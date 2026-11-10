Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologized to his wife after an affair with an alleged spy

No Fool Like An Old Fool, Part Eleventy Billion. The man in these photos is Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia. In recent days, Huang and Nvidia have been major stock market news, major espionage news and major gossip fodder too. You see, Huang literally fell for one of the oldest tricks in the book. An alleged Chinese spy honey-trapped Huang, the CEO of a trillion-dollar tech company. The alleged spy is named Alice Huang, although she denies being a spy or working for China. Since they have the same last name – but are unrelated – I’m going to refer to them by their first names, just FYI. Alice is apparently in her early 40s, and she’s in the tech world too, that’s how she met Jensen. They were photographed together consistently for the past three years, and it was quickly established that they absolutely had an affair. The questions being asked are about who employed Alice and to what end. Until we get those answers, Jensen had some unfinished business: publicly apologizing to his wife of more than forty years.
The billionaire co-founder and CEO of trillion-dollar tech powerhouse Nvidia — which makes computer chips that power much of the current boom in artificial intelligence — made a public apology over the weekend, admitting he’d been “unfaithful” to his wife during their decadeslong marriage.
“My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” Jensen Huang said in the statement, released by Nvidia on Sunday, Nov. 8, referring to wife Lori.
He continued: “Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.”
“To my wife and family: I love you,” Huang said. “I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.”
His affair was publicly confirmed at the same time that Nvidia said it would launch a probe into whether Huang was “the target of a foreign intelligence effort.”
The New York Times reported late last month that U.S. officials had come to believe Huang may have been ensnared by a Chinese businesswoman named Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, as part of what the paper called a “spy plot.”
Nvidia’s computer chips are regarded in political and business circles as key to future growth around A.I.
On Monday, Chinese officials denied any involvement in such a scheme, the Associated Press reported, with a foreign affairs spokesperson calling it “unsubstantiated” and a “smear.”
Jensen Huang’s apology for his affair did not identify Huang Le by name, but it put a new spotlight on his spouse, with whom he shares two grown children, Madison and Spencer. He and Lori — then Lori Mills — met in college, at Oregon State University, according to the school. He was 17 at the time: the “youngest kid” in class, he recalled in 2024. (He’d emigrated from Taiwan as a boy.) Lori, 19, was his lab partner.
Imagine falling in love at 17, getting married in your 20s, staying married for forty-plus years, raising two children and then you fall dong-first into a massive honey-trap espionage plot. If I was in Lori’s shoes, I would get the ick just from my husband’s stupidity. Like, how are you the whole-ass CEO of Nvidia and carrying on an affair with a younger Chinese woman who is so clearly a honey trap??? At least during the Cold War, important men had some f–king sense about these things, and it was well known that if an attractive, younger woman came sidling up to some grizzled executive or bureaucrat, that woman was working for a foreign government. God, this is story is going to be used in the next James Bond movie, right??
PS… Nvidia has opened an investigation into Jensen and his affair. Nvidia’s stock is falling too.
PPS… Apparently Jensen and Lori do not have a prenup!! Which is hilarious.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The problem is that we, as a society have normalized nubile, beautiful young women being on the arms of these grizzled disgusting dongs. So, no, I don’t imagine he found it suspicious when a younger woman (in her 40’s) sidled up to him.
* RICH grizzled disgusting dongs.
I read that this will be one of the most expensive divorces ever. Get it, Lori!
Yes! I hope she dumps his sorry ass and takes billions.
Take the leather jacket too, Lori!
I can’t wait for her to consult with Melissa Gates, and her attorney. Play stupid games & win stupid prizes.
I’d prefer MacKenzie Scott’s lawyer. Keep the stock options and the cash!
I’m guessing Laura Wasser has a new client.
I talked to my BF about this (he is heavy into the markets) and he said the company won’t care because he is the face of Nvidia and makes his company BILLIONS. Yep, it’s always about the money. I hope Lori takes half of those billions but let’s face it, she’ll probably stand by her man.
I don’t know. I don’t blame her for her actions, whatever they might be. I can’t imagine being married to someone for 40 years and then find out about the betrayal. Nobody knows what happens inside a marriage except for the two people. I do hope she’s at peace with whatever comes next.
