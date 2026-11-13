Princess Kate’s 2026 Together at Christmas flop concert is scheduled for Dec. 11th

The Princess of Wales has announced the date of this year’s Together at Christmas concert. Kate started hosting and organizing this concert in 2021, and it’s become one of her “signature” events. It’s also used as an explanation for why she barely works at the end of the year: she’s busy “organizing” this event. In my opinion, the entire event is organized by Kensington Palace staffers and Kate just swans in for the concert and poses for photos. Anyway, this year’s concert is scheduled for December 11, a Friday.

More than 1,600 guests will fill the pews of Westminster Abbey when the Princess of Wales hosts her annual Together At Christmas carol service on 11 December.

The abbey is the church where Kate married William, the Prince of Wales, in 2011.

The service, now in its sixth year, will celebrate the importance of love, kindness and caring for one another.

Among the congregation will be people who have played an important role in supporting others in their communities.

Traditional and contemporary Christmas music will feature, along with readings and performances from special guests.

[From The Independent]

While the concert is scheduled for Dec. 11, it won’t air until Christmas Eve. No one wants it – Together at Christmas is such a flop event, the papers don’t even breathe a word about the declining viewership. Last year’s concert didn’t even break the top-50 most watched shows of that week. Which wouldn’t be that big of a deal except that the same British media screamed and cried 24-7 over Netflix viewership numbers for With Love, Meghan, you know? The concert is just an excuse for Kate to preen and pose for pics with celebrities.

Can’t wait to see if Kate organizes another piano recital!

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Kensington Palace.

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43 Responses to “Princess Kate’s 2026 Together at Christmas flop concert is scheduled for Dec. 11th”

  1. Kel says:
    November 13, 2026 at 8:49 am

    The irony of the theme: love and kindness. Ha

    Anyways Kaiser you can delete this but Jason knauf had a press conference in Mumbai and looks like only William is going to be there for earth shot.

    https://www.hollywoodreporterindia.com/amp/story/features/insight/prince-william-to-attend-earthshot-prize-awards-in-mumbai-alia-bhatt-sonam-kapoor-rami-malek-among-attendees

    Reply
    • PEARL GREY says:
      November 13, 2026 at 9:04 am

      I wonder if KKKate’s sister Pippa will be absent again, like she was last year.

      Reply
      • Mayp says:
        November 13, 2026 at 11:25 am

        Interesting question. Indeed, that is about the only thing interesting about those two – whether or not they are on the outs!

      • Lorelei says:
        November 13, 2026 at 1:40 pm

        I’m dying to know what went down between Kate and Pippa, because something definitely did!

      • Beverley says:
        November 13, 2026 at 2:08 pm

        I tend to think that things got tense between Pippa and KKKate when Pippa announced the completion of her advanced degree in Early Childhood. Her sister probably felt that Pippa should’ve kept silent.

  2. Amy Bee says:
    November 13, 2026 at 8:54 am

    I had a feeling that there might not be a Christmas concert this year. But even Kate wanted to stop doing it she couldn’t because Harry and Meghan are back in the UK. I guess the media will make this about Kate snubbing Harry and Meghan and I won’t be surprised if Charles and Camilla show up this year too.

    Reply
    • Joanne says:
      November 13, 2026 at 9:57 am

      King Charles is having his own Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on December 2. That will overshadow Kate’s concert. They really do like to outshine each other. Yet they expect Harry to report all his diary engagements to them.

      Reply
  3. YankeeDoodles says:
    November 13, 2026 at 8:56 am

    God those pictures are so cringe and over the top, they look like something from the era before irony. Which implies low self-awareness. (Covers eyes). The mood lighting, the festive glances, the synthetic-hair wig, the piano that plays itself…. LOL. Oy vey. It’s like a pageant contestant coming back for an alumnae reunion after she’s had kids. Poor Kate. No woman should be exploited as eye candy this way. I just hope that she teaches something else to her kids. Dig deeper, reach higher, you know, take a lot less guff from people in your life. Don’t be a mattress.

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    November 13, 2026 at 9:05 am

    Is Charles still doing his alternate Christmas Carole event?

