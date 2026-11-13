Princess Kate’s 2026 Together at Christmas flop concert is scheduled for Dec. 11th

The Princess of Wales has announced the date of this year’s Together at Christmas concert. Kate started hosting and organizing this concert in 2021, and it’s become one of her “signature” events. It’s also used as an explanation for why she barely works at the end of the year: she’s busy “organizing” this event. In my opinion, the entire event is organized by Kensington Palace staffers and Kate just swans in for the concert and poses for photos. Anyway, this year’s concert is scheduled for December 11, a Friday.
More than 1,600 guests will fill the pews of Westminster Abbey when the Princess of Wales hosts her annual Together At Christmas carol service on 11 December.
The abbey is the church where Kate married William, the Prince of Wales, in 2011.
The service, now in its sixth year, will celebrate the importance of love, kindness and caring for one another.
Among the congregation will be people who have played an important role in supporting others in their communities.
Traditional and contemporary Christmas music will feature, along with readings and performances from special guests.
[From The Independent]
While the concert is scheduled for Dec. 11, it won’t air until Christmas Eve. No one wants it – Together at Christmas is such a flop event, the papers don’t even breathe a word about the declining viewership. Last year’s concert didn’t even break the top-50 most watched shows of that week. Which wouldn’t be that big of a deal except that the same British media screamed and cried 24-7 over Netflix viewership numbers for With Love, Meghan, you know? The concert is just an excuse for Kate to preen and pose for pics with celebrities.
Can’t wait to see if Kate organizes another piano recital!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar, Kensington Palace.
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Brad Pitt attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/SAG/Turner) NO USA SALES – Editorial Use Only
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Previously unissued photo dated 08/12/21 of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taking part in ‘Royal Carols – Together At Christmas’, a Christmas carol concert hosted by the duchess at Westminster Abbey in London, which will be broadcast on Christmas Eve on ITV. Issue date: Wednesday December 22, 2021. Led by the duchess, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service was attended by those Kate and William had spent time with during recent engagements, as well as members of the armed forces involved in Operation Pitting, young carers, faith leaders and those who may have been more vulnerable or isolated during the pandemic.,Image: 649207573, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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A still of Catherine, Princess of Wales, from the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas promo which airs on ITV1 on 07 December at 9.45pm.
The Carol Service will take place tomorrow at Westminster Abbey and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve at 7:45pm.,Image: 827596021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Royal Carols: Together at Christmas / Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Paul Baumann CBE LVO, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle attend the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.,Image: 1056771846, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.,Image: 1056773797, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart from the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.,Image: 1056827998, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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17/12/2025, Windsor, UK. The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte play Erland Cooper’s Holm Sound at Windsor Castle, as featured in the Together at Christmas Carol Service.,Image: 1061506395, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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17/12/2025, Windsor, UK. The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte play Erland Cooper’s Holm Sound at Windsor Castle, as featured in the Together at Christmas Carol Service.,Image: 1061506403, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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North America Rights Only/Special Restrictions Apply-Please See Caption – London, UK -20211224-Royal Carols – Together At Christmas
Copyright is this image is jointly vested in The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Alex Bramall. Please credit Alex Bramall. Not for use after 31st December 2021 without prior permission from Kensington Palace. News editorial use only; no commercial use including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use; no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photographs; image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The Duchess of Cambridge accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano during a performance of his song ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here’. This was pre-recorded in the Chapter House at Westminster Abbey, the day before The Duchess’ carol service and the performance features in Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which was broadcast by ITV on Christmas Eve 2021. Issue date: Friday December 24, 2021.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Alex Bramall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
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North America Rights Only/Special Restrictions Apply-Please See Caption – London, UK -20211224-Royal Carols – Together At Christmas
Copyright is this image is jointly vested in The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Alex Bramall. Please credit Alex Bramall. Not for use after 31st December 2021 without prior permission from Kensington Palace. News editorial use only; no commercial use including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use; no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photographs; image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The Duchess of Cambridge accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano during a performance of his song ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here’. This was pre-recorded in the Chapter House at Westminster Abbey, the day before The Duchess’ carol service and the performance features in Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which was broadcast by ITV on Christmas Eve 2021. Issue date: Friday December 24, 2021.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Alex Bramall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
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North America Rights Only/Special Restrictions Apply-Please See Caption – London, UK -20211224-Royal Carols – Together At Christmas
Copyright is this image is jointly vested in The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Alex Bramall. Please credit Alex Bramall. Not for use after 31st December 2021 without prior permission from Kensington Palace. News editorial use only; no commercial use including any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-editorial use; no charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photographs; image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The Duchess of Cambridge accompanies singer Tom Walker on the piano during a performance of his song ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here’. This was pre-recorded in the Chapter House at Westminster Abbey, the day before The Duchess’ carol service and the performance features in Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, which was broadcast by ITV on Christmas Eve 2021. Issue date: Friday December 24, 2021.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Alex Bramall/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
The irony of the theme: love and kindness. Ha
Anyways Kaiser you can delete this but Jason knauf had a press conference in Mumbai and looks like only William is going to be there for earth shot.
