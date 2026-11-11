Lori Huang could walk away with tens of billions of dollars in a potential divorce

This Jensen Huang-got-honey-trapped story is just perfect gossip at every level. Imagine being a whole-ass billionaire CEO of a trillion-dollar tech company (Nvidia), married for over 40 years to your college sweetheart, and your wandering dong causes a huge international incident in the espionage, tech and Wall Street communities. Since everyone learned of Jensen Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy, the FBI has started an investigation, and Nvidia is already investigating in-house as well. Nvidia’s stock has tumbled, as has Huang’s net worth. Reportedly, Huang has the personal net worth of around $155.2 billion, but as Nvidia’s stock drops, so does his net worth. Apparently, Huang has “lost” $6 billion in net worth in the past two days. Why does it matter? Well, it will matter to his wife Lori Huang if and when she files for divorce.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s admission that he had an extramarital affair has sparked speculation he and his wife Lori Huang could be headed toward divorce—with Lori potentially walking away with tens of billions if they do, though the exact number remains uncertain.
Huang is one of the 10 richest people in the world—though he briefly slipped out of the top 10 Monday as Nvidia’s stock took a dive—with Forbes valuing his net worth at approximately $155.2 billion as of 4 p.m. EST on Monday.
The Nvidia CEO admitted in a statement to employees Sunday he was “unfaithful to my wife,” after reports suggested he had an affair with Chinese citizen Alice Huang, whom the government believes could be an asset to the Chinese government.
Huang has been married to his wife since the mid-1980s, after the two first met as students at Oregon State University, long before he founded Nvidia, and the CEO has said Lori has “been part of Nvidia every step of the way.” According to Nvidia’s 2026 proxy, most of the shares attributed to Jensen are held in trusts in which both spouses are co-trustees and as a result “may be deemed to have shared Beneficial interest.”
It’s unclear if the two may have signed a prenuptial agreement before they got married, or a postnuptial agreement after they were already married, which could have specified if any of their assets should be separate rather than jointly held.
California is a community property state, which means that any assets that were acquired during the marriage—which would include Huang’s stake in Nvidia and any income from the company—must be divided 50/50 during a divorce, unless explicitly determined to be one person’s separate property.
That means Lori Huang could be entitled to half of her husband’s fortune should they divorce—potentially yielding her at least $75 billion, depending on how Nvidia’s stock performs—though the exact share would depend on any specific agreements the two signed and whether Jensen Huang could claim any property was his alone.
Jensen Huang recently told colleagues his wife “has done everything for him, including signing paperwork and managing their finances,” The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, joking he “didn’t know his own address or pay any of his bills”—which could suggest many of their assets are likely jointly held.
More than 3.5%. That’s how much of a stake Jensen Huang has in Nvidia—making him the company’s largest shareholder—which could now get divided up in any potential divorce.
Granted, Lori hasn’t filed for divorce (yet), but I hope she knows that we’re all rooting for her. We’ll all rooting for her to get what’s hers and take her fair share of what she built with Jensen. If a potential divorce did split everything evenly, it could be the biggest divorce settlement in American history. MacKenzie Scott walked away from Jeff Bezos with a reported $36 billion settlement. Melinda French Gates probably got more than that when she divorced Bill Gates, some would argue it was probably around $40-45 billion? We’re praying for you, Lori!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
YAY!! 🎉
Sorry but sleazy, old fools getting their comeuppance cheers me up to no end.
Take the money, honey! And RUN.
I hope she has a lot of support around her right now, including amazing lawyers. I can’t image the hurt, heartbreak and embarrassment she is feelign right now.
💯
@Sunny, I know. My dad left my mom for another woman when I was little, and I cannot even imagine how much worse it would have been for her if it had been so public like this. My heart hurts for Lori. I hope she divorces his ass and walks away a billionaire. Imagine throwing away a 40 YEAR marriage.
I hope she takes him to the cleaners and does all kinds of wonderful things with the money. Imagine the good you could do with $75 BILLION!
Nvidia stocks tanking presently by $400 B but will bump back up after the story disappears in a week or so. Meanwhile, a congressional Bill big tech and big oil is quietly pushing through Congress to strip the Clean Air and Water Acts, deregulate pipeline safety, and open up our public lands to build Data Centers and oil and mining lease will pass. (Some Democrats are supporting this Bill too instead of waiting for their new colleagues to arrive in January and get a better, cleaner Bill that will preserve environmental regulations and guardrails.) So when our water is gone or polluted, and pipelines spill and explode causing wildfires, killing people, fouling the environment, it’s all good because AI is here FTW and we’ll get trillionaires. Yay! Winning!
So no worries Lori will walk away with a very healthy sum and no doubt she’s hoping the government doesn’t scrutinize Nvidia too closely for breaking the law for selling military grade chips to mainland China.
My colleagues and I laugh cause we can be fired for accepting a $20 Starbucks gift card from patients but hey when a billion dollar big tech Nvidia breaks laws and commit treason, its CEO has POTUS defending him and the industry (ballroom and his triumphant arch you know). Meanwhile the rest of us are cheering the poor wife to walk away with billions with the hopes that she might donate some of her billions for charity.
What a world.
I know many of us here are all giddy after the Blue Wave. But be careful to walk away thinking well I voted so good guys are back.
The Bill I talked about is being fast track quietly through Congress and has passed the Senate with 75 votes for (many Democrats and independents voted No, but quite a few voted YES). The Bill being pushed by ultra MAGA Mike Lee is called the BIPARTISAN AMERICAN AFFORDABILITY AND JOBS ACT OF 2026.
