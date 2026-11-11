Olivier Martinez wants his child support from Halle Berry to be recalculated & increased

As far as I know, Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s custody battle over their son Maceo is still ongoing. In late October, Olivier was granted temporary primary custody of Maceo, now 13 years old, but the LA family court will continue to revisit the custody issue in future hearings. This was a change from the 50-50 custody split Halle and Olivier negotiated a few years ago, the same equal split that we knew would never hold up long term. Well, now that Olivier has temporary primary custody, he wants more money from Halle.
Halle Berry hasn’t been able to see her son Maceo much in the last month and a half, and her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, wants more dough because it’s costing him more to care for the boy the lion’s share of the time.
Remember, before the incident between Halle and her 13-year-old son that went down September 26th, she and Olivier had 50/50 joint custody. Olivier beelined it for court to get a TRO, claiming Halle put Maceo in a headlock. The judge issued the TRO and said for the time being, Halle would only get occasional visits with her son, which amounted to 18%, not 50%.
Now Olivier is saying as long as that order remains in place, it’s costing him more every month because he has Maceo 82% of the time. So he’s asking the judge to up the ante on child support.
Olivier says Halle currently pays him $8,000 a month in child support, plus 4.3% of any annual income she makes over $2 million … but he wants that amount recalculated to reflect their new parenting arrangement.
And he’s opening up his own finances in the process … revealing he earns an average of just $776 a month in acting residuals, while listing more than $17,500 in monthly expenses and proposed spending needs. Olivier hasn’t specified how much more he wants … saying he’s still waiting on Halle’s financial records before submitting his proposed child support calculations. Page Six was the first to report this news.
The exes aren’t done fighting over custody, either … with a judge setting another hearing for December 17 while leaving the current custody orders in place.
[From TMZ]
This really feels like the other shoe dropping. Oh, right, THIS was Olivier’s angle. I don’t doubt that he cares about his son, but Olivier was also looking to get an increase in his support payments. And the court will likely agree – there’s a whole system to how child support is calculated based on individual income and custodial time spent with the minor(s). Olivier is well within his rights to ask for the increase in support. But yeah – Halle knew this was coming, and she knew that Olivier would want more money from her. That was actually part of the initial complaint from Olivier – he claimed that Halle told Maceo that his father is a “white bitch trying to rob a Black woman.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Los Angeles, CA Halle Berry is all smiles leaving Los Angeles Superior Court joined by her fiancé Van Hunt following a custody decision regarding her son Maceo, whom she shares with former partner Olivier Martinez. Martinez has been awarded primary physical custody of his son Maceo and former partner Halle Berry is not allowed overnight visits, judge rules. Pictured: Olivier Martinez BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry
at the World Premiere of CBS Films Extant, California Science Center, Los Angeles, CA 06-16-14,Image: 552979819, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Martin Sloan / Avalon
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Beverly Hills, CA – French actor Olivier Martinez seen making a shopping trip to his local Bristol Farms and grabs his usual Baguette along with a few other items.
Pictured: Olivier Martinez
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Los Angeles, CA Olivier Martinez arrives at court in Los Angeles, California, for the third day of custody proceedings involving his former partner, actress Halle Berry. Pictured: Olivier Martinez BACKGRID USA 21 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA Halle Berry arrived at court with Van Hunt for a ruling in her child custody dispute with Olivier Martinez Pictured: Halle Berry, Van Hunt BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA Halle Berry arrived at court with Van Hunt for a ruling in her child custody dispute with Olivier Martinez Pictured: Halle Berry, Van Hunt BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA Halle Berry is all smiles leaving Los Angeles Superior Court joined by her fiancé Van Hunt following a custody decision regarding her son Maceo, whom she shares with former partner Olivier Martinez. Martinez has been awarded primary physical custody of his son Maceo and former partner Halle Berry is not allowed overnight visits, judge rules. Pictured: Olivier Martinez BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA Halle Berry is all smiles leaving Los Angeles Superior Court joined by her fiancé Van Hunt following a custody decision regarding her son Maceo, whom she shares with former partner Olivier Martinez. Martinez has been awarded primary physical custody of his son Maceo and former partner Halle Berry is not allowed overnight visits, judge rules. Pictured: Halle Berry, Van Hunt BACKGRID USA 29 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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-Los Angeles, CA – 20200406 – Olivier Martinez Goes Grocery Shopping
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North America Rights Only – Los Angeles, USA -20220313-27th Annual Critics Choice Awards
-PICTURED: Halle Berry and Van Hunt
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Featuring: Halle Berry and Van Hunt
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When: 13 Mar 2022
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Oh wait…so he WAS a white bitch trying to rob a Black woman? Whoever would’ve thought? So he took a look at his incoming funds and how much he was spending and thought the way to increase his funding was to manufacture a situation to get more money from his ex through their son. Got it.
Nah, she’s equally terrible or not very smart. She knew this was going to be the outcome.
Her son’s testimony was heard by the court and she tried to block it, perhaps she shouldn’t have acted in a way to lose her share.
