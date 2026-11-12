Taylor Swift & Travis’s new Ohio neighbors think they’ll be divorced within 10 years

In early 2026, Travis Kelce purchased a $5.35 million lakefront property in a very old-money area of Bratenahl, Ohio. Long story short: the neighborhood is full of busybodies and NIMBYs who want to block Travis and Taylor Swift from completely altering the landscaping around their new Ohio home. Travis and Taylor’s people put in their requests with the local Architectural Review Board, and for months now, the locals have been furiously debating the plan to add privacy fences and 10-foot “shrubs.” Some locals believe the privacy fences and shrubs will disrupt local wildlife among other things. One neighbor made a funny remark about how people shouldn’t get too worked up over their new celebrity neighbors because TNT will probably be divorced within a decade. Ouch.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s neighbors met to discuss complaints over proposed renovations at their $5.35 million lakefront property in Bratenahl, Ohio — but in the end, the power couple walked away with a victory.

The local Architectural Review Board convened at the Bratenahl Community Center on Tuesday, where Swift and Kelce’s revised landscaping plans were unanimously approved. Around 35 people attended the meeting, and several residents voiced their concerns over 10-foot shrubs being planted outside the residence for privacy measures.

Resident Lucy Weller was worried about wildlife. “Here is a wonderful opportunity for people who have money to put it into the caliber that this house should have,” Weller said. “I think this is a wonderful opportunity for this camp to go back and learn a bit about native species and designs that show what animals need in this area… They don’t need lawns; they need food and cover and they need places to have sex. I don’t think this landscape does anything to provide for any of the wildlife.”

Chuck Bauernschmidt, who said he lives two houses down from the famous couple, claimed he felt “bad for the village.”

“This is not going to be open,” he said. “This is a forest, and I’m not sure why the board is going in that direction. You’re going against ordinances? Am I mistaken? I don’t think I am.”

Swift and Kelce did not attend the meeting — they were represented by property manager Patrick Hyland, architect Derek Kuryla and project manager Jacob Kutz.

There were supporters in the crowd, including Vasiliki Diamantis, whose comments were met with applause.

“We should feel privileged that these people chose this location for their residence and instead we are arguing over landscape and privacy as opposed to coming together as a community and looking at it as, ‘Wow, they chose Bratenahl, because Bratenahl is a special place,’” Diamantis said. “We should accept them regardless of how many days they live here.”

One attendee was frustrated about the whole discussion, calling it “stupid” to get worked up over a property that will be “sold in seven to 10 years when the divorce happens.”

That comment was met with boos from the crowd.

[From Page Six]

I know this isn’t the point, but I’ve always been sort of amused by Taylor’s real estate “collecting.” She’s not a flipper, she’s a collector. She holds on to the properties she buys for years/decades. In recent years, she’s probably only spent a couple of weeks at her Rhode Island mansion, but she still holds on to it. She probably spends more time at her Nashville penthouse, but she’s had that place since she was a teenager and she’s never made a move to sell it. Now, she recently put her Beverly Hills home on the market, so maybe she’s finally gotten to an age where she doesn’t see the need to have all of these homes. Or maybe she just wanted a new place in LA. My point is that even if Travis and Taylor divorce, one of them will probably hold on to this Ohio home. So their neighbors should just get used to all of those ghastly shrubs and privacy fences.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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25 Responses to “Taylor Swift & Travis’s new Ohio neighbors think they’ll be divorced within 10 years”

  1. Tuesday says:
    November 12, 2026 at 10:51 am

    I’ve always said 5-7 years and 3 kids.

    Reply
  2. bisynaptic says:
    November 12, 2026 at 10:58 am

    Did they *pay* this Diamantis fellow? Could he get any more oleaginous?

    Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    November 12, 2026 at 10:58 am

    These people are nuts. The animals need a place to have sex? Are you kidding me? Also if they don’t put the privacy fence up the neighborhood would be swarmed. So pick your poison.

    As for LA Taylor recently bought an iconic LA mansion, the Goldwyn estate. So probably why she’s selling that other home.

    And as for the marriage, I don’t root for couples to divorced as I don’t want that kind of karma.