Please consider writing your congressional reps to vote NO. Tell them to wait till the new Congress is in and write a better and cleaner Bill. There’s no need to rush this through a lame duck Congress.
For those of you who play the stock markets, you’ll want this Bill to pass as that will bump up tech and AI stocks like crazy.
This is how the REAL game is being played,
@Kit don’t you know those rules don’t apply to the super-rich?
I worked for a Member of Congress as a staff assistant, making so little money I only had $50 a month left over after I paid bills and bought food. A constituent sent me flowers because they really liked the tour I gave them of the Capitol. I had to report it to the House ethics committee because I wasn’t allowed to accept a gift over (I think at the time) $10. But yeah, Citizens United made bribing elected officials legal. What a time to be alive!
Lori keeping her options close to the chest. Smart.
Kids are adults, who are probably parents themselves.
Yeah, cut him loose.
Why spend your 60’s cleaning up another one of his messes..
Oh my God, what is she going to do with all that money? I hope she will give some of it to charity. The only negative point I see in this mess, is that in the future less men will want to marry women, or they will make them sign an iron-clad prenup.
What? Less men will want to marry less women? And this is a negative…how?
@KeeneGuy, this is a bizarre comment. First of all, her options of what to do if she does in fact divorce him and get a large settlement are literally endless. Hopefully she’d go the Mackenzie Scott route.
Like @Jem, not sure what you’re saying re: marriage— do you mean that men will be reticent to get married because they know they’ll be unfaithful and end up losing money? Because if a man is likely to be a cheater, good, he shouldn’t get married in the first place.
I literally repeated what Keene said and questioned why it was bad for less men to marry women. As in, marriage is outdated and rarely helps women.
@Jem, I’m sorry, that was my fault, I was unclear— I started that paragraph with “Like @Jem,” meaning I was agreeing with you.
But I always read things too quickly and make mistakes like that on here.
I must be jaded, i truly dont blink at cheaters anymore, i find it to be the norm and certainly for a decades married long billionaire. Are we surprised?I doubt the wife cares and the disingenuous support for her is a waste of time, that lady aint stupid. People should either not get married or publicly profess there are in an open marriage. it would save so much gossip fodder and embarrassment for all parties.
You’re missing the point here, it’s not the cheating per se that hurts the spouses, it’s the cheating becoming public that does.
Of course the cheated-on spouses know, but when the cheating is exposed to this level ‘getting the bag and disappearing’ is the cleverest thing to do.
Yeah, I’m at meh, too. And they’re trumpers. Except for the Chinese espionage angle. Now, that is interesting.
They were a team of over forty years means she deserves if not half at least one fourth which is billions. The funny (?) part is it was a Chinese spy and the FBI is now involved. Oh yeah I’d be furious at that.
IMO she absolutely deserves half after 40 years, especially considering they were already together when he started out with nothing.
I am not holding my breath she will divorce him. These women turn a blind eye to keep the power and lifestyle they are used to.
I mean what could be more humiliating than your husband boob hugging his mistress/employee at a Coldplay concert. For the world to see. As far as I know Andy Byron wife never divorced him. She just deactivated her Facebook to avoid it all.
Not everyone is like McKenzie Scott… but should be.
Hopefully she had a hotline to Melinda Gates and Mackenzie Bezos!
To @Neeve’s point: Even if they are in an open marriage, there are rules. (My friend’s grandparents were in one until they died and she told me the rules!) i think this public embarrassment (humiliation) AND the espionage broke any rules they may have had.
We also need to consider how long they have been together—her identity is very tied into being his wife and a mother. She may genuinely love him and like him. That may be hard to walk away from (hence I am hoping she is talking to Mackenzie and Melinda).
That all said, I hope she divorces him and he lands in jail.
I don’t understand this way of discussing the issue. First of all, it’s not *his* net worth, it’s clearly *their* net worth, together. And it’s irrelevant what the stock is worth, from a divorce/division point of view: they can simply divide whatever shares there are to divide, no matter what those shares are worth.
I think all this obscures is a much more globally significant issue: this man might or might not be in shape to lead his company, and his company might or might not be in shape to sustain the global economy, as it has been. There is a bubble, and it might very well burst. That’s even before we discuss the espionage thing.
@Bisynaptic, agreed on all counts!
I don’t know how she could possibly stay at this point, even if she was inclined to do so based on their lifetime together. I mean. How on earth do you wake up to this guy, have dinner with this guy, go to bed with this guy? …what a dweeb.
She’s going to do what she’s doing to do but there’s a lot of projecting going on with this woman. I saw so many comments comparing her to Mackenzie Bezos and no. We know nothing about this woman . We have no idea what she’s like, what causes she cares about or her politics — lol. If she doesn’t get divorced she is entitled to what’s her but I’m not cheering her on simply for being a woman who may get a divorce and may get a large settlement.
She runs their family foundation so I’m going to venture she’s more philanthropic than her husband, just like the ex Mrs. Gates and Bezos.
I would watch the hell out of a First Wives Club remake that was Melinda Gates and Mackenzie Scott showing up at Lori’s door with ALL the lawyers to get her through this …
As a co-founder what she receive should they divorce will presumably be determined on her status as co-founder of Nvidia, and not just a spouse.
Charlotte, a great dream that will never come true. But similar circumstances to make it like these stories, but enough differences to keep away the lawyers? Yes. It’s an extremely interesting story and one we haven’t heard much about (limited number of billionaires, NDA’s and pre-nups). I like Demi Moore in it. She was great in The Substance and I Love Boosters (though I do have criticisms of both films). She would nail it! I can see Sarah Paulson as one of the lawyers. Bring it!