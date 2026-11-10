Dorries: In Brackley, Prince Harry ‘gave us a hint of a hybrid role he could fill’

On Remembrance Sunday, Prince Harry stepped out in Brackley, Northamptonshire, which is not far from Althorp, his mother’s ancestral home. Harry wore all of his medals and a red poppy, and he honored Remembrance in his own way on British soil. The Windsors made it clear that Harry was not welcome in London, not welcome at the Cenotaph and not welcome to lay a wreath in any official or royal capacity. So this was his work-around, and Harry’s quiet visit garnered more media attention than his brother’s appearance at the Cenotaph. Well, the Daily Mail’s Nadine Dorries welcomed Harry’s Remembrance appearance and hopes that this is part of his new “hybrid role.”

Remembrance Sunday is when we as a nation mourn and remember and, as Culture Secretary, I regarded hosting the event at the Cenotaph as the greatest honour of my political career. This year, like every other year, the deeply moving ceremony and the procession of 10,000 Armed Forces veterans passed with exquisite precision in the presence of the King and Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

But it was another, far less grandiose event some 70 miles away that really caught my attention – Prince Harry’s surprise appearance at a local Remembrance ceremony in the small market town of Brackley in Northamptonshire.

How very different from a year ago when he and Meghan were criticised for attending a Kardashian party in LA on the same night that the Royal Family attended the poignant Festival of Remembrance at the Albert Hall!

On Sunday, Harry turned up apparently alone, dressed in a suit and tie rather than military splendour and wearing a poppy and his own service medals. He was there to pay his respects, and no doubt to remember the comrades he lost during his decade in the Army, which included two tours of Afghanistan. His commitment to veterans has never been in doubt, not least in the success of the Invictus Games, which he co-founded.

Watching the video footage online, I noticed an early hint of tension in his expression. Was he worried about how he’d be received? He needn’t have been. Local people were welcoming and his relief was clear as he relaxed, at ease with the small crowd with whom he chatted freely.

Isn’t this the Harry we all once knew and now miss? The Harry who’s a great leveller and can speak to anyone about anything – not the Harry of recent years, burdened by grudges and spite, court battles and a perpetual sense of victimhood.

It is a fact of life that sometimes there are things said which cannot ever be unsaid, forgiven or even moved on from. Harry’s tawdry, point-scoring memoir Spare and that excruciating interview he and Meghan granted Oprah Winfrey mean he has forfeited his right to membership of The Firm. The King has made it clear: the Sussexes are private citizens, and there is no road back for them as working Royals.

I have been a harsh critic of the pair and remain so. But at Brackley, Harry gave us a hint of a hybrid role he could fill, one that neither the King nor William is able to by virtue of their roles as monarch and heir.

Harry has a natural ability to connect with people. He’s at his very best with soldiers, veterans, the elderly and children. Could Harry carve out a role for himself for the greater public good and prestige of the Royal Family without ever being seen as a rival to the working Royals? Public affection for Harry is still there and, I’d argue, will never diminish for the millions who loved his mother Diana and who wept when they saw him, a 12-year-old boy, walking behind her coffin.

During one of his many misadventures as a young man, I was among the first to defend him because I recognised he had qualities and potential for a valuable future role in our nation’s life. On Sunday, I was reminded of that: with fewer grudges, and more smiles, a happier Harry can once again win the hearts of the British public and become the People’s Prince.