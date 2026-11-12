A federal ban on hemp-derived THC and CBD products is set to go into effect December 11

Hemp products, including THC and CBD gummies, resins and oils, have been federally legal in the US since the 2018 Farm Bill. People in most states have been able to order these products by mail and get them in stores. That’s about to become illegal on December 11 when a nationwide ban on hemp-derived THC and CBD products with more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per package goes into effect. (Synthetic THC has been banned starting today, November 12.) This will be devastating to the hemp industry in the US, and to so many people who depend on these products to treat issues like chronic pain, complications from cancer treatments and PTSD. Mail order THC gummies got me through one of the darkest times in my life and I hope this law doesn’t go into effect.
The good news is that CBD and THC products will still be legal for purchase in dispensaries in states that have legalized medical or recreational marijuana. Here’s more, from CNN.
This looming ban — slipped into a sweeping budget bill passed by Congress last year — was set to go into effect this November before a bipartisan coalition of senators managed to punt the deadline by a month, to December 11. The law bans selling any hemp product with more than a minuscule 0.4 milligrams of THC per container, effectively barring thousands of non-psychoactive gummies, tinctures, salves and beverages with trace amounts of THC. (Low-dose gummies or capsules might contain 1 to 3 milligrams per serving.)
While McConnell is the provision’s chief supporter, one of its biggest critics also hails from his state. Republican Sen. Rand Paul has called the change “the most thoughtless, ignorant proposal to an industry that I’ve seen in a long, long time.”
It puts hundreds of thousands of jobs and potentially tens of billions of dollars at risk, said Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD, a public company that sells CBD and THC products online and in some retailers and integrative healthcare practices.
Like many in the business, Kennedy welcomes laws that would restrict the proliferation of dangerous synthetics and create a legal pathway for sale.
“It’s possible to make regulations to keep people safe without enacting a total prohibition on the entire plant,” said Marie La France, cofounder of Louie Louie hemp seltzers in New Orleans.
There is bipartisan support for better hemp regulation. Paul teamed up with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, on a bill this year that would essentially let states opt out of the ban. In the House, Republicans and Democrats in states like Texas and Virginia have partnered on bills proposing more flexible regulations. Another extension of the December deadline is not out of the question.
Those of you who listen to our podcast may have heard that I had a hysterectomy about two years ago. For months before the surgery I had chronic pelvic pain that I can only compare to being in labor. It was awful and I was despondent, to put it lightly. A 2mg THC gummy per day helped take the edge off and I was able to work and function. I’m not going to act like it had zero side effects. It sapped me of my ambition and I overthought simple decisions. It was so much better than using opioids though, with no risk of a fatal overdose. Getting off of THC gummies, even at this low dosage, was not easy but I did it. I’ve been fully sober for about a year and a half.
THC and CBD products are a lifeline for so many people. They also carry less risk of health complications than alcohol when used recreationally. They should be legal nationwide and I hope that this law can be delayed until it’s replaced with better regulation. Contact your senator and representative and urge them to reverse the hemp ban.
Note that these photos were free stock images online. I’m not endorsing them as a specific source for CBD/THC gummies. I got mine from EnjoyFive.com and I trust them. I was not incentivized or encouraged to mention that. Photos credit: Hazel Marie on Pexels, Elsa Olofsson, BATCH by Wisconsin Hemp Scientific on Unsplash
At quick first glance at the image i thought it was going to be about some church offering gummies at Holy Commuion
I feel you — I relied on THC gummies to be able to sleep for more than a year after watching my younger child die (long, gruesome cancer battle). I wasn’t using them for any kind of buzz, it was just so I could get to sleep and stay asleep. Sleep is fundamental to our mental health, and I was having straight-up PTSD flashbacks every time my head hit my pillow. I don’t know what I would have done without those gummies.
Here in Texas, Dan Patrick turned owning these products into a state felony literally overnight. He hilariously staked a claim that if people wanted to vote him out over this, they could — AND WE DID!!!
To me this is less about cruelly cutting off access to a helpful tool and more about how our electeds are just thrilled to turn us into criminals and cram us into prisons. In Texas you could legally buy gummies in a shop on July 30, 2026, and wake up as a state felon the next morning for owning said gummies. Or think of those poor Haitians in Ohio — they were in legal status one day, and with the stroke of a pen were no longer legally here and subject to assault by our home-grown SS.
WTF? I have PTSD. When my body decides to overreact to a trigger, CBD gummies are my lifeline. There is only one full-spectrum brand I trust because others sometimes cause agitation instead of soothing. I have to mail order it. I’m checking the brand’s site now to see what they are saying. This is going to be WILDLY unpopular!! Why the hell did anyone vote in favor of this??
Stupid.
It’s because alcohol sales have been plummeting and continue to do so, as people are turning to these THC and CBD products instead. There are a LOT of politicians (namely republicans) that rely heavily on donations from brands tied to alcohol conglomerates. This bill was introduced by Mitch McConnell who is from, you guessed it, Kentucky, one of the biggest alcohol producing states in the country and a state which has seen severe drops in bourbon profit due to alternatives. And of course they’d rather keep people sick and in pain, relying on prescription meds, opioids and alcohol rather than healthier stuff. It truly is a disgrace how much these scum politicians value money over the lives and health of the American people.
The alcohol argument frustrates me so much – I agree with you that that’s the reason, but to me the solution is encouraging these companies to pivot. my husband stopped drinking about 18 months ago but he still drinks NA beer (I know people are divided on that when you’re sober.) and he will drink mocktails, but he prefers the ones with NA liquor because regular mocktails can be too sweet. So he’s still willing to go to bars and hang out, whether just with me to watch a game or with friends, but if the bar doesnt have good NA options, he’ll suggest somewhere else.
basically what I am saying is that there is a way for these companies to continue to make money, they just need to pivot a bit, which I know is an investment of its own, but it seems like the drinking rate is continuing to go down, and I’m not sure taking away hemp gummies is going to bring it back up.
What brand do you use?
I love hemp gummies etc. honestly, while the “real” things are available in my state (MD, and I’m trying to use cagey words so nothing gets flagged at work lol), they’re almost too strong. The hemp products are a little bit gentler and the effect is easier to control in my opinion. I use drops at night to help me sleep (I use a company called Soberish.) Those do nothing else for me but help me to shut off my brain at night – and not the way wine does, but in a way where I actually sleep. I still wake up a few times, but I go right back to sleep. And I do still drink wine but I do not mix the two. Bad memories of doing that in college lol.
Does this mean that we won’t have access to CBD tinctures and lotions too? What happens with all the THC beverages?
This is so suss, I have Ra & psoriatic arthritis, I can’t tolerate any pain medication. Thankfully it’s legal in Oregon. It should be moved classes so they can study all the fascinating effects. The doctor in
Denver who uses it to treat pediatric seizures, that previously were only treated by harsh adult medications. We do ourselves such a disservice not looking into it more.
I live in Wisconsin where only medical THC is allowed (not counting the farm bill loophole). I enjoy a THC beverage once or twice a month just to chill out and sleep really well on the weekend. Luckily, I don’t have any medical need for it, so it’s purely recreational for me. Our liquor stores, neighborhood groceries, and even some larger grocery stores carry a really nice selection of drinks ranging from just 5mg CBD to combos of CBD/THC, all the way to 50 mg THC. I’ve heard that this ban will put a number of “brewers” out of business, which is really unfortunate. It’s an hour drive to Illinois….but I’d prefer to have it legal and my money stay here. We just elected state-level Dem leadership, so maybe they will legalize it. But our Dems here have moved pretty far center and usually just maintain the status-quo.