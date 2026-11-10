Royalist: Did Prince Harry get paid six figures to stay at Lotte New York Palace Hotel?

Last week, Prince Harry was in New York for a few days. The trip was not announced ahead of time, and after Harry had been seen at Lotte New York Palace Hotel, his team confirmed the NYC visit and said that he had some “business meetings” in the city. Harry and his team have promised some big new business venture, possibly involving veterans, for months now, but nothing has been announced or confirmed. Well, the Royalist Substack dared to ask: what if Harry’s “business” was some kind of influencer deal with the hotel?
If you blinked, you might’ve missed it: Prince Harry took a secret trip back to America last week. And curiously, the only part that’s been publicized was a stop at a luxury hotel bar. The unusual story was buried in the virtual pages of People on Nov. 5. Prince Harry was spotted at the “glamorous” Lotte New York Palace Hotel three days prior, the headline blared. He used the “luxurious” locale’s “opulent” and “lavish” Gold Room to take meetings. Harry’s camp confirmed he’d been there and even tossed in some quotes.
Why would privacy-obsessed Harry want his whereabouts on an otherwise secret trip to be confirmed? What’s in it for him? And why wasn’t he at the Royal Family’s unofficial New York home away from home, The Carlyle?
It all smells suspiciously like an influencer deal: you get spotted at our hotel, we’ll comp you a room or at least a hefty hospitality check. Of course, we’ll probably never know if any freebies did, in fact, change hands. But Harry’s spokesperson confirmed the visit and clarified to People that Harry was holding meetings “focused on new business opportunities and partnerships” at the hotel, the nature of which they threaten to reveal soon.
“It could easily be a deal,” Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W Public Relations, told The Royalist. “A few nights at a luxury hotel in exchange for an appearance is a win-win. The hotel gets a headline money can’t buy, and the guest gets a stay worth thousands of dollars a night.”
A name at Harry’s level could charge $100,000 or more for this, Torossian said, but a bespoke arrangement like a donation or access could also be made. Torossian’s firm has a celebrity influencer-marketing operation, and he confirmed more and more rich people are wheeling and dealing for freebies these days.
“Free stays, free products and free access have always been part of it,” he said. “The key is authenticity and disclosure. If it feels real, everyone wins. If it feels staged, the audience notices.”
If any of the “business opportunities” Harry’s spokesperson mentioned involve free hotel rooms, you could do worse than the Lotte New York Palace. It isn’t a household name like The Carlyle or The Waldorf-Astoria, but its rooms will still run you $1,000 per night on a weekday in November. That’s about half the price of those luxury titans.
I’ll admit that the coverage of Harry’s New York visit was odd, and yes, I clocked the fact that Harry was staying at a different hotel for this visit too. Harry has never been associated with Lotte New York Palace Hotel before now. And usually, when Harry and/or Meghan visit New York in particular, they keep their hotel details locked down for the most part, although we learned via Meghan’s Harper’s Bazaar interview last year that she usually stays at a friend’s townhouse (where the staffers use her title). Does it follow that Harry was being paid to turn up at this particular hotel? Eh. If anything, the more likely conspiracy is that Harry genuinely had business meetings at Lotte New York Palace Hotel and the HOTEL leaked it and ensured that they got top-line mentions in Page Six and People Mag. Think about it – that makes more sense than “Harry got paid $100K to stay at a hotel.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I don’t think Harry got paid to stay there, but the way Sykes writes about it makes me wonder if *he* got paid to talk it up. Projection as usual.
I still want to know how much Tina Brown got paid to whip up that ‘story’ about Guy Ritchie’s Netflix show.
Omg, the downside of limitless digital space. I can imagine an old time news editor, back when they had to use actual paper – “Don’t tell me what could have happened. Get out of my office and find out what actually happened!”
You made me laugh, Eurydice. That’s exactly what my editor in chief once said. Ok, he said it in German. But he said it!
Harry was seen at the hotel it was all over social media. If they haven’t confirmed it was for business which will be announced in detail later, imagine the speculation about a hotel stay for Harry alone.
I think this is also the reason why Harry stepping down from the CIO role at Better Up has been announced. I think Harry’s new for profit business will be in the metal health and life coaching space for veterans. In the Better Up announcement, it said Harry will now consult on existing clients, so any new business recruitments will be for his own company.
And if he is getting paid as a luxury hotel influencer on the side, so what?
I’ve been staying there since I was a kid and it was the Helmsley Palace
Even if he was paid, so what? He and Meghan fund their own lives. Harry’s family lives on state benefits.
I hope he did get paid!
It’s better than living on the taxpayers’ dime.
Precisely! I hope that he was paid $200,000! LOL
Just speculation as usual but even if so what? The royal family are taking freebies for ages. Read ‘The housekeeper’s diary” by Wendy Berry.
I have stayed there. To me, an influencer stay is not their vibe or his. It just sounds like he needed a place to stay with meeting secure meeting space…?
I definitely don’t think the hotel leaked it— that behavior would be very bad for business among the type of prospective visitors who can afford those rates!
sometimes Tom Sykes’ rantings amuse me, because he is so desperate for insider info relating to H&M and its clear he has nothing. Here, its “Harry may have gotten paid to stay at the hotel!” Sure, maybe it was comped. Maybe he paid and the hotel decided to get some publicity and called a photographer. Maybe he stayed there because it was convenient for his meetings, or someone that he works with recommended it, etc.
For me the bottom line is I don’t really care – whether he paid, it was comped, whatever – its not like he’s taking bags of cash in exchange for government favors or anything.
Lotte, the current owners of the ex-Helmsley Palace, are a Korean business corporation, with investments into or ownership of fast food chains, electronics, financing, hospitality and so many more ventures.
The next Invictus Games after Birmingham will be in South Korea, so maybe there will be some sort of cooperation? Which to Harry would probably be a lot more valuable than some nefarious influencer deal.
Did William get 1,000 figures for doing f-ck-all for Britain and enjoying himself on the people’s dime?
If it’s any consolation, I think William is deeply miserable and not enjoying life despite all those dimes he is raking in!