People: Duchess Meghan is ‘devastated’ & wishes she could be with her mom right now

This week, we’ve received some emails from a person who is clearly waging a campaign to convince media outlets to blame the Duchess of Sussex for her father’s depravity. The argument being that the Met Police gave Meghan a copy of Roslyn Loveless’s letter in January 2019, and they advised her not to say anything publicly while they investigated, therefore it’s Meghan’s fault that the Met Police failed to pass the letter along to the relevant authorities or investigate Thomas Markle themselves. Left unsaid from this argument is that Loveless also contacted British journalists and they failed to report on Loveless’s claims or investigate whatsoever, plus they failed to turn in Loveless’s claims to the police. Add to all of that, Meghan has made it abundantly clear that she sought and received legal counsel on how to handle this situation, and she is seemingly the only one who kept a copy of Loveless’s letter, because the Met Police “lost” the original. There’s a lot of blame to go around, but none of it falls on Meghan’s shoulders. Anyway, People Magazine’s cover story this week is all about this situation and how Meghan is handling everything.
Meghan is devastated: From her new home in the English countryside, Meghan, 45, has watched troubling revelations about her father emerge in real time. “She is devastated. This is her dad, someone she grew up trusting and was very close to for many years,” a source close to Meghan tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “The allegations are devastating for her. There’s a lot of sadness.” Still, Meghan has a strong support system around her. “She’s holding up. She has a lot of friends and family to lean on,” says an insider.
She’s leaning on family: As the investigation unfolds, Meghan is leaning on her family and focusing on protecting Archie and Lilibet, with a source telling PEOPLE, “The children are such a comfort to her right now”
Doria Ragland helped the FBI: As investigators work to establish the full scope of the allegations against Markle Sr., Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, 70, has already assisted authorities. Ragland, who was married to Thomas Sr. from 1979 to 1987, was shown redacted versions of suspected child sexual abuse images and helped identify her former husband as the man pictured.
Meghan misses Doria: “Meghan and her mother are very close,” says the insider. “They’re supporting each other.” Meghan, too, is prepared to cooperate with authorities investigating the allegations, a source close to her confirms. She and Ragland, who lives in L.A., have been in frequent contact. “She misses her mom since moving to England, and this makes her miss her even more,” says the source. “They’ve been speaking a lot. Being able to talk to her mom helps, even though she wishes they could be together.”
The years-long British media campaign to force Meghan to see her father: The disclosures have prompted some to reconsider the criticism leveled at Meghan over her estrangement. “There has been a certain amount of rethinking from some people on the duchess,” notes royal biographer Robert Hardman. Says the insider: “I think people are beginning to understand why Meghan made certain decisions, even when she faced criticism for them. The public doesn’t always know the truth, and it’s important to remember that there’s often much more happening behind the scenes than people realize.”
Will the Windsors get in touch? Whether the royal family might reach out privately is another question. “It is a very private matter. It is up to the King to speak to them, but he should only do it privately,” says royal commentator Ingrid Seward, author of Catherine & Diana. “I am sure he will. Any father would do that.” But Hardman believes the legal sensitivity surrounding the investigation makes even a private approach complicated. “Anything to do with any legal process, as we have seen with the former Prince Andrew case, is something they will avoid at all costs,” he says, referring to the former Duke of York’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “Even a private conversation could be misconstrued.”
The Sussexes’ life in the UK: Away from their public obligations, Meghan and Harry are finding comfort in family life. Archie and Lilibet, who started school in England following the family’s return to the U.K. in August, have settled into their new routine outside London. “The children are such a comfort to her right now,” says a California source. “She’s so grateful they’re doing well, and she loves watching them grow up. Amid everything going on, it means so much to her to be with them and give them all the love she can.”
Holiday plans: The family plans to spend Thanksgiving in the U.K., with activities in their local community on the calendar. They are also hoping to celebrate Christmas at their new home, with Meghan’s mother expected to join them. As the investigation continues, Meghan is focused on the life she and Harry have built for Archie and Lilibet — and keeping the upheaval surrounding their grandfather far removed from their childhood. It is a boundary she has maintained for years, even as her estrangement from her father drew public scrutiny. “The children are very protected,” says the insider. “That has always been part of the reason for her distance.”
This makes me so mad: “They’ve been speaking a lot. Being able to talk to her mom helps, even though she wishes they could be together.” There’s no reason why Meghan can’t be with her mom! There’s no reason why Meghan and the kids can’t be in California right now! Meghan is back in that awful, toxic environment yet again because she loves her husband. If Harry had any sense, he would take Meghan and the kids back to California immediately! Looking at how sad and drawn she looked in Brussels, Meghan is not in a great place emotionally and physically. This Thomas Markle situation has also revealed the long-standing media collusion and high-level cover-up in the UK, which is yet another reason why the Sussexes need to get the f–k out of there.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid. Cover courtesy of People.
If this is what it takes to persuade them that their future is outside of the UK, then they have to just get through it as best they can, as quite literally the only people party to the entire shocking situation with a clear conscience. Accountability is clearly not the forte of the institution or its enablers. They’ve winked at child abusers for years. All the more reason to leave when the Invictus games are over, never to return, except for visits to the Spencers. Who increasingly look like the only sane people on the island with any clout.
