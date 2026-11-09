Roslyn Loveless went to the Sun in 2018 with her concerns about Thomas Markle

Thomas Markle was arrested by the FBI last Friday at a Florida senior living facility. By the end of the day, Markle was bonded out and taken back to the same facility. Over the weekend, Samantha Markle’s partner was seen moving Thomas out of the facility and into a nearby senior facility. Apparently, the first facility kicked him out, although I’m not entirely sure what exactly is going on or why he was released in the first place, even with an ankle monitor.
Since the start of this horrifying story, the Sun has run a series of exclusives, and Thomas Markle Jr. is pretty much only speaking to them. I kept wondering – why the Sun? Out of all of the British tabloids, all of which have years-long relationships with the Markles, why did Junior go to the Sun? Well, one of the Sun’s journalists let it slip in their coverage. They tried to do a timeline of who knew what and when, and they admitted that Roslyn Loveless had also contacted them… in 2018.
Thomas Markle Snr argued the case for having sex with young girls in the Far East and told his ex-wife: “It’s legal over there — that’s how they support their families, by prostituting them.”
Roslyn Loveless was keen to make public his sexual interest in children. She sent a 2019 letter listing her concerns to the Met Police, who shared it with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Roslyn even hatched a plan to put Markle Snr’s photo in Far East newspapers to identify potential victims, we can reveal.
In 2018 she spoke to The Sun about her concerns but nothing could be published or investigated further due to a lack of solid evidence.
We also approached an alleged victim who denied it.
Roslyn told The Sun that during one phone call with Markle Snr — after their split — he told her he was going to Thailand for some “young girls”.
She said: “I said, ‘How young are we talking?’ and he said ‘11, 12’. I said, ‘Are you aware those are people’s daughters? Those are children!’ And he replied, ‘Well it’s legal over there and that’s how they support their families by prostituting out their young girls’.”
She claimed that when they were married from 1964 to 1975, Markle Snr had locked rooms that no one was allowed to enter. A source said: “Roslyn wanted to put Tom’s picture from his wedding to (second wife) Doria Ragland in the papers in the Philippines and Thailand to see if any victims recognised him. She thought this picture was best because it is what he would have looked like at the time he was making regular trips. She wanted authorities to check his passport information to discover how many trips he made. She was so angry that he seemed to get away with it all these years but was limited in what she could do.”
So… even if the Sun could not verify Loveless’s story in 2018, there was awareness within this tabloid of Loveless’s claims. She had even spoken to the Sun directly and they never published her comments at the time. Why? Is it because the Sun, like the Daily Mail and the entirety of the British media, was so heavily invested in using Thomas Markle to attack Meghan? It also begs the question: if Loveless spoke openly to the Sun in 2018, did she also speak to other British outlets? Was there broad awareness of Loveless’s claims at the time? And if the tabloids knew, why weren’t THEY doing more? Since that’s the line of attack on the Duchess of Sussex right now, because she read Loveless’s letter in January 2019 and was told not to go public with it. It sounds like Meghan read Loveless’s letter after several British outlets had already spoken to Loveless and buried her claims.
Screencaps courtesy of Sunrise and 60 Minutes Australia.
This story just keeps getting worse.
@AmyT, right? It seems impossible, yet it does keep getting worse with each day. Poor Meghan.
Much worse. I wonder if she spoke to the FBI first and they did nothing so she went to the British media and police.
No only did the Sun speak with Roslyn Loveless in 2018, The Mirror did too!!!
archive.ph/AEalh
The Mirror stayed schtum about the abuse allegations, but it’s a pretty safe bet that Roslyn must have repeated to them what she told The Sun in 2018.
So the timeline is that Roslyn sent her letter to the Met Police in 2018, and also spoke to at least TWO British media outlets, The Sun and The Mirror, and likely more.
NONE OF THEM DID ANYTHING.
The media outlets continued platforming and funding Thomas Markle, about to be convicted child sexual predator.
Unbelievable stuff, and not in a good way!
Did she also talk to the Mail who actively cultivated T Markle via Caroline Graham from the get go?
Which other newspapers were in the know?
Which members of Royal household knew about her letter and allegations?
What about royal Rota? Valentine Low admitted to knowing about Meghan ‘s poor mental health at the time, what else did he know?
