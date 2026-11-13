Oprah’s 2026 Favorite Things list includes one of Duchess Meghan’s As Ever baskets

Last month, the Duchess of Sussex introduced a HUGE expansion of her As Ever product line. It was amazing! As Ever is now doing linens, baskets, reed diffusers, kitchenware, room sprays and even an expansion of the food line. Meghan is also doing a full-on As Ever catalogue, which I received a few weeks ago. It’s gorgeous, and I wish she would put some of those photos on As Ever’s Instagram. Well, here’s more good news for As Ever: their products have once again been included on Oprah’s annual Favorite Things list.

Meghan Markle has earned another coveted spot on Oprah Winfrey’s annual Favorite Things list.

The media mogul unveiled her 2026 holiday gift guide on Thursday, Nov. 12, and among her top picks is a $250 Signature Basket from the Duchess of Sussex’s As ever lifestyle brand, marking the second year in a row that Oprah has spotlighted Meghan’s products.

“Who doesn’t love a beautifully made picnic hamper? And this one from As Ever will surely bring delight and deliciousness. It’s filled with fruit spreads, chocolates, herbal teas and a candle — all curated by the Duchess herself,” the description on Oprah Daily reads.

As ever celebrated the high-profile endorsement with a shoutout of its own on social media.

“The Signature Basket is on @oprahdaily Oprah’s Favorite Things! 🎁 Filled with As ever favorites, it’s part of our limited-edition Gift Basket Collection, thoughtfully curated for the season of giving. From sweet treats to hosting essentials, there’s a basket for every occasion,” the brand wrote on Instagram.

The gift set includes As ever’s signature fruit spreads, flower sprinkles, herbal peppermint tea, herbal hibiscus tea, herbal lemon ginger tea and the As ever x Compartés botanical confections chocolate bar trio. Rounding out the basket is the brand’s signature candle No. 519, a nod to Meghan and Prince Harry’s May 19, 2018 royal wedding date.