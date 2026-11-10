Edwards: Prince Charles didn’t even want to see baby Archie’s first photos in 2019

So much went down in 2019 within the Windsor clan. That was the year when the attacks and smears ramped up to a crazy degree on the Duchess of Sussex. That was the year when it was clear that the Sussexes could not and would not stay in the UK. That was the year when the Sussexes welcomed baby Archie amid the larger falling-out with the family. When Meghan gave birth to Archie, she did not pose on any hospital steps, nor did the Sussexes’ office alert the media about the birth until eight hours after it happened. Remember how mad the press was about that? The Windsors were upset too, because Harry and Meghan were getting so much attention, and because Harry didn’t feel like he was beholden to the Invisible Contract. Well, speaking of, that old fart Arthur Edwards – a longtime royal photographer – now says that then-Prince Charles didn’t even want to look at photos of baby Archie because Charles and Harry were not speaking at the time.
King Charles was on an official visit to Germany when Prince Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child and he later said he “couldn’t be more delighted”. However, behind the scenes things were reportedly tense between him and his son and photographer Arthur Edwards, who was on the trip with the King, claims he was told not to show him the first pictures of Archie.
These snaps were taken at Windsor two days after the royal was born and in Cup of Tea, Arthur?, he recalls asking the picture desk to send them.
“When my phone pinged, I showed Camilla pictures of little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in his parents’ arms and got a photo of her looking at the latest royal grandchild on my screen,” Arthur writes. “Camilla said, ‘Can you show it to the prince?'”
According to the photographer, “Just then, Julian Payne, the prince’s press secretary, said quietly, ‘No, don’t do that, Arthur.'”
When asked why, Payne supposedly replied, “He’s not talking to his son”, and Arthur states that this was “the first [he] knew that there was acrimony” between King Charles and Prince Harry. Archie was born eight months before his parents made the dramatic announcement that they were stepping back as working royals.
A few months earlier the Duke of Sussex had hinted at a strain between him and Prince William when he stated they were on “different paths at the moment”. However, it was only around the time of the royal exit statement that rumours of a wider rift went into overdrive.
[From Woman & Home]
I’m sure Arthur Edwards thinks this is some big gossip about how Harry and Charles were on the outs, but all I can focus on is… Charles didn’t even want to see photos of his grandson? This “family” is so awful, a grandfather didn’t even want to see his son and daughter-in-law holding Archie? Talk about a foreshadowing – Charles has continued to beef with his Sussex grandchildren for no reason this entire time. Charles has refused to include Archie and Lili in family events, Charles scheduled his coronation for Archie’s fourth birthday, and Charles has probably only met Archie like four times? And I’m being generous.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, the Sussexes’ social media.
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The Prince of Wales visits the gardens of Marlborough House, London, to view the flowers and messages left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh on April 10. Picture date: Thursday April 15, 2021.,Image: 605693713, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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PONTYCLUN, WALES – JULY 07: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall samples some wine during a visit to Llanerch Vineyard on July 07, 2021 in Pontyclun, Wales. The Duchess has been President of Wines GB since 2011, of which the Llanerch vineyard is a member. Owner of Llanerch, geologist and entrepreneur Ryan Davies renovated the building and first opened to the public in July 2011. During the pandemic, Llanerch made a local farm shop delivery service. It launched overnight and helped the local community during the difficult time. The Duchess first tried Cariad wines when she visited Pendoylan and it was awarded the best kept village in Wales in the 90’s.,Image: 620187659, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall leave after attending the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd in Cardiff. Picture date: Thursday October 14, 2021.,Image: 638008294, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photoshot / Avalon
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – BGUK_1577801 – The Duke of Sussex speaking at Windsor Castle after Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy weighing 7lbs 3oz, in Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, England.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, England.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, England.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, England.
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(Strictly for editorial use only and available until December 12th 2018) In this handout image provided by Clarence House, HRH Prince Charles Prince of Wales poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Their Royal Highnesses Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Willliam Duke of Cambridge, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, on September 5, 2018 in London, England.
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MANDATORY CREDIT: Chris Allerton – copyright SussexRoyal NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER FRIDAY JUNE 7, 2019, WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Buckingham Palace Press Office in writing. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, as they show their new son, born Monday and named as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.
