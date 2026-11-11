Thomas Markle cut his ankle monitor Tuesday, at 1:45 am, and is now in jail

Thomas Markle was arrested last Friday and he got bonded out the same day. He returned to the same senior-living facility in Florida, although there were conditions for his release. The biggest condition was that Markle would have to wear an ankle monitor. Well, over the weekend, Samantha Markle’s partner apparently moved Thomas out of the senior-living facility, but no one is sure where Thomas ended up after that. I have no idea if the court was informed about the move, but Thomas kept his ankle monitor on, so I guess the authorities felt like they could keep track of a one-legged, 82-year-old PDFile. Well, on Tuesday, Thomas Markle cut his ankle monitor.

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke the release of Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after the 82-year-old allegedly cut off an ankle monitor while awaiting trial over the possession of child sexual abuse materials.

Markle was arrested on Friday after officials found child sexual abuse images in storage units belonging to him in California, including sexually explicit photographs of himself with minors, the Justice Department said. He was taken into custody in Tampa, Florida, where he was released under house arrest.

He allegedly cut off his ankle monitor at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said Tuesday.

“We are asking the court to revoke his release and detain him pending trial, and we will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law,” Essayli said.

Markle has been living in a senior care facility in Florida, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly forced to return to the U.S. after living in Philippines after he suffered a stroke [and his] leg was amputated.

A judge ordered an independent psychological evaluation to see if Markle was fit to stand trial. The order noted Markle’s health condition, age and lack of recall as reasonable cause to believe he may have some mental “disease or defect” that would render him mentally incompetent.

Markle has denied the allegations, describing the accusations as “sick lies.” An attorney for Markle in court records for Markle did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC News on Tuesday.

[From NBC News]

Some people have already theorized that Samantha or her partner cut the monitor because they don’t want to deal with Thomas. Others theorized that this is all part of Thomas’s attempt to convince the court that he has dementia and/or serious mental defect which would affect the charges/trial. Another theory? The Markles are white-trash drama queens who love to be the center of attention.

By Tuesday evening, Thomas was re-arrested and booked into Pinellas County Jail. They even released his mugshot. The US Attorney asked the court to revoke Markle’s release and detain him pending trial, which was granted by the judge. The judge also said that Markle’s housing situation was “untenable” – I guess that indicates that Markle was moved into Samantha’s trailer over the weekend?

Photos/screencaps courtesy of GB News, Sunrise and The Telegraph’s video. Mugshot courtesy of Backgrid.

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106 Responses to “Thomas Markle cut his ankle monitor Tuesday, at 1:45 am, and is now in jail”

  1. Lady Digby says:
    November 11, 2026 at 7:23 am

    Was he planning to hop on a plane abroad somewhere without an extradition treaty?

    Reply
    • Mayp says:
      November 11, 2026 at 7:55 am

      That was my first thought. Maybe Scammy or her boyfriend cut it off so they could make a getaway.

      Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      November 11, 2026 at 7:58 am

      To be honest I tend to think his daughter or her partner cut it off so he could be jailed again.

      Reply
      • Mayp says:
        November 11, 2026 at 12:34 pm

        I’m showing my naivety here but I did not know that if you cut off the tag that they would know about it right away. I think it was the Marshalls that arrested him and they knew immediately when he cut it off and he was arrested very shortly thereafter.

        Maybe, like me, they didn’t know that the authorities would be immediately alerted if the tag was cut. If they did know that, then, you’re right and someone wanted the old man to go back in custody!

    • Kingston says:
      November 11, 2026 at 9:34 am

      @Lady Digby
      I see what you did there. LOL

      Reply
    • Connecticutie says:
      November 11, 2026 at 11:48 am

      He very well might have planned to flee. I read in a major media outlet he didn’t surrender his Passport to the FBI because he said he couldn’t find it.

      Reply
    • Booboochile says:
      November 11, 2026 at 12:12 pm

      She said ‘Hop’ on a plane!snarklmfggmfggtchhmfggheeheehee! ☺️🤭🤭🤭😉😀😃😃😄😆🤣🤣😂😂😁

      Reply
  2. therese says:
    November 11, 2026 at 7:23 am

    How did a slob like that have such a lovely, inside and out, daughter?

    Reply
    • Smices says:
      November 11, 2026 at 7:27 am

      Doria. It’s all Doria, bless her.

