Amanda Seyfried: There was no reason for Billy Evans to get that aggressive (spoilers)

Major Spoilers for You Can See Everything
You Can See Everything, the Elizabeth Holmes documentary, has made $80.7 million worldwide in the month it’s been out in theaters. A (three-hour) documentary making those figures is about as rare as Mississippi electing a Democratic senator. What a time to be alive! I guess the filmmakers feel enough people have seen it that they can finally speak publicly about one of the film’s big twists: Amanda Seyfried appearing in the second half as both herself, and playing Holmes in recreations of scenes that happened off camera. No one seems more relieved that she can talk about the secret than Seyfried! And talk she does, alongside codirectors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheimer, in a new Rolling Stone feature. It’s a big, fascinating piece. Here I’m excerpting them discussing the dinner scene with Fielder, Seyfried, and Holmes’ partner Billy Evans, starting with Fielder asking Seyfried why she wanted to meet Evans:
Seyfried: It felt dangerous. I wanted answers. We all had this need to understand who was pulling the strings. What he was doing and how he was in the footage that I saw, how you guys were interacting — it felt yucky to me. I just wanted any information I could get on Billy. I became this weird Billy detective because I had gotten such strong negative feelings from him in the footage. I felt like I needed to meet this guy. It was exciting to me, and it was scary, and it was questionable.
Oppenheim: If you’re saying you’re a “Billy detective,” what did you feel after you met him? Did your feelings change at all?
Seyfried: Nothing changed. It only got worse. That’s very clear in the doc, I think.
Fielder: Did you feel like, “Oh, he’s different?” Or were you like, “He’s the same guy I saw in that footage?”
Seyfried: I had to put on a different hat [when I met him]. I was filtered. I wouldn’t necessarily call it acting, but… I was thinking about how I wanted to protect myself, but I also wanted to give the guy a chance to be as he is. I wanted to turn my disdain off a little bit, because I’m in his house now with his children — with their children. I always want to give people the benefit of the doubt, and I felt bad that I had talked a bunch of sh-t about him up until that point. Because look, I do not like him. But I’m coming into this man’s house. I just wanted to be a presence, the way that you guys are so good at being present in these situations. But you also knew him. The whole crew knew him, and he knew them. Billy doesn’t know me at all. He just assumes many things about me, which is normal. So I’m just trying to engage with him, and it’s fine. It’s going fine. And then [Elizabeth] calls, and that was just… what an experience for somebody to have, to say the least. Everything I’m feeling, you can see. I don’t even have to describe it to you.
Oppenheim: The moment that I’ll probably be thinking about on my deathbed is the dinner scene between you and Billy.
Seyfried: Same!
Oppenheim: What was going on in your head?
Seyfried: I was honestly trying to connect with him. We were all sitting there eating really good Chinese food, and, obviously, there were questions we wanted to ask.
Oppenheim: But I’m curious. Like when the conversation started to turn… I’m just behind the camera thinking, “What is going on?”
Seyfried: There was no reason for him to get that aggressive. [Pauses.] That’s the word I’m going to use, as it’s more diplomatic. If my jaw wasn’t obviously on the floor, you could tell, like, it had come unhinged. I don’t want to provoke him, but at this point, it’s kind of like, the gloves are off. Because this guy has disrespected me in such a way that I was like, “Oh, I don’t think so, buddy.” I was in the frame of mind where I’m like, “OK, this guy is disrespectful, and I’m here in his home, I’m gonna argue this because I actually have a pretty solid stance on things. I don’t like the way he’s using this human being, his wife — the person he says he’s “building monuments of love” to — as a tool. Maybe he does respect her, but he’s behaving like he does not respect her. And not only am I protective of myself, I’m just trying to set the record straight in a way where I’m trying to defend myself, too, while maintaining some kind of rapport with him, so I can stay and he doesn’t kick us out, you know?
I’ve always enjoyed Amanda Seyfried, but I can’t tell you how deeply impressed I was seeing her in YCSE. There are so many layers to her presence in the film: as her “real” self, as an actor making choices reading a script for the first time, as Holmes in the recreations. Also, like she says of herself, her face is so unguarded and processing so much WTF-ery in real time. She definitely held her own with Evans, who was at peak (or, perhaps, lowliest) manosphere idiocy in that scene. And in three hours of film Evans doesn’t do a damn thing to redeem himself.
how you age when you call charlie kirk a pussy on film
— p .☘︎ ݁˖ (@_pnoosh) November 10, 2026
Photos credit: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon, IMAGO/mpi099/MediaPunch/Avalon, IMAGO/Christopher Tamcke/Avalon
Billy Evans is emblematic of the weak mindset that prevades the minds of – Im sorry.- many white males. Thoroughly insecure, to the point where he/they cant even tolerate dissenting opinions. When she called Charlie Kirk a pu**y, Evans looked like she meant it about him personally. Its akin to how the young men idolize and defend the Tate Brothers as if they themselves ARE the Tate Brothers. Its almost like these cuck minded ppl shed their own skin and hop into the skin of their heroes. I laguhed when he said “IM BETTER READ THAN YOU” when he has no ideas what bookes shes read or what knowledge she has come across. Problem is, there are SO many guys out there like him and many of them, as history has shown, if they dont get their way, the grab a firearm and do bad things. Fragile YT male masculinity!
She did mean it about him personally ☹️
I saw a clip. The part Im talking about is when he said he liked Charlie Kirk and asked her what she thought of him. Her response was “I think Charlie is a P-Word” and IMMEDIATELY after that he became hostile.
The American male is in serious trouble. So glad I am raising my son in another country. So sorry to say this but man they are on borrowed time. Ladies are over it.
The more I read about this documentary, the less I want to see it.
I dont even recognize her face anymore.
I loved the line of questioning about whether the Evans she saw on film was different than the Evans she met in person — I was wondering about how much their personalities were being filtered in editing so I appreciated hearing that it was all real.
I watched La Bola Negra the other day and it is magnificent but the thought of watching a three hour Elizabeth Holmes doc, oh god no. And then there’s her husband, nope.