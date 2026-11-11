Thomas Markle cut his ankle monitor Tuesday, at 1:45 am, and is now in jail

Thomas Markle was arrested last Friday and he got bonded out the same day. He returned to the same senior-living facility in Florida, although there were conditions for his release. The biggest condition was that Markle would have to wear an ankle monitor. Well, over the weekend, Samantha Markle’s partner apparently moved Thomas out of the senior-living facility, but no one is sure where Thomas ended up after that. I have no idea if the court was informed about the move, but Thomas kept his ankle monitor on, so I guess the authorities felt like they could keep track of a one-legged, 82-year-old PDFile. Well, on Tuesday, Thomas Markle cut his ankle monitor.
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke the release of Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, after the 82-year-old allegedly cut off an ankle monitor while awaiting trial over the possession of child sexual abuse materials.
Markle was arrested on Friday after officials found child sexual abuse images in storage units belonging to him in California, including sexually explicit photographs of himself with minors, the Justice Department said. He was taken into custody in Tampa, Florida, where he was released under house arrest.
He allegedly cut off his ankle monitor at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said Tuesday.
“We are asking the court to revoke his release and detain him pending trial, and we will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law,” Essayli said.
Markle has been living in a senior care facility in Florida, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly forced to return to the U.S. after living in Philippines after he suffered a stroke [and his] leg was amputated.
A judge ordered an independent psychological evaluation to see if Markle was fit to stand trial. The order noted Markle’s health condition, age and lack of recall as reasonable cause to believe he may have some mental “disease or defect” that would render him mentally incompetent.
Markle has denied the allegations, describing the accusations as “sick lies.” An attorney for Markle in court records for Markle did not immediately return a request for comment from NBC News on Tuesday.
[From NBC News]
Some people have already theorized that Samantha or her partner cut the monitor because they don’t want to deal with Thomas. Others theorized that this is all part of Thomas’s attempt to convince the court that he has dementia and/or serious mental defect which would affect the charges/trial. Another theory? The Markles are white-trash drama queens who love to be the center of attention.
By Tuesday evening, Thomas was re-arrested and booked into Pinellas County Jail. They even released his mugshot. The US Attorney asked the court to revoke Markle’s release and detain him pending trial, which was granted by the judge. The judge also said that Markle’s housing situation was “untenable” – I guess that indicates that Markle was moved into Samantha’s trailer over the weekend?
Photos/screencaps courtesy of GB News, Sunrise and The Telegraph’s video. Mugshot courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220324-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 6
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean who have recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day six of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
-
-
Woking, UNITED KINGDOM – Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Katherine Middleton with Prison Governor Carlene Dixon during a visit to HMP Send near Woking in Surrey.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Woking, UNITED KINGDOM – Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Katherine Middleton with Prison Governor Carlene Dixon during a visit to HMP Send near Woking in Surrey.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2020
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Lakeland, FL This is the mugshot/booking photo of Meghan Markles father Thomas Markle Senior which was released after he was booked into Pinellas County Jail in Florida at 6.11pm local time on November 10 just hours after he was re-arrested for allegedly cutting off his angle tag which was fitted after he was charged with possessing child porn last week. Pictured: Thomas Markle BACKGRID USA 10 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Was he planning to hop on a plane abroad somewhere without an extradition treaty?
That was my first thought. Maybe Scammy or her boyfriend cut it off so they could make a getaway.
Probably Scam’s boyfriend as her hands don’t work very well at all.
To be honest I tend to think his daughter or her partner cut it off so he could be jailed again.
I’m showing my naivety here but I did not know that if you cut off the tag that they would know about it right away. I think it was the Marshalls that arrested him and they knew immediately when he cut it off and he was arrested very shortly thereafter.
Maybe, like me, they didn’t know that the authorities would be immediately alerted if the tag was cut. If they did know that, then, you’re right and someone wanted the old man to go back in custody!
@Lady Digby
I see what you did there. LOL
He very well might have planned to flee. I read in a major media outlet he didn’t surrender his Passport to the FBI because he said he couldn’t find it.
Well, well. He can’t find his passport? Thomas may really have been planning a runner.