      Reply
      • North of Boston says:
        November 11, 2026 at 7:42 am

        Yes, Doria is the GOAT!

      • Amy Bee says:
        November 11, 2026 at 9:14 am

        And people are still pushing the false narrative that Meghan was only raised by Thomas. If that was true she would be like the Markles.

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        November 11, 2026 at 9:47 am

        I don’t think our characters are that easily formed by the people who raise us. I know many wonderful people with the worst parents. I don’t think Meghan would be like her father and his other kids regardless of who raised her. Certainly, her mother did a great job but some of our character is a choice.

    • Kristen from MA says:
      November 11, 2026 at 7:29 am

      All credit to her wonderful mother.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        November 11, 2026 at 10:18 am

        @Preston, Tom Sr. clearly fooled a lot of people over many years. There’s absolutely no reason to say anything negative about Doria. I mean really.

    • Debbie says:
      November 11, 2026 at 9:00 am

      Hard to believe, isn’t it?

      Reply
  3. CatGotMyTongue says:
    November 11, 2026 at 7:26 am

    It just never ends! Is Caroline still bankrolling it all?

    Reply
  4. Lady Digby says:
    November 11, 2026 at 7:31 am

    Rancid old coot behind bars? Punishment begins and we are all a lot safer. He should get used to being shunned and reviled because he is a suspected csa predator.

    Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      November 11, 2026 at 7:53 am

      Not suspected at all, Guardian article specifies that FBI has found 18 images of child p**nography where he’s involved.

      So he’s guilty to hell and back.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        November 11, 2026 at 10:26 am

        Welp he’s just demonstrated that he’s a flight risk so at least he won’t be getting out again (god willing).

  5. Alicky says:
    November 11, 2026 at 7:32 am

    You think ankle monitors would be designed so that they couldn’t but randomly cut off, only unlocked.

    Reply
    • Juls says:
      November 11, 2026 at 7:48 am

      If the person wearing the device has a medical emergency that requires immediate removal, they have to be able to cut it off. You can’t wait for the person with the “key” to show up. Constitutional rights to life are still a thing, even under the current administration that’s trying to rescind them. I’m not trying to be snarky, just explaining the why.

      Reply
  6. Miranda says:
    November 11, 2026 at 7:34 am

    Wait, is Samantha genuine, honest-to-God trailer trash? She actually does live in a trailer? That is just delightful.

    Reply
    • North of Boston says:
      November 11, 2026 at 7:41 am

      She seems to be trash, yes.

      But I can’t fault anyone for living in a trailer… for many it’s one of the few affordable housing options available to them. ( slap some black window frames and white board and batten with reclaimed wood accents on one and you’ve got yourself a TikTok worthy tiny house)

      Reply
      • mblates says:
        November 11, 2026 at 7:59 am

        Yeah as someone who grew up in a pretty lovely trailer park, don’t paint us all with the same brush. Trash is trash no matter where you live; could be a trailer, a traditional home, or as we’ve seen here many times, a castle.

      • Miranda says:
        November 11, 2026 at 8:18 am

        Yeah, I apologize, that definitely came across as very classist. I didn’t mean to disrespect every person who lives in a trailer, I just thought it was funny that Sam apparently fits that stereotype to a T and is basically a female Joe Dirt. Clearly, I should’ve just put it that way in the first place. So again, very sorry.

    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      November 11, 2026 at 8:13 am

      Trailers are the most wide-spread form of affordable housing in this country.

      Reply
  7. seraphina says:
    November 11, 2026 at 7:38 am

    I dabble very little in astrology, just enough to make me look like I have no idea what I am talking about. BUT, this retrograde everyone is talking about is chef’s kiss on the recent timeline we are living in.

    Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 11, 2026 at 7:45 am

    Wow that mugshot – you can see what he inside in that expression.

    I feel for Meghan as she has always tried to be the dutiful daughter to him and while they had their issues she loved him as any child does to a parent.

    I’m on the theory that Scammy didn’t want to look after him in the end, nothing in it for her and the partner esp as the media who was bankrolling him have disappeared taking their cash with them.

    Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      November 11, 2026 at 8:01 am

      Same, I’d bet he’s a pill now and they didn’t want to have him there.

      In the end, he has outlived his usefulness (cannot bash Meghan anymore now, can they?) and it’s all downhill from here onwards.