Racism. These made-up conflicts are all a mask for Charles and William’s racism against their non-white grandchildren/ niece and nephew. This is the real reason behind the plan to remove the titles. They want to purge black people from the family. It is going to be very disturbing but I hope not distressing to Archie and Lili. And I hope at least one of William’s children breaks the cycle. It will make it easier when they see how icy William is with his own wife. I have only seen him once with his daughter and never with his youngest son without her. His kids will remember. I think Will is using the younger kids to show that spares are unimportant and further marginalize Harry.
Families take all the kids to sports events. Scooter mostly takes George. Maybe the other two don’t like staying home while George gets to go.
This is very troubling but it tracks. What an utterly vile, vindictive twat waffle. What a horrible father and grandfather.
The longer these stories get played out, the more information there is that comes to light, the more I doubt that Charles is Harry’s biological father. No shade on Diana. But… really??? As a parent, this is *not* normal. It is a blazing jumbo-sized red flag flying at high noon.
AFAIK, Diana’s affair with James Hewitt didn’t even start until after Harry’s birth. And Harry does have the small, close-set eyes typical of all the Windsors. He’s Chuck’s, all right. But what a pathetic excuse for a father.
I wasn’t talking about Hewitt, @Alicky. P17, IYKYK.
Diana knew her duty, the heir and the spare. Harry was the splitting image of his cousin George and he is Charles’s child.
Harry looks a lot like Prince Philip and Charles. It is clear from the quotes from Charles and Diana from the time they were planning to have a second child. No doubt Charles is Harry’s father. Why would Diana compromise paternity?! Charles just favors the Heir. And has demonstrated this for years. Will has the same mindset and seems to favor George who gets more one on one time with Dad at the games.
Everyone talks like they were present at his conception. Which is reaching. All I know is that there is another man who could be Harry’s father, based on his relationship to Harry’s mother. He has since passed away. And I’m not about to post his photo. But you can find it easily if you look. You can even find a photo of him with his arms around Diana and they both look utterly besotted and delighted to be in each other’s company. So he made her happy.
Also, no way would Charles have someone else’s child in line of succession. That would never happen. Charles is Harry’s father, If Charles and Diana planned a child Diana would not have “strayed” and had two possible fathers for the child. And Harry looks a lot like Charles and Philip.
Well, none of us were present at the conception, so we have no way of being sure 100% one way or the other.
But harry looks a lot like Phillip. and I agree with others that Diana knew her role too well to risk a pregnancy with a man who was not Charles.
Why wouldn’t the palace use the idea of Harry not being Charles son against Diana eg during the divorce negotiations? It would have been handy to reduce her divorce settlement & im sure Charles & the palace could have pleaded ignorance on paternity
or leaking the claim when Harry left royal duties & spoke out about his experience. Not being Charles son would have been way to reduce criticism of Charles being an awful father & possibly the impact of his words on the perception of the institution. And an easy way to remove Harry’s children with African American heritage from royal lineage which seems to be what most royalists want
So apart from looking like Philip and Charles, I think Harry must be Charles son as I’m sure they’d have used any paternity issue as ammunition otherwise
@YankeeDoodles, I’ve had the same thoughts.
Harry looks a lot like Charles and even more like Phillip. Charles just hates him because he’s got rizz like Diana.
Charles told Diana when Harry was born that he had wanted a girl. What an awful thing to say to a brand new mum.
Also Charles was always treated more “special” than his siblings especially by the Queen Mother. Of course he would do the same with his direct heir.
Charles only wanted two children apparently. No talk of his wanting to “try again” for the girl. Beckham had a few sons and he and his wife eventually tried for and had a daughter.
If Chuck was so set on having a girl, he should’ve coughed up the right chromosome pair.
Why should it be a matter of paternity At all? Plenty of parents mistreat and show dislike towards their children.
Look at Harry’s eyes.
Arthur is spilling the tea, but it’s not the tea he thinks he’s spilling. He just told the world that Charles is a monster who was too petty to even view photos of his grandson.
