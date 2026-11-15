Vivienne Jolie revealed that she was hospitalized for an eating disorder this year

Vivienne Jolie and her twin brother Knox turned 18 years old in June, and they both graduated from high school around that time too (although I think they went to different schools). Vivienne has never seemed comfortable with celebrity life or the spotlight, and in recent years, the only time she’s really been on a red carpet is to support her work behind-the-scenes, getting The Outsiders musical to Broadway. She went to the opening night on Broadway with her mom, and Vivienne also attended the Tonys in 2024 and saw The Outsiders win for Best Musical. Vivienne seems sensitive, shy and artistic – a wallflower who would rather work on her sweet art projects than seek the spotlight. Well, about those art projects. Vivienne had an exhibition in LA called The Tulip Field: A Gallery on Patience of Patients. In the exhibition, in notes, she described being hospitalized for an eating disorder earlier this year. Poor Vivienne.
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne revealed she was hospitalized for an eating disorder earlier this year in a heartbreaking confession displayed at her Los Angeles art exhibition to help others.
“It took a lot of strength and courage for Vivienne to open up about something so personal, but she’s so glad she did,” a source exclusively told Page Six. “It wasn’t easy putting herself out there, but if sharing her story helps even one person feel less alone or gives them the courage to reach out and get the help they need, then it was worth it. That’s what matters most to her.”
The 18-year-old opened up about her private health battle in a deeply personal statement accompanying her paintings, revealing she had felt “angry, sick, and very alone” during her hospitalization.
“Like many, I have struggled with mental health. I have also struggled with an eating disorder,” Vivienne wrote in a statement titled “The Tulip Field.”
“At the beginning of this year, I was hospitalized for my ED. I was angry, sick, and very alone.”
However, the teenager revealed that the kindness of other young patients and hospital staff helped her through the difficult experience. “Eventually, however, the kindness and warmth of the kids and staff at the hospital broke down the walls I had built so high,” she wrote. “I have never laughed or cried harder, never been more honest or more myself.”
“The other kids there taught me how to be strong when you are at your weakest,” she shared. “It was the worst and best time of my life and I am better for it.”
The emotional revelation was displayed as part of Vivienne’s art exhibition, “The Tulip Field: A Gallery on Patience of Patients,” which ran from Nov. 2 through Nov. 8 at Forager Crafts in Los Angeles. The teenager had promoted the exhibition on Instagram on Oct. 21, sharing a colorful poster featuring a drawing of a flower holding a telephone. “Hope to see you there :),” she captioned the post.
Vivienne explained in her statement that she had named the exhibition after the hospital where she received treatment, which she referred to as “The Tulip Field.” She said the paintings represented memories from her time there, including moments of sadness, laughter, safety and bravery. The teenager explained that photographs were not taken during her hospitalization, making her artwork a way to preserve the memories she shared with the other patients.
“There are of course no photographs of our time at the Tulip Field so these are our memories, our purest memories, preserved,” she wrote. Vivienne also revealed that the titles of her paintings were taken from journal entries she wrote during her time at the hospital.
This whole time, I thought Vivienne was just one of those kids really into normcore and wearing baggy, figure-concealing styles. Turns out, she was dealing with really severe body image issues and an eating disorder. I would imagine it had gotten pretty bad if hospitalization was the best option for her. I would also imagine that Angelina Jolie is probably pretty gutted about this.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Wishing Vivienne all the best. Her artwork is absolutely adorable!!!
I always wonder about the body image of children of celebrities who see the behind the scenes of their parents trying to look a certain way at all times. That would mess you up from a young age, seeing completely abnormal relationships with food and with how you have to look to present yourself for your job in public.
We don’t know what Angelina’s relationship with food is. She’s always been thin. She’d have to be very self centred to display disordered eating in front her children and given the care she displays and obviously has i doubt that very much.
That’s why my comment wasn’t specific to them.
Hollywood is renowned for body image issues and many actresses and actors have spoken out about comments they get from producers on their weight and what they have to do to get and keep roles. Kids growing up Hollywood adjacent would probably see and hear some stuff far beyond the what came out of the diet culture of the 90s.
When Angelina was in Bosnia to make the movie “in the land of blood and honey” she was also in Croatia on a yacht for some days. I know the people who worked on that yacht. They said they never saw Angelina eat. She only ate some grapes and drank red wine the whole day . That was it. When everyone was eating, no matter if it was breakfast or dinner, she did not eat or ate some grapes. She was always thin yes, but she is not “naturally thin”. She is starving herself. Always has. So im not really surprised by this news. They also said that Angelina was a pleasure to work for and that she was very kind. They were a bit worried about her eating habits.
I feel really bad for the kids of certain celebrities that change everything about them, plastic surgery, fillers etc. How are those children supposed to feel good about their own bodies,. Especially if they look like the mother/father pre surgeries and full body “re-do’s”
I would have loved to attend that exhibition. Maybe in the future she’ll hold one on the East Coast? I support anyone who brings light into darkness when it comes to ED and other mental and behavioral health issues. These are health issues close to my heart. Wishing her well in recovery and success in her artwork!
My heart goes out to Vivienne may god bless her with good health, she is soo brave to seek help and acknowledge what she went through. How much this family has suffered at the hands of an abusive man Brad Pitt. I’ve seen his PR are attacking Angelina Jolie for Viviennes eating disorder and blaming her making him a victim.
I don’t see where she mentions having body image concerns
Exactly! Eating disorders are not only about body image. Mine was due to trauma and stress. I needed something to control when everything around me was chaos. There are many reasons why people suffer from ED. I wish vivienne all the best in her recovery and good mental health. This family has gone through the ringer and the toxic tabloid media need to leave them alone.
Trauma, stress, and anxiety over here.
Food aversions too. My son was an extreme picky eater growing up and had to be hospitalized once because he refused to have anything without gaging. I didn’t even know that was considered an eating disorder but when there’s sensory issues attached and was as severe as his, he was diagnosed. Really scary to go through. I am happy it sounds like Vivienne is doing better!
Normcore was a word I’ve never heard before so I learned something new today. To me showing your art in exhibits and writing about how your art is your personal expression of your mental health struggle is a very public thing to do so she can’t be that shy or a wallflower. Good for her.
This shows yet again that we can never know from the outside. Literally every time there where pictures of Vivienne I thought how absolutely beautiful and healthy and not like having an ED she looked like. Never would have suspected this and wish her all the love and healing!
I hope the troll media stop harassment of this child. Vivienne is soo brave and her journey through the darkest times towards light is commendable. Soo many people suffer from.this disease and not many survive. I’m proud of Vivienne finding the courage and professional support to heal her. Such an inspirational story and I’m proud she shared it even through her art. We know it wasn’t for media consumption who harass and troll her
She’s a sweet young lady. I wish her all the best
I send all my thoughts and wishes for healing and health to Vivienne and the Jolie family.
We’re dealing with my son’s disordered eating, which may require hospitalization, and the stress and worry affects everyone in the family.
(Also want to yeet her father into the sun because, if I remember correctly, his attacks on Angelina didn’t stop at any point this year)
Wishing your family all the best!
My thoughts are with you. My son was hospitalized for arfid and it was really a scary time. I am sure you’ve already seeked them out but there are a lot of support groups for parents that provided me a wonderful amount of comfort during that time.
You’re right as well. He was going after her for tax returns if I remember correctly. I see why Zahara and Maddox dropped his name after all this time
I hope Brad backs off from press releases which are stressful to all those children
Brave girl.