Instead of investigating and condemning this disgusting man why did they go to the other extreme of championing him?
In the UK and US famous people do get the occasional aggrieved and embittered relatives giving interviews but they usually get one interview and then they are discarded and forgotten. Adele and a member of One Direction both had long estranged deadbeat dads turn up after decades of parental absence to claim their genetics were responsible for offspring’s eventual success!? It’s very unusual to have an estranged parent becomes platformed for years when it is obvious why the famous offspring have washed their hands of the deadbeat relative.
I have just finished reading Lauren Bacall’s first memoir in which her deadbeat dad whom she last saw when she was 11 approached the management of her smash hit play, Applause and demanded 12 free tickets for him and his entourage after an absence of 34 years. Lauren was asked if he was her dad and if she was happy for them to give him the tickets. She was understandably outraged at his effrontery to demand free tickets to a sellout show after decades of silence. He felt entitled because he was her dad? The absolute nerve of this deadbeat to show up and make demands!
I always suspected the British press had blackmail material on Thomas markle but never imagined it would be this awful. I never imagined that the press would willingly use someone who they knew had such awful allegations against them just as a tool to attack Meghan. I believe all the press have known since 2018. The fail knew about the storage unit in 2017 & they knew Meghan had said Thomas wasn’t safe with children in her 2025 letter which is why they came up with a fake relationship with a nurse.
I think Rosalyn told all the press that was interviewing Thomas in 2018 & when they continued- contacted the Met police. The cover up of Thomas’ alleged crimes was huge.
Leveson 2 and media regulation is beyond needed.
I agree with you that all the royal “experts” across all British media knew.
What’s worse, KuKluxDan Rotten was exec editor of the Scum back then — and did nothing.
In fact he is still trying to find fault with anything Meghan does, even if it’s just breathing, and he’s still trying to blame her for the many failures related to this case — at the Met, the palaces, the media.
Pure, unadulterated misogynoir.
It really was a massive cover-up wasn’t it? The papers, the RF, the Met police. At this point, the govt likely knew as well. All while slamming Meghan for being cold and uncaring for not reaching out to her dad….who they all knew was a criminal???? You can’t make this stuff up.
There was supposed to be a part 2 to the Leveson Inquiry with the scope looking further at unlawful conduct within the press and police which was CANCELLED by the then gov in Feb 2018. Time to call for that 2nd part to actually happen and the press are STILL doing it, the HAVE NOT changed.
They ALL knew and did nothing, they let him continue to abuse young girls – the gov NEEDS to hold them accountable but they won’t.
It sure sounds like RL was warning everyone about TM seniors crime from law enforcement to the tabloids and they all dropped the ball and actively covered it up just to abuse Meghan Sussex more, and since when do the tabloids wait for the truth before going to print? They covered up Andy’s crimes and now we are finding out they also covered up seniors crimes as well.. I believe the BRF leftovers were behind the coverup with the law enforcement and tabloids..
So everyone knew (tabloids) and either thought it was an ex wife being bitter, thought it was something that they could use to go after Meghan later (hey she’s good with her dad that does stuff like this), or something else that I can’t really even think on. What an ugly mess. And all of this was done to discredit a Black woman who cut off her terrible father.
My guess is she reached out to many UK outlets – Sun, Mirror, Express, Daily Mail etc. As an American she’s not going to pick and choose based on personal preference etc.
Let’s note who was working at these various publications at that time. Piers Morgan (Sun or Express I think?), Dan Wooton (Sun and/or DM?), Rebecca English (DM) etc. So these people all would have had some knowledge of these allegations.
I don’t necessarily blame the papers for not publishing these claims bc I’m sure legal would have shut it down. But I blame them for continuing to platform tom markle and using him to hurt and attack Meghan. I blame Jason Knauf for trying to help the DM win their lawsuit relating to TM and Meghan’s letter. I blame Piers and Dan for ranting endlessly about Meghan cutting her father off because she was cold hearted etc.
And if they did not pass these allegations to the Met, then I blame them for that.
Yes, this is where they can’t avoid the BP/BM contract. If the media knew, the Palace knew, and even before Meghan knew.
What I haven’t figured out in my mind is why continue to platform Tom so vigorously? They made up so many other stories about Meghan which have stuck, there’s enough derision about everything she does…or maybe, once they started the “bad daughter” narrative, they couldn’t stop it. I don’t know.
