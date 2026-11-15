Mail: Prince Harry is ‘really looking forward to a cold Christmas’ in England

Regarding the Sussex family’s move to the UK, there’s one thing I’d really like to know: what were Prince Harry’s expectations regarding the Windsors? As in, did he believe that his visit to Highgrove in July, with Meghan and the kids, marked some sort of turning of the page? Did he believe that once the Highgrove visit happened, he could move his family back to the UK and there would be more family visits with his father and a genuine thawing of relations? In my opinion, that was absolutely Harry’s expectation, and it’s turned into Lucy-and-the-football all over again. Harry still hasn’t seen his father since July, and there have been zero invitations for the Sussexes to join the Windsors anywhere, for anything, even private family events. Well, the Mail’s Alison Boshoff has a big new exclusive about WTF is going on and how the Windsors are “grey-rocking” Harry. Some highlights:

The Sussexes love their housing arrangement in the Cotswolds: There is no permanent UK house, yet: They are now living in their second home on the same estate on the Northamptonshire/Oxfordshire borders which belongs to a wealthy friend. The hop from one to another happened as the second residence, which had been recently renovated, became available. It’s meant to be a ‘temporary arrangement’ but they are ‘very happy’ where they are. The process of house hunting is said to be ‘under way’ but they are certainly a long way from having a home of their own here.

A cold Christmas: Sussex sources this week started briefing the surprising news that they have abandoned their initial plans to return to their mansion in Montecito and spend the festive season with American friends and Meghan’s mother, Doria. Instead, they will be spending the festive season right here in Britain, in the Cotswolds, and Doria will travel to them. ‘Harry says that he is really looking forward to a cold Christmas,’ a loyal friend of his tells me this week.

No invitation to Sandringham: The Sussexes are not invited to join the rest of the family in Sandringham, and they know this is the case. Sources on both Sussex and Palace sides affirm that. ‘Harry is relaxed about it, he knows he is not invited,’ says a chum.

A complex situation: Buckingham Palace declines to comment on ‘private family arrangements’ but a source with knowledge of the situation confirms that, despite hopes that it will ‘improve’, it currently remains ‘complex’. They won’t be back in the fold in December. ‘There are obvious reasons why that will not happen,’ says a source, adding,‘some people have strong feelings’, alluding to Arctic relations between Harry and Prince William, following the publication of the memoir Spare in which Harry called his brother his ‘arch nemesis’, said that he and Kate had been unwelcoming to Meghan, and revealed steaming rows including physical fisticuffs with William. So they will not be breaking bread with the family and they will not be among those making the Christmas Day walk to the church of St Mary Magdalene.

No invitation to King Charles’ private birthday: And that’s not the only family occasion from which the Sussexes are excluded. [On Saturday, the king turned] 78, and is expected to have a small private family gathering at Clarence House, as usual. His younger son and his family will not be invited. Again, I’m told that Harry knows and isn’t fussed. All that Palace sources will say is: ‘The King loves all his children.’

The grey-rocking: But isn’t it all really quite peculiar? Harry returned to the UK nearly three months ago with the stated aim of reconciling with his family, and raising his children as British, in touch with their family and heritage. And yet every sign is that his efforts are being met with polite, yet firm, rejection. Bluntly, he and his young family are being ignored. For all that the Sussexes have seen of the King since their return to the UK – and I’m told by multiple sources that they have still not met face to face – they may as well be living in California. What is unfolding looks very much like a ‘grey rock’ option, meaning that the Palace has taken great pains not to involve itself in any Sussex dramas.

Harry’s Remembrance appearance: ‘He is perfectly entitled to mark Remembrance Day in any way he sees fit,’ says a source. ‘Nobody is going to tell a veteran what they can and cannot do.’ You can see why some commentators are now talking about his ‘irrelevance’. The Sussexes’ freedom has given them the leeway to act as they please – but it has also given the Palace permission to ignore them. Friends put a more positive spin on events. ‘Harry is tuned into the narrative. He took care not to overshadow or make a fuss. He stood at the back of the service with a couple of lads. He knows how things look,’ one said. ‘Any second tier Remembrance Service would have hosted him but he didn’t choose that. This strategy very much comes from Harry himself. He is tuned into what normal people think. He is leading it all.’

The Sussexes’ Christmas plans: One [friend] tells me: ‘They were always planning to go back to California for Christmas but the kids are doing so well now that I’m not sure that they will. The children are really vibing with their schools, they are looking forward to Christmas in the UK. It would in some ways have been useful not to be in the UK because then there are not the observations of will they go to a church service, will it be a micro royal Christmas experience or will he just keep his head right down and completely disappear? Where they are living now, they don’t have to be seen by anyone, they can just spend time very quietly with the kids and old friends. It’s all very calm. They are looking forward to a private family Christmas. He will wish his father and William and everyone a very happy Christmas on Christmas day with a phone call or video call. It will be a very normal family experience. There is no estrangement going on. They are two brothers who will be having a different sort of Christmas. Harry is really comfortable that he is not required to be in Sandringham. He’s comfortable that he can spend time with his family.’

Harry & Charles’ relationship: Sources close to the Palace say that it is possible – more than possible – that there will be a meeting between father and son at some point between now and Christmas. It’s still not the model of ‘taking tea with Pa once a month’ which his optimistic friends had hopes of when they returned.