    Reply
    • Sue says:
      November 12, 2026 at 11:12 am

      I LOL’d at that too. Move it, people! These animals need to have sex!

      Reply
    • DK says:
      November 12, 2026 at 12:01 pm

      The linked article about her LA home says she sold it in 2018 – it’s the owners who bought it from her who are putting it on the market now.

      Reply
    • SquiddusMaximus says:
      November 12, 2026 at 3:27 pm

      Let me clarify: In the Midwest, the environment and nature and procreating animals are so terribly important and MUST be protected — but only when someone else is making money. As someone who works in clean energy in Ohio, I am so sick of the performative outrage from uneducated buffoons pretending they care about the fornicating squirrel population.

      Reply
    • Lisa says:
      November 12, 2026 at 4:01 pm

      Do you know how hard it is for animals to find places to have sex? They can’t rent hotel rooms. 🤣🤣

      On a serious note, they need to balance privacy expectations while protecting the natural habit .

      Reply
  4. olliesmom says:
    November 12, 2026 at 11:03 am

    I’ve never know of animals to need privacy. Most just do it out in the open. Maybe things are different in Ohio. I don’t know.

    Reply
  5. Louise123 says:
    November 12, 2026 at 11:05 am

    I always chuckle when someone says a marriage won’t last an x number of years. A lot of marriages don’t last a year never mind ten. I think the neighbors are nitpicking because of fear of being overrun by fans and paparazzi. I’d be nervous too. Ohio isn’t LA or NY.

    Reply
  6. Beverley says:
    November 12, 2026 at 11:12 am

    Three years, one child.

    Reply
  7. MaisiesMom says:
    November 12, 2026 at 11:26 am

    Avert your eyes, people. Animals are having sex! You are disrupting crucial intimacy! They need to lock eyes!

    Someone tell that to the baboons we saw on safari. They were having sex on the side of the road and on the roof of our hut. For that matter, someone tell that to the stray tom cat who was getting busy somewhere outside my bedroom window at 3 AM this morning.

    Also it’s weird to predict divorce for people. That’s just mean spirited. These two are probably going to have at least one child so it would be nice if they could make it work.

    Reply
  8. Lululu says:
    November 12, 2026 at 11:44 am

    Don’t these people understand how much their property values are going up with TNT moving into the neighborhood? Or do they just have so much money and time on their hands they don’t care? Maybe it’s an old money/new money thing. Either way, it’s ridiculous.

    Reply
  9. sunny says:
    November 12, 2026 at 12:04 pm

    I mean, assessing a relationships chances when you don’t know the people involved is kind of a terrible for your karma. So good luck to that neighbour.

    I would be pretty annoyed if people that famous moved into my neighbourhood because it brings a lot of insanity(though it isn’t really the couple’s fault).

    Reply
  10. Zee says:
    November 12, 2026 at 2:02 pm

    Honestly I don’t wish bad on no one’s marriage however I don’t see it lasting long because it’s always been something off about their relationship

    Reply
  11. Bean says:
    November 12, 2026 at 2:16 pm

    What the hell? ‘Ghastly shrubs’?! I think the more shrubs the better, they provide safe spaces for wildlife and are attractive to look at. You want a ‘ghastly’ anything – look at the wall being built in Big Bend.

    I would also NEVER wish or think about divorce on a couple – that’s some seriously bad karma.

    Reply
  12. Jferber says:
    November 12, 2026 at 3:04 pm

    As someone who is living next door to an ongoing construction project (about a year) to build a grand hotel on my block (that’s what it looks like), I totally get it. The noise (drilling through granite), diesel smell, trucks sometimes blocking access to the road in that direction, etc. is a lot. You really have to live through it to see how disruptive it is. So I don’t really know what the neighbors’ beefs are really about, but I get being concerned about how this will affect them (the neighbors). And my neighborhood is expensive too, but these are real people and the money they have shouldn’t be a reason to disdain them. Taylor is far richer than them, anyway. Money talks, but MORE money talks BIGGER.

    Reply
  13. Sparky says:
    November 12, 2026 at 4:02 pm

    There is another issue which, in fact, does make sense. These people are worried about the roots of the new trees blocking the sewage pipes

    Reply

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