Eden: Palace insiders are infuriated by Prince William’s continued air travel with his heirs

Last week, Prince William took Prince George to an Aston Villa game in Barcelona. The story didn’t catch fire whatsoever. George was on his half-term break from Eton, and William had been on holiday with his kids as well, because William and Kate believe that they cannot and should not work during their kids’ school holidays. The only controversy was a minor one, so minor that I didn’t even discuss it – William and George flew commercial to and from Barcelona, and they flew on the same plane. That’s the scandal – the heir and his first-born son, the first and second in line to the throne, flew on the same commercial airline to watch football. Please allow the Mail’s Richard Eden to act like this is the biggest emergency in the UK.

It was a sight to cheer all those who cherish the Prince and Princess of Wales’s close relationship with their children. On a scheduled British Airways flight to Barcelona during his half-term holiday from Eton College, Prince George was sat next to his father, Prince William.

Fellow passengers were delighted to see the heir to the throne, 44, and his 13-year-old son, the future king, spurning a private jet for the two-hour journey to Spain’s second city last week. The pair were apparently engaged in excited chatter as they discussed the event they were travelling to see: a Champions League football match between Barcelona and their beloved Aston Villa at the Spanish club’s Spotify Camp Nou stadium.

While I am among those who share the delight at the warm relationship between father and teenage son, there is something about the situation that sends a shiver down my spine.

It is the fact that the pair travelled together – something royal protocol suggests should not happen. The reason for the convention is compelling: the line of succession must be preserved above all else. Should an aviation disaster occur, multiple future monarchs could be lost at the same time, jeopardising the future of the monarchy.

Not only did Princes William and George travel on the same flight to Spain, but they are also understood to have flown on the same plane home. It is certainly a departure from what happened when William reached the age of 12 – he stopped travelling with his father, King Charles.

Even worse than flying together on aeroplanes (which have an excellent safety record), William and his immediate family often travel on helicopters as a group, I am told by Palace insiders. Helicopters are far more dangerous than planes. As recently as June this year, three members of the Royal Navy died in a Merlin Mk4 helicopter that crashed during a training exercise in Devon.

My worries about William travelling with George may be shared by the King. According to the respected royal biographer Robert Jobson, the monarch raised concerns about his elder son’s ‘stubborn refusal’ to take his advice on safeguarding the succession. Writing in his 2024 book – Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography – Jobson reported: ‘Earlier this year, the King had raised concerns with his son about the wisdom of William using his helicopter to fly his entire family around the country. An experienced pilot, William had upset the late Queen when he defied her request not to pilot his family the 115 miles from Kensington Palace to Anmer Hall, their home in Norfolk. The Queen, haunted by the 1967 crash that killed the Captain of the Queen’s Flight Air Commodore John Blount DFC (although no royals were on board), “did not hold back”, one aide said.’

Jobson added: ‘After being diagnosed with cancer, King Charles – perhaps reminded of his own mortality – echoed his late mother’s concerns. And when William refused to stop flying with his family, Charles insisted that he sign a formal document, acknowledging the risks involved and taking full responsibility for his actions.’

Monarchists need no reminding that after Prince William and his children, the Duke of Sussex is next in line to the throne. The prospect of Harry as King and Meghan as our Queen, after everything they’ve done to undermine the Royal Family, is enough to turn even the most ardent monarchist republican.