She said ‘Hop’ on a plane!snarklmfggmfggtchhmfggheeheehee! ☺️🤭🤭🤭😉😀😃😃😄😆🤣🤣😂😂😁
How did a slob like that have such a lovely, inside and out, daughter?
Doria. It’s all Doria, bless her.
Yes, Doria is the GOAT!
And people are still pushing the false narrative that Meghan was only raised by Thomas. If that was true she would be like the Markles.
I don’t think our characters are that easily formed by the people who raise us. I know many wonderful people with the worst parents. I don’t think Meghan would be like her father and his other kids regardless of who raised her. Certainly, her mother did a great job but some of our character is a choice.
All credit to her wonderful mother.
@Preston, Tom Sr. clearly fooled a lot of people over many years. There’s absolutely no reason to say anything negative about Doria. I mean really.
Hard to believe, isn’t it?
It just never ends! Is Caroline still bankrolling it all?
I notice the derang ers are giving Samantha free passes fir supporting and helping her father
Rancid old coot behind bars? Punishment begins and we are all a lot safer. He should get used to being shunned and reviled because he is a suspected csa predator.
Not suspected at all, Guardian article specifies that FBI has found 18 images of child p**nography where he’s involved.
So he’s guilty to hell and back.
Welp he’s just demonstrated that he’s a flight risk so at least he won’t be getting out again (god willing).
You think ankle monitors would be designed so that they couldn’t but randomly cut off, only unlocked.
If the person wearing the device has a medical emergency that requires immediate removal, they have to be able to cut it off. You can’t wait for the person with the “key” to show up. Constitutional rights to life are still a thing, even under the current administration that’s trying to rescind them. I’m not trying to be snarky, just explaining the why.
That makes sense.
Wait, is Samantha genuine, honest-to-God trailer trash? She actually does live in a trailer? That is just delightful.
She seems to be trash, yes.
But I can’t fault anyone for living in a trailer… for many it’s one of the few affordable housing options available to them. ( slap some black window frames and white board and batten with reclaimed wood accents on one and you’ve got yourself a TikTok worthy tiny house)
Yeah as someone who grew up in a pretty lovely trailer park, don’t paint us all with the same brush. Trash is trash no matter where you live; could be a trailer, a traditional home, or as we’ve seen here many times, a castle.
Yeah, I apologize, that definitely came across as very classist. I didn’t mean to disrespect every person who lives in a trailer, I just thought it was funny that Sam apparently fits that stereotype to a T and is basically a female Joe Dirt. Clearly, I should’ve just put it that way in the first place. So again, very sorry.
Trailers are the most wide-spread form of affordable housing in this country.
I dabble very little in astrology, just enough to make me look like I have no idea what I am talking about. BUT, this retrograde everyone is talking about is chef’s kiss on the recent timeline we are living in.
You and me, too, @seraphina! Mercury retrograde in Scorpio: long-hidden secrets coming to light.
It’s kicking my ass and I can’t wait for it to be over!
Wow that mugshot – you can see what he inside in that expression.
I feel for Meghan as she has always tried to be the dutiful daughter to him and while they had their issues she loved him as any child does to a parent.
I’m on the theory that Scammy didn’t want to look after him in the end, nothing in it for her and the partner esp as the media who was bankrolling him have disappeared taking their cash with them.
Same, I’d bet he’s a pill now and they didn’t want to have him there.
In the end, he has outlived his usefulness (cannot bash Meghan anymore now, can they?) and it’s all downhill from here onwards.
Watch Scammy and Co. cutting ties and jumping on the wagon of “I honestly didn’t suspect it was true!” once they’ve to face the factual truth of what was found in his storage containers.
That mugshot reminds me of trump’s just different suits.
I’m sorry but this is inappropriately funny to me. Was he going to make a run for it in his electric scooter??
I think it’s very probable that his daughter and her partner cut it off.
Well now I’m pissed off that we didn’t get to see what would’ve been a hilarious police chase!
You mean a guy in a wheelchair speeding down the freeway with cop cars and helicopters in hot pursuit? Seems like I saw something like that once before. 🤔
I think he might be really sick. Those eyes have something not normal. He probably is still adapting from his amputation and to have the ankle bracelet added on his only leg must be difficult? If he does have dementia combined to any form of memory loss, he might really not understand what it was actually for or remember why it’s there? It was done in the night.