She should make whichever decision feels best for her and if she does that, I don’t judge at all. For me (happily married for more than 20 years, BTW) if my kids were grown and out of the house and money wouldn’t be an issue, I’d leave. 100%. I could never look at him the same again and I’d rather rebuild a life that I could be content with alone than to continue to make the allowances that are inevitable of a partnership for someone who betrayed me.
Face of the company and no clear successor, he has 50 direct reports, which is way too many for a CEO
MMmmm, this should be a wake up call for Nvidia, they need to restructure things a bit at the top. I don’t know about lifestyle choices but purely based on demographics this guy is a prime fatal cardiac event candidate, what would they do if he just up and died today?
A solid business should NEVER have someone who is irreplaceable, at ANY level.
The oligarchs that control our society are all such terrible people.
🎯
This scandal is funny. The memes..,,
I’m not surprised he cheated, but I am surprised he got caught and found out in this way.
I know she’ll get tons of money-more than I’ll ever dream of but Its so heartbreaking. She loved and supported him for almost her entire life and he threw it away for someone who eventually will grow old too. Men are truly controlled by their hormones and women stupidly love these same men. Hope their children never let him forget what he destroyed
Both of his kids work at the company in high level executive positions. Huang himself got quoted suggesting he can be Nvidia head for 40 more years and he’s 63 so doubt his ego suffered much here.
Never thought Huang would leave his wife and kids here. It’s more like he can have as many mistresses as he wants. Which is why Trump doesn’t see a problem with all of this and already gave Huang a pass.
Epstein and his billionaire bros stand as prime examples of this world.
This world is about making money. Alice Huang’s background is not hidden. Chinese government wanted a get around to “official” US ban on selling sensitive computing chips. Just like how a Russia is getting around official sanctions under Trump’s watch. Guarantee Nvidia knew about this but priority is about making money.
(Alice’s background is varied as she has worked in broadcast news and finance and then boom, she appears as a top executive between March and November 2023 for Megaspeed. It’s during this period she met Jensen Huang and has been around him until news broke. Megaspeed on paper is Singaporean owned but its investment ties go back to mainland China gaming company connected to state backed investors, aka the Chinese govn’t.)
Men truly are so dumb it hurts my brain to contemplate them occasionally. JFC. This woman is in an unenviable position, no matter how much money she stands to gain. I mean…. Her whole life has been turned inside out in front of billions of people. Billions of dollars will not offset that cruel exposure and the raw undiluted loss of dignity. Also – the guy that you spent your whole life with turned out to be a two-bit sleaze. So clichéd. Why don’t these dudes just hire high class hookers? …..i mean. Were he and his mistress in lurv? …….????
First Wives Club but it’s just three new billionaires dancing, drinking cocktails and donating huge sums of money to HBCUs and children’s health networks.
I need six seasons of this immediately greenlit.
Ugh, this sucks for her to be so humiliated. Given how young they were when they met (and what a complete dork I bet he was at 17), I very much doubt she married him for money or power. Whatever winds up happening, I hope she gets what she wants.
Why is she the one being humiliated? He’s the one who cheated.
…and with a fucking Chinese SPY lol. SO humiliating for him.
I was going to have some sympathy for her, until I realized they are friends of Trump.
My husband and I talked about this last night. My final verdict was that men in certain positions of power just need to be chemically castrated, at least temporarily, because they WILL think with their peckers no matter the possible consequences. Yes, I went there.
Sorry but it just makes me angry.
I lol’d at “dong-first.” Kaiser, you’re a wordsmith!
Lori, meet MacKenzie! You two will do some amazing things.
What if the Orange Twerp honey-trapped Jensen, he gets booted out of NVDA and then the Twerp “takes over” NVDA for “America” a la INTC?
I read she’s already had their joint accounts frozen. So she’s divorcing him.
Ya’ll really think this is his FIRST affair? Hahahahaha…
Yeah, no.
If divorce is the end result then I hope she follows in MacKenzie Scott’s footsteps with all that money.