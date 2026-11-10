Dax Shepard plays the victim after speculation that he abuses Kristen Bell: ‘I don’t ever yell’



The last time we talked about Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell was when Kristen told a disturbing story on Dax’s podcast about Dax regularly complimenting waitresses on their appearance. She then used some twisted ass logic to explain how Dax flirting with other women really meant he was flirting with her, since Dax was making someone else feel good. It made zero sense to me, but Dax was sitting right there the whole time and didn’t deny flirting. Dax only said that he likes to hear that he’s handsome so he compliments women on their looks. It sounded creepy and oblivious, as is typical of Dax.

As I mentioned in that story, Dax and Kristen have a long history of revealing how dysfunctional their relationship is, only this was news to a lot of people. There was a renewed interest in Kristen and Dax, with people feeling sorry for Kristen and speculating that she was being manipulated by Dax. Dax addressed that on a recent filler episode of his podcast. Of course this man played the victim and got defensive without acknowledging how serious abuse is, that it can often be hidden or that it can take many forms. In Dax’s view he can’t be abusive to Kristen because he never yells. I guess that’s why they just don’t talk to each other for days. Here’s some of what he said and the video is below.

Another round of me being a terrible person was in the media. I avoided that, but then it hit Kristen’s doorstep really hard. I got to find out everything that people are saying about me. The level of unjustness… my behavior vs, this weird narrative that is surrounding me as like… controlling abusive now flirting with people in public which I don’t do. Growing up around certain men who behaved a certain way. And then literally dedicating my whole life to being the opposite of all that. I don’t ever yell at my children. I don’t swear at them. I don’t yell at my wife… to have given it my all to be the opposite of what now some group of people is saying I am is it’s hard. I find it deeply insulting to my wife additionally, you know. She’s what? She’s sitting in a house with her two daughters and modeling some abusive relationship? It’s very offensive to her. I think she phrased it in a way that easily confused people because we’re saying I flirt with Kristen by tipping people a lot. If you think I’m complimenting like hot young waitresses. Yeah. You got a problem. I’m finding the dude that I don’t think’s had a compliment in a while and tell him I love his shoes. It’s always somebody that I want to make their day. And so those compliments is flirting with Kristen. But it got to be when I went through the grinder that I flirt with people in front of Kristen. Also, if you listen to the show, I compliment people non-stop. It’s kind of my thing.

[From YouTube Transcript]

Oh it’s so hard for him and by the way you’re insulting Kristen too. Plus he’s not complimenting the hot young waitresses! What are we even doing here? The examples Kristen gave were of Dax complimenting a female server’s eyelashes and a female friend’s eyebrows. This man is lying through his poorly veneered teeth.

Is it true that Dax never yells though? In an April, 2020 joint interview during lockdown Kristen and Dax admitted they’d been fighting. Kristen called Dax “too loud and too big,” adding that he was “everywhere.” It’s not like they were only fighting because they were stuck in the house together. In a January, 2020 interview Kristen admitted blacking out during a fight, saying “what transpired was a lot of volume, a lot of harsh words being thrown around and it was an angry fight.” That sounds like yelling to me, although it’s been over six years maybe they’ve evolved from that.

It was just last year when Kristen posted this message to Dax for their 12th anniversary “Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me:

‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.’” Is that a cry for help, is she trolling Dax or both? To be clear I don’t think she’s being abused, but I don’t think their relationship is healthy either. Dax’s defensive response to this controversy underscores that point.

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