He has one leg, I doubt he went around during the night and cut it off by himself, more like his daughter or her partner did.
I also kinda believe that he really does have dementia. Maybe that’s why he got sloppy and left those boxes with all the CP, which any PDFile in their right mind would hide and protect, practically out in the open for Markle Jr. to find.
Oh I agree with you Miranda, he definitely got dementia or those containers would have been emptied.
I’d love to see him in jail but not sure he’ll get a proper sentence.
The fact he had all those incriminating photos laying around in boxes in 3 different countries makes me think he has been losing his wits for quite a while, well before his stroke.
Two things can be true – he might have dementia, but he’s been an offender for a long time and after years of working at a sexual assault center, I can tell you that offenders are full of hubris – they think they will never get caught because they rarely do. And when they’re caught, they are rarely held to account (cough cough Epstein). Sexual violence is almost always about power, not solely sex. The attraction and turn-on is the dominance over someone else who cannot defend themselves. So yeah…he left evidence everywhere because he had made it this far with no consequence – why would he fear otherwise?
I also think there’s the matter of logistics. Getting crate-loads of illegal material from one country to another would be a bit dicey. It’d be easier for him to visit the various countries & his ‘goodies’ 🤮 than to transport the stuff with each move.
It’s the eyes that freaked me out, too. He has those dead, sinister-looking eyes. But I’ve noticed that many criminals have that dead-eyed look; the most recent example I can think of is Bryan Kohberger. I don’t necessarily think it lends credibility to his claims of dementia. But who knows.
Poor Meghan — this assho!e cannot stop generating headlines.
Russell Brand has dead eyes, too.
So does Trump.
Yeah, that picture gave me chills
The look on his face seemed like barely concealed rage, like he was
PI-ISSED that he was being arrested and held to account for anything by anyone.
There was zero confusion, or deficiency, aside for maybe a moral one.
@NorthofBoston, “Barely concealed rage” is the perfect description of that photo
I’m not sure about the dementia. I think some health stuff was faked and dramatized by Samantha and him to get paid by the tabloids.
I do not believe he had a heart attack before the wedding. There are photos of him with beer and popeyes. He was too embarrassed after selling photos to go.
Yes. probably had a mild stroke and blood clot in leg from inactivity ((from sitting at a screen watching disgusting p€do videos every day.))
I sencerely doubt that Markle Sr cutt off the ankle monitor by himself. You probably need something like a bolt cutter to cut off the ankle tag. Markle Sr is severely obesed so I doubt that he is able to bend down to to his ankle. And then there is the amputation of his lower leg which causes mobility problems.
Imo Markle Sr had some help with getting rid of the ankle monitor for whatever reason.
Exactly 💯
Yep – he is in general poor health so no way could he have physically removed that tag on his own and aren’t these tags designed to be very hard to remove?
Yeah they are, plus he has one leg so his mobility is non-existent, how did he go around at 1.45 am to search for a cutter??
It doesn’t make sense.
The fact that they ARE SO STUPID to THINK they would get AWAY WITH THIS…is…typical 🤬
They’ve a braincell in 3, so it’s difficult for them to do things that make sense.
This is all very strange. I hope someone other than the tabloids is assigning serious reporting power to this story.
Saw a brief mention on CNN. Just straight news story, name & base allegation, cutting off ankle monitor, reason for rejailing, link to estranged daughter (cuz otherwise he’s not notable). At this point, there’s little else to go on until they determine he’s competent to stand trial.
These damn news stations all call him “Meghan’s father” using photos of her instead of him. No one would care about him if not for his daughter.
I insist that from now on each article about Andrew calls him “the King’s brother” with a picture of Charles instead of Andrew. I want to leave Beatrice and Eugenie out of it, they don’t deserve the scrutiny. Just as Meghan doesn’t deserve this.
I agree with all of you who think that Sammy and her boyfriend cut it off.
I have a hard time believing that Thomas could bend over that stomach, in a wheelchair no less, to reach his ankle without help.
And that mug shot, good god. The anger and focus in that photo will make the “dementia” harder to prove.
@Gabby ITA with your assessment of the mugshot photo. He honestly looks evil. Not sick, but angry.
