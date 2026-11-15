Mail: Prince Harry is ‘really looking forward to a cold Christmas’ in England

Regarding the Sussex family’s move to the UK, there’s one thing I’d really like to know: what were Prince Harry’s expectations regarding the Windsors? As in, did he believe that his visit to Highgrove in July, with Meghan and the kids, marked some sort of turning of the page? Did he believe that once the Highgrove visit happened, he could move his family back to the UK and there would be more family visits with his father and a genuine thawing of relations? In my opinion, that was absolutely Harry’s expectation, and it’s turned into Lucy-and-the-football all over again. Harry still hasn’t seen his father since July, and there have been zero invitations for the Sussexes to join the Windsors anywhere, for anything, even private family events. Well, the Mail’s Alison Boshoff has a big new exclusive about WTF is going on and how the Windsors are “grey-rocking” Harry. Some highlights:
The Sussexes love their housing arrangement in the Cotswolds: There is no permanent UK house, yet: They are now living in their second home on the same estate on the Northamptonshire/Oxfordshire borders which belongs to a wealthy friend. The hop from one to another happened as the second residence, which had been recently renovated, became available. It’s meant to be a ‘temporary arrangement’ but they are ‘very happy’ where they are. The process of house hunting is said to be ‘under way’ but they are certainly a long way from having a home of their own here.
A cold Christmas: Sussex sources this week started briefing the surprising news that they have abandoned their initial plans to return to their mansion in Montecito and spend the festive season with American friends and Meghan’s mother, Doria. Instead, they will be spending the festive season right here in Britain, in the Cotswolds, and Doria will travel to them. ‘Harry says that he is really looking forward to a cold Christmas,’ a loyal friend of his tells me this week.
No invitation to Sandringham: The Sussexes are not invited to join the rest of the family in Sandringham, and they know this is the case. Sources on both Sussex and Palace sides affirm that. ‘Harry is relaxed about it, he knows he is not invited,’ says a chum.
A complex situation: Buckingham Palace declines to comment on ‘private family arrangements’ but a source with knowledge of the situation confirms that, despite hopes that it will ‘improve’, it currently remains ‘complex’. They won’t be back in the fold in December. ‘There are obvious reasons why that will not happen,’ says a source, adding,‘some people have strong feelings’, alluding to Arctic relations between Harry and Prince William, following the publication of the memoir Spare in which Harry called his brother his ‘arch nemesis’, said that he and Kate had been unwelcoming to Meghan, and revealed steaming rows including physical fisticuffs with William. So they will not be breaking bread with the family and they will not be among those making the Christmas Day walk to the church of St Mary Magdalene.
No invitation to King Charles’ private birthday: And that’s not the only family occasion from which the Sussexes are excluded. [On Saturday, the king turned] 78, and is expected to have a small private family gathering at Clarence House, as usual. His younger son and his family will not be invited. Again, I’m told that Harry knows and isn’t fussed. All that Palace sources will say is: ‘The King loves all his children.’
The grey-rocking: But isn’t it all really quite peculiar? Harry returned to the UK nearly three months ago with the stated aim of reconciling with his family, and raising his children as British, in touch with their family and heritage. And yet every sign is that his efforts are being met with polite, yet firm, rejection. Bluntly, he and his young family are being ignored. For all that the Sussexes have seen of the King since their return to the UK – and I’m told by multiple sources that they have still not met face to face – they may as well be living in California. What is unfolding looks very much like a ‘grey rock’ option, meaning that the Palace has taken great pains not to involve itself in any Sussex dramas.
Harry’s Remembrance appearance: ‘He is perfectly entitled to mark Remembrance Day in any way he sees fit,’ says a source. ‘Nobody is going to tell a veteran what they can and cannot do.’ You can see why some commentators are now talking about his ‘irrelevance’. The Sussexes’ freedom has given them the leeway to act as they please – but it has also given the Palace permission to ignore them. Friends put a more positive spin on events. ‘Harry is tuned into the narrative. He took care not to overshadow or make a fuss. He stood at the back of the service with a couple of lads. He knows how things look,’ one said. ‘Any second tier Remembrance Service would have hosted him but he didn’t choose that. This strategy very much comes from Harry himself. He is tuned into what normal people think. He is leading it all.’