      Watch Scammy and Co. cutting ties and jumping on the wagon of “I honestly didn’t suspect it was true!” once they’ve to face the factual truth of what was found in his storage containers.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      November 11, 2026 at 11:55 am

      That mugshot reminds me of trump’s just different suits.

      Reply
  9. FancyPants says:
    November 11, 2026 at 7:47 am

    I’m sorry but this is inappropriately funny to me. Was he going to make a run for it in his electric scooter??

    Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      November 11, 2026 at 7:55 am

      I think it’s very probable that his daughter and her partner cut it off.

      Reply
    • Miranda says:
      November 11, 2026 at 7:59 am

      Well now I’m pissed off that we didn’t get to see what would’ve been a hilarious police chase!

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        November 11, 2026 at 9:41 am

        You mean a guy in a wheelchair speeding down the freeway with cop cars and helicopters in hot pursuit? Seems like I saw something like that once before. 🤔

  10. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    November 11, 2026 at 7:49 am

    I think he might be really sick. Those eyes have something not normal. He probably is still adapting from his amputation and to have the ankle bracelet added on his only leg must be difficult? If he does have dementia combined to any form of memory loss, he might really not understand what it was actually for or remember why it’s there? It was done in the night.

    Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      November 11, 2026 at 7:56 am

      He has one leg, I doubt he went around during the night and cut it off by himself, more like his daughter or her partner did.

      Reply
    • Miranda says:
      November 11, 2026 at 8:06 am

      I also kinda believe that he really does have dementia. Maybe that’s why he got sloppy and left those boxes with all the CP, which any PDFile in their right mind would hide and protect, practically out in the open for Markle Jr. to find.

      Reply
      • AlpineWitch says:
        November 11, 2026 at 8:15 am

        Oh I agree with you Miranda, he definitely got dementia or those containers would have been emptied.

        I’d love to see him in jail but not sure he’ll get a proper sentence.
        The fact he had all those incriminating photos laying around in boxes in 3 different countries makes me think he has been losing his wits for quite a while, well before his stroke.

      • nutella toast says:
        November 11, 2026 at 8:16 am

        Two things can be true – he might have dementia, but he’s been an offender for a long time and after years of working at a sexual assault center, I can tell you that offenders are full of hubris – they think they will never get caught because they rarely do. And when they’re caught, they are rarely held to account (cough cough Epstein). Sexual violence is almost always about power, not solely sex. The attraction and turn-on is the dominance over someone else who cannot defend themselves. So yeah…he left evidence everywhere because he had made it this far with no consequence – why would he fear otherwise?

      • BeanieBean says:
        November 11, 2026 at 12:00 pm

        I also think there’s the matter of logistics. Getting crate-loads of illegal material from one country to another would be a bit dicey. It’d be easier for him to visit the various countries & his ‘goodies’ 🤮 than to transport the stuff with each move.

    • Lorelei says:
      November 11, 2026 at 8:31 am

      It’s the eyes that freaked me out, too. He has those dead, sinister-looking eyes. But I’ve noticed that many criminals have that dead-eyed look; the most recent example I can think of is Bryan Kohberger. I don’t necessarily think it lends credibility to his claims of dementia. But who knows.

      Poor Meghan — this assho!e cannot stop generating headlines.

      Reply
      • QuiteContrary says:
        November 11, 2026 at 9:33 am

        Russell Brand has dead eyes, too.

        So does Trump.

      • North of Boston says:
        November 11, 2026 at 10:47 am

        Yeah, that picture gave me chills

        The look on his face seemed like barely concealed rage, like he was
        PI-ISSED that he was being arrested and held to account for anything by anyone.

        There was zero confusion, or deficiency, aside for maybe a moral one.

      • Lorelei says:
        November 11, 2026 at 11:16 am

        @NorthofBoston, “Barely concealed rage” is the perfect description of that photo

    • Connecticutie says:
      November 11, 2026 at 12:04 pm

      I’m not sure about the dementia. I think some health stuff was faked and dramatized by Samantha and him to get paid by the tabloids.

      I do not believe he had a heart attack before the wedding. There are photos of him with beer and popeyes. He was too embarrassed after selling photos to go.

      Yes. probably had a mild stroke and blood clot in leg from inactivity ((from sitting at a screen watching disgusting p€do videos every day.))

