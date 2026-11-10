Dorries: In Brackley, Prince Harry ‘gave us a hint of a hybrid role he could fill’

On Remembrance Sunday, Prince Harry stepped out in Brackley, Northamptonshire, which is not far from Althorp, his mother’s ancestral home. Harry wore all of his medals and a red poppy, and he honored Remembrance in his own way on British soil. The Windsors made it clear that Harry was not welcome in London, not welcome at the Cenotaph and not welcome to lay a wreath in any official or royal capacity. So this was his work-around, and Harry’s quiet visit garnered more media attention than his brother’s appearance at the Cenotaph. Well, the Daily Mail’s Nadine Dorries welcomed Harry’s Remembrance appearance and hopes that this is part of his new “hybrid role.”
Remembrance Sunday is when we as a nation mourn and remember and, as Culture Secretary, I regarded hosting the event at the Cenotaph as the greatest honour of my political career. This year, like every other year, the deeply moving ceremony and the procession of 10,000 Armed Forces veterans passed with exquisite precision in the presence of the King and Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.
But it was another, far less grandiose event some 70 miles away that really caught my attention – Prince Harry’s surprise appearance at a local Remembrance ceremony in the small market town of Brackley in Northamptonshire.
How very different from a year ago when he and Meghan were criticised for attending a Kardashian party in LA on the same night that the Royal Family attended the poignant Festival of Remembrance at the Albert Hall!
On Sunday, Harry turned up apparently alone, dressed in a suit and tie rather than military splendour and wearing a poppy and his own service medals. He was there to pay his respects, and no doubt to remember the comrades he lost during his decade in the Army, which included two tours of Afghanistan. His commitment to veterans has never been in doubt, not least in the success of the Invictus Games, which he co-founded.
Watching the video footage online, I noticed an early hint of tension in his expression. Was he worried about how he’d be received? He needn’t have been. Local people were welcoming and his relief was clear as he relaxed, at ease with the small crowd with whom he chatted freely.
Isn’t this the Harry we all once knew and now miss? The Harry who’s a great leveller and can speak to anyone about anything – not the Harry of recent years, burdened by grudges and spite, court battles and a perpetual sense of victimhood.
It is a fact of life that sometimes there are things said which cannot ever be unsaid, forgiven or even moved on from. Harry’s tawdry, point-scoring memoir Spare and that excruciating interview he and Meghan granted Oprah Winfrey mean he has forfeited his right to membership of The Firm. The King has made it clear: the Sussexes are private citizens, and there is no road back for them as working Royals.
I have been a harsh critic of the pair and remain so. But at Brackley, Harry gave us a hint of a hybrid role he could fill, one that neither the King nor William is able to by virtue of their roles as monarch and heir.
Harry has a natural ability to connect with people. He’s at his very best with soldiers, veterans, the elderly and children. Could Harry carve out a role for himself for the greater public good and prestige of the Royal Family without ever being seen as a rival to the working Royals? Public affection for Harry is still there and, I’d argue, will never diminish for the millions who loved his mother Diana and who wept when they saw him, a 12-year-old boy, walking behind her coffin.
During one of his many misadventures as a young man, I was among the first to defend him because I recognised he had qualities and potential for a valuable future role in our nation’s life. On Sunday, I was reminded of that: with fewer grudges, and more smiles, a happier Harry can once again win the hearts of the British public and become the People’s Prince.
First of all, much of the British media’s coverage of Harry’s Brackley visit was like this, positive or mostly-positive. Which feels like a real shift, because the British media’s attitude towards Harry had previously settled into “bad-faith hectoring” and “open schadenfreude at Harry’s perceived suffering.” As for the mention of a “hybrid role” – this is what I was trying to say over the weekend, only I didn’t explain my thoughts as well as I could have. It feels like Harry is positioning himself as a “half-in royal,” or as Dorries says, a prince with a hybrid private-public role. It feels like Harry has made certain moves in the past year to create that role for himself, without the blessing or permission of his father and brother.
How lovely of Prince Harry
He paid respects to the fallen with locals in Northamptonshire.
Didn’t need all the attention and away from the press. https://t.co/kx2jsRKONR
— Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) November 8, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
In every family, the child who breaks free and tells his truth is punished, scapegoated and exiled.
“The People’s Prince,” ouch! Willy is going to absolutely hate that. But it’s not wrong, in fact he’s Diana’s heir in charisma and having the common touch.
My sentiments exactly. Prince Harry is the sole heir of his mother’s charm. I don’t know what happened to William that turned him into an unlikeable little raging oaf. If this was the 15th century, William would have sent Harry to the tower accused of being more charming that him.
And once Charles kicks the bucket, Harry will be the People’s King.
Showing up with authentic care and attention, and doing so consistently, is the best course action for any individual. Because Prince William the Workshy is incapable of all the aforementioned qualities, Harry already has the advantage. He doesn’t have to do anything other than his current course of action: being the humble and enthusiastic person supporting his charities and giving engaging interviews and speeches. Of course, public service is not about getting one over on your family but don’t tell The Workshy that!
