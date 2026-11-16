

Julianne Moore is one of Elle’s recently announced 2026 Women in Hollywood along with Inde Navarrette, Rosalind Eleazar, Penelope Cruz, Elizabeth Debicki, Carrie Coon, Florence Pugh and Samantha Morton. They really stacked the deck this year. Julianne’s video and published interview are as introspective and thoughtful as we’ve come to expect from her. She’s promoting The Debut, with Jesse Eisenberg and Paul Giamatti, and written and directed by Jesse. Julianne plays a mousy housewife who finds her voice in community theater.

Throughout Julianne’s career she’s just continued to turn in excellent performances while keeping her head down, in a way. She’ll show up to things and give interviews but she’s not spilling her purse like other celebrities. At 65 (she turns 66 December 3) she’s technically a young Boomer, but she’s very Gen-X in her personality. Speaking of that, Julianne told Elle that she has fond memories of the 90s, when her career took off and she was making independent films.

She’s fascinated by people

I’m moved by people and the choices that they make, how they live and who they love and how we’re affected by the society that we live in. Particularly for women: What world are you living in? What choices are offered to you? As someone who was born in the 20th century and saw what was offered to the women around me, what changed and what didn’t—I saw what opportunities were afforded to my great-grandmothers, my grandmother, my mother, and then me. My mother was someone whose parents didn’t send her to college, because they didn’t send girls to college. They sent her brother to college. So she went later, after she had kids. On how her career took off

It was three films that all came out at once. Robert Altman had seen me in Vanya on 42nd Street. He cast me in Short Cuts. Then Vanya, which we’d been doing for five years as a theater production, became a movie. And Todd Haynes put me in Safe. They all came out around the same time in the early ’90s, and suddenly I had a profile. The ’90s were amazing. They were as great as everybody says. We didn’t know it. That was when my whole career changed, with independent film. Suddenly there were all these new voices, because it was the advent of video stores. You could make a movie on a really low budget, and all you had to do was make your budget back in VHS. You could make a movie for a million dollars, and if you made that money back and a little bit more, you’d be like, “Great, we can make the next one.” I think Vanya was $900,000. Safe was a million dollars. Suddenly we had opportunities. You had all of these new voices making these movies, and they could cast who they wanted to, and they [covered] subjects that maybe studios wouldn’t have. Nobody was going to make Safe. That was very much Todd’s voice. Everything was very scrappy. You didn’t make any money as an actor. You shot it very quickly. The funny thing was, back then we would shoot it in 35 days. Now you have 23. So we felt 35 was short, but then later we got to 23. But it was fun, because you were like, “Okay, we can put this together. We can get a budget. We can shoot it.”

[From Elle]

I used to live in Stamford, Connecticut in the late 90s and spent a lot of time in New York City, where Julianne Moore lives. (My hairdresser spotted her out once and was so happy to tell me about it. He regretted not asking her if he could do her hair.) I can confirm that things were awesome in the 90s, especially in New York. It was also much more dangerous than it is now, not that we had any idea. There was something amazing about society, in general, when you could make plans over the phone and just be unreachable apart from your obligations. People connected to each other in a way that seems so elusive now.

Julianne loved working on scrappy productions in the 90s made on a shoestring. Obsession and Backrooms changed the game for filmmakers and it looks like we’re in a renaissance era of independent films. I only hope, for my son’s generation especially, that we’re in a renaissance era of society too. I know Julianne would agree.