I’m glad this all went down in Florida where the “Sunshine Law” (or whatever it’s called) applies, so the mugshot was even released. Some states aren’t nearly as transparent as FL.
@gabby,@lorelei…angry yes…that is what came to mind when seeing his mug, not dementia. Pleezee, they knew exactly what would happen when that monitor was tampered with.
All a play…maybe the hope is he would be epsteined. Too many secrets
@MP, being Epsteined might be his most attractive option right now
He is not under Floridian jurisdiction or state law though. He’s charged federally. It’s federal law and federal prison. To the extent Floridian state authorities are involved, it’s only to facilitate federal custody.
@Gabby – 100% agree!
If they determine that someone other than himself cut the monitor off can those individuals be arrested?
That’s a good question. I hope so. I’d enjoy seeing Scammy’s perp roll.
@whatnow – i’m not certain about the jurisdiction he’s in, but I can tell you where I am in Canada I have prosecuted people who have helped remove a GPS ankle monitor – they were convicted of obstructing justice.
In Florida it is a felony to tamper with or remove a monitoring device.
Here’s hoping Scammy and her scummy boyfriend get arrested now. 🙏
I think they put the monitor on the wrong leg and it slipped off.
I laughed for an unreasonable amount of time over this comment.
@InterestedGawker, same
🤣🤣 thanks!
🤭 It is Florida.
The Grandmothers have been working hard to ensure all those who wronged Meghan are getting theirs. Love to see it!
There is no indication that Bad Dad is in protective custody now. Med accused of sexual offenses against children are considered the lowest of the low in prison society. He has a target on him now; and I imagine his UK puppetmasters are hoping a prisoner does their work for them.
Oops, men.
The truth is, that it’s quite likely that he will be dead soon.
He’s in terrible health, being held in a prison or jail in Florida. He has one leg, will not be allowed to wear a prosthetic while in custody, & controlling his diabetes as it was managed in the nursing home will not be the standard of care while in jail or prison.
He’s at a point where he needs 24 hour care, so expect him to be gone sooner than later, even if he is being housed in a medical ward, which I doubt. My guess is that they will keep him in a cell. He may be give 1 crutch or a set of crutches. They will use a rickety wheelchair to roll him over to the prison nurse whenever he needs his insulin shots. Whatever medication he needs for his numerous conditions might be given to him “sort of” on time, or when a prison guard or nurse gets around to it. He will be offered horrendous food that will be classified as suitable for a diabetic, yet actually is not, nor may it be enough.
Housing a man like Thomas Markle is expensive, & a state like Florida will not have a prison system that will want to keep him around, nor in good health.
I give him 3-12 months, tops.
That sounds LOVELY for him! Yay!
Speaking as someone who has worked with dementia patients for almost a decade, don’t count Tom Senior out on being able to remove his ankle monitor on his own.
Yes, people are equating it with physical frailty but they don’t always go hand in hand.
Just when you think it can’t get any messier, it gets messier. Poor Meghan – I’m glad she has an amazing mom, supportive partner, loving children, and a dog to cuddle.
First, I don’t believe for a minute that he has dementia. Not one whiff of such an idea until he was accused and then arrested? Please.
Second, since he was released on bond, the ankle monitor was likely just held on by a thin rubber strap, easily cut with household tools like a pair of kitchen shears. If he can move around at all, such as on and off the toilet or bed, he could have cut it himself. (The point of them isn’t to be hard to remove, it’s that any tampering brings down the cops.)
To me the clue here is the “untenable housing.”
I think he was either kicked out by his nursing home, or Scammy convinced him to come home with her. Maybe both.
I strongly suspect that Scammy and her “boyfriend” then started to pressure Toxic Tom, maybe even physically, to either give them access to money they think he has, or possibly to give interviews and funnel the payments to them.
I think he decided he’d be safer in jail and took steps accordingly.
Meanwhile Meghan was visibly stressed and grieving in Brussels. In her place I’d be both heartbroken and deeply enraged at how all this is playing out. I’m very glad she has Harry holding her hand… I am holding out hope for the Sussexes and Doria that there is a resolution to this nightmare soon.