The Sussexes’ Christmas plans: One [friend] tells me: ‘They were always planning to go back to California for Christmas but the kids are doing so well now that I’m not sure that they will. The children are really vibing with their schools, they are looking forward to Christmas in the UK. It would in some ways have been useful not to be in the UK because then there are not the observations of will they go to a church service, will it be a micro royal Christmas experience or will he just keep his head right down and completely disappear? Where they are living now, they don’t have to be seen by anyone, they can just spend time very quietly with the kids and old friends. It’s all very calm. They are looking forward to a private family Christmas. He will wish his father and William and everyone a very happy Christmas on Christmas day with a phone call or video call. It will be a very normal family experience. There is no estrangement going on. They are two brothers who will be having a different sort of Christmas. Harry is really comfortable that he is not required to be in Sandringham. He’s comfortable that he can spend time with his family.’
Harry & Charles’ relationship: Sources close to the Palace say that it is possible – more than possible – that there will be a meeting between father and son at some point between now and Christmas. It’s still not the model of ‘taking tea with Pa once a month’ which his optimistic friends had hopes of when they returned.
That last part is why I asked the question about Harry’s expectations when deciding to move his young family back to the UK with no police protection. Did he honestly believe that he could just move back and his father would magically agree to see him once a month? Because I honestly believe that Harry thought that and expected that. I also believe this: “This strategy very much comes from Harry himself. He is tuned into what normal people think. He is leading it all.” Yeah, it checks out that Harry has “masterminded” the move, the messaging around the move and the communications strategy we’ve seen in action since August. And once again, I have to ask: what are Harry’s actual goals here? Is he prepared to just hang out loosely in the UK for a couple of years and wait for his father to pay attention to him? Is that the goal? Is that the biggest priority? I ask because Meghan looks like she’s been crying for weeks and she’s in desperate need of the support system she painstakingly built for herself in California.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
After a British winter he’ll be hankering after sunny Montecito. ☀️
A lot of redheads don’t actually enjoy hot weather. (I’m one of them.) When you’re pasty the sun is not your friend.
I can see this! At the same time, Montecito isn’t hot. Technically, it is located in a Mediterranean climate. Much of the California coastline is Mediterranean. Montecito is also set into the side of a mountain range, with the shade of mature mountain trees, facing into ocean breezes. So Montecito is sunny, without being particularly hot. 🙂
Montecito is not hot and constantly sunny. The mornings are over cast from the marine layer and late late morning near noon the gloom breaks up and sun will shine for a few hours then marine layer rolls back in late afternoon. The June Gloom is what we called it in California. On the coastal regions “summer” didn’t really happen until school started again after Labor Day. Back in the day when we went back to school we hated it because it was cold all school vacation then boom! Our “indian summer” began when the gloom disappears for a month. All that to say, its not unbearably sunny or hot
A little geography: Montecito faces south–the entire Santa Barbara coastline runs east-west here rather than the basic north-south along the Pacific Ocean. Which makes this stretch of coastline milder than the rest of the California coast. Facing south also means getting the sun most of the day, although as noted above there’s the marine layer that softens that a bit. And with the Santa Ynez Mountains to the north, they’re not really ‘shading’ anything, but they are trapping that marine layer & holding onto it.
Y’all need to stop believing every lie the uk press and especially the daily fail feed y’all. The uk press have no meg & harry info. They are starving so they are creating fake news stories. Stop believing known liars of the uk press
I was in Santa Barbara one January and found it to be warm, especially when we were hiking. I can’t speak to what Montecito is like, but Harry said in Spare that he tends to overheat.
Harry wasn’t invited to Pa’s birthday-party? Good! Because Harry was in the Ukraine to cheer on Superhumans, and nobody can say he snubbed his father by not coming by and beging for an invitation…
Yeah, was gonna say. Didn’t Harry just show up in Ukraine? That’s not a last minute trip.
I seriously doubt The Heir and The Hair were invited for Charles’s birthday either. In all the years we never heard of a birthday party with family, no photos, nothing. The usual generic “Happy birthday” tweet (was there one this year?) which the press calls “heartfelt”. That’s it.
