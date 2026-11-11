Thomas Markle was arrested last Friday and he got bonded out the same day. He returned to the same senior-living facility in Florida, although there were conditions for his release. The biggest condition was that Markle would have to wear an ankle monitor. Well, over the weekend, Samantha Markle’s partner apparently moved Thomas out of the senior-living facility, but no one is sure where Thomas ended up after that. I have no idea if the court was informed about the move, but Thomas kept his ankle monitor on, so I guess the authorities felt like they could keep track of a one-legged, 82-year-old PDFile. Well, on Tuesday, Thomas Markle cut his ankle monitor.

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke the release of Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after the 82-year-old allegedly cut off an ankle monitor while awaiting trial over the possession of child sexual abuse materials. Markle was arrested on Friday after officials found child sexual abuse images in storage units belonging to him in California, including sexually explicit photographs of himself with minors, the Justice Department said. He was taken into custody in Tampa, Florida, where he was released under house arrest. He allegedly cut off his ankle monitor at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said Tuesday. “We are asking the court to revoke his release and detain him pending trial, and we will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law,” Essayli said. Markle has been living in a senior care facility in Florida, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly forced to return to the U.S. after living in Philippines after he suffered a stroke [and his] leg was amputated. A judge ordered an independent psychological evaluation to see if Markle was fit to stand trial. The order noted Markle’s health condition, age and lack of recall as reasonable cause to believe he may have some mental “disease or defect” that would render him mentally incompetent. Markle has denied the allegations, describing the accusations as “sick lies.” An attorney for Markle in court records for Markle did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC News on Tuesday.

[From NBC News]

Some people have already theorized that Samantha or her partner cut the monitor because they don’t want to deal with Thomas. Others theorized that this is all part of Thomas’s attempt to convince the court that he has dementia and/or serious mental defect which would affect the charges/trial. Another theory? The Markles are white-trash drama queens who love to be the center of attention.

By Tuesday evening, Thomas was re-arrested and booked into Pinellas County Jail. They even released his mugshot. The US Attorney asked the court to revoke Markle’s release and detain him pending trial, which was granted by the judge. The judge also said that Markle’s housing situation was “untenable” – I guess that indicates that Markle was moved into Samantha’s trailer over the weekend?