      Reply
  11. Monika says:
    November 11, 2026 at 7:51 am

    I sencerely doubt that Markle Sr cutt off the ankle monitor by himself. You probably need something like a bolt cutter to cut off the ankle tag. Markle Sr is severely obesed so I doubt that he is able to bend down to to his ankle. And then there is the amputation of his lower leg which causes mobility problems.
    Imo Markle Sr had some help with getting rid of the ankle monitor for whatever reason.

    Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      November 11, 2026 at 7:57 am

      Exactly 💯

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      November 11, 2026 at 8:10 am

      Yep – he is in general poor health so no way could he have physically removed that tag on his own and aren’t these tags designed to be very hard to remove?

      Reply
      • AlpineWitch says:
        November 11, 2026 at 8:17 am

        Yeah they are, plus he has one leg so his mobility is non-existent, how did he go around at 1.45 am to search for a cutter??

        It doesn’t make sense.

  12. Lala11_7 says:
    November 11, 2026 at 8:04 am

    The fact that they ARE SO STUPID to THINK they would get AWAY WITH THIS…is…typical 🤬

    Reply
  13. Tis True, Tis True says:
    November 11, 2026 at 8:07 am

    This is all very strange. I hope someone other than the tabloids is assigning serious reporting power to this story.

    Reply
    • kirk says:
      November 11, 2026 at 8:19 am

      Saw a brief mention on CNN. Just straight news story, name & base allegation, cutting off ankle monitor, reason for rejailing, link to estranged daughter (cuz otherwise he’s not notable). At this point, there’s little else to go on until they determine he’s competent to stand trial.

      Reply
      • Lurker says:
        November 11, 2026 at 8:30 am

        These damn news stations all call him “Meghan’s father” using photos of her instead of him. No one would care about him if not for his daughter.

        I insist that from now on each article about Andrew calls him “the King’s brother” with a picture of Charles instead of Andrew. I want to leave Beatrice and Eugenie out of it, they don’t deserve the scrutiny. Just as Meghan doesn’t deserve this.

  14. Gabby says:
    November 11, 2026 at 8:17 am

    I agree with all of you who think that Sammy and her boyfriend cut it off.

    I have a hard time believing that Thomas could bend over that stomach, in a wheelchair no less, to reach his ankle without help.

    And that mug shot, good god. The anger and focus in that photo will make the “dementia” harder to prove.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      November 11, 2026 at 8:34 am

      @Gabby ITA with your assessment of the mugshot photo. He honestly looks evil. Not sick, but angry.

      I’m glad this all went down in Florida where the “Sunshine Law” (or whatever it’s called) applies, so the mugshot was even released. Some states aren’t nearly as transparent as FL.

      Reply
      • mp says:
        November 11, 2026 at 8:58 am

        @gabby,@lorelei…angry yes…that is what came to mind when seeing his mug, not dementia. Pleezee, they knew exactly what would happen when that monitor was tampered with.
        All a play…maybe the hope is he would be epsteined. Too many secrets

      • Lorelei says:
        November 11, 2026 at 9:17 am

        @MP, being Epsteined might be his most attractive option right now

      • Blujfly says:
        November 11, 2026 at 1:18 pm

        He is not under Floridian jurisdiction or state law though. He’s charged federally. It’s federal law and federal prison. To the extent Floridian state authorities are involved, it’s only to facilitate federal custody.

    • Deborah1 says:
      November 11, 2026 at 11:33 am

      @Gabby – 100% agree!

      Reply
  15. whatnow says:
    November 11, 2026 at 8:32 am

    If they determine that someone other than himself cut the monitor off can those individuals be arrested?

    Reply
  16. NoBS Please says:
    November 11, 2026 at 8:41 am

    I think they put the monitor on the wrong leg and it slipped off.

    Reply
  17. Harla says:
    November 11, 2026 at 8:42 am

    The Grandmothers have been working hard to ensure all those who wronged Meghan are getting theirs. Love to see it!

    Reply
  18. aquarius64 says:
    November 11, 2026 at 8:45 am

    There is no indication that Bad Dad is in protective custody now. Med accused of sexual offenses against children are considered the lowest of the low in prison society. He has a target on him now; and I imagine his UK puppetmasters are hoping a prisoner does their work for them.