As for Christmas, Harry made his peace with not being invited a long time ago. The leftovers currently squabble over Andrew. Anne and Edward want to invite him (poor brother, all alone on Christmas, just a few hundred meters away), while Charles cares about the optics, dear old Andy celebrating with the family….. how do we keep him away from church?
Harry didn’t expect an invitation. Meghan, the children, and Doria would not be welcomed. A lovely English Christmas in their new home with Doria, maybe meeting the Spencers, friends on Boxing Day, sounds just like what the family, especially Meghan, needs. Cooking up a storm, baking cookies with the children, a cozy fireplace, no drama. No formality. Just fun, a walk in the park with the dog(s) (is Mia still around?), hot chocolate and mulled wine, just as the holidays should be.
The press won’t see them walking to church, children for everyone to gawk at and shoot pictures. They will have to do with the Wails.
“a loyal friend of his tells me this week.” Loyal friends don’t talk to the Daily Mail.
They do when Harry tells them.
Not the Daily Mail. IMO
Not to the dailyfail!!!! the UK truly deserves the press they have….never have i seen such a gossipy country with people always selling info about others for a few pounds!
Of course they do!
Especially Alison Bitchoff, who considers herself to be the absolute closesesesst of Harry’s friends and obv tots the most loyalest of all😉
So when she drags something something something out of her own backside about Harry, she is confirmed in her rectitude that it’s coming from the right place.
Did Harry not just appeal that court case decision with the DM? Was that real or am I in a fever dream?
Right? Now chums, and certainly not sources.
I give it 6 months. Why on Earth would Meghan *want* to be here?!? …I suspect if they pivot back home when the school year ends they’ll just leave Harry here to cope with the Invictus games, maybe fly over for a bow & a wave. Then, never again.
I absolutely agree with you. The water torture from the royal family toward Harry and his family will surely get old sooner rather than later. Megan is doing this for her husband. This is just me talking, but the time will come when Harry will see what’s happening and take his family back to California. To warmth. To safety. To love.
I don’t see their marriage lasting if he insists on staying there and begging his family for attention. His behavior is counterintuitive to what they’ve built for the last seven years. It gets to the point where it’s just embarrassing for him and he must move on. Meghan looks miserable especially given everything that’s gone down. She needs her friends and mother back in California more than ever. I feel for her. And her husband should too.
Meghan didn’t look miserable when she was at tea with Malala or in Nottingham which I think have been her only public events in uk. But of course she looked upset on Tuesday in Brussels. Her father was just arrested with appalling claims against him just four days before.
Some of Meghan’s oldest & closest friends live in uk like her college best friend so I’m sure she’s got good people around her. Plus her Montecito neighbour is just in France.
I think this article is coming out because the press made a lot of assumptions about this Uk stay. Eg Tom Sykes claimed that Charles had encouraged it. But things aren’t happening as they expected or hoped- like if that Sykes claim of Charles & Harry being in cahoots was accurate why would Charles & Harry have allegedly barely seen each other? If there was a secret plan to bring Harry back as a TF royal which Richard Eden claimed & said Charles’ staffer Theo rycroft was allegedly supporting, why would Charles’ staff have issued that private citizens letter?
If Harry is as desperate to make up with his family as some claim why do public facing charity/humanitarian work at all etc especially in the uk which they clearly feel threatened by& which from his comments on Oprah, he knows is a sore spot?
The press will continue to go after Meghan as long as she looks like she is happy in the UK. They’d been holding on to this information about her father since 2018.
I think it will last. Harry does need a reality check about his birth family
I’m sorry Tessa y’all think harry is moron. Harry is not thinking about the royals. They man is working and enjoying his Spencer relatives. The uk lying press keep feeding y’all harry desperation stories and y’all eating it up. harry nor any of his friends do not talk to the uk press that he is suing. Meg & h said in their statement thru are staying in england for the autumn. That’s it.
Niki . this is fake news. Stop believing uk press lies
Who tells you Harry is in England for his family, begging for attention? Oh right, the press.
He said he would love to reconcile. That doesn’t mean he is begging, he is not desperate.
