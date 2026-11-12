Mail: Lady Louise Windsor’s boring parents ‘urgently’ need her youth & vigor

Lady Louise Windsor graduated from St. Andrews in July, and she quickly announced that she would take a “gap year” following her college years. She spent part of the summer working at Balmoral and carriage-driving in Windsor, but I have no idea what she’s doing right now. Hopefully she’s traveling and going on adventures, but we keep hearing that she’s a homebody who just wants to be left alone. On Sunday, November 8th, Louise celebrated her 23rd birthday. The Daily Mail decided to mark the occasion by reminding everyone that Louise needs to become a working royal because her parents are so boring. Ouch. I mean, happy birthday??
As Lady Louise Windsor [celebrates] her 23rd birthday, questions remain over whether the Royal Family is making the most of one of its most valuable assets. The granddaughter of the late Queen embodies many of the qualities traditionally associated with the survival of the Crown: youth, a steadfast sense of duty and, crucially, an absence of controversy.
She would seem an obvious poster girl for the monarchy’s relationship with a younger generation. Yet while other European royal families have been quick to wheel their younger members out onto the world stage, Lady Louise remains something of a royal wallflower.
The same could be said of her younger brother, the quietly handsome 18-year-old Earl of Wessex, or Viscount Severn, as he is known. But both children of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh appear to be gathering dust in the royal pecking order.
And never could they have been put to better use than on their parents’ rather flat and forgettable royal tour of Helsinki last week. The couple travelled to Finland at the end of last month for a programme covering education, innovation, culture and business. They smiled, waved and shook hands with President Alexander Stubb while making a series of high-profile visits to the capital along with Oulu and Vantaa. But their exuberant daughter, who recently graduated with a degree in English and International Relations from the University of St Andrews, was nowhere to be seen.
Although the trip received some coverage in the Finnish media, it failed to generate much international excitement. Lady Louise, who bears a striking resemblance to her late grandmother, could have helped draw the spotlight onto the visit, providing a powerful visual and symbolic reminder of the much-loved late Queen.
Instead, her absence represented a missed opportunity to generate interest in Britain’s royal presence overseas. Now royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has said that people often forget that Edward and Sophie’s offspring are important people.
He said: ‘As the monarch’s grandchild, Lady Louise technically has the option of becoming a Princess, so she’s quite a senior royal really. Edward and Sophie are also popular and do well on YouGov ratings, but much of their hard work goes unnoticed. If they were to involve their children then they’d be introducing younger royals into the world, which they’ve really got to do, because there are now very few senior royals under the age of 70.’
‘It’s going to be years before Kate and Williams’s children, George, Charlotte and Louis, take on royal duties if indeed they choose to. One of the great social cachets of the British royal family is all the institutional links they have to charities and military organisations,’ Mr Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail. ‘But in order to do the job properly you need working royals. The Prince and Princess Michael of Kent are not young, Princess Anne is in her 70s and obviously so are King Charles and Camilla, so it’s a good idea to introduce some younger members.’
[From The Daily Mail]
The British press has been doing this for years, it really ramped up around Louise’s 18th birthday and it always ends with… “but Louise doesn’t want to be a working royal.” Like, she didn’t even take the princess title when she could have, and clearly, Sophie and Edward would love it if she became a working royal. But she just refuses, and I kind of admire that? Of course, they really went further than ever before in this piece – I’ve never seen any outlet say outright that Sophie and Edward are charisma vacuums who need their daughter to bring some youth and vigor to the proceedings. It’s all so funny. Also: they need to stop saying that Louise looks like a young QEII. She does not look like her grandmother at all. You know who looks like QEII? Princess Charlotte.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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The Duke of Edinburgh presenting his daughter Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor with Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Gold Award whilst hosting young people from across Scotland and the north of England for the Gold Award celebrations for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday July 3, 2026.,Image: 1114129978, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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The Earl and Countess of Wessex, with their daughter Lady Louise Windsor, during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor, following the announcement on Friday April 9, of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99. Picture date: Sunday April 11, 2021. Prince Philip, was the longest-serving consort in British history.,Image: 604743240, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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Sophie, Countess of Wessex, James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor at the Platinum Party at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee celebrations.,Image: 697027984, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Veysey / Avalon
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London, UK. 15th June, 2024. The British Royal Family appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after Trooping the Colour for the King’s Official Birthday Parade takes place. Members of The Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Left to right: Prince George; Prince William, the Prince of Wales; Prince Louis; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Princess Charlotte; King Charles III, Queen Camilla; Duchess of Edinburgh; Duke of Edinburgh; Lady Louise Windsor; Anne, Princess Royal,Image: 881885924, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: MALCOLM PARK / Avalon
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The Duchess of Edinburgh with her daughter after Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor was presented with Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday July 3, 2026.,Image: 1114130065, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, who joined young people from across Scotland and the north of England for the Gold Award celebrations for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday July 3, 2026.,Image: 1114195944, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jane Barlow/Avalon
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Members of The Royal Family attend day three of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie. Countess of Wessex
BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2021
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM Members of the Royal Family attend Day Three of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, at Windsor Great Park, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Lady Louise Windsor
BACKGRID USA 16 MAY 2026
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor, James Earl of Wessex during appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast after the procession and the coronation of the new King and Queen at Westminster Abbey in London, UK.
