Kylie Kelce doesn’t decorate for Christmas until after Thanksgiving: ‘give Thanksgiving respect’

While people like Mariah Carey and Wendi McLendon-Covey like to squeeze the most out of the Christmas season by decorating right after Halloween, the reasonable among us recognize that Thanksgiving comes first. Enter Kylie Kelce, who never decorates for Christmas until Thanksgiving is over. I read about this in People Magazine. When I went to go view Kylie’s quotes in context I saw that Kylie just went on a little mini rant before her podcast interview with Caitlin Clark. It’s like she realized there weren’t many quotable moments (IDK, maybe they were) so she decided to add some. It worked. Here’s what she said.
Halloween is over. But that does not mean that the holidays have started. Don’t you dare put those trees out. We will give a Thanksgiving feast the respect it deserves. I think maybe I don’t like putting them out so early because I leave them up for so long. One year I didn’t take the stockings off of the mantel until the following Christmas. Well, that was a confession I didn’t think was coming out in that rant. Let’s get this podcast started.
It sounds lazy not to get rid of the stockings all year, but it’s Kylie’s house. If someone wants to keep part of the inside of their house decorated it’s their business. One of my friends decorates her house like a set for a Hallmark movie. She has to get started early so she can deck everything on time. Some people are just super into Christmas and that’s understandable.
As Rosie noted in our coverage of this very important issue last year, holiday decorations should typically go up sometime after Thanksgiving and then come down around the Epiphany, which is January 6th of each year. (This isn’t a religious thing in my case, it’s just a benchmark.) If it’s past Valentine’s Day and someone still has their outdoor lights up I will momentarily judge them and then forget about it. As long as they’re not my immediate neighbors, I don’t care.
With Christmas decorations now dominating in stores before Halloween is even over, Kylie’s is a welcome perspective. One of my pet peeves is how ridiculously early the Christmas merchandise is now coming out in stores. I noticed it at the beginning of October in some places. Halloween deserves respect too!
Agree 100% with Kylie and Celebitchy. In our house, the rule is: one holiday at a time!
I refuse to answer emails from family about what I’m bringing to Thanksgiving until after Halloween.
When I was growing up each holiday had it’s moment. Now, greed has taken over and it’s sell, sell, sale!!
I saw my first Christmas commercial on October 12. That was crazy.
My birthday is the first week of December, so my family never decorated for Christmas until the day after my birthday. They were mindful of separating both so that my birthday still felt special to me as a kid. As an adult, I don’t really care about that anymore but I still wait to decorate until the first week of December. Also, Thanksgiving is my all time favorite holiday so I give it the respect I feel it deserves.
I know that I’m an outlier, even in my own family, but if I could I would put the tree up the weekend before Christmas and then take it down the day after Christmas.
I love Thanksgiving so I generally agree with Kylie. But this year, I’m just feeling festive and so might start decking the halls the week of Thanksgiving. Still mulling.
In canada we had our thanksgiving in October already, but my rule is no Xmas decorating before our Remembrance Day on nov 11. Give the fallen soldiers their moment before we can rejoice for xmas
I agree 100%. I love Thanksgiving decorations! They’ve got a different vibe than Halloween decorations. I always say that I want to get them down on Epiphany, but tbh they never seem to end up coming down until the 15th…
I went to the Christmas market at the Czech embassy on Saturday. Some people spend a lot of time planning their holiday decor so it makes sense that Christmas items arrive a few months out.
I generally agree with this but this year I said eff it, it’s easier to pull out the Christmas decorations as we pack away the Halloween decorations and my 14 year old is begging to decorate for Christmas, so we’re doing it now. Christmas decor makes me happy so that’s what I’m doing.
I grew up in a mid December decorating household, I still stick to that. Did grab the peppermint cocoa K-cups, though. And the peppermint ice cream bites. Holiday decoration for my tummy.
