / Pool via CNP / MediaPunch Pictured: JD Vance BACKGRID USA 8 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Washington, DC United States Vice President JD Vance gives remarks during an announcement in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, DC. The Trump administration said Thursday that it would suspend an immigration program for multiple tech firms, including Microsoft Corporation, alleging widespread abuse of a worker visa system. Credit: Aaron Schwartz / Pool via CNP / MediaPunch Pictured: JD Vance BACKGRID USA 8 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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United States Vice President JD Vance looks on as Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban (not pictured) speaks to US President Donald J Trump during a bilateral lunch in the Cabinet Room of the White House
Featuring: Vice President JD Vance
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 07 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States Vice President JD Vance (C), alongside his daughter Mirabel (L) and second lady Usha Vance (R) pose next to a pardoned turkey named Gobble in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 November 2025. The annual White House tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey dates back to 1989, when President George H.W. Bush pardoned a turkey in the Rose Garden.
Featuring: JD Vance, Mirabel Vance, Usha Vance
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 25 Nov 2025
Credit: Jim LoScalzo/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States Vice President JD Vance on the phone following the swearing in of Colin McDonald as Assistant Attorney General for National Fraud Enforcement in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 01 April 2026.
Featuring: JD Vance
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 01 Apr 2026
Credit: Will Oliver/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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From left to right; United States Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Chilukuri Vance, and former Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, converse as they await the arrival of US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, President Xi Jinping, of The People’s Republic of China, and Madame Peng Liyuan who will participate in a Military Review in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, during a State Visit on Thursday, September 24, 2026.
Credit: Yuri Gripas/Pool via CNP
Featuring: Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, Ivanka Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: Yuri Gripas//POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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United States Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks to reporters following US President Donald J Trump to about efforts to crack down on taxpayer fraud in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 October 2026.
Featuring: JD Vance
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: Jim LoScalzo/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
Maybe he does have friends after all. Somebody is giving him good advice.
He’s what the Germans in the 1930s called “a March violet.” People who joined the party to advance their careers, they were opportunistic, and that became their defence in the following decades, that they were never true believers. Which is not the ringing argument they seemed to believe it was.
I will judge you by your actions whatever you claim your intent was.
You love to see the person who knowingly spread a lie Haitian people eat cats and dogs to terrorize a community finally get his comeuppance.
And this is just the beginning. You’re done JD! And Karma is not finished with your trifling ass.
For those of you keeping score? Abbott? Ass whooped! Vivek? She mopped the floor with him and let his call go to voicemail. Eff you Vivek! Brian Kemp and his hillbilly road runner TNT dynamite ads? Got his ass handed to him by the Black woman he wouldn’t stop disrespecting during Covid. And that klan member Cindy down in Mississippi? She was the deciding vote to stop a Black man from becoming a federal judge and that same man ended up taking her job.
Karma is coming for you klan members! The lesson? Being a shit person doesn’t pay off long term.
Get wrecked JD. You deserve it and so does Usha!
👏👏👏 resounding!!!
JD also enthusiastically supported that vile Vivek ad … he doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of winning the presidency.
DeSantis won’t be the GOP candidate unless he has a personality transplant. That man has negative charisma.
Time to drag out those pix of him in his white go-go boots!
DeSantis may not have the stench of the Trump White House, but he stinks to high heaven all on his own. His administration in Florida tried to argue that slavery should be taught as job training. Their entire education system is based on right wing propaganda, and they are a leader in book banning. No, thanks!
What I hope down the road is that another version of Trump doesn’t run, because people in the US voted for Trump TWICE, and that doesn’t mean they won’t do it again with another candidate.
His back up plan better not be to hold office again in Ohio. His endorsement of that POS Ramaswamy’s despicable ad campaign against Amy Acton has effectively ruined his chances here.
As if he could beat either Amy Acton or Sherrod Brown.
Not surprised. I think JD and his couch are going to make a run in 2030 for Ohio governor. Apparently Marco Rubio is about to jump ship too. Word is he wants to focus on his 2028 campaign.
GOP is toast in 2028.
LOL at the idea of Rubio being able to wash off the stench of Trump … he has stomped around in those too-big Florsheims Trump gave him and promoted the war.
There are very few Republicans who do not have the MAGA stench, to be brutally honest. Some are more stinky than others but I can’t think of one who has escaped completely, especially if you’re looking for someone the base would vote for in the primary. 🤔
I wish I were one of his advisors to tell him to quit right now, even move out of the country. Asshole.
And let us not forget, amid all the other odious facts about JD Vance, is that he was hand-picked by the tech industry (Peter Thiel) for VP in an effort to migrate MAGA to the techbros vision once DT is gone.
This is just a sign that Theil has really crappy political instincts— which hopefully will continue leading him to support charisma vacuums.
What’s the likelihood, though, that the debilitated Trump actually manages to eke out his presidency for 2 more years? Yes, I saw the horrible sort of “interview “ with a very unable, unresponsive Mitch McConnell, but it would be even harder to pull that off as President.
While I agree that Vance won’t do himself or his Party any favors by running for President in 2028, I think his glaring “stench” will probably become increasingly apparent to the voting public over the next two years — and I love that for him. And, of course, without the protections of the office, I’m guessing that he might be spending at least some of his time dealing with a variety of legal issues. I’m guessing too, that Vance might end up serving at least some time as a successor president — where his florid rancidity will be quite evident to the general public.
The bad news is that Vance is likely to actually be our president. Yes, I just threw up in my mouth a little while typing that. Trump increasingly looks and acts like he’s not long for this world. Now that the midterms have shown his handlers that we very much reject Trump, I doubt they are going to keep pumping him with whatever drugs are keeping his heart beating.
I agree. Whether it be via the 25th Amendment or Mickey D’s, Mango’s days are numbered. There’s also the possibility that Mango decides to play nice with the Democrats and sign off on a number of the planned reversals and roll backs of his most unpopular policies of his second term.
Let’s face it, Mango is never going to have to answer to this country for his criminal behavior, but his toadies are quaking in their boots. It would be in the toadies best interests to see Vance in the Oval Office.
I must have a humiliation kink for people I despise because I would love to see him run and in debates with informed, intelligent, reasonable candidates calling him out on his record, hypocrisy, hatefulness and lies. Also the couch f@cking.
lol: You must be REALLY looking forward to watching Vance swear in Senator El-Sayed!
One of my favorite hot takes after the election was a post saying Republicans are pregnant with a Vance candidacy and they must carry to term, no matter the consequences. That seems about right. Play stupid games, folks.