Malin Akerman didn’t use the word ‘forever’ in her vows: ‘doesn’t always turn out that way’



I’ve been a fan of Malin Akerman’s since seeing her in The Hunting Wives. That show went off the rails fast and I didn’t finish the first season, but Malin and her co-star, Brittany Snow, were riveting together. They have such a sexy, easy chemistry and you can tell they’re friends off screen.

Malin was a guest on the Call Her Daddy Podcast and her episode aired yesterday. Sidenote: host Alex Cooper just had a baby less than a month ago. Her publishing schedule makes it look like she took zero time off! Getting back to Malin, 48, she lives in Connecticut now with her 13-year-old son, Sebastian, and her husband of eight years, British actor Jack Donnelly. Jack is Malin’s second husband, she was married to musician Roberto Zincone (Sebastian’s dad) from 2007 to 2014. In her wedding vows to Jack, Malin chose not to use the word “forever,” because she doesn’t think like that anymore. This is how she explained it to Alex.

“So again, going on this honesty, vulnerable, intimate journey with myself and with my partner, I just said, you know, if we’re gonna get married, and I’m doing this again, I wanna do it in a really honest way,” shared Akerman. “And I don’t wanna say forever because it doesn’t always turn out that way. And that’s okay too. And I don’t wanna be held to that,” she continued. “I wanna be held to this chapter right now and what we’re going through. So I just want it to be the most honest set of vows that we’ve ever said of where we’re at right now.” The actress went on to say that it was important to her to be as honest as possible as she embarked on this next chapter with Donnelly. “Because I was like, I feel like I’m lying if I say forever, because I can’t see the future. I have no idea,” said Akerman. “And I also don’t wanna stay in this relationship if it’s not working for us anymore later on in life. But in all honesty, if it doesn’t work out with Jack, it’s not gonna work out with anyone.”

[From People]

Malin told Alex that part of the reason she married Jack was a practical one: she wanted to make sure he would be safe when traveling with her son. Sebastian was little at the time and Jack got detained and questioned several times when traveling with him alone. Malin and Jack got married in Las Vegas when his brother was performing in Cirque de Soleil and then had another party with friends in Tulum, Mexico. Malin has told the “didn’t want to say forever” wedding vow story before, but it was news to me and I thought it was cool as hell. I didn’t know that was an option, to just get married and not say that it will be forever. It’s so healthy to say that you can’t see the future and don’t want to stay in a relationship if it’s not working.

Malin is actually Swedish and Canadian. She was born in Stockholm and then moved with her Swedish parents to Canada at the age of two. She became a US citizen in 2018. I mention these facts I just read on her Wikipedia page because they seem to explain a lot about her. Swedish people and Canadian people both seem chill to me, in general, and it seems like she got the best of both worlds.