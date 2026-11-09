Taylor Swift & Karlie Kloss reunited in Kansas City for Sunday’s Chiefs game

The Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets at Arrowhead on Sunday. The Chiefs won, although a hilarious side-story is that sexist troll Harrison Butker keeps missing field goals and even Chiefs fans boo him. But honestly, the Chiefs are only a side-story for the much bigger gossip hurricane. At Sunday’s game, Taylor Swift sat with Karlie Kloss. As in, Taylor invited her former bestie to the Chiefs game and they were seen together publicly for the first time in almost a decade.
I would still love to know exactly what went down between Karlie and Taylor. There are long-standing rumors of a secret romantic relationship between them, but Taylor jettisoned Karlie as a friend around the same time as Reputation and a lot of other sh-t. Some people theorized that Taylor disassociated herself from Karlie because Karlie married Joshua Kushner. I’m not so sure. Karlie’s comments about their falling out were always weird too, like everyone had to talk around the “real reason” for the friendship-breakup. Still, in the past year or so, it’s looking like Karlie is back in Taylor’s good graces. Karlie even attended Taylor’s wedding. And now Karlie is going to Chiefs games? It looks like Karlie brought one of her kids too??
My favorite theory is that the Kaylor Reunion is related to the blue-tsunami midterms.
🫂| Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss hugging at The Chiefs game today! https://t.co/JTkBuYbp2g
— Gaylor Updates (@gaylornews) November 8, 2026
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
in their Maga adjacent support group era
The fact that Kushner’s bride was at the event with Swift less than a week after the blue tsunami (which Swift and her team sounded like crickets) is alarming. It is clear her politics have changed and her billionaire arse does not care about optics-just collecting statues. Disappointing.
Laughable to think this has anything to do with the blue tsunami-because Taylor and Karlie are such outspoken liberal celebrities. That said these two no doubt will ride that publicity wave is they can. A billionaire who invited ICE detention owners to their wedding and a model married to one is the most corrupt families tied to this administration. Yes I’m sure they’re talking about how they don’t have to hold back and say how they really feel about the last 2yrs. Thanks for the laugh needed it
What you said.
This is it. If you are fine with being friends with GOP reps who are openly MAGA and ICE detention centre owners, you are one of the bad guys. Sisters in law to Jared Kushner and daughter in law to the criminal father in the government is nothing.
I generally avoid all things Kushner and You Know Who adjacent but when Karlie first married the “good” brother they were both clearly Dems and anti Trump. Has that changed?
I think this is aimed at Blake. Like, SEE I can get along with people.
This + the Blue wave.
I sincerely doubt it has anything to do with Blake or the blue wave. especially since she was invited to the wedding pre-wave lol.
I do think it’s aimed at Blake a little. Blake was really smug she replaced Karri in the best friend stakes. What a bunch of teenagers these women are LOL.
I wonder how Blake is doing, btw. She cannot be handling this well. She was always so blatantly smug about her friendship with Taylor. She must be devastated and humiliated.
the prevailing theory was that Karlie had let Scooter (her manager at the time) know that Taylor’s masters were going up for sale, and that’s what led him to buying them instead of Taylor. that, and that Karlie was letting people stay at Taylor’s apartment that she didn’t want there.
now that Taylor owns her masters and Scooter isn’t Karlie’s manager anymore, it kinda makes sense. I don’t think it’s anything Kushner or politics related.
although my personal ridiculous conspiracy theory is they’ve stayed friends the whole time, but waited until Taylor was married to be seen because everyone was absolutely insane with the stupid rumors they dated. there’s still people convinced that they’re secretly together, it’s mind boggling.
Considering that neither Taylor or Karlie are liberals and are married to men who most assuredly are not, this is making me laugh hysterical that anyone thinks this is them celebrating the blue wave. Come on.
this! there is so much wishful thinking going on
I thought there was a theory that Karlie was using Taylor’s apartment in New York (where she had her own room) to throw parties without her and that was covered in Look What You Made Me Do. “You asked me for a place to sleep. Locked me out and threw a feast (what?).”
Anyway this one screams “Pay attention to meeeeee!” Of course this would get everyone talking.
Well they politically align now. Taylor ended their friendship her back then because it wasn’t popular to be associated with Republicans but now they can let their MAGA flags fly high
I subscribe to the theory that their falling out was Scooter related- that Karlie betrayed their friendship by telling him private stuff about Taylor during the conflict over her masters. Tighter friendships have ended for far less. But Taylor owns her masters now, was actually able to parlay her masters situation into a media story and concert tour that made her a billionaire. If they genuinely had a deep friendship that they both valued, I can see Taylor being able to move on from that business considering how everything turned out for her.
Also, at this level of wealth and fame, the circle is so small. All these people know each other and see each other at the same places. It’s difficult to ghost someone when you’re gonna see them socially regardless. I’m sure there was never the permanent break behind the scenes that there was in public; they just weren’t close friends anymore. Not to mention, I feel like Karlie and Taylor are pretty similar people who’d naturally be friends barring some interpersonal drama. They’re both billionaire latte liberals with a lot of very close, conservative people in their family and friends circle, and they’re both strivers who value celebrity. Maybe also after dealing with the situation with Blake, Taylor was able to reassess the situation with Karlie and decided it wasn’t that bad.
I watched the game casually. I was quite pleased that there wasn’t a lot of cutaways to see Taylor’s reaction to each time the football moved. I watch football games to see the football field, not the celebrities in the stand
(Don’t come at me. I am well aware that it is the networks who choose the cutaways)
These 2 seem like a former couple reunites now that everyone is properly sheltered in “marriages”.
I use to like taylor swift but I’m over her bs and MAGA adjacent crap.
Yeah, this Kushhner adjacent friendship. I’ve never said this about Taylor, but screw her for her Maga friends. Why not celebrate the Blue Tsunami in ANY way. But no, we get this. To hell with her and her billions and stupid husband.
This is so funny to me because the Kaylors/Gaylors are behind almost all of the online hate trains about Taylor (and lately Travis, his family – even his mom – and his friends). To be fair Taylor does A LOT that makes me sideeye her and she totally deserve criticism. But sometimes it is in fact misinformation that gets spread by her own fans who are furious that she married a man and lash out whenever she appears with Travis or mentions him.
.
All this is to say she is 101% aware that the Gaylors will eat this up and are over the moon right now, and instead of attacking her they feel like they were given the green light to turn their fire on Travis. And don’t underestimate them, they’ve gotten articles published in NYT, Daily Mail, TMZ that have done real damage. I’m genuinely wondering if Taylor is already done with the marriage and is using her fans to spread rumors, ruin Travis’ reputation, cause tension so she doesn’t have to get her hands dirty and can emerge from a divorce with public sympathy…
I don’t think that all of you who are parroting the idea that Taylor is married to a man who is MAGA realise that you’ve got that idea directly from Gaylors who’ve been pushing hate trains on Taylor to try and force her into dumping him as a punishment for not being with a woman. Travis is openly liberal, showed support for Biden and isn’t MAGA in the slightest. Nuts that you guys are all just repeating it.