I tend to not believe the dementia story either, because this man has a proven record of all of a sudden coming up with extremely convenient health issues at exactly the right times.
He’s a wily old fox – as any man hiding pdophile activities for 40 years would be.
As soon as he got the letter from Meghan saying she knew and he was being investigated….he quickly had caroline graham writing that he was in love with his (ADULT) female nurse. A decoy.
As soon as the CSAM was discovered in his storage he suddenly began talking about his dementia and in 2 days was moved to a “memory care” facility. He really thought the police would not arrest him there – relieved they did.
I hope the kitchen inmates are baking shit into his dinner.
Interesting idea.
Lol! It would be wonderful to see Samanatha hauled into jail too.
Scammy is most likely complicit. I have very strong doubts that neither she nor her brother were unaware of their Dad’s depravity. Their mother must have warned them, just as she tried to warn the media. I hope both she and Tom Jr are held accountable for their machinations.
The Markles are just criminals.
Samantha is barely able to care for herself, chances are the boyfriend did it because he didn’t want to be a 24 hour nursemaid/flunky to two people.
K, bye. Rot in jail, you sick monster.
Bye, Tom! 👋 May he rot with the rest of the trash in that prison.
a sick old man with one leg cuts off the ankle monitor attached to his one good leg — feels like someone did the math and decided that paying for elder care or housing him in their home was not an investment they wanted to make. Jail is free. The medical care there is free. The food is free. He’s only got one leg – ankle monitor or no – he was not physically capable of running away. The whole thing is so gross.
That’s the direction my thoughts went as well – he (or his daughter/her partner) decided he needs/wants more care, and since he got kicked out of the last facility, jail/medical facility lockup doesn’t sound awful…
This whole saga is getting disgusting. Why did he leave the senior’s facility? Did he get kicked out and he was forced to go to SM? Was he arrested from her trailer?
I hate it so much that this monster won’t just go away … he continues to make trouble for Meghan.
She must want her mom so much now. I know I would.
I admire Meghan so much. If I was her I feel like I’d currently be heavily medicated and curled up in the fetal position somewhere. But she’s able to go out there to fulfill her commitments, *and* look gorgeous doing it.
Doubtful he would have been physically able to cut it off by himself…. Was Scammy mad at him and wanting to get him arrested? Did they have a hairbrained scheme to flee? Do they think this will back up a dementia/mental illness defense? Are the rota still giving the trash $$$???? So many questions… Scammy probably thought she could get a tabloid payoff AND get him out of her hair permanently if he was jailed. Cutting off the ankle monitor=guaranteed incarceration. He would have been caught nearly a decade ago if the rota, MET and royals/royal adjacents had done the right thing and reported the allegations to the proper authories. He is where he needs to be and where he will stay.
Dollars to donuts that Scammy just realized what kind of monster her father is. With that knowledge she and her boyfriend cut off his ankle monitor so he could be picked up. My best guess is he started making demands.
Either that or he was so miserable living with Scammy he cut off the ankle monitor so he could be in jail.
It’s a real shame that some other pedos don’t get the same kind of law enforcement attention as this one.
This man has no remorse and feels no embarrassment. The way he used to bask in the attention of the media while verbally abusing and lying on his daughter showed what a pos he was then. He deserves jail and hope that’s his final resting place. Loathsome man. As for all those ghouls who platformed him, what’s their excuse now? He’s a liar and a dangerous person. If he was mobile and could, I think he would try to physically harm Meghan, I really do.
Where is Caroline Graham? She’s reporting on the aftermath of Russell Brand’s conviction and incarceration for Mail. Mail have been pontificating about various TV channels paying RBrand as star turn whilst it was well known he was bad to the bone! Hypocrisy is off the charts given their 8 years courtship of T Markle by Caroline Graham. Private Eye are reporting that Mail turned down Junior ‘s exclusive on daddy because they deemed him to be unreliable!!
So, now he’s unreliable? The DM has discovered journalistic integrity? And unreliable how? That his story won’t fit the DM’s narrative for the past 8 years?
Yes@Eurydice Mail decided that Junior was lying despite having actual evidence: not just a letter of allegations: photos, film, videos and magazines and loads of it!!
They didn’t want to ADMIT they platformed a child abuser for years and gave money for interviews.