Or maybe, as a Black woman, she did know this would be the outcome. Especially as one with means. If she truly believed her son was being manipulated–and maybe he was–she had every right to try to protect him and herself from the consequences of said manipulation. And I take offense at you saying that a Black woman is “not very smart” for not anticipating someone trying to take her hard earned money by using their own kid. By all accounts, Halle provides for all of the financial needs of Maceo, including private schools, tutoring, medical expenses, etc. Olivier is clearly asking for funding for his own lifestyle, including payment of his exorbitant legal fees.
Child support is not robbery; it’s what she owes as a parent. She may have all sorts of grievances against her former spouse, but none of that matters in the calculation of child support. Bad-mouthing him in the media or to their son won’t help her either. She may feel better in the short term, but she’s not helping herself at all in the long term.
Uh, why doesn’t he get a job then instead of only relying on residuals!!?? He’s sitting around doing nothing expecting to get paid because he got a rich woman pregnant. Sounds very KFed to me.
True, but it’s been, what — about a month? And the final arrangements haven’t been settled yet. What’s changed other than a few meals? Childcare? I hope the expenses are documented. I also hope that Maceo has an independent advocate,
Oh of course he does.
I’m still team kids though, both parents came out terrible from this.
lol she’s not wrong. He is a white bitch trying to rob her and he’s using their son to do it.
I just hope the son isn’t also teaming up with his dad to do it. I dunno. Maybe Halle is truly this messy.
Someone in another post talked about Mercury being retrograde and ALL the secrets/truth coming out. So Imma just sit here in my house and eat my food, cause I don’t want anything aired out about me. LOL This has been such an interesting cycle!
She is always been messy but she also likes (or liked) problematic men, as Martinez has always been an a-hole since he became famous. Showing my age here 😉
This is just sad. Maceo is going to look back and read these stories down the road and I feel for him. When I walked out of a marriage to a guy who wouldn’t let me work and didn’t want to support me, I took as little as I had to to try and get on my feet – including (much to my mother’s dismay), waiving child support. We had a 50/50 split that meandered over the years, (everyone is grown now and he’s deceased) but the relevant point here is that looking back, it’s one of the smartest decisions I ever made.
Halle doesn’t have a good history with domestic relations. At all. Neither does Oliver come to think of it. And it sounds like their son is a mess too (based on school records which somehow came out because they haven’t made their court records private) which isn’t surprising based on his parents. Thoughts and prayers for them ALL.
I know that I should be more enlightened but it really bugs me when men go after their female exes for money.
Me too. That woman literally created the life within her and sustained it, biologically, for years (from conception to whenever she quit breast-feeding, at least). Something bothers me about how women shoulder all of that, all of the labour of reproduction, and then also get hit up for child support. It doesn’t feel equitable.
CALLED IT.
I remember in a previous post,someone said Olivier was wealthy and he was co founder to a few business etc LOL its funny how they always want the payments revisited as the child nears 18.
As a childhood survivor of EVERY form of ab*se from my mother and my mother alone, these comments sicken me. The child said his mother abused him. And so many women are this quick and comfortable to heavily imply he is a liar who is in cahoots with his other parent or being manipulated by the other parent to achieve alienation, get vindictive revenge, and get money. With zero awareness of repeating the identical script that every abuser uses when their child speaks out on abuse. A disgusting script.
It’s not rare AT ALL for female parents to be ab*sers. I’d really love to know why so many are so comfortable acting like this child is lying about abuse when talking a lot of support for Colin vs. Kate Gosselin or the Jolie kids vs. Brad. Is is because Maceo is a black male child?
Truly, I don’t think it has anything to do with being a black male child. I think it has to do with “most” abusers are men. Not at, mind you. My dad is the sweetest and my mom is a cold, unlovable, narcissist. So I get where you are coming from.
None of us know what is going on in either home. My only sway would be that the Daughter, Nayla, has publicly stated that her mother was a great attentive loving mother. But again NONE of us really know the truth. So none of us should be judging this situation.
Olivier said that Maceo “said” Halle abused him. Even after Maceo testified, the judge dissolved the restraining order against Halle, although giving Olivier primary custody until the next hearing. But she’s not precluded from seeing her son or spending time with him. I don’t think anyone has said that Maceo lied; I know I said that she had every right to think he was/is being manipulated by his father, who–by his own court disclosures–is in the financial hole every month by tens of thousands of dollars. That is certainly an incentive to seek primary custody (more child support) and alleging abuse is the easiest way to get there. As to the other people you mentioned, none of them sought a significant increase in child support right on the heels of abuse allegations. I know Angelina Jolie didn’t even ask for any support from Pitt, she stood on principle in protecting her kids. Olivier doesn’t even know if the custody decision will hold past the next hearing and he’s already seeking money, crying poverty.
I am so sorry for your experience. But I also can’t help but feel that this is a bit of projection. Mothers absolutely can be abusers. But the only one of these two adults who has a documented history of being abusive is Olivier. I also don’t think that Halle wanting her son to be treated for his learning disabilities and wanting him to have structure in his life as abusive. I don’t think Maceo is a liar – I think he is a child who is being told two different things by his parents and he is believing the one who tells him what he wants to hear. Which isn’t uncommon for a teenager.
