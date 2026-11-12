Princess Kate wore a $2433 Bella Freud suit for a baby-brain study visit

The Princess of Wales worked on Wednesday, shock of shocks. Kate visited Chase Community Hospital in Bordon, Hampshire. This visit was about the Early Years, not “nature,” in case you’re keeping track. A while back, Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood funded a trial project involving babies’ development. This is so typically Kate – the “trial project” already existed in many different and thoroughly tested forms, but this is Kate’s keen rebrand, something she can take credit for “discovering” in Copenhagen.

The Princess of Wales has heard how her “germ” of an idea has turned into a “trailblazing”, “transformational tool” to help babies.

The Princess, who played with young babies and apologised to one of them for distracting his mother, was told that her project to help families understand more about social and emotional development was already changing lives.

Visiting the Chase Community Hospital in Bordon, Hampshire, to see firsthand how a project funded by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is being expanded, the Princess got down on the floor to play with babies.

Dangling ribbons, passing rubber teething rings and helping with infant jigsaw puzzles, she entertained three babies between five-and-a-half and nine months old as she talked to their mothers.

She was visiting to hear feedback about an “ADBB” trial, a French acronym known as the “alarm distress baby scale” in English. She first saw the ADBB in action in Copenhagen during a research trip with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Years in 2022, and was so taken with it that she arranged for a funded trial in the UK.