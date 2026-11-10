Prince William ‘finds it impossible to forgive his brother for leaving him’

Back in the good old days when the Sussex family lived in California, Prince William would very loudly freak out whenever Prince Harry visited the UK. All Harry had to do was breathe in Britain’s general direction and, out of nowhere, sources were raging out about how William will never forgive Harry, how William has no interest in speaking to Harry and how William doesn’t even want to look at Harry! It’s really bizarre that we’re talking about a 44-year-old man, right? Well, ever since the Sussex Return, all of that has just… gone away, in a weird way. Now that Harry and Meghan are actually back on British soil, William has seemed unnerved and more secretive and lazy than usual, but otherwise, the rage-briefing has mostly dissipated. Now, the tabloids have repeatedly tried to convince the Sussexes that they need to “apologize” to William and Kate in particular, and I’m sure some of that is coming from Team Wales. Well, here’s some royal commentary about all of that:

Prince William has “learned” to live without Prince Harry as their bitter feud appears to have pushed the brothers past the point of no return. “Harry has never believed he has anything to apologize for,” Christopher Andersen, author of “Kate!,” told Fox News Digital. “William had never believed he had anything to apologize for. Reconciliation is not in the cards. It shouldn’t come as any surprise that William views Harry as having betrayed not only the royal family but the institution of the monarchy itself. Harry returning to the U.K. and picking up where he left off before Megxit just rubbed salt into an already festering wound.” “These are two extraordinarily strong and stubborn men who have, sadly, learned over the past few years that they can live without each other,” Andersen said. “If the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, their father’s coronation and the cancer battles of both the king and the Princess of Wales didn’t bring them together, it’s very hard to imagine what would.” British broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that William is unlikely to forgive his brother. She noted that William once saw Harry as a supportive “wingman” as he prepared for his future role as king. “Reportedly, Prince William finds it impossible to forgive his brother for leaving him to cope with the pressure of being future king on his own,” Chard said. “The sheer stress and upset caused to his family over the past few years is impossible to forgive.” Harry has publicly said he would like to reconcile with his family. In May 2025, he told the BBC that he would “love reconciliation.” In October 2026, he told GQ that “the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point.”

[From Fox News]

This is what we discussed around Harry’s GQ interview as well, and his discussion about wanting to reconcile with his family. Harry was speaking generally, but we know that he’s talking about his father and brother. I would argue that Harry probably feels like he and his father have mostly made peace, and they’re at least in regular communication with each other at some level. Does that mean Harry is specifically trying to reconcile with William? And to what end? William has made it clear that he’s not interested. This is so classic sad-sack William too: “Prince William finds it impossible to forgive his brother for leaving him to cope with the pressure of being future king on his own…” Again, we’re talking about a 44-year-old man thrashing around, screaming and crying that his younger brother refused to be his doormat/workhorse. Anyway, I don’t really understand what Harry is trying to achieve with his horrible brother, nor do I understand why William maintains his childish position. All I know is that the Sussexes’ move doesn’t seem to have improved this situation.