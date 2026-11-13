Princess Kate’s 2026 Together at Christmas flop concert is scheduled for Dec. 11th

The Princess of Wales has announced the date of this year’s Together at Christmas concert. Kate started hosting and organizing this concert in 2021, and it’s become one of her “signature” events. It’s also used as an explanation for why she barely works at the end of the year: she’s busy “organizing” this event. In my opinion, the entire event is organized by Kensington Palace staffers and Kate just swans in for the concert and poses for photos. Anyway, this year’s concert is scheduled for December 11, a Friday.

More than 1,600 guests will fill the pews of Westminster Abbey when the Princess of Wales hosts her annual Together At Christmas carol service on 11 December. The abbey is the church where Kate married William, the Prince of Wales, in 2011. The service, now in its sixth year, will celebrate the importance of love, kindness and caring for one another. Among the congregation will be people who have played an important role in supporting others in their communities. Traditional and contemporary Christmas music will feature, along with readings and performances from special guests.

[From The Independent]

While the concert is scheduled for Dec. 11, it won’t air until Christmas Eve. No one wants it – Together at Christmas is such a flop event, the papers don’t even breathe a word about the declining viewership. Last year’s concert didn’t even break the top-50 most watched shows of that week. Which wouldn’t be that big of a deal except that the same British media screamed and cried 24-7 over Netflix viewership numbers for With Love, Meghan, you know? The concert is just an excuse for Kate to preen and pose for pics with celebrities.

Can’t wait to see if Kate organizes another piano recital!