Vivienne Jolie revealed that she was hospitalized for an eating disorder this year

Vivienne Jolie and her twin brother Knox turned 18 years old in June, and they both graduated from high school around that time too (although I think they went to different schools). Vivienne has never seemed comfortable with celebrity life or the spotlight, and in recent years, the only time she’s really been on a red carpet is to support her work behind-the-scenes, getting The Outsiders musical to Broadway. She went to the opening night on Broadway with her mom, and Vivienne also attended the Tonys in 2024 and saw The Outsiders win for Best Musical. Vivienne seems sensitive, shy and artistic – a wallflower who would rather work on her sweet art projects than seek the spotlight. Well, about those art projects. Vivienne had an exhibition in LA called The Tulip Field: A Gallery on Patience of Patients. In the exhibition, in notes, she described being hospitalized for an eating disorder earlier this year. Poor Vivienne.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne revealed she was hospitalized for an eating disorder earlier this year in a heartbreaking confession displayed at her Los Angeles art exhibition to help others.

“It took a lot of strength and courage for Vivienne to open up about something so personal, but she’s so glad she did,” a source exclusively told Page Six. “It wasn’t easy putting herself out there, but if sharing her story helps even one person feel less alone or gives them the courage to reach out and get the help they need, then it was worth it. That’s what matters most to her.”

The 18-year-old opened up about her private health battle in a deeply personal statement accompanying her paintings, revealing she had felt “angry, sick, and very alone” during her hospitalization.

“Like many, I have struggled with mental health. I have also struggled with an eating disorder,” Vivienne wrote in a statement titled “The Tulip Field.”

“At the beginning of this year, I was hospitalized for my ED. I was angry, sick, and very alone.”

However, the teenager revealed that the kindness of other young patients and hospital staff helped her through the difficult experience. “Eventually, however, the kindness and warmth of the kids and staff at the hospital broke down the walls I had built so high,” she wrote. “I have never laughed or cried harder, never been more honest or more myself.”

“The other kids there taught me how to be strong when you are at your weakest,” she shared. “It was the worst and best time of my life and I am better for it.”

The emotional revelation was displayed as part of Vivienne’s art exhibition, “The Tulip Field: A Gallery on Patience of Patients,” which ran from Nov. 2 through Nov. 8 at Forager Crafts in Los Angeles. The teenager had promoted the exhibition on Instagram on Oct. 21, sharing a colorful poster featuring a drawing of a flower holding a telephone. “Hope to see you there :),” she captioned the post.

Vivienne explained in her statement that she had named the exhibition after the hospital where she received treatment, which she referred to as “The Tulip Field.” She said the paintings represented memories from her time there, including moments of sadness, laughter, safety and bravery. The teenager explained that photographs were not taken during her hospitalization, making her artwork a way to preserve the memories she shared with the other patients.

“There are of course no photographs of our time at the Tulip Field so these are our memories, our purest memories, preserved,” she wrote. Vivienne also revealed that the titles of her paintings were taken from journal entries she wrote during her time at the hospital.