    Reply
  5. Becks1 says:
    November 13, 2026 at 9:08 am

    She can’t do it the week/day she normally does it because Charles is using the Abbey then for his King’s Trust concert, whoops, lol.

    Look part of me gives KP or whoever props for this. It’s an event at the Abbey, that is already gorgeous in itself, and then add in the christmas decor and its a whole different level. Someone invites guests, she shows up in a festive outfit with the family, they sing christmas songs, and she gets PR out of it before the concert, the day of the concert, and again when it airs and they slip in a fake piano video or something. In itself this isn’t a bad idea.

    But again like with George and the kingfisher – its in the framing. Kate is not the first person to host a christmas concert. She is not the first one to air on TV on xmas eve (although hers may have the lowest ratings.) Overall this event should just be presented as what it is – a lovely event during the Christmas season at a historic and beautiful church in london.

    but instead they present it like Kate is saving Christmas or something so it falls flat.

    Reply
    • Me at home says:
      November 13, 2026 at 9:31 am

      Came here to post this. Charles (The King’s Trust) is having a Christmas carols and lessons concert on December 2. Stepping on Kate’s “thing” is a choice….

      But also, we don’t need anything more than King’s College Cambridge Lessons and Carols. Even if Charles’ will probably be less tacky than Kate’s.

      Reply
      • sunnyside up says:
        November 13, 2026 at 10:12 am

        Just checked the Carols from King’s , does Kate want to push it out, my mum watched it for years and she died 20 years ago. It is supposed to be the best. Who does Kate think she is? The next Queen or something like that. King’s on Christmas eve is sacrosanct.

    • Lorelei says:
      November 13, 2026 at 1:44 pm

      ITA, and like Kaiser said, it’s the fact that they act like Kate personally “organizes” the entire thing, as if she’s spending months working on every detail. She shows up that night for her photo op, the end.

      Reply
  6. FlyGirl says:
    November 13, 2026 at 9:17 am

    I went to the service last year through my work with a veterans charity, and it’s genuinely lovely in person. One thing I really appreciated was how many tickets went to just normal people who have done something good for charity or their community, everyone was so chuffed to be there! You can debate the TV ratings, but for the people I went with, being invited meant a lot.

    Reply
    • Kit says:
      November 13, 2026 at 10:09 am

      Yes that’s the point. You’ll remember this as a high point because you’ve been selected from a vast group of volunteers to attend. It’s all paid for by rich people and corporations who donate to the Royal Foundation charity so Princess Kate can be charitable and Prince William can cavort to India to lecture us how the earth is dying etc. and we need to save it (and him).

      Truly, I’m glad you enjoy the festivity. Volunteers work hard and often their work go unnoticed and under appreciated.

      Reply
    • Laurie says:
      November 13, 2026 at 10:10 am

      Well they have to fill it up somehow. Tickets also went to the rota and some of KP’s internet trolls so there’s that.

      Reply
    • tamsin says:
      November 13, 2026 at 10:54 am

      Good to hear, FlyGirl! Why are the ratings so poor, though? Is it the concert itself or the broadcast time which conflicts with King’s apparently? I must say, though, that the reason for the concert seems to get lost in the promotion, because it only ever features Kate, and is ultimately reduced to a Kate photo-op, I guess.

      I must say two sentences stand out for me:

      “The abbey is the church where Kate married William, the Prince of Wales, in 2011.” Imagine reducing historic Westminster Abbey to that!
      “The service, now in its sixth year, will celebrate the importance of love, kindness and caring for one another.” The irony of it all!!

      Reply
      • Lisa says:
        November 13, 2026 at 12:17 pm

        Maybe because it’s framed as ‘Kate’s gift to the world’ instead of here’s a thank you to the many volunteers.

      • Chrissy says:
        November 13, 2026 at 2:09 pm

        Someone should carry a sign outside the church saying two words , KATE & HYPOCRITE!

    • Becks1 says:
      November 13, 2026 at 11:00 am

      I’m glad you enjoyed it, honestly.

