Duchess Meghan is ‘trying to focus on her family, her kids & the work that matters to her’

The Duchess of Sussex looked so sad in Brussels on Tuesday. It was her first public appearance since the story broke about her father three weeks ago. She looks like she has been crying a lot, which I believe is probably the truth. I can’t even imagine. Some fans even wondered if Meghan should have skipped the Brussels trip and just let Prince Harry fly solo. For what it’s worth, the first public sighting of Meghan was always going to be a huge deal and a huge, international story, so I think Meghan’s math was probably “well if I go to Brussels, at least I’m bringing some attention to a cause I really care about.” Sources close to Meghan told People that focusing on work for a day helped her.
Meghan Markle is finding purpose in her work as she navigates the deeply upsetting allegations against her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, stepped out alongside Prince Harry, 42, in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 10, marking her first public appearance since her father’s Nov. 6 arrest in Florida on a federal charge related to child sexual abuse material.
The couple traveled to the European Parliament to open the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honoring children who have died as a result of online harms. The event had been in the works for months, and despite the difficult developments surrounding her father, Meghan was determined to attend.
“Keeping her work commitments doesn’t mean she’s any less upset,” a source close to Meghan tells PEOPLE. “She’s trying to focus on her family, her kids and the work that matters to her.”
“She believes she can do something good through that work,” the source continues. “Having things in her life that she cares about and can put her energy into is helping her.”
Meghan accompanied Harry to the memorial, where they joined lawmakers, child protection advocates and families who have lost children to online harms. Harry delivered a keynote address urging greater accountability from technology companies.
Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had originally been scheduled to deliver remarks together, Meghan ultimately did not speak. A source told The Telegraph on Nov. 9 that she was “just not strong enough, emotionally, to be doing any public speaking right now.”
During his speech, Harry said: “We cannot keep blaming children or their parents for responding to systems deliberately designed to hold their attention. That isn’t simply a failure of self-control. It’s a failure of design.”
[From People]
I saw various royalists trying to turn this into a “gotcha moment,” like there’s some inconsistency with “Meghan being devastated that her father is a PDFile” and “Meghan has a long-standing commitment to children’s safety.” Hint: there’s consistency between those two issues. Also: from what Team Sussex briefed to their own mini-rota last week, I’m pretty sure that this Brussels trip was the last time we’ll see Meghan in public for a while. I kind of doubt we’ll see her in December or around the holidays.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, to attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, to attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages
**USA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, a memorial to children and families whose lives have been affected by online harm.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex attends the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, a memorial to children and families whose lives have been affected by online harm.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
I know she’s going through it, but MY LORD she looked AMAZINGLY STYLISH yesterday! Its one of her most stunning looks yet. The color is subdued but the LINES were FANTASTIC. Hopefully she keeps her chin up. I know she can put on a brave face while suffering greatly but i do hope shes not suffering too much. The Karma her father is experiencing is ASTOUNDING! Tried to sell out his daughter at EVERY turn and now he’s in JAIL! And there is absolutely NO angle for Samantha Markle who is apparently living in a trailer with her partner!
She looked gorgeous as usual but in a few close-ups her face looked so strained, it was obvious she had been crying copious amount of tears.
I totally support her move of not speaking publicly in Brussels.
Always interesting to see how we project our feelings onto others. Meghan looked healthy and amazing yesterday.I continue to wish Meghan, Harry and their children continued good health and prosperity
Ditto, @Sheila.
Projections galore.
I can’t even imagine how this is affecting M but one thing I’m sure of is that she is SURROUNDED with LOVE.
Agreed. She looked gorgeous The face, the hair, the clothes. All of it. And she didn’t give the press a lot of her energy. That walk she kept her face turned away from the camera in conversation with that guy. Very focused.
Agree! She is so lovely but yes there is sadness there. It’s been a hatefest to her for 6 years. I am glad her and Harry have each other
I just…how much is one person expected to take? She’s been targeted 24/7 for almost a decade. My heart hurts for her. The hits just keep on coming. Thankfully she has Harry and they seem incredibly solid.
This is the moment for Charles right there wrongs of the past by stepping up and being a decent, supportive parent. Harry must be so disappointed by his father’s never ending selfishness and ego.
Grace under pressure: see The Duchess of Sussex
She looked lovely & sad…which…LAWD is appropriate…I watch their documentary about once a year around this time…not only because of THEM…but it’s an EXCELLENT source of the stance that the 🇬🇧 royal family has had geopolitically regarding Black folks & THIS viewing will HIT differently
💯!! Thank God she has her mom, Harry and their kids, and some good,solid friends!
I can’t imagine the strength it took to even show up yesterday. She looked grogeous but I thought she also looked strained, sad, and if she has lost weight.
From what we know about her, she has a huge community of support behind her. I hope she is leaning on them and getting mental health support as well.
Her father is disgusting and I hope justice to his victims is served. I cannot believe how appalling the British press continues to be in the face of this story. Just when we think they can’t go any lower.
One thing that bothers me to no end is how they are trying to force an association between her and her father’s crimes. When Prince Andrew’s crimes were in the press, sometimes they referred to him as the Queen’s son or King Charles’ brother but more often than not, the press was careful about the association. Every headline I see on this is connecting Thomas to Meghan and also using her maiden name. Just exhausting.
@Sunny: the British media with the obvious support of the royal institution is engaging in ongoing abuse of Meghan. Their attempts to link her to her father’s alleged crimes when they themselves should be explaining their long relationship with him, is truly a new low for them. But the royals will continue to support this continued abuse just as they have in the past. Sickening.
Harry spoke eloquently for them both. He made it clear that they were there together for the same purpose.
A pox on all those trying to her for anything. On a side note, my asever popcorn tin came in and I love it. The fam has already almost eaten all the chocolate popcorn though. Will be ordering another, along with some fig jam. I’d been hoping for a fig jam.
The popcorn is amazing. I am hiding it from my family but I have eaten an embarrassing amount already 😬 I was so lucky to get a surprise bday gift from my daughter of the chocolate covered fruit!
I’m both heartbroken for her and also so proud of her. Grace under fire, indeed.
Meghan really is an excellent role model when it comes to handling adversity.
I can imagine she’s not only upset about what her father did but this situation would have undoubtedly dredged up all her bad experiences with the British press and the Palace. The Palace doing nothing to protect her against the attacks from press about her father and likely endorsed those attacks and also realizing that the press knew about her father and still attacked her for cutting him off. As I said yesterday I have a lot respect for Meghan showing up in Brussels.
Brussels was a good choice for her first — and yes, probably only, for a while — public appearance. She was surrounded by people who admire and support her. And she doubled down on her commitment to show up to protect children.
I just wish she wasn’t in England right now.
Meghan did look great- I loved that sentaler coat. But yea I thought she did look strained- understandably
I think she will do a pre Christmas charity related event but any other public appearances or IG posts may be As ever related. She has a holiday collection to promote after all.
Understandably, Meghan must be grief-stricken, and her sadness showed on her face. In a way, I’m glad she’s not in the same country as Thomas Sr. right now. I imagine a one of their priorities would be to protect their children from their stress and to make sure Archie and Lili are having good school year. In Brussels, Meghan looked dignified and poised, and was able to show her empathy and support.
Meghan looks like she’s been going through the ringer but glad she showed up to this event. These people want nothing more than for her to hide and shrink away. Forget all the nasty haters out there, a lot more people have compassion and support for her. I wish just one of those disgusting people who spent these years attacking her while throwing that man in her face would show a bit of remorse or contrition, but they never do. Instead they turn on her once again. She will get through this and hope she finds solace.