They are in England because they both decided that’s where they want to live for a while. They don’t owe us the reasons. Children experience a different culture, seem to love their school, Doria and friends come visiting. Meghan is busy expanding As Ever, Harry is all over the place with his charities and businesses. He isn’t sulking and whining “why won’t Daddy see us”. It is what it is, the ball is in Charles’s court. If Charles doesn’t want to see his son and his family, his loss.
I think Harry knows who his father is. Maybe he was expecting to be the prodigal son but I doubt it. They have lots of friends and the Spencers in the UK. If they do spend Christmas there, I think that lends further credence to this being a temporary move. They’ll experience a cold Christmas this year and then be back in California next year.
At last they have the Spencer family to have Christmas with.
I still can’t fathom why Harry would put Meaghan through this again, especially now. She looks so miserable.
idk we are always saying the Sussex’s should do XYZ and they always seem to come out on top. I personally believe they were here so that Harry can protect Invictus and Meghan could work closely opening up As Ever to Europe.
Every time I think Harry misses England and has a sense of duty, I remember he has always said he wanted to leave England. He has and he is free now. I think he is enjoying doing everything that has mattered to him in the UK and doing it as he sees fit. Making TOB look bad is just icing on the cake.
Say what you want about this move, the Sussex’s being in the UK has turned the tide of public opinion. People are questioning the BM for blaming Meghan for her dad, for mocking Harry at remembrance events, and so on. People are starting to hold the BM’s feet to the fire.
I do think he would like his children to experience an English Christmas, but as far as because it’s cold, didn’t they spend winter break in Montana at an exclusive ski resort. They can be in the cold anytime they want.
I agree with all of this. They usually surprise us with an outcome that shows them sweeping the floor with everyone else’s mediocre shit. And then I can unclench for like a day LOL. So I decided to look at this UK chapter as them investing time and energy into long-term projects: protecting Invictus, expanding As Ever, turning the tide in the UK press. Fingers crossed, because on the surface, it does look like it’s taking a huge emotional toll on Meghan.
@ecsmom I agree. The projection of some on here make it sound like Meghan is in some hostage-type situation. It’s not – that woman does exactly what she wants to do. They’re fine…just wait and watch how this all plays out.
Seriously. Can we stop giving Boshoff any credulity? Her bullshit in the Daily Mail is not, cannot be, based on legitimate sources. It’s not exclusive new news that Doria will be traveling to England to spend the holidays with her Sussex family, and it makes sense to me that she would do so for any number of reasons — easier for one adult to fly from California to England than for a family with young children to fly for many hours to spend Christmas with their grandmother (and friends, granted), also all the drama the past few weeks over TMSr. has taken an obvious toll. Meghan needs her Mom, and she needs LESS stress, not more, in these coming weeks. Boshoff is not a genius to figure out that the Windsors are ignoring or gray rocking the Sussexes. The obvious evidence is obvious. So, please, can we stop giving her “exclusives” a serious platform?
@C-Shell thank you for the brilliantly stated comments.👏💐 Boshoff is a grubby light weight, not to be viewed as a serious, professional well researched commentator. Click bait media troll.
It’s Opposites Day again. It’s the Sussexes who are, and have been grey rocking the Windsors for a long time. This Boshoff woman has no sources and is just wishcasting and venting because she has zero insight into what the Sussexes are doing.
Meghan was being harassed and slandered 24-7 while she was in living in California. She is still being harassed and slandered while in the UK. Nothing has changed. What’s more, the UK media had been increasingly infiltrating US media to spread the slander to “neutral” papers (while simultaneously co-opting any media which wrote factually about them into writing and presenting hagiographies about William and Kate).
Meghan has plenty of friends in the UK, and she is lucky enough to be able to fly incognito to wherever she wants, AND she has friends who are wealthy enough to fly incognito to see her and offer her comfort. The UK media know nothing, and I wish “fans” would stop swallowing the media tripe that the Sussexes are “briefing” the same hateful people who have been colluding with the palaces to attack them.
I also don’t understand why “fans” keep centering the Windsors in Harry and Meghan’s lives when it is crystal clear that they are not hankering to spend any time with them, but have instead been spending loads of time with the Spencers – in every respect their REAL UK family. And the Spencers don’t leak.
