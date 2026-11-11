Olivier Martinez wants his child support from Halle Berry to be recalculated & increased

As far as I know, Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s custody battle over their son Maceo is still ongoing. In late October, Olivier was granted temporary primary custody of Maceo, now 13 years old, but the LA family court will continue to revisit the custody issue in future hearings. This was a change from the 50-50 custody split Halle and Olivier negotiated a few years ago, the same equal split that we knew would never hold up long term. Well, now that Olivier has temporary primary custody, he wants more money from Halle.

Halle Berry hasn’t been able to see her son Maceo much in the last month and a half, and her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, wants more dough because it’s costing him more to care for the boy the lion’s share of the time.

Remember, before the incident between Halle and her 13-year-old son that went down September 26th, she and Olivier had 50/50 joint custody. Olivier beelined it for court to get a TRO, claiming Halle put Maceo in a headlock. The judge issued the TRO and said for the time being, Halle would only get occasional visits with her son, which amounted to 18%, not 50%.

Now Olivier is saying as long as that order remains in place, it’s costing him more every month because he has Maceo 82% of the time. So he’s asking the judge to up the ante on child support.

Olivier says Halle currently pays him $8,000 a month in child support, plus 4.3% of any annual income she makes over $2 million … but he wants that amount recalculated to reflect their new parenting arrangement.

And he’s opening up his own finances in the process … revealing he earns an average of just $776 a month in acting residuals, while listing more than $17,500 in monthly expenses and proposed spending needs. Olivier hasn’t specified how much more he wants … saying he’s still waiting on Halle’s financial records before submitting his proposed child support calculations. Page Six was the first to report this news.

The exes aren’t done fighting over custody, either … with a judge setting another hearing for December 17 while leaving the current custody orders in place.