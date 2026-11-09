Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss reunited in Kansas City for Sunday’s Chiefs game

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The Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets at Arrowhead on Sunday. The Chiefs won, although a hilarious side-story is that sexist troll Harrison Butker keeps missing field goals and even Chiefs fans boo him. But honestly, the Chiefs are only a side-story for the much bigger gossip hurricane. At Sunday’s game, Taylor Swift sat with Karlie Kloss. As in, Taylor invited her former bestie to the Chiefs game and they were seen together publicly for the first time in almost a decade.

I would still love to know exactly what went down between Karlie and Taylor. There are long-standing rumors of a secret romantic relationship between them, but Taylor jettisoned Karlie as a friend around the same time as Reputation and a lot of other sh-t. Some people theorized that Taylor disassociated herself from Karlie because Karlie married Joshua Kushner. I’m not so sure. Karlie’s comments about their falling out were always weird too, like everyone had to talk around the “real reason” for the friendship-breakup. Still, in the past year or so, it’s looking like Karlie is back in Taylor’s good graces. Karlie even attended Taylor’s wedding. And now Karlie is going to Chiefs games? It looks like Karlie brought one of her kids too??

My favorite theory is that the Kaylor Reunion is related to the blue-tsunami midterms.

🫂| Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss hugging at The Chiefs game today! https://t.co/JTkBuYbp2g — Gaylor Updates (@gaylornews) November 8, 2026

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