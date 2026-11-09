JD Vance’s allies are advising him not to run for president in 2028

Last week’s blue-tsunami midterms hopefully marked the end – or the beginning of the end – of the MAGA “movement.” Many of us have our fingers crossed that the midterms also marked the end of many Republicans’ careers. Interestingly, in the wake of the midterms, JD Vance immediately tried to distance himself from Donald Trump and the administration’s disastrous and unnecessary war in Iran. It was a craven attempt from a morally bankrupt and rancid Cabbage Patch doll to begin to untangle himself from an administration within which he serves as vice president. No one is buying it. Even Vance’s friends and allies aren’t buying it. Per WSJ, people close to him are telling him he should consider NOT running for president in 2028 and they want him to have a “back-up plan.”

Vice President JD Vance’s allies are already floating a backup plan for Donald Trump’s presumed heir after the Republicans’ humiliating midterm results.

Two sources close to the vice president pitched him on running for his old Ohio Senate seat after Democrat Sherrod Brown won the race earlier this week, according to The Wall Street Journal. One also floated a run for governor of the Buckeye state.

Vance, 42, rejected both ideas, but people in his inner circle believe he still hasn’t decided whether to run for president in 2028. And even though the vice president still holds a commanding lead over other potential GOP candidates in early primary polls, the extent of this week’s midterm loss has led some party donors to start considering a candidate who doesn’t carry the stench of the Trump White House.

Among those is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was smashed by Trump in the 2024 presidential primary. DeSantis’ second term ends this year, and he is reportedly weighing up another presidential run.

The GOP lost control of Congress in a brutal midterm wipeout on Tuesday, as Democrats snatched up Senate seats in ruby red states like Texas, Kansas and South Carolina in a reflection of the electorate’s anger at the Trump administration’s failure to rein in the cost of living.

[From The Daily Beast]

The NY Times already had a very good op-ed called “JD Vance is Probably Toast,” which basically argues that Vance’s 2028 campaign is DOA. I love this song! What’s also interesting to me is that no one is even talking about how Vance ended up as Trump’s running mate in the first place – Vance was never Trump’s choice, really, and I hope people remember the circumstances in which the Trump-Vance arranged marriage happened. Vance was never even seen as a MAGA faithful or true believer until he joined the ticket. And now everyone can tie this MAGA ideology around his neck and throw him in the river.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.

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24 Responses to “JD Vance’s allies are advising him not to run for president in 2028”

  1. Whalesnark says:
    November 9, 2026 at 10:03 am

    Maybe he does have friends after all. Somebody is giving him good advice.

    Reply
  2. YankeeDoodles says:
    November 9, 2026 at 10:03 am

    He’s what the Germans in the 1930s called “a March violet.” People who joined the party to advance their careers, they were opportunistic, and that became their defence in the following decades, that they were never true believers. Which is not the ringing argument they seemed to believe it was.

    Reply
  3. SIde Eye says:
    November 9, 2026 at 10:05 am

    You love to see the person who knowingly spread a lie Haitian people eat cats and dogs to terrorize a community finally get his comeuppance.

    And this is just the beginning. You’re done JD! And Karma is not finished with your trifling ass.

    For those of you keeping score? Abbott? Ass whooped! Vivek? She mopped the floor with him and let his call go to voicemail. Eff you Vivek! Brian Kemp and his hillbilly road runner TNT dynamite ads? Got his ass handed to him by the Black woman he wouldn’t stop disrespecting during Covid. And that klan member Cindy down in Mississippi? She was the deciding vote to stop a Black man from becoming a federal judge and that same man ended up taking her job.

    Karma is coming for you klan members! The lesson? Being a shit person doesn’t pay off long term.

    Get wrecked JD. You deserve it and so does Usha!

    Reply
  4. laurie says:
    November 9, 2026 at 10:10 am

    DeSantis won’t be the GOP candidate unless he has a personality transplant. That man has negative charisma.

    Reply
    • Kittenmom says:
      November 9, 2026 at 10:48 am

      Time to drag out those pix of him in his white go-go boots!