Featuring: Prince Edward Duke of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor, James Earl of Wessex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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(left to right) Lady Louise Windsor, the Earl of Wessex, the Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke of Edinburgh and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Members of The Royal Family, led by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, attend the morning service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate on Christmas Day.
Featuring: Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK**
Louise seems like a lovely girl with her priorities in order, but I think it’s a stretch to consider her “exuberant” or any more charisma-rich than her dull parents.
Dare I say it? I think she seems even more dull than her parents. Her mother dresses more progressively and seems to have facial expressions at time, however thirsty.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but in my eyes Charlotte and Lousie both resemble Lady Sarah Chatto. Isla Phillips too can be thrown into that pot. It is part of the Windsor gene pool at work. And that gene pool is a strong one.
Sarah chatto looks more like her dad Snowdon imo. I never saw her resembling charlotte
Lady louise is very cute and I agree she looks like young QEII and bizarrely has a little something of the princess of spain leonor
I cant she QE in charlotte. Charlotte looks like a kid version of william.
I’m sure she’s nice enough but exuberant? Plus relating to the younger generation when her favourite hobby is carriage driving or whatever it’s called? Plus she dresses like her mother as well.
Notice how they’re calling her a (quite) senior royal when you know who ISN’T a senior royal or to most not even a member of the rf and who is a prince? These embiggening pieces are eyerolling.
It’s interesting that the press is eager for Louise and James to use their titles but want Harry and his children to be stripped of theirs.
The queen was one of a kind. I dont think Charlotte or Louise look like the queen. Charlotte to me looks like a middleton. I doubt charles wants Louise to be a working royal
I’m always fascinated when kids with wealth and privilege grow up to have no interest in the outside world.
I think Louise looks like Queen Mary, her great great grandmother.
She seems nice, but if very never had a sense she’s “exciting” like the British media claim.
Wait, so William and Kate’s kids get to “choose” whether to take on royal duties when they get older, but Louise and James need to be drafted into duty and give up their lives to prop up this foolish institution? Oh hell, no.
So Richard Fitzwilliam is saying that on one hand, the Wales kids might choose to not take on royal duties but on the other hand he’s trying to browbeat Louise into taking on royal duties. How exactly will the children of the (future) monarch get away from royal duties? I’ve said it before, William will be the downfall of the British monarchy.
William’s children all have that Middleton look, very common. I don’t say that as an insult as they are very cute kids, but they lack the pale horsey appearance of the British royal family.
Harry’s kids actually look more royal with their red hair!
It’s ludicrous that they keep trying to push this idea. Louise is way down the succession list, and she seems rather quiet. But it does highlight I suppose that the actual working royals are not charismatic or interesting.
The hyenas of the British press must have fresh meat (a young woman to abuse).
Hope Louise stays as far out of the public eye as she wishes.
“‘It’s going to be years before Kate and Williams’s children, George, Charlotte and Louis, take on royal duties if indeed they choose to”???? Isn’t that a double standard? “Quietly handsome Viscount Severn”? What does that even mean?
I have a general question about this. If Edward and Sophie are wanting Louise to be a “working royal” why didn’t they given their children Prince/Princess titles when they were born? They could have if they wanted to right? Because Edward was the son of a monarch? Also, side note I don’t see Charlotte looking like the Queen Elizabeth at all, she looks just like William to me.
At their wedding it was announced that their children would be styled as the children of an earl and not use HRH prince/ss. We’ve debated on here whether that announcement supersedes the letters patent of 1917, but I’m inclined to think that even if it didn’t, they were gently encouraged to NOT use HRH prince/ss when they turned 18 (when it became their choice per Sophie.)
The idea of proposing that Louise and James could be “put to better use”, discussing them like they are owned property to be deployed here or there and not adult human beings with agency, is disgusting.
Its worth pointing out that James is only five years older than George. So why are they acting like he’s this great placeholder until George comes of age? By the time he’s out of university, George will probably be starting university depending on his gap year. There’s not that big an age gap.
I think Sophie may want them to be working royals but I dont think either of them wants to be. Why would they? they have status, some amount of wealth (who knows how much), they can pop out for the occasional charity visit here and there, and they have privacy. James, especially, seems content to just sort of do his own thing.
“The granddaughter of the late Queen embodies many of the qualities traditionally associated with the survival of the Crown: youth, a steadfast sense of duty and, crucially, an absence of controversy.“
— LOLOL