https://www.hollywoodreporterindia.com/amp/story/features/insight/prince-william-to-attend-earthshot-prize-awards-in-mumbai-alia-bhatt-sonam-kapoor-rami-malek-among-attendees
I wonder if KKKate’s sister Pippa will be absent again, like she was last year.
Interesting question. Indeed, that is about the only thing interesting about those two – whether or not they are on the outs!
I’m dying to know what went down between Kate and Pippa, because something definitely did!
I tend to think that things got tense between Pippa and KKKate when Pippa announced the completion of her advanced degree in Early Childhood. Her sister probably felt that Pippa should’ve kept silent.
I had a feeling that there might not be a Christmas concert this year. But even Kate wanted to stop doing it she couldn’t because Harry and Meghan are back in the UK. I guess the media will make this about Kate snubbing Harry and Meghan and I won’t be surprised if Charles and Camilla show up this year too.
King Charles is having his own Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on December 2. That will overshadow Kate’s concert. They really do like to outshine each other. Yet they expect Harry to report all his diary engagements to them.
But Harry is a private citizen so why is it still expected to. the King is unreasonable.
God those pictures are so cringe and over the top, they look like something from the era before irony. Which implies low self-awareness. (Covers eyes). The mood lighting, the festive glances, the synthetic-hair wig, the piano that plays itself…. LOL. Oy vey. It’s like a pageant contestant coming back for an alumnae reunion after she’s had kids. Poor Kate. No woman should be exploited as eye candy this way. I just hope that she teaches something else to her kids. Dig deeper, reach higher, you know, take a lot less guff from people in your life. Don’t be a mattress.
“Don’t be a mattress” . Clever. Love it.
William’s nickname for her.
The photo of her throwing her head back as if in ecstasy kills me every time. “Cringe” isn’t even a strong enough word for it.
Is Charles still doing his alternate Christmas Carole event?
Wouldn’t it be funny if King invited Harry and Meghan and his grandchildren to this: Kate ‘s wig would levitate with rage if that happened
“Kate’s wig would levitate with rage” 😂
I want to know more about his concert.
She can’t do it the week/day she normally does it because Charles is using the Abbey then for his King’s Trust concert, whoops, lol.
Look part of me gives KP or whoever props for this. It’s an event at the Abbey, that is already gorgeous in itself, and then add in the christmas decor and its a whole different level. Someone invites guests, she shows up in a festive outfit with the family, they sing christmas songs, and she gets PR out of it before the concert, the day of the concert, and again when it airs and they slip in a fake piano video or something. In itself this isn’t a bad idea.
But again like with George and the kingfisher – its in the framing. Kate is not the first person to host a christmas concert. She is not the first one to air on TV on xmas eve (although hers may have the lowest ratings.) Overall this event should just be presented as what it is – a lovely event during the Christmas season at a historic and beautiful church in london.
but instead they present it like Kate is saving Christmas or something so it falls flat.
Came here to post this. Charles (The King’s Trust) is having a Christmas carols and lessons concert on December 2. Stepping on Kate’s “thing” is a choice….
But also, we don’t need anything more than King’s College Cambridge Lessons and Carols. Even if Charles’ will probably be less tacky than Kate’s.
Just checked the Carols from King’s , does Kate want to push it out, my mum watched it for years and she died 20 years ago. It is supposed to be the best. Who does Kate think she is? The next Queen or something like that. King’s on Christmas eve is sacrosanct.
ITA, and like Kaiser said, it’s the fact that they act like Kate personally “organizes” the entire thing, as if she’s spending months working on every detail. She shows up that night for her photo op, the end.
I went to the service last year through my work with a veterans charity, and it’s genuinely lovely in person. One thing I really appreciated was how many tickets went to just normal people who have done something good for charity or their community, everyone was so chuffed to be there! You can debate the TV ratings, but for the people I went with, being invited meant a lot.