I live in a very diverse area and once the Diwali lights go up it seems everyone else takes that as a sign to put up ALL the lights. I can see Christmas trees through windows already, some houses have fall colored lights up, I’m assuming they’ll change once Thanksgiving is over. The end of the year is very festive here, I like it.
We (obviously) don’t have Thanksgiving in the UK but for me Christmas is the winter solstice and getting through the darkest days of the year so I’m all about the lights and decorations. We always used to go and visit my grandma in the town I grew up in the first weekend in December as they had a ‘late night’ Christmas shopping night so you went round and saw everyone in the (decorated) shops, there were carols outside the town hall and general merriment. So the first weekend in December is my kick-off for the festive season.
Also, I get a real tree and they cost £££ so I want my moneys worth!
Everything comes down on or before epiphany as that’s when we’re typically back to work and it all needs to be packed away by then.
We decorate the day after Thanksgiving and take everything down New Year’s Day and I’m ready for it to go away at that point! Although the year my son was born (late October baby) we didn’t take the (artificial) tree down until well after Valentine’s Day because of the newborn fog, lol. I’ll give Kylie the benefit of the doubt that the stockings may have stayed up because of pregnancy/baby-related malaise.
I’ve always been a Day After Thanksgiving person, but right now I feel like having my artifical tree up would really add a nice glow. It’s so dark!!!
We are traveling in early December, so there’s another reason 😃🌲💗
I got my tree out of storage last week and it is going up this week along with other decor. Every year I say I’m going to do it right after Thanksgiving and something happen that I don’t get to it, and before you know it it feels like Christmas is here and gone. This year, I WILL be getting it up early and enjoying the festive and cozy atmosphere in my home. I’ll also host Thanksgiving and she’ll just have to share space with Christmas. The end.
I’m a little tired of her opinions since she gratuitously apologized to Kate for not needlessly referring to her as Princess Catherine. Hold your head up, girl, the Mattress has nothing on you. For one your husband gives you the respect you deserve. Kate’s doesn’t.
Co-signed
Curious how long y’all leave up people’s holiday cards they sent you? Do they come down with the decorations or stay up longer? I always feel callous throwing away pics of my friends and their kids and pets so I end up leaving them hanging way longer than is probably reasonable.
I don’t do Christmas, but if I did I feel like I would also wait until after Thanksgiving to decorate. I love Turkey Day so want to give it it’s due. But I do like looking at the all the lights going up around my neighborhood.
Growing up, we always went away for Thanksgiving so the tree would go up the following weekend. When my sisters and I left home for college, my mom started putting the tree up, but not decorating it until we were all home for break. Now that I have my own tree, I put it up either Thanksgiving night or the next day, but never pre-turkey. We rearranged the living room and now I don’t know where the tree will go this year!
I stopped decorating after my mom passed 9 years ago. Gave 2 households of stuff away. When I retired 3 years ago my friends starting gifting me decorations, knowing I’d eventually get the decorating bug again. I started slowly, a few fall things here and there, same for Christmas. I’m home a lot and I went batshit crazy this year with the fall decorations. Started early October, gradually getting everything perfect, in my mind, which is all that matters because I do it for my enjoyment. They’ll stay up until after Thanksgiving, then I’ll bring out the Christmas stuff. Heading out shopping with my friend who lives down the hall to all the cheapie stores tomorrow for more Christmas stuff. I’ll leave it up until I feel like taking it down. I think to each their own, put up what you want when you want and take it down whenever. Everyone should do what makes them happy, who are we to judge. But this bossy Kelce person can do what she wants, but who does she think she is telling us what to do and when? As a friend of mine once said “I’m a grown ass woman, don’t tell what to do or how I should feel, I make my own decisions”
We have a Lego Village, and it takes roughly a month to set up, so we start to rebuild and build the prior year sets, and put those on the table, with the goal of getting the village done by Thanksgiving. Everything else comes after.