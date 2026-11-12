E.L. James still hates the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ film: ‘The first one was awful’

Fifteen years ago, E.L. James’ Twilight fan-fiction was published. Fifty Shades of Grey became a massive bestseller, and James wrote two follow-up books from Anastasia Steele’s perspective, then three more books from Christian Grey’s perspective. Hollywood came knocking soon after the first Fifty Shades book became a bestseller, and the first film was directed by Sam Taylor Johnson, with an adapted screenplay by Kelly Marcel. The first film was a blockbuster, making $569.7 million worldwide. E.L.James tried to be very involved in the production, only she butted heads with Sam Taylor Johnson constantly. After the success of the first film, Sam got booted off the franchise and a male director came in for the second and third films. Why this trip down memory lane? E.L. James was recently chatting about how much she hated the first film:

The Fifty Shades of Grey film may have shattered box-office records, put Dakota Johnson on the map, and spawned multiple sequels, but the mastermind behind the original books says she was not a fan.

“The first one was awful,” E.L. James, who wrote the legendary BDSM series, told On The Same Page, the Daily Beast’s book-focused Substack. “I didn’t sign on for the film that was Fifty Shades of Grey. That’s not what I wanted to do. It was unfortunate,” James explained, citing that it was “very hard” because the final version of the film was not the story she had created, which iconically began as a Twilight fan fiction.

“I think if I ever do it again, I’ll make sure that whoever’s involved wants to make an adaptation of the book and not something completely different,” she said.

“The other two were better,” James told On The Same Page, referring to the follow-up films that adapted her novels, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed. James Foley replaced Taylor-Johnson as director for the two sequels.

James recalled an interaction with Michael De Luca, the recently fired co-chair of Warner Bros. Entertainment, who was then a producer on James’ films. De Luca told her, “You wanted to make a better film.”

“And we got a better cinema score on the next two movies than we did on Fifty Shades of Grey,” she explained, adding that she would dish all her Hollywood secrets over a drink but not on the record. “He said, ‘You have succeeded.’ I was very pleased about that. So yeah, it was weird.”

Even though it’s been over a decade since the first film was released in theaters as a massive success, with the first film alone earning nearly $570 million worldwide, James still has sour memories of the experience.

“It was such a traumatic experience,” she said. So much so that James is hesitant to even think about adapting her new novel, Land of Ghosts, into a film. If she were to go back to Hollywood for a new adaptation, she says she would “like to work with a bunch of sympathetic people who really want to be there and really want to do it.”

As for the future of the Fifty Shades franchise, James is satisfied with the six in-universe novels she’s created, although she has another novel ready to go, which would occur after the original trilogy.

“I have a whole fourth novel mapped out in my head,” James said. “I haven’t written anything down, and the reason I don’t is that I’ve left them in a good place. They’ve got their happily ever after. Let’s leave them to that. They’ve been through everything. Because if I have to write another book, I’ll have to do something awful to them. And I don’t really want to do that. Maybe one day. I always say, ‘Never say never,’ but not at the moment.”