Harry get her home to her mum pronto! or bring her mum over, we could all see how fragile she is in brussels, i’m not sure Charles is worth your wife in this case i’m sorry to say this.
Hard to imagine what it’s like to be Meghan right now, but what if she was actually relieved, or even HAPPY, that Thomas the Paedo has been found out?
What if what’s really upsetting her is being dragged AGAIN, her photo splashed everywhere next to the words “child sexual abuse” and “arrested by the FBI” and “in jail”, Thomas Paedo being referred to as “her father” with the words ESTRANGED missing (and buried way down the article, if mentioned at all), her haters re-energised with a new attack line that all this is a) her fault, and b) her problem?
I think articles like the above go way too far in making Thomas’ crimes Meghan’s problem.
What the media should be saying if they genuinely cared about Meghan is that she must be so relieved that she made the right call and distanced herself and her family from Paedo Markle Sr, left the authorities to deal with it, and now can hold her head up high, and get on with her life.
Not all this “she’s so devastated and miserable” stuff, which implies guilt.
I look at this and I think surely they’re both aware that Harry family knew about all of this and still chose to abuse M through the papers and are still abusing her through the papers. Even with all of this, does harry still want a relationship with his father, he still wants his children to kniw his father and be subjected to the same abuse? Because let’s not fool ourselves to believing that their children won’t share the same fate the older they get and the longer they’re in the U.K. I honestly try and stay away from these stories because it’s triggering and it’s overwhelming. Someone can be really strong and still falter and can still break regardless if they’re loved and have the best mental health care in the world.
If this is to believed, I’m surprised that Harry and Meghan wouldn’t want to go home for Christmas especially after this situation. Plus, People reported last month that Meghan was making plans to spend Christmas in Montecito so was that initial report made up or is this one false. I am positive that Charles has not reached out to Meghan. Why should he anyway? The more that information comes out the more it looks like the Palace was involved in the suppression of the letter and that they endorsed the press’ weaponisation of Meghan’s father against her.
I’m starting to find the timing of this all a bit sus. What are the chances of this story finally breaking a few short weeks after meghans return to the UK? It’s most likely a coincidence, but my tinfoil hat is looking really tempting right now. Could someone have given tom Jr the motivation to shop his dad in so suddenly?
Oh I’ll join you in conspiracy land. Everyone seemingly knew about this and kept it secret until this moment? The last thing they want is Meghan in the UK. Seeing her out in London or in Nottingham is their nightmare. I’m praying hard for her.
I feel for Meghan and Doria, and I hope for their sakes that the Sussexes relocate back to Montecito after Invictus Birmingham.
I hate Derangers with every fiber of my body.
Why is anything Meghan’s fault?
Why hasn’t anyone ever questioned the York sisters about anything, much less the Pizza Express incident?
Why aren’t BM and Derangers yelling at the taxpayer-funded Left-Behinds who have deep, deep ties into everything PDFile, including David Walliams and Bad Dad Toxic Tom. And Lord Moutbatten, Laurens van der Post, Jimmy Savile, Bishop Peter Ball, CRex’s own brother Andrew. It’s not like we don’t remember how Scooter and Mumblina would prefer having Paedrew as a neighbour to H&M.
Last but not least: we all know by now that so many papers received Roslyn’s letter *in 2018* — so the Met probably lied about January 2019. Why did Piss Moron and KuKluxDan Rotten and so many others platform TM Sr? Why did the Derangers support a GFM for PDFile Dad’s 80th birthday?
I hope her mom flies over & stays a month at least. Not sure with everything happening if you’d want to fly the whole family back to the states. Who has the energy for that & it might be great for the kids to celebrate Christmas with the Spencer family. To me it makes more sense to just fly the mom over, as they are settling into a new home as well.
I think Meghan has more guts, she will not allow the Daily Mail and its friends to drive her life as they have been trying to do for years.
Omg Kaiser what do you mean someone is emailing you trying to convince media outlets to paint Meghan as the one who is at fault??? Who is doing that????
I’m intrigued by this. Kaiser you need to talk about this on the podcast. I’m guessing it was a deranger who sent the email.
The met police’s lack of action, the RF’s very obvious coverup and the BM’s abuse all while knowing the truth is what makes me mad. May karma come for them all.
I really hope she gets to go home. I’m so devastated for her. I view Harry a bit differently now, especially if they remain.
I can totally imagine her not wanting to be in the same country as her father right now. That would make full sense to me. Doesn’t Doria own and operate a therapy business? She’ll more than likely spend the holidays with the Sussexes wherever they want to be. None of it is Meghan’s fault. It’s so patently obvious that the Sussex-hater-royalists project their own complicity and rotten guilt onto her in whatever way they can devise because they throughly suck as human beings and protect PDFiles. Why would they behave with any integrity – they don’t even know what that means.
Exactly. Plus, there would be all these headlines about whether she would visit him in prison, if she went to the states right now. Stay in the UK in the warm embrace of the Spencers.