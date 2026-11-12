People: Duchess Meghan is ‘devastated’ & wishes she could be with her mom right now

This week, we’ve received some emails from a person who is clearly waging a campaign to convince media outlets to blame the Duchess of Sussex for her father’s depravity. The argument being that the Met Police gave Meghan a copy of Roslyn Loveless’s letter in January 2019, and they advised her not to say anything publicly while they investigated, therefore it’s Meghan’s fault that the Met Police failed to pass the letter along to the relevant authorities or investigate Thomas Markle themselves. Left unsaid from this argument is that Loveless also contacted British journalists and they failed to report on Loveless’s claims or investigate whatsoever, plus they failed to turn in Loveless’s claims to the police. Add to all of that, Meghan has made it abundantly clear that she sought and received legal counsel on how to handle this situation, and she is seemingly the only one who kept a copy of Loveless’s letter, because the Met Police “lost” the original. There’s a lot of blame to go around, but none of it falls on Meghan’s shoulders. Anyway, People Magazine’s cover story this week is all about this situation and how Meghan is handling everything.

Meghan is devastated: From her new home in the English countryside, Meghan, 45, has watched troubling revelations about her father emerge in real time. “She is devastated. This is her dad, someone she grew up trusting and was very close to for many years,” a source close to Meghan tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “The allegations are devastating for her. There’s a lot of sadness.” Still, Meghan has a strong support system around her. “She’s holding up. She has a lot of friends and family to lean on,” says an insider.

She’s leaning on family: As the investigation unfolds, Meghan is leaning on her family and focusing on protecting Archie and Lilibet, with a source telling PEOPLE, “The children are such a comfort to her right now”

Doria Ragland helped the FBI: As investigators work to establish the full scope of the allegations against Markle Sr., Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, 70, has already assisted authorities. Ragland, who was married to Thomas Sr. from 1979 to 1987, was shown redacted versions of suspected child sexual abuse images and helped identify her former husband as the man pictured.

Meghan misses Doria: “Meghan and her mother are very close,” says the insider. “They’re supporting each other.” Meghan, too, is prepared to cooperate with authorities investigating the allegations, a source close to her confirms. She and Ragland, who lives in L.A., have been in frequent contact. “She misses her mom since moving to England, and this makes her miss her even more,” says the source. “They’ve been speaking a lot. Being able to talk to her mom helps, even though she wishes they could be together.”

The years-long British media campaign to force Meghan to see her father: The disclosures have prompted some to reconsider the criticism leveled at Meghan over her estrangement. “There has been a certain amount of rethinking from some people on the duchess,” notes royal biographer Robert Hardman. Says the insider: “I think people are beginning to understand why Meghan made certain decisions, even when she faced criticism for them. The public doesn’t always know the truth, and it’s important to remember that there’s often much more happening behind the scenes than people realize.”

Will the Windsors get in touch? Whether the royal family might reach out privately is another question. “It is a very private matter. It is up to the King to speak to them, but he should only do it privately,” says royal commentator Ingrid Seward, author of Catherine & Diana. “I am sure he will. Any father would do that.” But Hardman believes the legal sensitivity surrounding the investigation makes even a private approach complicated. “Anything to do with any legal process, as we have seen with the former Prince Andrew case, is something they will avoid at all costs,” he says, referring to the former Duke of York’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. “Even a private conversation could be misconstrued.”

The Sussexes’ life in the UK: Away from their public obligations, Meghan and Harry are finding comfort in family life. Archie and Lilibet, who started school in England following the family’s return to the U.K. in August, have settled into their new routine outside London. “The children are such a comfort to her right now,” says a California source. “She’s so grateful they’re doing well, and she loves watching them grow up. Amid everything going on, it means so much to her to be with them and give them all the love she can.”

Holiday plans: The family plans to spend Thanksgiving in the U.K., with activities in their local community on the calendar. They are also hoping to celebrate Christmas at their new home, with Meghan’s mother expected to join them. As the investigation continues, Meghan is focused on the life she and Harry have built for Archie and Lilibet — and keeping the upheaval surrounding their grandfather far removed from their childhood. It is a boundary she has maintained for years, even as her estrangement from her father drew public scrutiny. “The children are very protected,” says the insider. “That has always been part of the reason for her distance.”