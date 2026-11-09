Kylie Kelce doesn’t decorate for Christmas until after Thanksgiving: ‘give Thanksgiving respect’



While people like Mariah Carey and Wendi McLendon-Covey like to squeeze the most out of the Christmas season by decorating right after Halloween, the reasonable among us recognize that Thanksgiving comes first. Enter Kylie Kelce, who never decorates for Christmas until Thanksgiving is over. I read about this in People Magazine. When I went to go view Kylie’s quotes in context I saw that Kylie just went on a little mini rant before her podcast interview with Caitlin Clark. It’s like she realized there weren’t many quotable moments (IDK, maybe they were) so she decided to add some. It worked. Here’s what she said.

Halloween is over. But that does not mean that the holidays have started. Don’t you dare put those trees out. We will give a Thanksgiving feast the respect it deserves. I think maybe I don’t like putting them out so early because I leave them up for so long. One year I didn’t take the stockings off of the mantel until the following Christmas. Well, that was a confession I didn’t think was coming out in that rant. Let’s get this podcast started.

[From YouTube]

It sounds lazy not to get rid of the stockings all year, but it’s Kylie’s house. If someone wants to keep part of the inside of their house decorated it’s their business. One of my friends decorates her house like a set for a Hallmark movie. She has to get started early so she can deck everything on time. Some people are just super into Christmas and that’s understandable.

As Rosie noted in our coverage of this very important issue last year, holiday decorations should typically go up sometime after Thanksgiving and then come down around the Epiphany, which is January 6th of each year. (This isn’t a religious thing in my case, it’s just a benchmark.) If it’s past Valentine’s Day and someone still has their outdoor lights up I will momentarily judge them and then forget about it. As long as they’re not my immediate neighbors, I don’t care.

With Christmas decorations now dominating in stores before Halloween is even over, Kylie’s is a welcome perspective. One of my pet peeves is how ridiculously early the Christmas merchandise is now coming out in stores. I noticed it at the beginning of October in some places. Halloween deserves respect too!

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