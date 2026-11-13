The drunk raccoon in a Virginia liquor store helped to raise $290k for an animal shelter

This time one year ago was a much bleaker place. Heated Rivalry hadn’t premiered yet, the Blue Tsunami was a blip on the horizon no one dared dream of, and we were facing down a holiday season where kids might only get one or two or five dolls for Christmas instead of 30 thanks to an asinine trade war. No one could blame a person for feeling like it was all too much, like too many hits were coming without a let up in sight. And while we couldn’t condone, we could at least understand a person seeking momentary relief by breaking into a liquor store and sampling 14 bottles of rum, moonshine, scotch, Canadian whisky, vodka, peanut butter whiskey, and eggnog, before stumbling into the bathroom and conveniently passing out halfway between the toilet and a garbage can. (Well, except for the peanut butter whiskey part; that choice I’ll never understand.)

I refer, of course, to Virginia’s favorite Procyon lotor, the raccoon who symbolized all of us as he was found “drunk, sleeping and spread-eagled” last Thanksgiving. The local authority, Hanover County Animal Protection & Shelter, picked up the tippled guy and gave him a place to crash while he dried out. Then Hanover APS did something truly brilliant, an act I dubbed last year as making lemonade out of limoncello: they made merch to memorialize the moment! All the proceeds of their fantabulous “Trashed Panda” tees went directly to funding the shelter, and it proved so successful that they offered seasonal updates depicting the raccoon passed out for different holidays. One year later, and Hanover county chief of animal protection Jeffrey Parker confirms to The Washington Post that the shirts have brought in $290,000. I’ll drink to that!

Once people across the country started buying the cheeky merchandise, the county added seasonal shirts, including one that says “Hot Trash Summer,” which shows a raccoon passed out on a beach towel next to a drink. There’s also a Halloween-themed shirt that says “Trick or Trashed.” The money the Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter raised through the sales in the past year far exceeds the average yearly donations to the shelter, which typically amount to less than $20,000, Parker said. “We never thought a raccoon would do this for us,” added Parker, 47, who has lived in Hanover County most of his life. He was faced with a welcome problem: How would the department spend its new money? One way, Parker decided, would be funding body cameras for the department’s eight animal protection officers. Parker said he had wanted to order body cameras for a few years and began trying to fit them into the county budget last year, before the raccoon broke into the liquor store. When officers needed body cameras, they borrowed them from the county sheriff’s office. Cameras will allow officers to record evidence for investigations and court proceedings related to animal abuse cases, Parker said, and they will assist in resolving complaints against officers. Dozens of Hanover County residents supported the body cameras, according to a document presented by county officials last month. “Officers will have video proof when confronting animal abusers,” one resident wrote to county officials, according to the document. “I work with a cat rescue group and unfortunately there are evil people out there that find pleasure in abusing or neglecting animals. Animals can not speak for themselves.” County officials unanimously approved the body cameras at a meeting Oct. 28. Officers will begin wearing the cameras around January. “I don’t know when we’ve owed a debt of gratitude to any animal as much as we do to that raccoon,” board supervisor Faye Prichard said at the meeting. …Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter hasn’t received any calls about raccoon break-ins since it released the raccoon into the wild last November, Parker said. At the liquor store, the raccoon had smashed and probably sampled from bottles including rum, moonshine, scotch, Canadian whisky, vodka, peanut butter whiskey and eggnog. “Hopefully he’s living a good life somewhere,” Parker said, “and is being sober.”

[From WaPo]

Seeing your annual donation income go from $20k to $290k is quite the charitable windfall! It’s wonderful that the extra money is being spent to strengthen anti animal abuse measures. Chief Parker says that even after paying for all the body cameras, they still have $140k left to spend, which will likely seed an emergency fund for injured animals in need of care. Last year, we all hoped that the soused rascal would find a way to turn his life around; few of us could have imagined what a positive impact would emerge from his lowest moment. But here’s the part that WaPo didn’t cover: I’m a big chunk of that $290,000! Ok, that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but I do believe I’m in a minority of people who can boast they’ve purchased FOUR of these t-shirts. It started with the first drive — I had to help the cause, you know? But then they got so clever plopping him into different festive situations! So I picked up a “Love Drunk” Valentine’s tee, the aforementioned “Hot Trash Summer” sleeveless tank, and, just this month, a special one-year anniversary edition that says, “One Bad Night. A Whole Lot of Good.” That’ll do, raccoon. That’ll do.