Duchess Meghan is ‘trying to focus on her family, her kids & the work that matters to her’

The Duchess of Sussex looked so sad in Brussels on Tuesday. It was her first public appearance since the story broke about her father three weeks ago. She looks like she has been crying a lot, which I believe is probably the truth. I can’t even imagine. Some fans even wondered if Meghan should have skipped the Brussels trip and just let Prince Harry fly solo. For what it’s worth, the first public sighting of Meghan was always going to be a huge deal and a huge, international story, so I think Meghan’s math was probably “well if I go to Brussels, at least I’m bringing some attention to a cause I really care about.” Sources close to Meghan told People that focusing on work for a day helped her.

Meghan Markle is finding purpose in her work as she navigates the deeply upsetting allegations against her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr.

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, stepped out alongside Prince Harry, 42, in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, marking her first public appearance since her father’s Nov. 6 arrest in Florida on a federal charge related to child sexual abuse material.

The couple traveled to the European Parliament to open the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honoring children who have died as a result of online harms. The event had been in the works for months, and despite the difficult developments surrounding her father, Meghan was determined to attend.

“Keeping her work commitments doesn’t mean she’s any less upset,” a source close to Meghan tells PEOPLE. “She’s trying to focus on her family, her kids and the work that matters to her.”

“She believes she can do something good through that work,” the source continues. “Having things in her life that she cares about and can put her energy into is helping her.”

Meghan accompanied Harry to the memorial, where they joined lawmakers, child protection advocates and families who have lost children to online harms. Harry delivered a keynote address urging greater accountability from technology companies.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had originally been scheduled to deliver remarks together, Meghan ultimately did not speak. A source told The Telegraph on Nov. 9 that she was “just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now.”

During his speech, Harry said: “We cannot keep blaming children or their parents for responding to systems deliberately designed to hold their attention. That isn’t simply a failure of self-control. It’s a failure of design.”