Roslyn Loveless went to the Sun in 2018 with her concerns about Thomas Markle

Thomas Markle was arrested by the FBI last Friday at a Florida senior living facility. By the end of the day, Markle was bonded out and taken back to the same facility. Over the weekend, Samantha Markle’s partner was seen moving Thomas out of the facility and into a nearby senior facility. Apparently, the first facility kicked him out, although I’m not entirely sure what exactly is going on or why he was released in the first place, even with an ankle monitor.

Since the start of this horrifying story, the Sun has run a series of exclusives, and Thomas Markle Jr. is pretty much only speaking to them. I kept wondering – why the Sun? Out of all of the British tabloids, all of which have years-long relationships with the Markles, why did Junior go to the Sun? Well, one of the Sun’s journalists let it slip in their coverage. They tried to do a timeline of who knew what and when, and they admitted that Roslyn Loveless had also contacted them… in 2018.

Thomas Markle Snr argued the case for having sex with young girls in the Far East and told his ex-wife: “It’s legal over there — that’s how they support their families, by prostituting them.” Roslyn Loveless was keen to make public his sexual interest in children. She sent a 2019 letter listing her concerns to the Met Police, who shared it with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Roslyn even hatched a plan to put Markle Snr’s photo in Far East newspapers to identify potential victims, we can reveal. In 2018 she spoke to The Sun about her concerns but nothing could be published or investigated further due to a lack of solid evidence. We also approached an alleged victim who denied it. Roslyn told The Sun that during one phone call with Markle Snr — after their split — he told her he was going to Thailand for some “young girls”. She said: “I said, ‘How young are we talking?’ and he said ‘11, 12’. I said, ‘Are you aware those are people’s daughters? Those are children!’ And he replied, ‘Well it’s legal over there and that’s how they support their families by prostituting out their young girls’.” She claimed that when they were married from 1964 to 1975, Markle Snr had locked rooms that no one was allowed to enter. A source said: “Roslyn wanted to put Tom’s picture from his wedding to (second wife) Doria Ragland in the papers in the Philippines and Thailand to see if any victims recognised him. She thought this picture was best because it is what he would have looked like at the time he was making regular trips. She wanted authorities to check his passport information to discover how many trips he made. She was so angry that he seemed to get away with it all these years but was limited in what she could do.”

[From The Sun]

So… even if the Sun could not verify Loveless’s story in 2018, there was awareness within this tabloid of Loveless’s claims. She had even spoken to the Sun directly and they never published her comments at the time. Why? Is it because the Sun, like the Daily Mail and the entirety of the British media, was so heavily invested in using Thomas Markle to attack Meghan? It also begs the question: if Loveless spoke openly to the Sun in 2018, did she also speak to other British outlets? Was there broad awareness of Loveless’s claims at the time? And if the tabloids knew, why weren’t THEY doing more? Since that’s the line of attack on the Duchess of Sussex right now, because she read Loveless’s letter in January 2019 and was told not to go public with it. It sounds like Meghan read Loveless’s letter after several British outlets had already spoken to Loveless and buried her claims.