If Ms. Loveless contacted The Sun in 2018, she probably sent letters to all of the British outlets during that same time period to alert them to Sr’s disgusting crimes. And if she contacted the BM in 2018, she also likely contacted the relevant British authorities in 2018 as well. Which also means that Meghan’s recollection didn’t vary and she was given a letter regarding these horrific allegations in 2018, NOT 2019. I hope those double decker buses have full tanks of gas bc a lot of people are about to be thrown under them. Also the reason why she contacted the BM & authorities is clear – the Sussex wedding and the news stories about Sr’s attendance. Kudos and RIP to Ms Loveless who repeatedly sounded the alarm about Sr. The BM’s knowledge about her letter in 2018 also explains Sr.’s full cooperation with them in repeatedly maligning his own daughter and why the DM turned over the storage unit in Mexico (after likely clearing it out of any references to them ). This is truly sickening. Smearing and trying to rid of Meghan was more important than protecting past and present child victims. Hell is too good for these dregs of society!
I’m beginning to think that Ms. Loveless might have contacted a loooot of folks that maybe did not believe her. She probably also contacted people in Mexico too. It probable that a lot of folks chalked it to bitter ex scorned. The tabloids might have asked that PDFile too and he probably convinced folks that his ex is just bitter and smearing him because he left her yadda, yadda, yadda. And I think the tabloids and the palaces did their investigations and confirmed the allegations but decided to just use their confirmations to commit blackmail against TM PDfile to get him to do their bidding. To the Brishitmedia and to the numerous palaces, BP, CH and KP, destroying Meghan and Harry was much more profitable that protecting some yellow skin girls from a sexual predator. Tell me why that PDfile moved to Mexico and subsequently to the Philippines without telling me why he did so. I think this is just getting started, the plot thickens. A lot of folks are about to get exposed. And I have a very strong belief that Markle is about to be Geoffrey Epsteined, just watch.
Yup, she was probably just written off as a “scorned ex-wife” or some BS.
Didn’t Sammy say her mother was an alcoholic. Another reason to disregard her as an alcoholic, bitter, ex-wife.
The Sun is only coming forward because Bad Dad is in the dock and the presenters, editors and reporters who worked with him may have criminal exposure. Lawyer up you clowns and get someone licensed to practice US criminal law.
I have a question for all those who have greater knowledge of Sussex history than I. Before Meghan married into the royal family in 2018, it is safe to assume a complete background check was done, not only on her but her family as well. How is it that Thomas Sr and his alleged preference for young girls was never mentioned? Surely the RF knew, if many of the tabloids knew. Yet not a whisper as he made one excuse after another why he couldn’t attend the wedding. One would think this would have made headline banner news.
That’s a good question. My only guess is that if, at the time, all he had were these storage units full of this horrific garbage and wasn’t actively abusing any children during 2016-2018, it could have been missed. I knew that we were told he lived in Rosarito, but until he started his shenanigans with the tabloids, he seemed to be living quietly at the time (or maybe he was on his best behavior as soon as he learned about Harry for exactly this reason). He saw a payday coming if his daughter married into the BRF.
He worked in entertainment industry in Cali so I think esp lost me-too info would have come out about him by now if he was doing these criminal acts in USA. I think he was deliberate in only doing it in certain places in Asia where maybe he could get away with it easier
I hope now the tables have turned on Markle senior we might finally get some real answers on who he really is?
I like Meghan, was a daddy’s girl and so I was baffled about how quickly he turned on her and got into bed with the tabloids. He did APPEAR to be a good father and they seemed close. I have never understood why he didn’t accompany Doria to their daughter’s wedding escort her down the aisle and be a proud and loving father. My own wonderful father was in hospital in May 2018; and I can remember visiting him regularly and bringing in the papers and him asking me why on earth Senior wasn’t bothering to turn up for the Royal Wedding wedding. He told me it was one of the proudest days of his life , walking me down the aisle. Neither of us could fathom what was the matter with him, if he was the devoted father everybody kept claiming he was? Because no decent father would desert, endlessly betray and gang up with the enemy like he did for eight long years!!
She forgave him immediately over the silly staged photos and they both cried and agreed he’d still come to the wedding. He then SWITCHED his phone off and never spoke to her again . Instead he began a sustained and vicious media campaign against her for eight years.