It is still shocking to me that Harry wants so desperately to be part of a Royal situation in which protection officers don’t follow up on investigating suspected abusers. It’s shocking to me that Meghan is agreeing to it. But I have to also concede that there could be a variety of factors and contexts behind the scenes that, if known, would perhaps make these decisions more comprehensible to the public. So at this point, my main annoyance is the Sussex team doing anon briefings when they said they wouldn’t; it would draw a lot of attention if they made regular on-the-record statements but that’s also the purview of private citizens!
Watching Harry face down William (and his enabler Charles) is like watching Diana face down Charles (and his enabler Camilla)…. WHY DON’T THEY LIKE ME???? Cause you’re a jackass and a boor. That’s why. The late Queen was not perfect but she was so much better than her descendants. I mean. At this point I’ll be amazed if there still is a monarchy before it all lands on poor George.
Harry is carving out a unique path for himself, as a prince who works, both for charities and for money. It’s just not a half-in working royal role. And it doesn’t seem to me that he is going for a half-in role, as it was initially discussed and defined at Sandringham. It seems pretty independent to the RF, apart from him being a family member.
Yes, people keep trying to put Harry in a category, but he’s a category of one. It’s not a “hybrid role” – it’s Harry being Harry.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Harry, and Meghan, jointly and severally, are sui generis. It’s annoying to watch people trying to attach half-baked and outdated labels to them. Half-in royals were in serious decline before Betty’s death, and they ceased to exist after 2022 because Chuck is a tightwad (except for Andrew) and doesn’t want to be eclipsed.
It’s laughable that they still talk about how they will/won’t let him “participate” or support the RF. Day in day out more articles doing same, while he just carries on and does as he pleases, when he pleases, how he pleases.
That’s their hottest dream: Harry carving out a role to lift the prestige of the Royal Family without actually being part of the Royal Family. He doesn’t belong, but does the heavy lifting for this entitled, vile and outdated bunch. Dream on, guys.
Yep, this is what they want — to deprive Harry and Meghan of royal protection, residences, respect, and other perks of being royal, but to also have the good will the Sussexes generate with people boost the popularity of the more useless royals.
Can I just say that events like the Remembrance Sunday and the festival are open to anyone with membership. They are not events controlled by the royal household. Some of my family attended both and Harry could’ve attended if he wanted to.
It sounds from this article like the BRF warned Harry away from even coming to London and standing nearby? Because everyone knows all the cameras would be on him and not on William’s chocolate medals. Which, ugh. Oh well, that backfired anyway.
I am convinced that THIS is why Harry came back to the UK. His dad is dying, and this is his last chance to make his dream happen, before William the Terrible takes over the company. Do I think it’s a mistake? Yes. Do I wish he would have stayed in California? Yes. But I get that he clearly wants a life like this, where he can actually be a prince and make a difference, and he serves at least a chance to make this happen.
Nadine Dorries was by far the worst Culture Secretary we’ve had in my memory at least. As someone who championed Boris Johnson she wouldn’t have a clue what it’s like to be a genuine and decent person and so of course she’s a ‘harsh critic’ of H&M, since none of them have actual thoughts of her own and only care about themselves. Still, I’m glad Harry was able to commemorate in the way he wanted to, I’m sure it meant a lot to him. The RF’s previous attempts to stop him doing so during Rememberance weekend must have hurt.
I think the issue is this isn’t a half in role. Half in of what? Half in of being a British prince? Half in of being a retired member of the British military? He is those things whether he is a representative on behalf of his family officially getting Government funding or not.
Look at it this way. If Harry was a doctor, and his family owned a hospital. If he worked at a different hospital, would he be trying to be “half in” of being a doctor despite what his father and brother wants?
That would be ridiculous. But for some reason people are viewing him as existing as a prince, and still doing all the philanthropic work that has always interested him as him trying to come back and work for his former company.
Maybe it’s because his family purposefully muddy’s the water so much between family stuff and ” business ” stuff for reasons of control. But having the same ” job” as your family is not the same as wanting to work for the family business. I would actually say continuing that analogy, you find more people that don’t then those that do.
Thank you for this excellent analogy. It’s in equal parts mindboggling and infuriating how people – even supposed fans – keep adopting the narrative of the royals and palace-briefed media that Harry “wants to be half-in” despite all evidence to the contrary. The narrative has become so baked into certain sections of the public consciousness that they have even “forgotten” the original definition of “half-in”.
The man is simply living his life, as he has been doing for years since he and his wife left. It serves no-one but the leftovers to keep tying Harry’s sterling work to the PR busywork of the taxpayer-funded royals by claiming that everything he does is “half-in” or “pseudo-royal” or “royal-styled”. It’s the only way the leftovers get any relevance – they need to centre themselves in everything Harry does in order to prolong the myth that the leftover royals are something to be aspired to.
