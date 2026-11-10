Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologized to his wife after an affair with an alleged spy

No Fool Like An Old Fool, Part Eleventy Billion. The man in these photos is Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia. In recent days, Huang and Nvidia have been major stock market news, major espionage news and major gossip fodder too. You see, Huang literally fell for one of the oldest tricks in the book. An alleged Chinese spy honey-trapped Huang, the CEO of a trillion-dollar tech company. The alleged spy is named Alice Huang, although she denies being a spy or working for China. Since they have the same last name – but are unrelated – I’m going to refer to them by their first names, just FYI. Alice is apparently in her early 40s, and she’s in the tech world too, that’s how she met Jensen. They were photographed together consistently for the past three years, and it was quickly established that they absolutely had an affair. The questions being asked are about who employed Alice and to what end. Until we get those answers, Jensen had some unfinished business: publicly apologizing to his wife of more than forty years.

The billionaire co-founder and CEO of trillion-dollar tech powerhouse Nvidia — which makes computer chips that power much of the current boom in artificial intelligence — made a public apology over the weekend, admitting he’d been “unfaithful” to his wife during their decadeslong marriage. “My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” Jensen Huang said in the statement, released by Nvidia on Sunday, Nov. 8, referring to wife Lori. He continued: “Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.” “To my wife and family: I love you,” Huang said. “I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.” His affair was publicly confirmed at the same time that Nvidia said it would launch a probe into whether Huang was “the target of a foreign intelligence effort.” The New York Times reported late last month that U.S. officials had come to believe Huang may have been ensnared by a Chinese businesswoman named Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, as part of what the paper called a “spy plot.” Nvidia’s computer chips are regarded in political and business circles as key to future growth around A.I. On Monday, Chinese officials denied any involvement in such a scheme, the Associated Press reported, with a foreign affairs spokesperson calling it “unsubstantiated” and a “smear.” Jensen Huang’s apology for his affair did not identify Huang Le by name, but it put a new spotlight on his spouse, with whom he shares two grown children, Madison and Spencer. He and Lori — then Lori Mills — met in college, at Oregon State University, according to the school. He was 17 at the time: the “youngest kid” in class, he recalled in 2024. (He’d emigrated from Taiwan as a boy.) Lori, 19, was his lab partner.

[From People]

Imagine falling in love at 17, getting married in your 20s, staying married for forty-plus years, raising two children and then you fall dong-first into a massive honey-trap espionage plot. If I was in Lori’s shoes, I would get the ick just from my husband’s stupidity. Like, how are you the whole-ass CEO of Nvidia and carrying on an affair with a younger Chinese woman who is so clearly a honey trap??? At least during the Cold War, important men had some f–king sense about these things, and it was well known that if an attractive, younger woman came sidling up to some grizzled executive or bureaucrat, that woman was working for a foreign government. God, this is story is going to be used in the next James Bond movie, right??

PS… Nvidia has opened an investigation into Jensen and his affair. Nvidia’s stock is falling too.

PPS… Apparently Jensen and Lori do not have a prenup!! Which is hilarious.