A federal ban on hemp-derived THC and CBD products is set to go into effect December 11



Hemp products, including THC and CBD gummies, resins and oils, have been federally legal in the US since the 2018 Farm Bill. People in most states have been able to order these products by mail and get them in stores. That’s about to become illegal on December 11 when a nationwide ban on hemp-derived THC and CBD products with more than 0.4 milligrams of THC per package goes into effect. (Synthetic THC has been banned starting today, November 12.) This will be devastating to the hemp industry in the US, and to so many people who depend on these products to treat issues like chronic pain, complications from cancer treatments and PTSD. Mail order THC gummies got me through one of the darkest times in my life and I hope this law doesn’t go into effect.

The good news is that CBD and THC products will still be legal for purchase in dispensaries in states that have legalized medical or recreational marijuana. Here’s more, from CNN.

This looming ban — slipped into a sweeping budget bill passed by Congress last year — was set to go into effect this November before a bipartisan coalition of senators managed to punt the deadline by a month, to December 11. The law bans selling any hemp product with more than a minuscule 0.4 milligrams of THC per container, effectively barring thousands of non-psychoactive gummies, tinctures, salves and beverages with trace amounts of THC. (Low-dose gummies or capsules might contain 1 to 3 milligrams per serving.) While McConnell is the provision’s chief supporter, one of its biggest critics also hails from his state. Republican Sen. Rand Paul has called the change “the most thoughtless, ignorant proposal to an industry that I’ve seen in a long, long time.” It puts hundreds of thousands of jobs and potentially tens of billions of dollars at risk, said Ronan Kennedy, CEO of cbdMD, a public company that sells CBD and THC products online and in some retailers and integrative healthcare practices. Like many in the business, Kennedy welcomes laws that would restrict the proliferation of dangerous synthetics and create a legal pathway for sale. “It’s possible to make regulations to keep people safe without enacting a total prohibition on the entire plant,” said Marie La France, cofounder of Louie Louie hemp seltzers in New Orleans. There is bipartisan support for better hemp regulation. Paul teamed up with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, on a bill this year that would essentially let states opt out of the ban. In the House, Republicans and Democrats in states like Texas and Virginia have partnered on bills proposing more flexible regulations. Another extension of the December deadline is not out of the question.

[From CNN]

Those of you who listen to our podcast may have heard that I had a hysterectomy about two years ago. For months before the surgery I had chronic pelvic pain that I can only compare to being in labor. It was awful and I was despondent, to put it lightly. A 2mg THC gummy per day helped take the edge off and I was able to work and function. I’m not going to act like it had zero side effects. It sapped me of my ambition and I overthought simple decisions. It was so much better than using opioids though, with no risk of a fatal overdose. Getting off of THC gummies, even at this low dosage, was not easy but I did it. I’ve been fully sober for about a year and a half.

THC and CBD products are a lifeline for so many people. They also carry less risk of health complications than alcohol when used recreationally. They should be legal nationwide and I hope that this law can be delayed until it’s replaced with better regulation. Contact your senator and representative and urge them to reverse the hemp ban.