      But this is why I think KP needs to stop with the embiggening and just let things be what they are. This is a nice concert that the invitees enjoy. It’s not “Kate saves Christmas.”

      Reply
      • Carmen says:
        November 13, 2026 at 11:51 am

        I hope they will choose a festive photo from this event for their Christmas card as opposed to sitting in a field of daffodils.

      • Lorelei says:
        November 13, 2026 at 1:45 pm

        LMFAO at “Kate saves Christmas”

        Also, I could have sworn that last year or the year before, it was announced that it wasn’t even going to be televised anymore because of the poor ratings. Am I totally making that up?

  7. Sandra says:
    November 13, 2026 at 9:21 am

    Why can’t she just “patron” a Handel’s Messiah performance from a local musical organization rather than a Me Me Me thing?

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    November 13, 2026 at 9:49 am

    Will she have her children perform and will she “play piano.” She should have acted kind and caring to meghan.

    Reply
  9. QuiteContrary says:
    November 13, 2026 at 9:53 am

    Somehow Kate manages to make even a Christmas concert in the Abbey seem dull. That’s quite an accomplishment.

    Reply
  10. Jensa says:
    November 13, 2026 at 10:22 am

    This is such a dreary event – I always feel sorry for the invitees who have to sit there freezing cold throughout this ordeal. Why are they persisting with it?

    Reply
  11. Lola says:
    November 13, 2026 at 10:54 am

    I love her concert. Of all the things to carry on about, this isn’t it.

    Reply
  12. Henny Penny says:
    November 13, 2026 at 11:30 am

    What really gets me is why is the terrible monotone, obviously synthetic doll’s hair wig. Why? Why does this wife of a billionaire Crown Prince wear this terrible wig when she could have anything else in the world? Everything about this woman’s appearance defies explanation. She should be able to afford to “anonymously” pay peasants to grow hair just for her to use. Does she have no staff? Why does she look completely dead in the eyes? Why does she always looks so exhausted? Does she spend her entire allowance on drugs? WTF?

    I bet the viewership increases by airing it on Christmas Eve. Finally, somebody making a decision that makes sense.

    Reply
  13. Nerd says:
    November 13, 2026 at 11:31 am

    Having never watched it and likely never will, I can’t have an opinion on what the concert is actually like for those who attend or those who watch it. My only issue is that she and the media have made it into being all about her, with the fake piano playing each year and it always being focused on her arrival and the lead up to the event with talks that only focus on her. Lying is one thing that I absolutely despise more than anything and each concert seems to be her lying in some way or another. Even the attempt to subtly bully Meghan by having all of the women arrive wearing the exact same color, makes something that is supposed to be about the spirit of the season, in a church no less, very mean, calculating and disingenuous on her part. It’s like she lacks the spirit that should come with the celebration. Of course people there with good intentions will like it, but that doesn’t change that she does this for complete attention and to use it to subtly take a jab at the Sussexes.

    Reply
  14. kelleybelle says:
    November 13, 2026 at 2:08 pm

    Like the kindness and caring she showed Meghan? She got pissy when Meghan needed some lip gloss, ffs. Kate is loathsome in my opinion.

    Reply
    • Beverley says:
      November 13, 2026 at 2:26 pm

      Kate wouldn’t even allow George or Louis to interact with their newborn cousin at that polo game. Kate ignored Meghan and Archie with determination. There’s nothing remotely nice or warm about Kant.

      Reply
      • kelleybelle says:
        November 13, 2026 at 2:38 pm

        She is truly a very stuck-up mean girl. There isn’t much more to kate than that. No intellect, no ambition, no curiosity, no action to make things better. Just a big huge nothing. She wanted this life, and now? There hasn’t been any light in her eyes for years.

  15. tamsin says:
    November 13, 2026 at 2:17 pm

    Carols and carol concerts are one of the best things about the season for me. I love all the wonderful traditional choral music. Hope Lili and Archie, if Harry and Meghan decide to have a winter Christmas in the UK, get to go to a carol concert in a small local church. I don’t think they’re too young to enjoy and appreciate. Great time to learn some beautiful English carols.

    Reply

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