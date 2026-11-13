Oprah’s 2026 Favorite Things list includes one of Duchess Meghan’s As Ever baskets

Last month, the Duchess of Sussex introduced a HUGE expansion of her As Ever product line. It was amazing! As Ever is now doing linens, baskets, reed diffusers, kitchenware, room sprays and even an expansion of the food line. Meghan is also doing a full-on As Ever catalogue, which I received a few weeks ago. It’s gorgeous, and I wish she would put some of those photos on As Ever’s Instagram. Well, here’s more good news for As Ever: their products have once again been included on Oprah’s annual Favorite Things list.
Meghan Markle has earned another coveted spot on Oprah Winfrey’s annual Favorite Things list.
The media mogul unveiled her 2026 holiday gift guide on Thursday, Nov. 12, and among her top picks is a $250 Signature Basket from the Duchess of Sussex’s As ever lifestyle brand, marking the second year in a row that Oprah has spotlighted Meghan’s products.
“Who doesn’t love a beautifully made picnic hamper? And this one from As Ever will surely bring delight and deliciousness. It’s filled with fruit spreads, chocolates, herbal teas and a candle — all curated by the Duchess herself,” the description on Oprah Daily reads.
As ever celebrated the high-profile endorsement with a shoutout of its own on social media.
“The Signature Basket is on @oprahdaily Oprah’s Favorite Things! 🎁 Filled with As ever favorites, it’s part of our limited-edition Gift Basket Collection, thoughtfully curated for the season of giving. From sweet treats to hosting essentials, there’s a basket for every occasion,” the brand wrote on Instagram.
The gift set includes As ever’s signature fruit spreads, flower sprinkles, herbal peppermint tea, herbal hibiscus tea, herbal lemon ginger tea and the As ever x Compartés botanical confections chocolate bar trio. Rounding out the basket is the brand’s signature candle No. 519, a nod to Meghan and Prince Harry’s May 19, 2018 royal wedding date.
I love that Oprah is still so supportive of Meghan and Meghan’s businesses and investments. Oprah was the first “celebrity endorser” of Meghan’s investment in Clevr Blends, and now Oprah is making sure to include As Ever products in her Favorite Things list. Granted, Oprah’s Favorite Things list doesn’t have the commercial juice it once had, back when Oprah had her talk show and she would highlight the products on-air, with giveaways. But still, every brand would kill to make it on this list.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, As Ever’s Instagram.
Mine will be delivered soon! I am also waiting for my Advent calendar! When she goes global she will be RICH!!!
I secretly hope that is her sole reason for being in the UK–to set up a location for her global expansion.
That would make a lot of sense. I hope that she has something important going on, given the nonsense and misery that the so called British press is giving her!
But I thought the Sussex brand was over???
Good one! LOL
I love a good gift basket as much as the next basket lover but $250 is far beyond my budget! But I’m happy that Oprah continues to support and promote As ever.
I suspect that the people who follow Oprah’s advice on this have more means than the rest of us. In this economy, I, too, have better uses for my money. But considering that Oprah built an entire building for her dogs, I think she’s okay on this. LOL
I’m going to gift most of mine.
The As Ever/Compartes collab is my weakness. The chocolate dipped fruit and popcorn are to die for.
I’m contemplating the fruit??? I am waiting for Black Friday-Cyber Monday!
I’d love to buy these in Canada!
Good for As Ever.
I got the popcorn tin and wanted to bring it as a gift for thanksgiving. But then we opened and ate it. And so I had to reorder😂. It’s a very cute gift bc the tin is lovely and u can just stick a bow in the top and go.
Town & Country magazine also featured As Ever in their Holiday Gift Guide.
My order arrived a few days ago. I got the Spiced Apple Butter (I missed the first drop) but haven’t opened it yet and the Room Spray 084. This is the first time I’m trying something scented from As Ever and I love it! I decided to go with a Room Spray because it cost less than a candle or diffuser but will expand to those now that I know what the scent smells like.
I also missed the first round. I got 2 Apple Butter last night , but I haven’t tried it. I also got the reed diffuser, but it’s not been long enough to evaluate. The liquid smells heavenly!