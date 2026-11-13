Artist Matt Fussell: Yeah, Prince George likely used my online tutorial for his drawing

This week, the British magazine Country Life published a drawing done by Prince George. The current issue of Country Life was guest-edited by George’s father, who also roped Princess Kate into giving a particularly incoherent interview for the magazine as well. George’s contribution was an illustration of a kingfisher. As soon as the drawing was released, people pointed out that it looks exactly like something done from a specific online tutorial. It’s more than possible that George “drew” the kingfisher himself with help from a video, and it’s pretty improbable that George would independently draw that specific bird in that specific way without any help, tutorial or tracing. Which led me to ask: why did Prince William put his son in that position? To be called a copycat artist, to make it seem like George is taking credit for a not-so-original drawing? Well, about that. The artist who made the video tutorial is now giving interviews. He’s nice about it, but yeah, he’s basically like… George watched my video.

Prince George’s talent is impressing a lot of people. A drawing by the future king was featured in a special edition of Country Life magazine that published on Wednesday Nov. 11, which was edited by his father, Prince William. Tucked in the almost 300-page edition, is a detailed sketch of a kingfisher bird perching on a branch. The young royal drew the image, complete with fine strokes and various colors, before he turned 13 in July. While many were quick to praise the young royal for his “incredible” artistic flair, others pointed out that the drawing looked familiar, speculating that George may have used an online tutorial to draw the bird. Artist Matt Fussell, founder of The Virtual Instructor, tells USA TODAY in a statement Wednesday, Nov. 11, that he was “immediately struck” by the likeness George’s kingfisher had to the one in his digital lesson. “While I can’t say for certain whether Prince George used my lesson, the similarities are certainly exciting to see,” he says. Fussell said that if the future king did use his lesson, he would be “absolutely thrilled.” “It’s incredibly rewarding as a teacher to see someone take what they’ve learned and create something they’re proud of. And whether he followed my lesson or not, I think he’s done a wonderful job, and I hope he continues exploring his artistic abilities,” Fussell says. Fussell adds that royalty or not, “seeing someone discover what they’re capable of creating is the best part of what I do. And if my lesson played even a small role in inspiring Prince George’s artwork, that would be a tremendous honor.”

[From USA Today]

This is fine to me – Matt Fussell is gently pointing out that George didn’t come up with this on his own, and Fussell is honored that George picked up on his art lesson. And truly, there’s nothing wrong with a kid tracing something or watching an artist’s tutorial or even outright copying a piece of art. That’s part of an amateur artist’s education too, figuring out how to do shadowing and how to create dimension, etc. The problem is that George’s father set up his son to receive praise and good press for copied work. The problem is the implicit dishonesty (speaking of, check out the hilarious edit below).

This never-before-seen drawing of a kingfisher was created by Prince George, aged just 12 at the time. Explore its extraordinary history: https://t.co/hY3JUjDCEb 🎨 Prince George | Kensington Palace https://t.co/Qw8qYG1nkz — Country Life (@Countrylifemag) November 11, 2026