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      November 9, 2026 at 11:40 am

      DeSantis may not have the stench of the Trump White House, but he stinks to high heaven all on his own. His administration in Florida tried to argue that slavery should be taught as job training. Their entire education system is based on right wing propaganda, and they are a leader in book banning. No, thanks!

      Reply
  5. Sherry says:
    November 9, 2026 at 10:32 am

    What I hope down the road is that another version of Trump doesn’t run, because people in the US voted for Trump TWICE, and that doesn’t mean they won’t do it again with another candidate.

    Reply
  6. Nancy says:
    November 9, 2026 at 10:33 am

    His back up plan better not be to hold office again in Ohio. His endorsement of that POS Ramaswamy’s despicable ad campaign against Amy Acton has effectively ruined his chances here.

    Reply
  7. K8erade says:
    November 9, 2026 at 10:38 am

    Not surprised. I think JD and his couch are going to make a run in 2030 for Ohio governor. Apparently Marco Rubio is about to jump ship too. Word is he wants to focus on his 2028 campaign.

    GOP is toast in 2028.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      November 9, 2026 at 10:51 am

      LOL at the idea of Rubio being able to wash off the stench of Trump … he has stomped around in those too-big Florsheims Trump gave him and promoted the war.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        November 9, 2026 at 11:45 am

        There are very few Republicans who do not have the MAGA stench, to be brutally honest. Some are more stinky than others but I can’t think of one who has escaped completely, especially if you’re looking for someone the base would vote for in the primary. 🤔

  8. Jferber says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:01 am

    I wish I were one of his advisors to tell him to quit right now, even move out of the country. Asshole.

    Reply
  9. salmonpuff says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:08 am

    And let us not forget, amid all the other odious facts about JD Vance, is that he was hand-picked by the tech industry (Peter Thiel) for VP in an effort to migrate MAGA to the techbros vision once DT is gone.

    Reply
    • Meredith says:
      November 9, 2026 at 11:23 am

      This is just a sign that Theil has really crappy political instincts— which hopefully will continue leading him to support charisma vacuums.

      Reply
  10. Blithe says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:16 am

    What’s the likelihood, though, that the debilitated Trump actually manages to eke out his presidency for 2 more years? Yes, I saw the horrible sort of “interview “ with a very unable, unresponsive Mitch McConnell, but it would be even harder to pull that off as President.

    While I agree that Vance won’t do himself or his Party any favors by running for President in 2028, I think his glaring “stench” will probably become increasingly apparent to the voting public over the next two years — and I love that for him. And, of course, without the protections of the office, I’m guessing that he might be spending at least some of his time dealing with a variety of legal issues. I’m guessing too, that Vance might end up serving at least some time as a successor president — where his florid rancidity will be quite evident to the general public.

    Reply
  11. Sue says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:29 am

    The bad news is that Vance is likely to actually be our president. Yes, I just threw up in my mouth a little while typing that. Trump increasingly looks and acts like he’s not long for this world. Now that the midterms have shown his handlers that we very much reject Trump, I doubt they are going to keep pumping him with whatever drugs are keeping his heart beating.

    Reply
    • PunkyMomma says:
      November 9, 2026 at 11:47 am

      I agree. Whether it be via the 25th Amendment or Mickey D’s, Mango’s days are numbered. There’s also the possibility that Mango decides to play nice with the Democrats and sign off on a number of the planned reversals and roll backs of his most unpopular policies of his second term.

      Let’s face it, Mango is never going to have to answer to this country for his criminal behavior, but his toadies are quaking in their boots. It would be in the toadies best interests to see Vance in the Oval Office.

      Reply
  12. Snarkle says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:33 am

    I must have a humiliation kink for people I despise because I would love to see him run and in debates with informed, intelligent, reasonable candidates calling him out on his record, hypocrisy, hatefulness and lies. Also the couch f@cking.

    Reply
  13. PeliRoja089 says:
    November 9, 2026 at 11:53 am

    One of my favorite hot takes after the election was a post saying Republicans are pregnant with a Vance candidacy and they must carry to term, no matter the consequences. That seems about right. Play stupid games, folks.

    Reply

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