This. 💯
Is this the same ‘friend’ who told Alison that Meghan would be in California every 5 weeks& Harry would stay at home with the kids
Also Alison is lying about the press briefings as they were the ones who were all in a hizzy about h&m’s plans and speculating about what it meant for family relations & property incl about a forever home in uk. That definitely isn’t something their spokesperson would brief about. And she’s just using the language about when they bought Montecito and referred to that as their forever home.
I don’t think anyone is talking to Alison either. But there’s an interesting idea here – what if, contrary to the belief they’re in the UK to get back in the royal fold, etc., the opposite is true, they’re happy to be ignored, and that’s what they’re trying to establish – they just want to live their own, separate lives, raising their children. As per the GQ interview, they have friends (and other family) there, the kids are having lots of play dates. Harry talked about reconciling, more as, being tired of drama, life’s too short, rather than his absolute heart’s desire. Suspect he’s written Will off, but maybe he has a casual understanding with Charles, who might be happy Harry’s presence in the UK gets Will to do some work. Sounded like the chance to come over came up quickly, possibly a Tyler Perry type of situation. Someone offered them a secure location on a private estate, and since they always said they want to spend time in the UK, they said yes. Try it now while kids are still young, before Will’s in charge. We have no clue about their other security arrangements. Finally, if I were Meghan, I’m not so sure Montecito is where I’d want to be right now. For one thing, she’s not friendless in the UK, but also, don’t think I’d be in the frame of mind to have to interact with too many people right now, however well meaning. For all we know, Doria’s actually coming for Thanksgiving and staying a while; maybe she needs time away as well.
Yes, I said a similar thing below. Whether it was their intention or not, the Sussexes being in the UK kind of normalizes them. When they were in Montecito, people could imagine a “rival court” and all the other conspiracy nonsense. But in the UK, people can see that they’re living a quiet life, doing ordinary things and literally paying no attention to the RF.
@Windyriver and @Eurydice, ITA. Harry isn’t stupid. He knows who his family is, and while we don’t know all of the Sussexes’ motives for the move back, I highly doubt that things like “being invited to Sandringham for Christmas” or doing the Christmas morning walk were among them.
At best, I think maybe Harry thought that Charles would see his grandchildren a bit more frequently, but for all we know, he has, and it just hasn’t been made public. I suspect protecting Invictus played into Harry’s decision at least partially after what his POS brother pulled with Sentabale, but it was also about him genuinely wanting his children to experience being in the UK more.
And I think that no matter what the situation is between Harry and Chuck, KFC is likely thrilled that their presence has gotten W&K off their asses for a change.
@Eurydice – yes, noticed your comment after I posted! Don’t know that I agree with Magdalena above that they’re grey rocking the Windsors (except possibly, William), but there’s something to be said for trying to normalize a low key UK presence.
@Lorelei – I think there’s a lot to take away from that GQ video. My thought at the time was, Harry’s been talking to a therapist (which makes sense, given the class he just put together), he sounds very clear about what he’s thinking. My thought on a recent viewing – am reminded of Tyler Perry’s comment in the documentary – “everyone said there was a plan, there was no plan” – by which I mean, it sounds like there are specific objectives (“opportunities for the family”), but other plans are open ended (“it might be good to be out of the US the next few months [presumably during the midterms] and then we’ll see”). As far as his Windsor family goes, he wants to draw a line under the past, respect is a two way street, but “I’m not naive, I know I’ve been naive in the past”. I think they always knew their plans would evolve depending on how things worked out, and are prepared for that.
It would be an awful time for Meghan regardless of where she was. Any changes they make will likely be based on what’s best for Archie and Lili.
Well good luck than because many here said they will spend their Christmas here. Many disagreed that harry blah blah , few of us here is right that harry is driving his family off the cliff with his move in UK. He is desparately wants to reconnect with his family. What kind of therapy he got because this is insane? Plus atleast if they stayed in calif the weather is good and sunny, with cold winter is UK , depression blues will be back ( I hope meghan has therapist ) .
I still think this is about invictus. It feels very rational to me to not divulge that in media interviews. I feel like his public interviews make a lot of sense to both say, he wants to kids to see uk, and mention reconciliation (which he has defined before what that means). And NOT mention invictus. They didnt know how the midterms would play out. The timinf of meghans dads charges – its hard to say whether that would have made much difference had that come out in the us or uk.