Yes that’s the point. You’ll remember this as a high point because you’ve been selected from a vast group of volunteers to attend. It’s all paid for by rich people and corporations who donate to the Royal Foundation charity so Princess Kate can be charitable and Prince William can cavort to India to lecture us how the earth is dying etc. and we need to save it (and him).
Truly, I’m glad you enjoy the festivity. Volunteers work hard and often their work go unnoticed and under appreciated.
Well they have to fill it up somehow. Tickets also went to the rota and some of KP’s internet trolls so there’s that.
Good to hear, FlyGirl! Why are the ratings so poor, though? Is it the concert itself or the broadcast time which conflicts with King’s apparently? I must say, though, that the reason for the concert seems to get lost in the promotion, because it only ever features Kate, and is ultimately reduced to a Kate photo-op, I guess.
I must say two sentences stand out for me:
“The abbey is the church where Kate married William, the Prince of Wales, in 2011.” Imagine reducing historic Westminster Abbey to that!
“The service, now in its sixth year, will celebrate the importance of love, kindness and caring for one another.” The irony of it all!!
Maybe because it’s framed as ‘Kate’s gift to the world’ instead of here’s a thank you to the many volunteers.
Someone should carry a sign outside the church saying two words , KATE & HYPOCRITE!
I’m glad you enjoyed it, honestly.
But this is why I think KP needs to stop with the embiggening and just let things be what they are. This is a nice concert that the invitees enjoy. It’s not “Kate saves Christmas.”
I hope they will choose a festive photo from this event for their Christmas card as opposed to sitting in a field of daffodils.
LMFAO at “Kate saves Christmas”
Also, I could have sworn that last year or the year before, it was announced that it wasn’t even going to be televised anymore because of the poor ratings. Am I totally making that up?
Why can’t she just “patron” a Handel’s Messiah performance from a local musical organization rather than a Me Me Me thing?
This is actually a great suggestion.
Will she have her children perform and will she “play piano.” She should have acted kind and caring to meghan.
Somehow Kate manages to make even a Christmas concert in the Abbey seem dull. That’s quite an accomplishment.
Right?! She drags down everything she touches.
This is such a dreary event – I always feel sorry for the invitees who have to sit there freezing cold throughout this ordeal. Why are they persisting with it?
Because Meghan, you know.
I love her concert. Of all the things to carry on about, this isn’t it.
What really gets me is why is the terrible monotone, obviously synthetic doll’s hair wig. Why? Why does this wife of a billionaire Crown Prince wear this terrible wig when she could have anything else in the world? Everything about this woman’s appearance defies explanation. She should be able to afford to “anonymously” pay peasants to grow hair just for her to use. Does she have no staff? Why does she look completely dead in the eyes? Why does she always looks so exhausted? Does she spend her entire allowance on drugs? WTF?
I bet the viewership increases by airing it on Christmas Eve. Finally, somebody making a decision that makes sense.
Having never watched it and likely never will, I can’t have an opinion on what the concert is actually like for those who attend or those who watch it. My only issue is that she and the media have made it into being all about her, with the fake piano playing each year and it always being focused on her arrival and the lead up to the event with talks that only focus on her. Lying is one thing that I absolutely despise more than anything and each concert seems to be her lying in some way or another. Even the attempt to subtly bully Meghan by having all of the women arrive wearing the exact same color, makes something that is supposed to be about the spirit of the season, in a church no less, very mean, calculating and disingenuous on her part. It’s like she lacks the spirit that should come with the celebration. Of course people there with good intentions will like it, but that doesn’t change that she does this for complete attention and to use it to subtly take a jab at the Sussexes.
Like the kindness and caring she showed Meghan? She got pissy when Meghan needed some lip gloss, ffs. Kate is loathsome in my opinion.
Kate wouldn’t even allow George or Louis to interact with their newborn cousin at that polo game. Kate ignored Meghan and Archie with determination. There’s nothing remotely nice or warm about Kant.
She is truly a very stuck-up mean girl. There isn’t much more to kate than that. No intellect, no ambition, no curiosity, no action to make things better. Just a big huge nothing. She wanted this life, and now? There hasn’t been any light in her eyes for years.
Carols and carol concerts are one of the best things about the season for me. I love all the wonderful traditional choral music. Hope Lili and Archie, if Harry and Meghan decide to have a winter Christmas in the UK, get to go to a carol concert in a small local church. I don’t think they’re too young to enjoy and appreciate. Great time to learn some beautiful English carols.