There is one exchange of letters between them in August 2018. She tells him over 5 pages of her heartbreak and devastation and asks him to let her go for both their sakes and above all stop talking to the press.
Now that is his chance to reconcile but he doubles down and continues saying vicious, twisted lies to all and sundry. I couldn’t understand how a decent father could turn on his daughter like that without any cause?
But now it been revealed that 50; years before he got into bed with the Mail and other tabs, he may have been an active predator who got into bed with children !? So despite APPEARANCES this despicable person happily boasted of going abroad to abuse children like it’s no big deal and those poor families need the money by trafficking their kids? Who is he really because from that exchange he sounds like an evil pervert with no conscience who is arrogant, entitled and only thinking of his own pleasure. Daily Mail, Tom Bowers, Dan Wootton and Lady Cobblers can keep him. Jail, punishment and hell awaits him.
They definitely did a background check on Meghan & her relatives. The sun had a personal detective illegally access Meghan’s data security records etc!
I think uk security services would know Thomas had had debt& some illegal drugs issues as he admitted that in interviews and of his “sex tourism” in Thailand etc but if there hadn’t been any legal complaints on him they may not have picked up that it involved underage girls etc.
I think Rosalyn’s letters in 2018 may have been first the press were aware of this issue. I think those against the wedding within the palace would have used the knowledge to embarrass Meghan earlier if they had known earlier.
The lack of evidence never stopped the British press from printing a story before. What or who really stopped them from writing the story and given the close relationship between the Sun and the Palace, there’s no doubt that they would have told the courtiers about Roslyn Loveless’ accusations. It’s clear that the press knew all along but suppressed the information in favour of weaponising Toxic Tom against Meghan. I think the Palace is more involved in this than we think. Was the Royal Family pressuring Meghan to see her father so the press can use it against her later? Thomas Markle said that the Royal Family owed him but was it that they kept his secret in exchange for his assistance in attempting to stop the wedding and then later bashing her in the media?
Instead of reporting credible claims of child sex abuse to law enforcement, the Sun and, no doubt, other British tabloids decided to weaponize a creep against his own daughter to abuse her and possibly destroy her marriage. It looks like that’s exactly what happened. “We tried to investigate ourselves and couldn’t confirm so all we could do is cover it up” is a bs excuse and even they know it. There are a lot of people who should be questioned about this by the authorities to find out who knew what when. Piers Morgan, Dan Wooten I’m looking at you. And, of course, Caroline Graham.
In a functioning society, this would take down the Sun just like the News of the World (or whatever it was called) folded after the phone-hacking scandal. This is beyond egregious. Criminal behavior – by multiple people.
The media landscape in the UK is a pond. They all quote/cite each other as sources. Of course they all knew, which is why they all kept pushing for Meghan to reconcile with Thomas. It doesn’t have the same affect with 10 year old pics. But a recent photo of Meghan (and Harry + the children) with her pedo dad?? They would have made millions.
It seem like when Roslyn saw British outlets platforming a predator in 2018 she tried to warn them he was a predator. She sincerely believed they would stop elevating him if they were told what he had done. This reminds me of Meghan being told about these allegations in 2019 and sincerely believing the MET police would investigate TM Sr. because he was a danger to children. Both women thought the entities they were dealing with would prioritize the the protection of children. They thought the knowledge that TM Sr. was a potential threat to children would motivate the British Press and the MET to treat TM Sr. as the potential threat that he was and not a victim. It did not.
I now think about the Oprah interview and how Meghan says she was silenced by the palace. She was told speaking out about her father would hinder investigations. Now we know no investigation ever took place. Instead of an investigation the British media weaponized TM Sr against Meghan. They trotted him out to defend the other royals and insult his daughter whenever Meghan was enjoying a success. None of that is coincidence it was a plan and its obvious who was pulling the strings. British media outlets, the MET police, the royal households and Meghan had all informed about Roslyn’s allegations by 2019. In 2019 William is meeting with tabloid editors as his office ramps their leaking and briefing against the Sussexes. There are court documents showing the royal households working with the tabloid press against Harry and Meghan and payoffs to William. The royals were willing to protect another predator as long as he could be used to attack a more popular family member they disliked.
