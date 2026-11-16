Julianne Moore is one of Elle’s recently announced 2026 Women in Hollywood along with Inde Navarrette, Rosalind Eleazar, Penelope Cruz, Elizabeth Debicki, Carrie Coon, Florence Pugh and Samantha Morton. They really stacked the deck this year. Julianne’s video and published interview are as introspective and thoughtful as we’ve come to expect from her. She’s promoting The Debut, with Jesse Eisenberg and Paul Giamatti, and written and directed by Jesse. Julianne plays a mousy housewife who finds her voice in community theater.
Throughout Julianne’s career she’s just continued to turn in excellent performances while keeping her head down, in a way. She’ll show up to things and give interviews but she’s not spilling her purse like other celebrities. At 65 (she turns 66 December 3) she’s technically a young Boomer, but she’s very Gen-X in her personality. Speaking of that, Julianne told Elle that she has fond memories of the 90s, when her career took off and she was making independent films.
She’s fascinated by people
I’m moved by people and the choices that they make, how they live and who they love and how we’re affected by the society that we live in. Particularly for women: What world are you living in? What choices are offered to you? As someone who was born in the 20th century and saw what was offered to the women around me, what changed and what didn’t—I saw what opportunities were afforded to my great-grandmothers, my grandmother, my mother, and then me. My mother was someone whose parents didn’t send her to college, because they didn’t send girls to college. They sent her brother to college. So she went later, after she had kids.
On how her career took off
It was three films that all came out at once. Robert Altman had seen me in Vanya on 42nd Street. He cast me in Short Cuts. Then Vanya, which we’d been doing for five years as a theater production, became a movie. And Todd Haynes put me in Safe. They all came out around the same time in the early ’90s, and suddenly I had a profile.
The ’90s were amazing. They were as great as everybody says. We didn’t know it. That was when my whole career changed, with independent film. Suddenly there were all these new voices, because it was the advent of video stores. You could make a movie on a really low budget, and all you had to do was make your budget back in VHS. You could make a movie for a million dollars, and if you made that money back and a little bit more, you’d be like, “Great, we can make the next one.” I think Vanya was $900,000. Safe was a million dollars. Suddenly we had opportunities. You had all of these new voices making these movies, and they could cast who they wanted to, and they [covered] subjects that maybe studios wouldn’t have. Nobody was going to make Safe.
That was very much Todd’s voice. Everything was very scrappy. You didn’t make any money as an actor. You shot it very quickly. The funny thing was, back then we would shoot it in 35 days. Now you have 23. So we felt 35 was short, but then later we got to 23. But it was fun, because you were like, “Okay, we can put this together. We can get a budget. We can shoot it.”
I used to live in Stamford, Connecticut in the late 90s and spent a lot of time in New York City, where Julianne Moore lives. (My hairdresser spotted her out once and was so happy to tell me about it. He regretted not asking her if he could do her hair.) I can confirm that things were awesome in the 90s, especially in New York. It was also much more dangerous than it is now, not that we had any idea. There was something amazing about society, in general, when you could make plans over the phone and just be unreachable apart from your obligations. People connected to each other in a way that seems so elusive now.
Julianne loved working on scrappy productions in the 90s made on a shoestring. Obsession and Backrooms changed the game for filmmakers and it looks like we’re in a renaissance era of independent films. I only hope, for my son’s generation especially, that we’re in a renaissance era of society too. I know Julianne would agree.
Photos credit: Marco Provvisionato/IPA/INSTARimages, Stefano Costantino TTL/Avalon, James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon, Lounis Tiar/Avalon, Imago-Images/Emmefoto/Avalon
Like me, Julianne is part of the Generation Jones or as we call ourselves GenJones. We are the in between the Boomers and Generation X but don’t belong to either one.
Yes, we Generation Jones people are very different than our bookend generations. I finally felt seen when I learned about Gen Jones lol.
GenJones? I have never heard of that, I will have to look into it. I’m about 2 years older than Moore and have NEVER felt a part of the Boomer generation. We had a discussion about that very thing on this site a while back.
I can relate. I’m between Gen X and Millenials and never thought the description fit me but when I heard about Xennial it all made sense. I love being a part of a micro cohort.
I’m in this category, too, though I didn’t know it had the GenJones moniker until today!
I just know I’m not a boomer. My older siblings listen to much different music, had much different experiences …
Loving her as “Franny” on “As the 🌏 turns” as a kid/teen (Meg Ryan is from that soap too💕) I have tracked & seen her films from “Safe” on down…and I’m so PROUD of her ✨️🎬✨️
I was raised on CBS soaps, and feel exactly the same!
Me three!
Came here to say this!
Julianne being 65 blows my mind. I think of her as being in her 50s still.
Yes, she looks amazing. Anyone have any idea how she colors her hair? It looks great and yet not one-dimensional, like I imagine single process looks. I’ve just started to educate myself on how to dye my hair, now that I have lots of white hairs. Any advice is welcome. I’m hoping to find a chemical-free method.
I love her and she’s right the 90s were the best decade. I follow her on Insta and she’s amazing platforming different activists. Her son is a great singer too. You should all download his song Atari it’s on my playlist.
Julianne’s role in Far From Heaven may be my favorite performance by an actress on film -and this is the film where I discovered Viola Davis who is also a powerhouse in it. I go back and forth between Betty Gabriel in Get Out and Julianne in Far From Heaven as to which performance is my favorite.. I also loved Carey Mulligan in An Education.
Julianne is a brilliant actress. I love her choice of colour on red carpets and instead of muting her beautiful red hair she adds emeralds and browns and pinks and reds. She’s just a fantastic person and actress. I’m a forever fan.
Carey Mulligan in An Education – yes!
I feel like by the late 90s the city had gotten less dangerous, though it continued to improve after that. The 70s to around 1990 was the nadir.
Julianne Moore is, like Glenn Close, a generational talent who elevates everything she’s in. In supporting roles she practically steals the whole movie, like in Boogie Nights, Children of Men, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle, etc. Her leading performances are dynamite. I just love her!
She is such a phenomenal actor; she walks the line between confidence and vulnerability so beautifully. My favorite performances are in the movies Still Alice and Magnolia. She’s brilliant.
She was incredible in Still Alice.
Yes, the 90’s were magnificent. Same in San Francisco and Seattle. You could be relatively broke and still live the best, funnest life ever. The music and art scenes alone were epic. Don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone…
The 1980’s were better for music and for zero hint at the horrible tech future.
I loved 80s new wave/post-punk. It was so synthetic, but so fun.
Was it more dangerous? Or have we just drunk the Koolaid that we need to be filmed from 3 different angles at all times in order to be “safe.”
She’s great. It seems this will be her deserved 2nd Oscar. In a way, I agree with @Constance about the horrible tech future. Everything just seems so bleak from here on.