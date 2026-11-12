Princess Kate wore a $2433 Bella Freud suit for a baby-brain study visit

The Princess of Wales worked on Wednesday, shock of shocks. Kate visited Chase Community Hospital in Bordon, Hampshire. This visit was about the Early Years, not “nature,” in case you’re keeping track. A while back, Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood funded a trial project involving babies’ development. This is so typically Kate – the “trial project” already existed in many different and thoroughly tested forms, but this is Kate’s keen rebrand, something she can take credit for “discovering” in Copenhagen.

The Princess of Wales has heard how her “germ” of an idea has turned into a “trailblazing”, “transformational tool” to help babies.

The Princess, who played with young babies and apologised to one of them for distracting his mother, was told that her project to help families understand more about social and emotional development was already changing lives.

Visiting the Chase Community Hospital in Bordon, Hampshire, to see firsthand how a project funded by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is being expanded, the Princess got down on the floor to play with babies.

Dangling ribbons, passing rubber teething rings and helping with infant jigsaw puzzles, she entertained three babies between five-and-a-half and nine months old as she talked to their mothers.

She was visiting to hear feedback about an “ADBB” trial, a French acronym known as the “alarm distress baby scale” in English. She first saw the ADBB in action in Copenhagen during a research trip with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Years in 2022, and was so taken with it that she arranged for a funded trial in the UK.

[From The Sun]

What can’t she do, really? Next up, she’ll discover obstetrics and rebrand it “keen baby chute science.” Wait until she discovers the fontanelle and rebrands it Kate’s Soft Baby Brain Protector™.

As for fashion… she’s really trying to be Business Keen consistently these days and it rarely works. She wore a Bella Freud suit (retailing for $2433) and a burgundy turtleneck and she carried a $922 burgundy Smythson bag. All that money for such an ugly ensemble.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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37 Responses to “Princess Kate wore a $2433 Bella Freud suit for a baby-brain study visit”

  1. Lala11_7 says:
    November 12, 2026 at 7:33 am

    I gotta say it…WHOEVA THE HELL SHE HAS CHOOSING HER OUTFITS THEY SHOULD BE LET GO! That PRICE for an outfit that doesn’t even LOOK expensive…is a travesty!

    Reply
    • Ariel says:
      November 12, 2026 at 7:47 am

      I don’t mind the suit. It’s the purse and shirt being close in color but not working together that caught my eye.

      Reply
    • mia girl says:
      November 12, 2026 at 8:33 am

      This look fails on every level. Not an ounce of style or spark. Like if porridge were an outfit.
      It’s so bad.

      Reply
      • Mumster says:
        November 12, 2026 at 8:58 am

        Yeah, it’s not the suit, it’s HER.

      • Meredith says:
        November 12, 2026 at 9:38 am

        Agree that it’s not the outfit that’s the problem. It’s a gorgeous suit and turtleneck. It just doesn’t look right on her. The rise of the pants isn’t right for her body.

  2. Tessa says:
    November 12, 2026 at 7:35 am

    This is not keens idea. She has no shame. She could not even be bothered to get a degree in it. She plays with kids and grins for cameras.i think the mothers she spoke to could give keen advice. Her hair needs a trim also

    Reply
  3. Chiara says:
    November 12, 2026 at 7:42 am

    Indeed, how did we ever manage to parent a child before all these keen projects, trials and surveys.

    Reply
  4. Me at home says:
    November 12, 2026 at 7:44 am

    Did she say anything about the project, besides talking to babies and their mums? This write-up is a lot of “she was told” how great she is about bringing this existing project to Britain.

    That’s the thing about the Sussexes, they give real speeches about real issues. Why they get invited to Brussels, NATO, and Geneva, by orgs that don’t have the time or patience to fluff people up.

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    November 12, 2026 at 7:53 am

    Some real experts need to speak up

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    November 12, 2026 at 7:55 am

    She looks fine in her suit. It’s fine. Fine. But I don’t really like it. It’s meh bordering on bleh. And her germ of an idea? That’s a really audacious claim to have for something that was not your idea and created by someone else. But hey, colonizers gonna colonize.

