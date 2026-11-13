Ayo Edebiri wore a Conner Ives pinstriped suit to the GQ Men of the Year event



The GQ Men of the Year 2026 party was held at the Chateau Marmont in LA last night. Three men are featured on GQ covers this month as MOTY: Matt Damon, Andrew Garfield and Chris Rock. There were some notable attendees, with my favorite look on Ayo Edebiri. I love her expertly tailored pinstripe Conner Ives suit complete with a blue-green shirt and long red tie. She looks like she’s about to give a talk to shareholders about how she turned the company profitable in her first year as CEO. She’s the former plucky mailroom assistant who landed the job straight off the boat from Dublin.

Ayo’s hair and makeup are perfection too. Her stylist is Danielle Goldberg, who also works with Zoe Kravitz, Greta Lee and Kendall Jenner.

Inde Navarrette was in a Jil Sander top and taffeta skirt. It’s hard to see in these photos but this is a gathered mullet skirt and her top has a pointy bust. So it’s not as plain as it looks at first glance. I like how this has pockets and I really dig her jewelry. Her styling could be bolder. I guess I’m not used to tiny eyebrows being back in style yet. That was a dark time in beauty history, but if anyone can embrace that look it’s Inde.

Monica Barbaro was there to support her boyfriend of almost two years, Andrew Garfield. She did not look comfortable in a weird Brandon Maxwell gown featuring an open vest-like top and gathered white skirt.

Here’s Andrew Garfield in a suit with a brown shirt and brown striped tie. Andrew grew his hair out to play Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy. It doesn’t suit him, but I’m biased because I like clean-cut guys. Andrew’s movie Artificial, where he plays Open AI’s Sam Altman, is out December 25.

Speaking of clean-cut men here’s Matt Damon looking like a snack with his wife Luciana. Is Matt going to win the Oscar for The Odyssey? I wouldn’t be mad if he did. Matt revealed in his GQ profile that Luciana had brain surgery for an aneurysm in 2024 the week before the Oscars, when Oppenheimer was up for Best Picture. She felt OK enough to go to an Oscars after party with him. Damon said that Luciana is doing well now.

In the gallery we have photos of Cara Delevinge, also in a suit but it’s swallowing her. She looks like a different person with that shaggy dark hair. I’m including Ice Spice because she looks so cute.