Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also had an affair with a married subordinate

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, and that affair was publicly outed in the past week. The affair has caused a huge commotion for Nvidia, and people were already discussing a potential divorce between Jensen and his wife Lori. So, already, it was one of the worst weeks of Jensen Huang’s life. But then the NY Times broke another story on Wednesday: Jensen Huang was cheating on his wife AND the alleged Chinese spy. He had another affair, this one with a subordinate Nvidia executive.

Jensen Huang, the leader of Nvidia who is under investigation for an affair with a woman who U.S. intelligence determined is a Chinese spy, also had an extramarital relationship with an executive who reports to him, according to five people who worked at the company. The relationship, which has not been previously reported, was with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care, said the people, who spoke under the condition of anonymity to describe sensitive information. Under Nvidia’s code of conduct, employees are told to “avoid situations where our actions create conflict” including “personal relationships,” and the company states that it “promptly investigates reports of misconduct.” Many corporations have policies against managers having relationships with subordinates. Mr. Huang, 63, and Ms. Powell, 48, were captured on video being affectionate at a San Jose, Calif., hotel during a Nvidia conference in March, according to two of the people who worked at the company. The New York Times has not seen the video. Both Mr. Huang and Ms. Powell are married to other people. Mr. Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has turned it into the premier supplier of artificial intelligence chips, has been under intensifying scrutiny. Last month, The Times reported that a Chinese executive he had become close to had been identified by U.S. officials as a Chinese intelligence asset. This month, after Mr. Huang acknowledged the affair, Nvidia’s board opened an investigation into the matter that is being led by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. The Republican leaders of three influential House committees have also asked Mr. Huang to appear for a closed-door briefing on his interactions with the woman, who goes by the name Alice Huang.

[From The NY Times]

On the heels of this report, Nvidia’s board is gathering and serious discussions are underway about ousting Huang as CEO. Which makes sense. I’ve seen some analysis about the first affair, with the alleged spy – basically, even if that woman wasn’t spying for China, she was absolutely engaged in some messy corporate espionage, and Huang’s affair was still a huge ethical and legal quagmire. This second affair is different but the same – even if you’re a billionaire CEO, you can’t carry on an affair with a married subordinate within your company. That too is an ethical and legal quagmire and, frankly, it’s a huge legal liability for Nvidia.

Breaking news: Huang just resigned as CEO, per the NYT. This is one of those situations where someone important is allowed to leave on “their terms” instead of being fired/ousted for cause.