But since we are making this personal – I grew up with a father very similar to Olivier. And I clocked his BS IMMEDIATELY. Ever since he and Halle split he has been attempting to “punish” her for leaving him. And has attempted to use their child and the courts in order to do so. Halle isn’t perfect by any means. I have a LOT of criticsm of her (mainly marrying this douchebag in the first place). But Olivier’s actions are so obvious as to be almost laughable. Also this has ZERO to do with Maceo being a Black child.
yeah I 100% clocked his manipulative behavior immediately. Halle is no saint, but Olivier is definitely worse.
He reminds me of men I know who complain about their ex-wives as crazy b*tches and then I find out nope, the guys are just bitter.
Its not like he’s stay at home housewife because she wants him to be. He can get jobs if he wanted to. He just liked living on her money.
No one is surprised. My opinion might be unpopular, but despite Halle’s unfortunate choices in men I hope however this works out she is at peace. I am single in my 50s and there are alot of men out there who made poor choices themselves, are unhealed and unbothered, not trying to sort themselves out but attempting to sort out a retirement plan by using children, the possibility of being a present father, or a useful partner to a woman. They are usually caught up in traditional gender role ideas – wanting to be the “head” of the household even though its not their kids, or if they do have kids, but they bring no money to the table. And they want the deciding vote in parenting decisions. So in my mind, despite what Olivier is presenting now, if past stories are true and Halle made multiple attempts to co-parent a child who possibly has neurodivergent issues with not just parental support and the therapies that all may agree are needed, but he continually resisted then he is as problematic as she is. And even more so. He is now asking for increased child support and for her to pay his legal fees and I can imagine he feels all of this is her fault because she allegedly abused their son. That man is trash. I hope Maceo learns nothing from him.
I agree that child support – is what it is. If it was a rich man and a stay at home wife… and they divorce and she keeps the kids 80% of the time – the child support will be high for the man. I don’t feel it matters whether that be the man or the woman paying for support.
I do wonder how this man is going to support himself when the child turns 18 (in just 5 years) and the child support dries up…..
As soon as K-Fed’s support was done – did you notice how both of Britney’s sons started hanging out with her again??? They wanted to keep access the $$$$ and the expensive travel and someone to support their music. Lord knows K-Fed wasn’t able to afford those things after they turned 18. Now I read K-Fed has a big credit card debit. Sucks for him…. Guess he’s got to find a job.
We all knew this was coming. He wants more Daddy support. Halle chose to have children with men of lesser means. This is what happens. She needs to own that better.
That said, I completely agree with her issues the same as going back to Gabriel Aubrey. They can both work but chose to use child support as their sole source of income. Which it is not what it is supposed to be used for (see Kevin Federline).
I think they are both wrong in so many ways willfully making this public to sling mud at each other. Even if this is so clearly a money grab. Halle needs to learn to deal with her anger better. Even if Oliver is a white bitch, she doesn’t need to say that to her son. Say it to her therapist and fiancé.
The one who loses here in the end, is their son and it’s sad.
Comments like this always startle me. How many men out there are at least as wealthy as Halle? How many of them are reasonably healthy and stable? How many of them are age appropriate and actually available? How many of them are attracted to Black women? Then, how many of them are actually compatible as partners?
I might be wording this awkwardly, but I’ve seen comments like this about Halle and about JLo, and Mariah Carey — among others. Older, wealthier, famous, women of color, probably with baggage of some sort, maybe dealing with a chronic illness — like Halle has, really do not have an unlimited number of healthy, wealthy, mature men lining up offering emotionally stable partnerships. So while it’s easy to see the women as bad “pickers” — which they very well may be, it should also be acknowledged that maybe the pickings are slim, and much more limited than many of us would generally realize.
Halle and Van Hunt seem to have a solid, positive relationship. I hope the current stressors don’t threaten that for them.
Olivier is not only trying to get more money, he is also trying to break up her relationship with Van.
This relationship is the most at peace we have seen her and yeah, he trying to break that too.
Yep there it is.
Sorry his expenses are 17k a month and he’s earning 775 dollars? Then he has a problem unrelated to having his son an extra 32% of the time.
If the courts were actually working like they should then he should be required to provide a line by line cost analysis for how much more he’s spending for 32% increase of time.
Absolute cash grab and he’s using his son and ruining his son’s relationship with mom and all his future relationships (because let’s be serious a kid learns from this behaviour how to be a partner) because he got used to living like a diva and isn’t one.
Learn from Matthew Liliard who said he realised they were living like A-list and adjusted to match earnings. That’s quality.
On top of the 86k is gets a year as Halle probably earns 2 million a year in interest alone.
Van is looking overwhelmed in the top pic. I hope he is the real deal and stays to support her at this time. I agree that Halle needs to let go of the resentment. It doesn’t help her, Van, her kids, etc.
And I had parents who were BOTH awful. Maybe not abusive but definitely toxic. The divorce was ugly and they jerked us between them for years and the nasty things they said about each other. So I really don’t care what the ADULTS are doing to each other. I just hope that someone is looking out for both children stuck in this mess. And, yes, I’m including the daughter, because trust me, the ugly does not stop just because you grow up and move out.