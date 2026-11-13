Reese’s is making a $50, 3-pound peanut butter cup pie available for Thanksgiving



Reese’s had kind of a bumpy Halloween this year. Well, not bumpy so much as litigious. Two knuckleheads in Florida filed a class action lawsuit over the peanut butter pumpkin cups — the regular candy but in the shape/silhouette of a pumpkin. What possibly was there to sue over? Well, the packaging had Jack-o’-lantern faces on the cups, but the actual candy did not. There is no bottom to dumb. Thankfully, the judge sided with Reese’s, issuing the deliciously bittersweet judgment on the plaintiffs: “It is clear that their only injury is their subjective disappointment.” Brilliant. Yet even though Reese’s won, they still added a disclaimer to the pumpkin packaging that the facial carving is not actually on the candy. But all of that is behind us now! Reese’s is boldly looking towards the next holiday, Thanksgiving, and they’re thinking bigger than turkey-shaped cups. Starting Monday at 9am ET, a limited supply of Reese’s Pies will be available for purchase at $50 each, for the first time since the pie debuted in 2021. And by “pie,” Reese’s means a three-pound nine-inch giant-sized peanut butter cup. I’m listening…

Thanksgiving is almost here and Americans stressed about what to serve for dessert will now have a 3-pound option to consider. The Hershey Company announced Monday, Nov. 9 the Reese’s brand is bringing back its supersized Reese’s Pie this Thanksgiving. The peanut butter cup pie, first introduced in 2021 as a limited time offering, is comprised of over three pounds of the candy’s iconic chocolate and peanut butter, according to Hershey. While the Reese’s Pie looks like a traditional pie, it lacks a baked crust and traditional pie filling and instead is more of a giant Reese’s peanut butter cup in pie form, according to the chocolate company. It measures over nine inches in diameter. “The overwhelming response to our original Reese’s Pie proved that a fresh take on a holiday classic can create something truly special,” said Samantha Siegal, senior director of marketing for Reese’s at Hershey, in a news release. “Its return reflects what Reese’s does best: bringing chocolate and peanut butter together in unexpected ways and giving fans a new tradition worth celebrating.” The pie will be available at shop.hersheys.com/reesespie.html starting Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. ET, while supplies last. The pies will cost $49.99 and there is a limit of two per order, according to Hershey. The pies will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and fans can join a waitlist now to receive a reminder ahead of the Nov. 16 online launch. The pies will also be available in limited quantities at select club locations, Hershey said in a news release. The company recommends storing the pie in a cool, dry place at room temperature, away from heat and direct sunlight. Hershey says refrigeration is not necessary, but if refrigerated, consumers should allow the pie to come toward room temperature before cutting and serving for best texture.

[From USA Today]

There’s a lot to consider here; as always, I will endeavor to follow the scientific method. For starters, I appreciate the upfront clarification that the Reese’s Pie does not conform to the mutually agreed upon rules of piedom, i.e. baked crust and filling. A definition of terms is always necessary for accurate communication and results. Rather, the Reese’s Pie is more like someone watered a regular wee peanut butter cup until it grew 10 sizes larger. Which actually brings me to my next point of contention. Faithful readers will know that when it comes to Reese’s, my primary concern is with preserving the integrity of the delicate chocolate-to-peanut butter ratio. That’s the magic, people! The magic is science, and baking is science, so why would you start futzing with the undeniable truth of magically baked science?? Obviously, the only logical next step is for me to sample one of these giant cup pies. In the name of science, to see if the proof is in the pudding (pie).

Remember: these babies go live Monday, November 16 at 9am ET. You can click here to sign up for reminders, where they also warn that in 2021 the pies sold out in UNDER TWO HOURS. Don’t let this happen to me you this Thanksgiving!