Even this story coming out after Meghan was embraced by the British public in Nottingham in October 2026 has their fingerprints. The royals and their pet press intended to inflict more harm on Meghan with this story. I’m sure they weren’t expecting the FBI to move so swiftly. They wanted this story to linger and shame Meghan into hiding but I would argue the opposite was done. Both Roslyn and Meghan wanted this made public. Roslyn is no longer with us but Meghan can finally see justice done. More importantly the press raising TM Sr. profile and sanctifying him gave him more access to children and trusting adults. Destroying his reputation makes it harder for him to access potential victims. There is no way Meghan is anything other than pleased that this going public protects potential victims.
They meant if for evil but God meant it for good.
It’s extremely unfortunate that Loveless passed away and isn’t here to confirm some facts. I bet they’d be damning to a lot of people.
Russell Brand was named Shagger of the year for three years running by The Sun. There has been considerable unease about his predatory behaviour was celebrated and endorsed by the media in the wake of his recent trial and conviction. Feminegra is calling today for an inquiry into how the media platformed and paid for TMarkle interviews despite several tabloids being approached by his ex wife about her genuine concerns about his admission of foreign travel to abuse children. I think media have questions to answer about how they platform certain white male individuals and silence or demean women. Enough is enough what is going on here with British media?
Shagger of the Year? 🗑️
During the three consecutive years Russell Brand won the title awarded by the Sun newspaper, the Bizarre column was run by two different editors:
• Victoria Newton (2006 – November 2007): She was the showbiz editor who oversaw the column and originally handed Brand his first titles. Newton went on to climb the ranks at the newspaper and later became the editor-in-chief of The Sun.
• Gordon Smart (November 2007 – 2008): Newton’s assistant, Gordon Smart, was promoted to head the column when she left the role in late 2007. He was the editor for Brand’s final win in 2008.
In recent retrospectives following Brand’s high-profile criminal convictions, Smart has publicly expressed deep regret and embarrassment over the column’s historic promotion of the award.
“Smart has publicly expressed deep regret and embarrassment over the column’s historic promotion of the award.”
Well, at least that’s something, but I feel like a decent person wouldn’t have had anything to do with such filth in the first place. But it is refreshing to see a former UK tabloid editor admit shame.
He is even worse than we knew, a truly vile man. However, I find it truly contemptible that the British media knew of these allegations and yet presented him as the pitiful, lonely grandfather. They wanted to use him to attack Meghan, and they did not care that she had very valid reasons for keeping him from her children. I certainly hope that he will never be able to hurt another child.
And it shows that they were ALL FINE with him being with Archie and Lilibet as long as it meant they could get their £££. Vile people.
🎯
I think the press was happy to play it both ways: make Meghan look like a monster for eschewing her poor sad father. But if she did agree to meet with him under pressure, those tabloids would attack her for welcoming a child molester into her family.
I think this all goes back to the RF and their smear campaign against Meghan. I don’t know which of the palace lackeys came up with this play to use the pervert deviant father against her but I would bet money they did.
Like the excitement of Diana marrying into the family, there was real excitement that a black woman was marrying into the RF. Not only that, Meghan was awesome at the job. Much more glamorous, capable, and willing to do the job than any other royal and especially the heirs’ wives. In all these years, Kate never bothered to improve her public speaking skills. Never bothered to work much.
If left alone, Meghan would have eclipsed them all. They couldn’t have that so they bought a child abuser and started the wider smear campaign against her. They all need to go down. But the royals are much too powerful so they won’t.
The British press is horrible and the public doesn’t care because they bought the story that Meghan is a bad person plus people are racist.
Those poor children in Thailand. Girls of 11 and 12 are babies.
What a monster.
And he was not just enabled, but empowered, by the British tabloids and Caroline Graham. I want an investigation into her and her bosses, pronto.
“In 2018 she spoke to The Sun about her concerns but nothing could be published or investigated further due to a lack of solid evidence.”
It was NOT for the Sun to “investigate” these matters. It was for the Met and foreign authorities to do so. How many other serious crimes have been covered up because a British tabloid does not pass on serious criminal allegations to the Met. Don’t they have a duty to do so? If not, they should.
Impossible to believe that the palace wasn’t clued up on this!!!!!
hats off to Roslyn, she certainly tried. it just have been so frustrating to see nothing come of it.