How is this different from what he was already doing for the past 6 years? Harry always shows up for Remembrance Day. He’s been giving speeches and showing up for his charities. This isn’t some new role he just carved for himself now that he’s back in the UK. It’s what he’s been doing the whole time. The only difference is how the press is choosing to cover him.
This reminds me keenly of a professional dilemma my husband had a few years back: he was working for a long time as a “contractor” which meant that he would parachute into an organisation, fix something that was broken, or kick-start a new initiative, or rally a team, and then, when they had the whole thing fairly under control, he would gracefully exit. He worked for a while for a consultancy, but much of it he just did on his own, referrals, Linked-In, word of mouth, etc. and then the UK Treasury changed the rules, so contractors — who had paid capital gains tax as they were self-employed and worked for their own proprietary limited companies — started having to pay income tax, which is at least double and in our case triple that amount. But contractors paid less tax because they didn’t get annual leave holiday allowance, maternity leave, paternity leave, sick days (if you’re not there you don’t get paid), workplace pensions, health insurance (even with the NHS, employers do this) or any other benefits, the total value of which is huge. Much less equity in the companies they worked for, so, financially you were breaking even. But as often happens in the UK it was the perception of “fairness” that did for the contracting market. Logic took no purchase on this debate, so now he’s in a permanent role in which he’s not as productive or fulfilled as he would be had things simply remained the same. The thing is, they want Harry to be a contractor, not a permanent employee. That’s the dynamic. And what always happens, in that scenario, is that the permanent staff roll their eyes at the contractor (he/she’s getting paid more) and sabotage their efforts with a blend of apathy and malicious compliance and passive aggressive point-scoring. But the contractor wouldn’t be necessary if you could only rely on your permanent employees. The presence of the contractor is proof that you can’t.
Maybe some people don’t understand but attending an event like this is normal for veterans and their family. My UK family attend and my Au family all attend Anzac services. Reading anything into it as though it means he’s totally desperate to be princing and half in or all in is just strange. These services are not royal. He’s attending as a regular person with other regular people. Maybe Americans don’t do this?
Meanwhile this article is straight up bollocks. One nasty, delusional daily fail loser. Look at the snark about the kardashian party on the weekend before remembrance day..so what? They only drew criticism from the British troll press. It was a drop in after a charity event which they always leave out. Btw to this biatch who doesn’t get to criticise anyone, he wasn’t nervous, fool. He’s quiet and respectful and not guffawing like a disrespectful loon. F with these gross people.
Attending something people far and wide do and claiming this means He’s desperate to be in the fold is absurd.
The Kardashian event was in The states, where we celebrate Veterans Day. We mark the somber aspect of military service at the beginning of summer… Memorial Day. So the controversy was made up by the tabs, as usual.
“Spare” was not a “tawdry” memoir. It was beautifully written and actually restrained, given those other 400 pages Harry chose not to publish.
There. Had to say that.
What distinguishes Harry from the other royals is his joy when he does these events. The others are clearly just phoning it in, confident that their mere presence is a gift to the peasants. Harry genuinely seems to draw energy from people and is invigorated by his work.
I mean Harry is not doing anything different to what he was doing when he was in the US full-time. As for the piece itself, I believe it was written by one of the DM journalists and not Nadine Dorries. She hit all the same notes that the likes of Rebecca English, Richard Kay and Eden do in their articles about Harry.
He is eager for this, while his wife is being torn apart in the media. I’m less a fan of anyone other than Meg.
The UK and everyone in it, apparently, is incapable of seeing anything other than through a “half-in, half-out” lens. I think Harry just wants to be able to do his philanthropic/humanitarian/charity work, especially those situated in the UK, in peace. The Windsors do not have a monopoly on any of the above, and in fact they appear to do none of those things and seem determined that Harry cannot either. As someone further up mentioned, Harry is a unique figure. His and Meghan’s work is obviously international in nature now, and Harry is not limited to any “role” he might have played had his family not been petty jealous cretins. Meghan and Harry’s place in the world has evolved far beyond that. I imagine that Harry would like his relationship with his father to not end with them still estranged, and he appears to have done everything within his power to make that a reality. The ball is entirely in Charles’s court. Harry has pointed out that he is in fact a prince, it is a role he was born into, and his children share that heritage. He is making sure that his children will have the tools to deal with that when they grow older by making sure they are exposed to the UK. I think that ‘reconciliation” for Harry does not mean Christmas at Sandringham, summers at Balmoral, or a place on the balcony. I think it means peace and civility between him and his wretched birth family so that he and Meghan can go about their work. However, civility is something William and Kate obviously seem totally incapable of due to their jealousy, immaturity, and above all, lack of character and empathy. The strength of character, the determination, the hard work, and humanity demonstrated by the Sussexes as they go about their lives and their work is worthy of great respect, admiration, and support.