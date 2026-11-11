Lori Huang could walk away with tens of billions of dollars in a potential divorce

This Jensen Huang-got-honey-trapped story is just perfect gossip at every level. Imagine being a whole-ass billionaire CEO of a trillion-dollar tech company (Nvidia), married for over 40 years to your college sweetheart, and your wandering dong causes a huge international incident in the espionage, tech and Wall Street communities. Since everyone learned of Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy, the FBI has started an investigation, and Nvidia is already investigating in-house as well. Nvidia’s stock has tumbled, as has Huang’s net worth. Reportedly, Huang has the personal net worth of around $155.2 billion, but as Nvidia’s stock drops, so does his net worth. Apparently, Huang has “lost” $6 billion in net worth in the past two days. Why does it matter? Well, it will matter to his wife Lori Huang if and when she files for divorce.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s admission that he had an extramarital affair has sparked speculation he and his wife Lori Huang could be headed toward divorce—with Lori potentially walking away with tens of billions if they do, though the exact number remains uncertain.

Huang is one of the 10 richest people in the world—though he briefly slipped out of the top 10 Monday as Nvidia’s stock took a dive—with Forbes valuing his net worth at approximately $155.2 billion as of 4 p.m. EST on Monday.

The Nvidia CEO admitted in a statement to employees Sunday he was “unfaithful to my wife,” after reports suggested he had an affair with Chinese citizen Alice Huang, whom the government believes could be an asset to the Chinese government.

Huang has been married to his wife since the mid-1980s, after the two first met as students at Oregon State University, long before he founded Nvidia, and the CEO has said Lori has “been part of Nvidia every step of the way.” According to Nvidia’s 2026 proxy, most of the shares attributed to Jensen are held in trusts in which both spouses are co-trustees and as a result “may be deemed to have shared Beneficial interest.”

It’s unclear if the two may have signed a prenuptial agreement before they got married, or a postnuptial agreement after they were already married, which could have specified if any of their assets should be separate rather than jointly held.

California is a community property state, which means that any assets that were acquired during the marriage—which would include Huang’s stake in Nvidia and any income from the company—must be divided 50/50 during a divorce, unless explicitly determined to be one person’s separate property.

That means Lori Huang could be entitled to half of her husband’s fortune should they divorce—potentially yielding her at least $75 billion, depending on how Nvidia’s stock performs—though the exact share would depend on any specific agreements the two signed and whether Jensen Huang could claim any property was his alone.

Jensen Huang recently told colleagues his wife “has done everything for him, including signing paperwork and managing their finances,” The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, joking he “didn’t know his own address or pay any of his bills”—which could suggest many of their assets are likely jointly held.

More than 3.5%. That’s how much of a stake Jensen Huang has in Nvidia—making him the company’s largest shareholder—which could now get divided up in any potential divorce.