    Reply
  7. Indica says:
    November 12, 2026 at 7:57 am

    I read the headline as Kate wears baby Freud and went… well, duh, of course she did.

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    November 12, 2026 at 8:04 am

    Like many things, the problem with this is all about the framing. Here, it’s Kate’s “germ of an idea” that has become a “trailblazing, transformational tool.” Then we hear all about Kate playing with babies, and then there is just a throwaway comment about this being developed in Denmark AT LEAST four years ago. and maybe its just the excerpt in this post but there’s no discussion about what the tool actually does, what makes it so transformational, etc.

    had this been “the princess of wales was pleased to see that she could help bring an idea that was so successful in Denmark to the UK and was able to help fund programs for this” it would hit differently IMO. As always they overegg the pudding with her and it gets tiresome and eyeroll inducing.

    As for her outfit – I think its fine. A little 80s vibe to it and I wish the reds matched better (or she had worn a different color sweater) but meh, she’s worn a lot worse.

    What I do think is worth pointing out is that for all the talk about overshadowing and such, she and William both worked yesterday while the duke and duchess of gloucester attended the Remembrance Day ceremony. It made me wonder why they didn’t attend instead, or why at least Kate couldn’t have pushed her event back a day so as not to coincide with that somber event.

    Reply
    • sunnyside up says:
      November 12, 2026 at 8:36 am

      When I was young the ‘event’ didn’t really happen on the 11th, it was always on a close Sunday, so for Kate to do something else is not unusual, although 11th is now catching on. In France it is always done on the 11th and if it is a week day most of the shops are shut. How I think it should be.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        November 12, 2026 at 8:51 am

        The royals have been doing something on the 11th for years though. I am not saying that no one should work on the 11th or anything, just that considering Kate rarely works, to pick the day when the Gloucesters are representing the Crown at a somber ceremony for Remembrance seems a little….off. Like she couldn’t even let that event stand on its won.

    • Ripley says:
      November 12, 2026 at 9:30 am

      I honestly thought this was a study on mothers’ brains post-partum based on the comment Meghan said to her post-Louis. And I thought it was a great idea.

      I was just talking in my grief group last night about how I feel like I have “baby brain” all over again and it sucks.

      Also, the suit is fine, but not at that price. I had better grey suits from Banana Republic before I started working from home and wear hooded sweatshirts all day.

      Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    November 12, 2026 at 8:05 am

    If Meghan hadn’t joined the family, Kate would be still dressing the way she did in 2016. I will never forget how the royalists and Kate stans bashed Meghan for wearing suits and long coats.

    Reply
    • Meredith says:
      November 12, 2026 at 9:48 am

      Her style in 2016 was better for her body— shorter (to the knee) hems on dresses and coats looked better on her height, and she doesn’t look great in separates and suits — she needs to stick to dresses for her work wardrobe.

      Reply
    • sparrow says:
      November 12, 2026 at 10:01 am

      And yet there was an article the other day in The Telegraph, I think, saying how Meghan had copied Kate! We all remember the never-ending coat dresses.

      Reply
  10. Uvane says:
    November 12, 2026 at 8:11 am

    The suit is fine and works well with her height. Not a fan of turtle neck sweaters.

    Reply
  11. YankeeDoodles says:
    November 12, 2026 at 8:18 am

    There is no way on earth I would allow my infant to be used as a cheap prop in an insipid PR stunt like this. No way.

    Reply
  12. Mei says:
    November 12, 2026 at 8:27 am

    I really wish she’d stop with all the grey suits, particularly the dull shades she wears. It does absolutely nothing for her and makes all her outfits about as exciting as her personality.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      November 12, 2026 at 8:33 am

      A certain sister in law of hers loves dull shades, but manages to pull them off, because she has a warm, inviting personality. Oh, and great undertones in her skin.