    Reply
    • aquarius64 says:
      November 11, 2026 at 8:46 am

      Oops, men.

      Reply
    • Acclaim says:
      November 11, 2026 at 11:35 am

      The truth is, that it’s quite likely that he will be dead soon.

      He’s in terrible health, being held in a prison or jail in Florida. He has one leg, will not be allowed to wear a prosthetic while in custody, & controlling his diabetes as it was managed in the nursing home will not be the standard of care while in jail or prison.

      He’s at a point where he needs 24 hour care, so expect him to be gone sooner than later, even if he is being housed in a medical ward, which I doubt. My guess is that they will keep him in a cell. He may be give 1 crutch or a set of crutches. They will use a rickety wheelchair to roll him over to the prison nurse whenever he needs his insulin shots. Whatever medication he needs for his numerous conditions might be given to him “sort of” on time, or when a prison guard or nurse gets around to it. He will be offered horrendous food that will be classified as suitable for a diabetic, yet actually is not, nor may it be enough.

      Housing a man like Thomas Markle is expensive, & a state like Florida will not have a prison system that will want to keep him around, nor in good health.

      I give him 3-12 months, tops.

      Reply
  19. jazzbaby1 says:
    November 11, 2026 at 8:47 am

    Speaking as someone who has worked with dementia patients for almost a decade, don’t count Tom Senior out on being able to remove his ankle monitor on his own.

    Reply
  20. Amy T says:
    November 11, 2026 at 8:47 am

    Just when you think it can’t get any messier, it gets messier. Poor Meghan – I’m glad she has an amazing mom, supportive partner, loving children, and a dog to cuddle.

    Reply
  21. IdlesAtCranky says:
    November 11, 2026 at 8:54 am

    First, I don’t believe for a minute that he has dementia. Not one whiff of such an idea until he was accused and then arrested? Please.

    Second, since he was released on bond, the ankle monitor was likely just held on by a thin rubber strap, easily cut with household tools like a pair of kitchen shears. If he can move around at all, such as on and off the toilet or bed, he could have cut it himself. (The point of them isn’t to be hard to remove, it’s that any tampering brings down the cops.)

    To me the clue here is the “untenable housing.”

    I think he was either kicked out by his nursing home, or Scammy convinced him to come home with her. Maybe both.

    I strongly suspect that Scammy and her “boyfriend” then started to pressure Toxic Tom, maybe even physically, to either give them access to money they think he has, or possibly to give interviews and funnel the payments to them.

    I think he decided he’d be safer in jail and took steps accordingly.

    Meanwhile Meghan was visibly stressed and grieving in Brussels. In her place I’d be both heartbroken and deeply enraged at how all this is playing out. I’m very glad she has Harry holding her hand… I am holding out hope for the Sussexes and Doria that there is a resolution to this nightmare soon.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      November 11, 2026 at 9:19 am

      I tend to not believe the dementia story either, because this man has a proven record of all of a sudden coming up with extremely convenient health issues at exactly the right times.

      Reply
      • Connecticutie says:
        November 11, 2026 at 12:22 pm

        He’s a wily old fox – as any man hiding pdophile activities for 40 years would be.

        As soon as he got the letter from Meghan saying she knew and he was being investigated….he quickly had caroline graham writing that he was in love with his (ADULT) female nurse. A decoy.

        As soon as the CSAM was discovered in his storage he suddenly began talking about his dementia and in 2 days was moved to a “memory care” facility. He really thought the police would not arrest him there – relieved they did.

        I hope the kitchen inmates are baking shit into his dinner.

    • bisynaptic says:
      November 11, 2026 at 9:30 am

      Interesting idea.

      Reply
  22. OriginalMich says:
    November 11, 2026 at 9:03 am

    Lol! It would be wonderful to see Samanatha hauled into jail too.

    Reply
    • Beverley says:
      November 11, 2026 at 12:43 pm

      Scammy is most likely complicit. I have very strong doubts that neither she nor her brother were unaware of their Dad’s depravity. Their mother must have warned them, just as she tried to warn the media. I hope both she and Tom Jr are held accountable for their machinations.

      Reply
  23. Amy Bee says:
    November 11, 2026 at 9:11 am

    The Markles are just criminals.