The pond might offer some relief from being near her father, I know that there is not a lot of difference in real distance but I could feel more secure.
Seems to me a lot of people don’t know what the Sussexes are doing. Not a single person knew that Prince Harry was in Ukraine. That Allison person reporting was totally wrong. Harry more in likely made this Ukraine visit a year ago so how could he.be snubbed. These so called reporters say anything to get clicks.
If you go back to last July, it is obvious the Sussex were forced to meet the king following a few backlash against this pos. Invitation came thru the toxic fail and confirmed by palace sources. So, no I don’t think Harry moved his family in the UK for reconciliation or a better relationship with his father.
The Sussex have already confirmed they were not to spend Christmas with the Windsor. What is going on now is the palace trying to take control of the narrative.
Only haters are duped and we can all agree they are idiots.
I have no idea what were Harry’s expectations, but what seems to be developing is the ability to live and work in the UK when he wants without a lot of hysteria. It’s kind of like a vaccination – then he and the Windsors can ignore each other and do their own thing.
I think Meghan was OK with this until the Terrible Tom revelations, which would be painful and stressful even if she was still in Montecito.
Anyway, I hope they have a lovely Christmas with Doria.
Agreed. Harry knows that once William is in charge, he’d make his life there hell, so he really had no choice but to make the move now if he ever wanted to. I absolutely don’t think Harry thought that he would be (or wants to be!) “welcomed back into the royal fold,” or spend holidays with the BRF, or do engagements on his father’s behalf. He probably missed his British friends, wanted his kids to spend some time with the Spencers, keep a closer eye on IG, and who knows what else. They’re also closer to their Portugal home.
No matter where Meghan was, it was going to be a hellish time for her when the news about her father came out. She has a strong support system, and some of her friends are in the UK anyway, so I’m not sure that being there as opposed to in CA makes it worse for her. I don’t think anything could possibly make it worse for her (except the insane allegations that she “should have done more” in 2019, which would have been published no matter where she was living).
Good point about lowering the level of hysteria every single time Harry entered the UK. He never intended to be in exile, and the RF and BM can no longer consider him so. Also, his children have the right to feel comfortable and at home in the UK, and they are at a good age where they can absorb the nuances and different cadence of this culture. When they are adults they can decide where they want to live and make their home and work life where they choose.
As ever, I’m feeling your thoughts @eurydice. The sussexes are making it clear that they will be a family that lives in both countries, for various lengths and various times. As they have every right to do. Experiencing Christmas in two different cultures. Ain’t no way Harry and Meghan both don’t see the appeal in that.
The worst is that if he truly believed they’d be having a tea with Charles every Sunday and that all the previous (30 minute visits) were a fluke that came down to scheduling issues he now sees it was always about the king not wanting to make time for him. Not because the king was too busy to.
“A polite but firm rejection”. Harry, you can’t go home again. It’s true. For all of us. The home in your mind is not the reality of now.
People tend to forget that Harry did move away everything he knows for a long while, even if you take family out of it, Harry might need his support system and friend sin the uk too? I get that its a difficult situation, but its more complicated than ” should move back to us because meghans support system is there”.
Meghan might have been crying because of Thomas M. news, and not because of anything to do with UK. Also shes an adult woman who has allways been strong to do her own decisions, so people acting as if shes being held hostage in the uk are weird, they probably have made a plan together about anything and everything.
Meghan would be crying no matter where she was located these days because of her dad.
Exactly. Anyone in Meghan’s situation would be a mess right now no matter where they were. I don’t think it’s fair to put any of that on Harry.
Whatever it all is it is terrible optics for the king. He could get away with not seeing the Sussexes or talking with them when they were on the other side of the globe in opposite time zones. It was convenient for him. He called the shots on security when Harry did come to the UK and could pretend that their schedules didn’t mesh during the brief few days Harry was there. He could use the excuse of Harry’s book and Oprah interview and tell-all documentary to continue shunning him and Meghan.
But now, so different! Two grandchildren that only truly met their grandfather for the first time this past summer, probably excited to finally meet him and spend time with him, then they move to his country where he is right nearby and he doesn’t deign to see them at all??? You can’t help but notice the cruelty and pointed disinterest the king has toward building a relationship with two innocent children!