      Kate just looks sallow. The suit wouldn’t even look bad if she’d worn a shirt with a lower neckline, but she just looks…oh boy.

      Reply
    • Harla says:
      November 12, 2026 at 8:46 am

      Yeah, grey doesn’t do her any favors.

      Reply
  13. Kasztanka says:
    November 12, 2026 at 8:30 am

    William didn’t want her at the foundation gala, so she decided to create a bit of competition for him. After all, she couldn’t just stay home—especially when Meghan was at the European Parliament! 🙂 Whenever Meghan makes a public appearance under such circumstances, Kate—as usual—rushes straight to a hospital to “devour” sick children…
    https://i.dailymail.com/1s/2026/11/11/16/112446881-16284093-image-a-2_1794416195886.jpg
    …or tells oncology patients about her recovery from a cancer she never actually had, while—in the name of their “health”—encouraging them to sunbathe after chemotherapy! :)))
    This mindless idiot needs to be exposed once and for all, along with all her hypocrisy. And her husband, who genuinely detests her, should finally be exposed too—let our eyes bleed already…

    Reply
  14. Eurydice says:
    November 12, 2026 at 8:43 am

    She looks…ordinary.

    Reply
    • sparrow says:
      November 12, 2026 at 9:58 am

      I suspect she does look fairly ordinary in real life. She’s totally a private school pick up the kids in the range rover mum. She fits right into that scene. I’ve dealt with enough to know! Her fake hair would mark her out to the other parents as slightly over the top, but otherwise she’d be just one in a crowd, no different from the others, waiting to get back home for the Waitrose order. It’s the hoopla surrounding her – ie that she has to be uber pretty because she’s a princess – and a whole load of edited pictures that have pushed her into the beautiful category. “Beautiful” is an overused word these day; l save it for the 90s super models and Diana et al.

      Reply
  15. QuiteContrary says:
    November 12, 2026 at 9:03 am

    Those beltless trousers make it look like a 1970s men suit, and I hate it.

    She’s so vapid. And insipid (all the -ids).

    Reply
  16. MaisiesMom says:
    November 12, 2026 at 9:38 am

    It’s tricky to pull off a turtleneck under a suit jacket. Very easy for it to look dowdy and dated, which it does here. It’s about the texture and proportions.

    I can’t combine clothing very well myself. But I don’t have a stylist on hand! They really can do wonders.

    Reply
  17. sparrow says:
    November 12, 2026 at 9:52 am

    She looks exhausted. I suspect this is how she looks generally but the papers filter her nearly 100 per cent of the time and her fans don’t get to see much of it. I think she’s had fillers redone or something, is that a thing, re-doing them?, and you can see her hair piece, but primarily she looks knackered and slightly over it. I hope she isn’t ill.

    Reply
  18. Kirsten says:
    November 12, 2026 at 9:59 am

    Say what you will about her, but that’s a really good suit and the tailoring is impeccable.

    Reply
  19. The Duchess says:
    November 12, 2026 at 10:01 am

    She’s suppose to look the happiest she’s ever been, yet she constantly looks exhausted. Even half a dozen holidays every year can’t refresh her. She’s about to achieve her life goal of becoming Queen and yet she looks miserable. I don’t get it.

    Reply
  20. Kasztanka says:
    November 12, 2026 at 10:07 am

    let him examine his brain and leave the children alone; all she ever does is exploit them for photoshoots—much the same way she does with cancer patients or the elderly.
    Then just the hair extensions and the fitting of wigs—a process that, according to William, takes four hours—followed by slipping into yet another new dress, costing four, five, or six thousand dollars, in a style and color she already owns in 25,477,560… variations. Next, she rounds up her own film crew, photographers, and “journalists,” opens her maw as wide as it will go, starts flailing her arms about, and… voilà—she’s ready to head off to “work.”

    Reply
  21. bisynaptic says:
    November 12, 2026 at 10:10 am

    She’s so thin… she needs help.

    Reply

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