    Reply
  24. Nanooo says:
    November 11, 2026 at 9:18 am

    Samantha is barely able to care for herself, chances are the boyfriend did it because he didn’t want to be a 24 hour nursemaid/flunky to two people.

    Reply
  25. Sue says:
    November 11, 2026 at 9:18 am

    K, bye. Rot in jail, you sick monster.

    Reply
  26. crazyoldlady says:
    November 11, 2026 at 9:22 am

    a sick old man with one leg cuts off the ankle monitor attached to his one good leg — feels like someone did the math and decided that paying for elder care or housing him in their home was not an investment they wanted to make. Jail is free. The medical care there is free. The food is free. He’s only got one leg – ankle monitor or no – he was not physically capable of running away. The whole thing is so gross.

    Reply
    • Myself says:
      November 11, 2026 at 10:05 am

      That’s the direction my thoughts went as well – he (or his daughter/her partner) decided he needs/wants more care, and since he got kicked out of the last facility, jail/medical facility lockup doesn’t sound awful…

      Reply
  27. tamsin says:
    November 11, 2026 at 9:24 am

    This whole saga is getting disgusting. Why did he leave the senior’s facility? Did he get kicked out and he was forced to go to SM? Was he arrested from her trailer?

    Reply
  28. QuiteContrary says:
    November 11, 2026 at 9:38 am

    I hate it so much that this monster won’t just go away … he continues to make trouble for Meghan.

    She must want her mom so much now. I know I would.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      November 11, 2026 at 10:05 am

      I admire Meghan so much. If I was her I feel like I’d currently be heavily medicated and curled up in the fetal position somewhere. But she’s able to go out there to fulfill her commitments, *and* look gorgeous doing it.

      Reply
  29. Tn democrat says:
    November 11, 2026 at 10:17 am

    Doubtful he would have been physically able to cut it off by himself…. Was Scammy mad at him and wanting to get him arrested? Did they have a hairbrained scheme to flee? Do they think this will back up a dementia/mental illness defense? Are the rota still giving the trash $$$???? So many questions… Scammy probably thought she could get a tabloid payoff AND get him out of her hair permanently if he was jailed. Cutting off the ankle monitor=guaranteed incarceration. He would have been caught nearly a decade ago if the rota, MET and royals/royal adjacents had done the right thing and reported the allegations to the proper authories. He is where he needs to be and where he will stay.

    Reply
  30. K8erade says:
    November 11, 2026 at 11:02 am

    Dollars to donuts that Scammy just realized what kind of monster her father is. With that knowledge she and her boyfriend cut off his ankle monitor so he could be picked up. My best guess is he started making demands.

    Either that or he was so miserable living with Scammy he cut off the ankle monitor so he could be in jail.

    Reply
  31. schmootc says:
    November 11, 2026 at 11:50 am

    It’s a real shame that some other pedos don’t get the same kind of law enforcement attention as this one.

    Reply
  32. L4Frimaire says:
    November 11, 2026 at 11:58 am

    This man has no remorse and feels no embarrassment. The way he used to bask in the attention of the media while verbally abusing and lying on his daughter showed what a pos he was then. He deserves jail and hope that’s his final resting place. Loathsome man. As for all those ghouls who platformed him, what’s their excuse now? He’s a liar and a dangerous person. If he was mobile and could, I think he would try to physically harm Meghan, I really do.

    Reply
  33. Lady Digby says:
    November 11, 2026 at 12:42 pm

    Where is Caroline Graham? She’s reporting on the aftermath of Russell Brand’s conviction and incarceration for Mail. Mail have been pontificating about various TV channels paying RBrand as star turn whilst it was well known he was bad to the bone! Hypocrisy is off the charts given their 8 years courtship of T Markle by Caroline Graham. Private Eye are reporting that Mail turned down Junior ‘s exclusive on daddy because they deemed him to be unreliable!!

    Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      November 11, 2026 at 1:11 pm

      So, now he’s unreliable? The DM has discovered journalistic integrity? And unreliable how? That his story won’t fit the DM’s narrative for the past 8 years?

      Reply
      • Lady Digby says:
        November 11, 2026 at 1:32 pm

        Yes@Eurydice Mail decided that Junior was lying despite having actual evidence: not just a letter of allegations: photos, film, videos and magazines and loads of it!!
        They didn’t want to ADMIT they platformed a child abuser for years and gave money for interviews.

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