Retirees on the failed lifetime cruise want to buy the ship back from creditors



You may have heard about the too-good-to-be-true lifetime cruise around the world that ended up being too good to be true. After just two years at sea at 70% occupancy the Villa Vie Odyssey shut down after docking in Cambodia in late October, giving residents just a few hours warning to remove all their belongings from their cabins. With cabin costs ranging from $139,000 to $600,000 and monthly fees that start at $2,500 per person, the investment was substantial. It was hailed as an alternative to a retirement home with 15 years guaranteed cruise time and with meals, laundry and cleaning services included. The Odyssey’s operators ended up fleecing around 200 cruisegoers out of millions, leaving them stranded without paying for lodging in Cambodia or transportation home. This was after Villa Vie took unsecured loans from passengers to allegedly cover increased fuel costs, promising they would pay them back at too-good-to-be-true interest rates of 12% to 24%.

Many passengers and would-be passengers on the Villa Vie Odyssey were scammed out of their life savings with little hope of recovering anything. There are a few, though, who love indefinitely cruising and are interested in buying back the ship from the creditors who seized it. Several people who lived on the Odyssey tell CBS that they want to invest in it.

As the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship makes its way from Cambodia to Singapore, where it could potentially be auctioned off by its lender, CBS News has learned of at least two resident-led efforts to reclaim the vessel. One effort recently failed after a lender denied funding to residents of the luxury “forever cruise.” However, a second effort to buy the ship is still very much active, according to two sources familiar with the matter. It is led by another group hoping to buy the ship at auction, the sources said. The second effort would not involve Villa Vie Residences’ founder and executive chairman Mike Petterson, according to sources involved in the discussions. Petterson said he believed he had an operational partner to rescue the ship, but that did not pan out, which led to the ship being taken by its lender. Now, Petterson says he believes he could still get the ship back and is continuing to look for potential investors to take over the ship for good. Another option would be to raise the funds to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and sell the company. He no longer wants to be involved in company leadership. “I’m not going to be the front face person of a company any time soon,” Petterson told CBS News.

[From CBS News]

CBS has a collection of all their news segments about the Odyssey cruise, including their first interview with the CEO and the residents and a follow up once the ship kicked them off unceremoniously after misleading them for months. (That’s below.) The economics were unsustainable. Even with full occupancy, the Odyssey would have been in the red about $600,000 a month. Most of the Odyssey passengers say it was the time of their lives and some don’t regret the money they spent. Others are planning to sue over the unpaid loans to the company. It’s worth noting that the crew was of course screwed too. There were around 150 crew members and they weren’t paid for at least a month before also getting dumped in Cambodia.

There are YouTubers who cruise most of the year at a discount by taking advantage of last-minute fare and loyalty programs. Cruises that last practically a year can start around $60,000 for the cheapest cabin and amenities. With retirement homes being so expensive I can see the lure of a neverending cruise without the hassle of changing ships and with all expenses practically paid. It’s not my preferred vacation, but it could be a dream come true for some people. With everything getting expensive lately it’s not surprising that this neverending cruise wasn’t going to last.

The Villa Vie Odyssey was “arrested” and impounded at port in Singapore by an unnamed creditor earlier this week. No residents were on board. Villa Vie is thought to owe over $500,000 to a fuel supplier.