Diana would have hurdled across a desk to view those photos — but then again, she likely would have been with Meghan and Harry as soon as possible after Archie’s arrival.
Wow. Not Camilla being the normal one!
Camilla probably just wanted to see Archie’s skin color.
Yep, nosy. Always a nosy gossip.
The step granny who was the mistress.
OMG! How lacking is this king? What more can be said about Charles as a human being than this anecdote reveals? To resent a baby! No words.
Arthur Edwards doesn’t know what he’s done here. We all know why Charles didn’t want to see photos of Archie. Something about some concerns about the baby’s skin colour…It would explain why he looked so awkward in that photo of him and Harry from the christening. No one is going to convince me that Charles is happy that Harry had children with Meghan. After the wedding the press was predicting that Harry would divorce Meghan because they thought she wouldn’t be able to have children due to her already being 36. In hindsight the press were just repeating what they heard the courtiers said on behalf of the Royal Family.
I’m getting a different primary villain from this story. I mean, Charles has proven to be awful, but in this instance, I’m almost wondering if the monstrous is coming from the press secretary.
I feel like Camilla would know the current status of their relationship, and she suggested that the photographer show Charles the photo. Harry said the people who worked for Charles were integral in maintaining the distance between Harry and his dad… this feels like further evidence of that.
OR, Charles said he didn’t want to see his grandson and he really is a monster. I’m willing to believe that too.
This was my thought. why would Camilla specifically say “show this picture to the prince” and then the press secretary says no, dont. We’ve heard repeatedly over the years that the biggest thing Camilla brings to the table is her ability to manage Charles’ moods, for better or for worse. So why would she instruct Arthur to show Charles this image if they weren’t on speaking terms at the moment? And even if Harry and Charles were on the out, I think Harry still would have sent a picture to Charles privately. The first picture Charles had the opportunity to see of Archie would not have been from something Arthur Edwards received from the press pool, although it makes Edwards sound better if it was.
Now of course Charles might have refused to see any picture of Archie, period (or maybe he didnt want to see a picture of Doria?) but this story as Edwards is telling it doesn’t quite ring true to me.
I agree with you. That’s my exact thought, too. The man’s wife told him to show her husband the photos. But the man’s employee, caught saying things on Twitter about Harry and Meghan, btw, tells him not to, so he doesn’t?
More likely, H&M had already emailed or texted images of the baby from the hospital just as a matter of course. Arthur is embigging himself with an inflated recollection.
Charles doesn’t use a cell phone or email, so if any pics were sent that way they would still go through Charles’ staff.
Y’all have made some excellent points.
Chuck is not worried about Archie or Lili. Only uses them to get sympathy when getting dragged online or distract from others.
I think the tables have turned since Markle Senior was charged. Jennie Bond did a very sympathetic piece on Meghan and Harry needing support NOW from his father and brother. This article adds to the picture of Charles being a neglectful and uninterested father, father in law and grandfather. Swan Song revelations really made Charles look awful and reminded us of just how badly he treated Diana and now Harry. These anecdotes show Charles up as a callous man. Cruel to Diana. Cruel to both her brother and his sons on the day of Diana’s death. Racist towards Meg and his grandchildren.
T Markle is disgusting and an alleged criminal.
Charles is selfish, cold, callous father and grandfather but not a child molester although if the Sussexes are all assassinated then don’t worry he’ll soon forget them.
At least Meghan has Doria as a mom.
Harry has a wonderful mom in law but dad and stepmum and brother and sister in-law are cold and nasty.
It seems like the only reason to maintain this monarchy is because it would be too much trouble to get rid of it.
Welp, if they keep on doing the loathsome things they have been doing and publicly humiliating the UK on a national stage then their public is going to find it to be very much worth the trouble.
I think Charles saw fatherhood as a “duty.” And I doubt he even sees much of the Wales grandchildren.
He absolutely doesn’t see much of William or the Wales. Back when they used to tell the truth, they used to write about how there was no informality and no pop ins and no dinner invites back and forth.
Charles ain’t ever beating the allegation of a deadbeat. Spare me the poor grandfather stories abkit he just wants to see his grandkids. They’ve been in the uk for how long?? And he hasn’t found any time to see them? Bullshit. Cold cold cold.
