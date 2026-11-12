Amanda Seyfried: There was no reason for Billy Evans to get that aggressive (spoilers)



Major Spoilers for You Can See Everything

You Can See Everything, the Elizabeth Holmes documentary, has made $80.7 million worldwide in the month it’s been out in theaters. A (three-hour) documentary making those figures is about as rare as Mississippi electing a Democratic senator. What a time to be alive! I guess the filmmakers feel enough people have seen it that they can finally speak publicly about one of the film’s big twists: Amanda Seyfried appearing in the second half as both herself, and playing Holmes in recreations of scenes that happened off camera. No one seems more relieved that she can talk about the secret than Seyfried! And talk she does, alongside codirectors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheimer, in a new Rolling Stone feature. It’s a big, fascinating piece. Here I’m excerpting them discussing the dinner scene with Fielder, Seyfried, and Holmes’ partner Billy Evans, starting with Fielder asking Seyfried why she wanted to meet Evans:

Seyfried: It felt dangerous. I wanted answers. We all had this need to understand who was pulling the strings. What he was doing and how he was in the footage that I saw, how you guys were interacting — it felt yucky to me. I just wanted any information I could get on Billy. I became this weird Billy detective because I had gotten such strong negative feelings from him in the footage. I felt like I needed to meet this guy. It was exciting to me, and it was scary, and it was questionable.

Oppenheim: If you’re saying you’re a “Billy detective,” what did you feel after you met him? Did your feelings change at all?

Seyfried: Nothing changed. It only got worse. That’s very clear in the doc, I think.

Fielder: Did you feel like, “Oh, he’s different?” Or were you like, “He’s the same guy I saw in that footage?”

Seyfried: I had to put on a different hat [when I met him]. I was filtered. I wouldn’t necessarily call it acting, but… I was thinking about how I wanted to protect myself, but I also wanted to give the guy a chance to be as he is. I wanted to turn my disdain off a little bit, because I’m in his house now with his children — with their children. I always want to give people the benefit of the doubt, and I felt bad that I had talked a bunch of sh-t about him up until that point. Because look, I do not like him. But I’m coming into this man’s house. I just wanted to be a presence, the way that you guys are so good at being present in these situations. But you also knew him. The whole crew knew him, and he knew them. Billy doesn’t know me at all. He just assumes many things about me, which is normal. So I’m just trying to engage with him, and it’s fine. It’s going fine. And then [Elizabeth] calls, and that was just… what an experience for somebody to have, to say the least. Everything I’m feeling, you can see. I don’t even have to describe it to you.

Oppenheim: The moment that I’ll probably be thinking about on my deathbed is the dinner scene between you and Billy.

Seyfried: Same!

Oppenheim: What was going on in your head?

Seyfried: I was honestly trying to connect with him. We were all sitting there eating really good Chinese food, and, obviously, there were questions we wanted to ask.

Oppenheim: But I’m curious. Like when the conversation started to turn… I’m just behind the camera thinking, “What is going on?”

Seyfried: There was no reason for him to get that aggressive. [Pauses.] That’s the word I’m going to use, as it’s more diplomatic. If my jaw wasn’t obviously on the floor, you could tell, like, it had come unhinged. I don’t want to provoke him, but at this point, it’s kind of like, the gloves are off. Because this guy has disrespected me in such a way that I was like, “Oh, I don’t think so, buddy.” I was in the frame of mind where I’m like, “OK, this guy is disrespectful, and I’m here in his home, I’m gonna argue this because I actually have a pretty solid stance on things. I don’t like the way he’s using this human being, his wife — the person he says he’s “building monuments of love” to — as a tool. Maybe he does respect her, but he’s behaving like he does not respect her. And not only am I protective of myself, I’m just trying to set the record straight in a way where I’m trying to defend myself, too, while maintaining some kind of rapport with him, so I can stay and he doesn’t kick us out, you know?