Mail: Lady Louise Windsor’s boring parents ‘urgently’ need her youth & vigor

Lady Louise Windsor graduated from St. Andrews in July, and she quickly announced that she would take a “gap year” following her college years. She spent part of the summer working at Balmoral and carriage-driving in Windsor, but I have no idea what she’s doing right now. Hopefully she’s traveling and going on adventures, but we keep hearing that she’s a homebody who just wants to be left alone. On Sunday, November 8th, Louise celebrated her 23rd birthday. The Daily Mail decided to mark the occasion by reminding everyone that Louise needs to become a working royal because her parents are so boring. Ouch. I mean, happy birthday??

As Lady Louise Windsor [celebrates] her 23rd birthday, questions remain over whether the Royal Family is making the most of one of its most valuable assets. The granddaughter of the late Queen embodies many of the qualities traditionally associated with the survival of the Crown: youth, a steadfast sense of duty and, crucially, an absence of controversy.

She would seem an obvious poster girl for the monarchy’s relationship with a younger generation. Yet while other European royal families have been quick to wheel their younger members out onto the world stage, Lady Louise remains something of a royal wallflower.

The same could be said of her younger brother, the quietly handsome 18-year-old Earl of Wessex, or Viscount Severn, as he is known. But both children of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh appear to be gathering dust in the royal pecking order.

And never could they have been put to better use than on their parents’ rather flat and forgettable royal tour of Helsinki last week. The couple travelled to Finland at the end of last month for a programme covering education, innovation, culture and business. They smiled, waved and shook hands with President Alexander Stubb while making a series of high-profile visits to the capital along with Oulu and Vantaa. But their exuberant daughter, who recently graduated with a degree in English and International Relations from the University of St Andrews, was nowhere to be seen.

Although the trip received some coverage in the Finnish media, it failed to generate much international excitement. Lady Louise, who bears a striking resemblance to her late grandmother, could have helped draw the spotlight onto the visit, providing a powerful visual and symbolic reminder of the much-loved late Queen.

Instead, her absence represented a missed opportunity to generate interest in Britain’s royal presence overseas. Now royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has said that people often forget that Edward and Sophie’s offspring are important people.

He said: ‘As the monarch’s grandchild, Lady Louise technically has the option of becoming a Princess, so she’s quite a senior royal really. Edward and Sophie are also popular and do well on YouGov ratings, but much of their hard work goes unnoticed. If they were to involve their children then they’d be introducing younger royals into the world, which they’ve really got to do, because there are now very few senior royals under the age of 70.’

‘It’s going to be years before Kate and Williams’s children, George, Charlotte and Louis, take on royal duties if indeed they choose to. One of the great social cachets of the British royal family is all the institutional links they have to charities and military organisations,’ Mr Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail. ‘But in order to do the job properly you need working royals. The Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are not young, Princess Anne is in her 70s and obviously so are King Charles and Camilla, so it’s a good idea to introduce some younger members.’