Really, how many times does he have to show his ass before people say, “hey, that’s an ass I’m looking at.”
This story doesn’t make sense. Harry must have shared baby Archie’s photos with the family before he was introduced to the press. Arthur here is assigning himself the very important role of showing Chuck and Cam the baby photos for the first time. The only part that makes sense is the communication secretary eager to keep the family in unspeaking terms and letting the press know about it.
I can’t help but wonder if this was Edward’s revenge for Harry planking a purple paint covered hand on his head when on tour in New Zealand in 2015.
Arthur Edwards looked very displeased, especially when Harry said “You know what that’s for” right afterwards.
Coming up with a story like this could be a way of getting back at Harry?
https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-3082487/Prince-Harry-make-quick-wardrobe-change-caught-rain-proves-royalty-t-escape-frizzy-hair-wet-day.html
Again, why is Harry wanting to reconcile with these people? What a s*ap in the face for his wife and kids. I’m sorry Meghan, seems like all the men around you fail you one way or another.
Charles is a rancid, hateful, old bigot. Racism is the ONLY thing that defines his relationship to Meghan and the children, and he resents and disdains Harry for taking up with the Black duchess.
The royals and the British government have been looking into ways to extricate Meghan, Archie, and Lili from Harry’s life. They just haven’t yet stumbled on a solution that doesn’t reek of racism and xenophobia. They keep showing their ass, as was mentioned upthread.
Just imagine: the first glimpse of your child’s very first child, and it’s a tiny photo viewed on the cell phone screen of a reporter! And you are so angry and petulant that you won’t even look at them. Obviously, he didn’t call Harry and Meghan for congratulations and ask for a photo. What a sad, sad little man.
Man. For Harry’s sake I am hoping this is a lie. Cause if not, baby what are you doing gif inserted here.
Late to the party, but…
No idea what Arthur Edwards is on about, inserting himself into other people’s lives as if he’s closely related.
Chuck was shown pics of Archie by Germany’s president, Frank Walter Steinmeyer, while they were at an official event, in front of the (German?) press. And he either took FWS’s phone into his hands, or he pointed at the screen with his fat fingers, but he didn’t come across as disinterested.
sooo my take home from this isn’t that Charles made it clear her didn’t want to even see the photos of Archie but that (and I say this knowing Chuck is a dogshit father) one of Charles’ courtiers specifically instructed that Charle’s not be shown any photos because he was beefing with Harry. Camilla told him to show the photo to Charles and then Julian Payne intervened and said “don’t do that” – Payne didn’t say that Charles said he had 0 interest in seeing pics of Archie, he just told Edwards to disregard Camilla’s instruction to show the pics to Charles. This sounds to me like Payne may well have made that decision on his own, possibly out of fear that if Charles saw pics, he may have reached out to Harry and that would not do. Again, Chuck is a dogshit dad but it sure looks like the men in gray suits sure like to decide who gets to interact with whom within the family and that they actively engage in ensuring family members become and remain estranged, getting in the way if/when they do try interact with one another. Weren’t there stories that the Queen needed to use a burner phone to surreptitiously remain in contact with Harry & Meghan?
See this is why I will never understand why Meghan took her children and went with Harry over the summer to meet with Chucky and cams. Knowing all we know and so much more that we don’t about the absolute cruel , racist vile ways that that family have treated Meghan and her children, they would never see me or my children again and I don’t care if Harry is mad or sad about it. He can go see those dog s people all on his own. I am protecting myself and my children from any form of anything I think is bad for them and myself
My tinfoil tiara theory is that he doesn’t like babies in general. At least not other people’s babies.
I know a lot of men who are basically overgrown toddlers, and they genuinely hate being around actual babies. Partly because they don’t like people cooing over someone else, but because it also reminds them that they should have outgrown being “mama’s [or Camilla’s] special little angel” decades ago.
For this reason, I suspect he doesn’t have much of a relationship with the Wales kids either.
Good to know that while Charles looks like he’s about to drop dead, William is in the pub, getting his drunk on. Ah, Great Britain!