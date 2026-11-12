E.L. James still hates the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ film: ‘The first one was awful’

Fifteen years ago, E.L. James’ Twilight fan-fiction was published. Fifty Shades of Grey became a massive bestseller, and James wrote two follow-up books from Anastasia Steele’s perspective, then three more books from Christian Grey’s perspective. Hollywood came knocking soon after the first Fifty Shades book became a bestseller, and the first film was directed by Sam Taylor Johnson, with an adapted screenplay by Kelly Marcel. The first film was a blockbuster, making $569.7 million worldwide. E.L.James tried to be very involved in the production, only she butted heads with Sam Taylor Johnson constantly. After the success of the first film, Sam got booted off the franchise and a male director came in for the second and third films. Why this trip down memory lane? E.L. James was recently chatting about how much she hated the first film:
The Fifty Shades of Grey film may have shattered box-office records, put Dakota Johnson on the map, and spawned multiple sequels, but the mastermind behind the original books says she was not a fan.
“The first one was awful,” E.L. James, who wrote the legendary BDSM series, told On The Same Page, the Daily Beast’s book-focused Substack. “I didn’t sign on for the film that was Fifty Shades of Grey. That’s not what I wanted to do. It was unfortunate,” James explained, citing that it was “very hard” because the final version of the film was not the story she had created, which iconically began as a Twilight fan fiction.
“I think if I ever do it again, I’ll make sure that whoever’s involved wants to make an adaptation of the book and not something completely different,” she said.
“The other two were better,” James told On The Same Page, referring to the follow-up films that adapted her novels, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed. James Foley replaced Taylor-Johnson as director for the two sequels.
James recalled an interaction with Michael De Luca, the recently fired co-chair of Warner Bros. Entertainment, who was then a producer on James’ films. De Luca told her, “You wanted to make a better film.”
“And we got a better cinema score on the next two movies than we did on Fifty Shades of Grey,” she explained, adding that she would dish all her Hollywood secrets over a drink but not on the record. “He said, ‘You have succeeded.’ I was very pleased about that. So yeah, it was weird.”
Even though it’s been over a decade since the first film was released in theaters as a massive success, with the first film alone earning nearly $570 million worldwide, James still has sour memories of the experience.
“It was such a traumatic experience,” she said. So much so that James is hesitant to even think about adapting her new novel, Land of Ghosts, into a film. If she were to go back to Hollywood for a new adaptation, she says she would “like to work with a bunch of sympathetic people who really want to be there and really want to do it.”
As for the future of the Fifty Shades franchise, James is satisfied with the six in-universe novels she’s created, although she has another novel ready to go, which would occur after the original trilogy.
“I have a whole fourth novel mapped out in my head,” James said. “I haven’t written anything down, and the reason I don’t is that I’ve left them in a good place. They’ve got their happily ever after. Let’s leave them to that. They’ve been through everything. Because if I have to write another book, I’ll have to do something awful to them. And I don’t really want to do that. Maybe one day. I always say, ‘Never say never,’ but not at the moment.”
I feel the same way as I did initially, btw – I think Sam got an exceptionally raw deal, as did Kelly Marcel. It’s not like they were trying to adapt some complicated or significant piece of literature. Fifty Shades is a poorly-written beach read (at best), and Sam and Kelly tried to adapt the story to make it a tad more realistic, and to give Anastasia more agency and power. The second and third films aren’t “better,” nor do they hew closer to EL James’ books. Director James Foley basically followed Sam’s decisions about the characters and plots, and Foley extended Sam Taylor Johnson’s vision and tone in the sequels. Handing Foley all of the credit for world-building is insane. It really feels like EL James was simply against any attempt to make Fifty Shades more feminist, or any attempt to flesh out the characters.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
50 Shades began as a poorly written Twilight fan fiction. Not even a poorly written original beach read.
Agreed, if I had a dollar for every lip bite…
The book was a mess, read one chapter and never bothered with the rest. James’s ego is legendary by now so anyone changing her ‘masterpiece’ (*facepalm*) was an awful person in her opinion.
She got a lot of publicity, if not money, out of those movies, she needs to take several seats considering the rubbish she writes.
The best (possibly only good) thing that came out of that sorry excuse for a book series are Jenny Trouts recaps.
This – those recaps were HILARIOUS!!
Those were brilliant!
Oh my God yes! I reread them earlier this year and they’re still massively more entertaining than anything EL wrote.
Considering she basically ripped off Twilight she’s got a real nerve complaining about anyone messing with her “vision”.
The best recaps/satire critiques of the movies I watched on YouTube was from Alex Myers. He kept me wheezing of laughter throughout the whole videos.
I don’t hate the movies. I think they’re alright and are a guilty pleasure every now and again (365 Days were far worse imho). But they definitely are not works of art.
I love a spicy romance book so I downloaded a free kindle sample to see what the hype was about. It was so ridiculously bad. I was shocked by the awful writing. It had to be adapted somewhat… to reality. Anastasia was in college and didn’t have a laptop and email? The guy buys her one so HE can send her emails or something. A virtual stranger buys her a car and tracks her with it and it’s supposed to be endearing? There was a “best friend” character who Anastasia didn’t even like and was a bitch to. And then I got to a scene with dialogue in it and threw away the sample for my own sanity. I couldn’t belive this woman’s luck for cashing in with this crap like she did.
I read one chapter and the paragraphs were so badly written, I still cannot believe how many people bought that crap.
I got all three books at the same time from a friend, and sadly read them all.
As people have said before, if this plot didn’t involve a billionaire, and instead was set in the ghetto, this would have been an episode of Cops, not 3 bad movies.
“How dare a woman try to polish my turd!!” – E.L. James, basically.
That’s the vibe I got. She doesn’t like other women, especially not in power.
I enjoyed the books for what they were which was trashy erotica. I have never watched the films but she’s deluded if she thinks the movies were ever going to be good considering the source material.
Just like your books sweetheart. James couldn’t even write original drivel she had to rip off someone elses.
Taylor-Johnson tried to polish a turd and make it somewhat better. James is just butthurt someone who has actual talent tried to make it better.
Oh and James has written anything else as Stephanie Meyer hasn’t either.
EJ wanted to be the HBIC and was shocked the writer and director were women with brains and vision. Sam and Kelly gave that material more respect then it deserved and EJ didn’t like that.
It’s beyond hilarious she’s using a cinematic score as a way to judge the first movie was better. Movies 2 and 3 were awful and critically panned.
For Fifty Shades Darker:
Rotten score. Critics Consensus
Lacking enough chemistry, heat, or narrative friction to satisfy, the limp Fifty Shades Darker wants to be kinky but only serves as its own form of punishment.
Fifty Shades Freed:
Rotten score. Critics Consensus
Fifty Shades Freed brings its titillating trilogy to a clumsy conclusion, making for a film franchise that adds up to a distinctly dissatisfying ménage à trois.
I dunno, EL, I think there’d be quite an audience willing to see something awful happen to Anna and Christian…
This woman is an insufferable writer and human. These books were absolute trash and as a writer, I keep them on my bookshelf to remind me that anything is possible if this crap can get published.
As for the movies, the first one was the lesser of 3 evils. The last 2 were so bad I laughed all the way through. STJ did her best with the pile of shit she was handed.
Didn’t James’ husband direct the last 2 movies?
I usually don’t stick up for the groomer Sam Taylor-Johnson, but that whole book series was a terrible write and was a bad representation of a BDSM relationship according to experts.