Ariana Grande wore vintage Badgley Mischka to the ‘Focker-in-Law’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s New York premiere of Focker In Law, the latest from the Meet the Parents/Focker franchise. In this one, Ariana Grande plays Greg Focker’s potential daughter-in-law. It feels like the film probably hinges on Ari’s performance, and so far, critics think she did a good job.

At the premiere, Ariana made her red-carpet debut with Ricky Alvarez, her boyfriend of about four months. Ariana officially split from Ethan Slater in early June, although I believe they were probably on the outs for months beforehand. Post-split, Ariana immediately started up with Ricky, whom she dated many years back. Ricky seems fine- Ariana has a weird picker, and I’m just glad that Ricky doesn’t resemble her brother.

Style notes: Ariana wore a vintage Badgley Mischka dress from the 1990s, which is an interesting choice. I used to love Badgley Mischka and I would love to see a revival! Ariana also looks a tad healthier than she did over the summer, when her extreme weight loss was a huge story. She finished her tour and had some downtime, so I hope she got some help and some rest.

Bonus photos of Ben Stiller with his wife Christine Taylor and their son Quinlin, plus Ben with Owen Wilson. The Butterscotch Stallion rides again! Honestly, it’s nice to see Owen looking so healthy and centered.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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4 Responses to “Ariana Grande wore vintage Badgley Mischka to the ‘Focker-in-Law’ premiere”

  1. Spirit K says:
    November 12, 2026 at 10:14 am

    It is very difficulty to live a wholesome, active life when one is malnourished. I am placing this comment here for any young girl who clicks on this story.

    And then there is perimenopause and menopause and if you get to that age with sub par bone density and a diminished muscle mass…Well, what will be the quality of your life as you age?

    Eat healthy and develop a sound relationship with food.

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    November 12, 2026 at 10:15 am

    Christine Taylor is so pretty. She really doesn’t look any different from when I used to watch her on “Hey Dude” in the 90s.

    Reply
  3. Jillian says:
    November 12, 2026 at 10:20 am

    The sad-clown eyebrows remain, I do not care for them

    Reply

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