And sadly, this is the “good” grandpa. Neither of them deserve the title.
God, you’re right. I hadn’t even thought of it that way, but Charles is really their only grandfather at this point. And ITA @Chaine, this only makes Charles look bad. No matter what his issues are with Harry or Meghan, these are his grandchildren, and if in fact he hasn’t even seen them once since they moved back, that makes HIM look bad, not the Sussexes.
I’m thrilled they are spending Christmas in the UK and confident they are making the right JOINT decisions for THEIR family.
Yep, agree.
Yes, thank you!
I mean, I’m not sure if they’re staying the UK for Christmas because as far as I’ve seen, this whole narrative is being driven by the tabloids and has not been confirmed by the Sussexes. But wherever they choose to spend the holidays, I’m sure they’re making a joint decision in the best interest of their family.
The phrase “second-tier Remembrance Service” is disgusting.
Whether this quote stems from the Sussex’s team or the taxpayer-funded royals’ teams, describing any commemorative or memorial service for veterans as “second-tier” reveals the nasty, barely-tolerant attitudes towards the general public cultivated by any monarchal system.
There’s really no mitigating factor to defending this comment or the rationale for it. In any context, it’s gross and says a lot about the person who said it and whomever they represent.
It was probably just the press trying to put Harry down. Harry wouldn’t think like that.
@sunnyside up – Yes, 100 percent it was the press trying to put Harry down.
There’s no way any Sussex “friend” or team would speak to a tabloid hack like AB. Harry has shown nothing but respect for people and respect especially for remembrance day. Plus, It’s the fail, ffs.
They’re terminally preoccupied with status and hierarchy.
This piece is all over the place. It’s like Boshoff is trying to course correct because her so-called exclusives have been so contradicting. How is she saying that there’s no estrangement? They love the place they’re staying in but not interested looking for a permanent place. I would think if they’re going to be staying for 10 to 15 years why aren’t they looking for a house? Didn’t she also say that they found a 10 million pound house? The comment about Harry wanting to spend a cold Christmas sounds like it comes from someone who hasn’t been to the US. If Harry wanted a winter Christmas he could have gone to Northern California or a colder state. The reason why Harry doesn’t seem to know what he’s doing is because the press has no idea what’s going on. She didn’t even know that Harry went to Ukraine yesterday.
We have to remember that Harry doesn’t talk to the press about things like this so they have to make it up.
The British media doesn’t have a clue about California. If Harry wants a cold winter, he could stayed local and visit the ski resort towns of Southern California. We have true winters, tons of snow, in the mountains of Southern CA – the San Gabriel national forest with elevations above 8,000 ft; the San Bernardino national forest with elevations above 9,000 ft; and the Sierra Mountain range with elevations above 14,000 ft. We have huge pines, towering redwoods, and ancient oaks.
There’s more to California than hot days at the beach.
This dailyfail woman has been wrong with all her predictions so not sure why her useless articles are being used to beat up Harry. Also using the Thomas situation to say Meghan is miserable is very unfair. Who wouldn’t be upset seeing actual proof of their father’s crimes.
I try and go with the facts – Harry has seen his father once every 1-2 years since they stood down. He’s been in the UK numerous times when they haven’t seen each other. Unless some of you are saying he’s suddenly developed amnesia, H&M didn’t move here to the UK for reasons connected to the Windsors.
Now that both children are over four and not teens yet, the family can be very mobile. They won’t be letting any Windsor dictate where they live or spend time. My gut feeling is that they’ll be spending time in the UK from now on and once As Ever goes international in the next couple of years, they’ll probably be spending time in those countries as well.
If you read or go by Meghan and Harry’s words via their court cases, documentary etc you’ll know only the security situation was the main factor in their lack of visits to the UK. The Windsors nor the press is the deciding factor in their lives.
Let’s please stop making Charles as a main character in their lives. If his wants were important to them, then none of the things that happened in the past would’ve happened.
It’s like some of you are trying to force a certain narrative onto Harry and Meghan. And when their actions don’t match the narrative they are being called names or things like the Thomas situation is being used to try and win support for that narrative.
THIS! Its like people are writing fanfiction, making up facts as they please.
100% this!! Your last two paragraphs especially. It’s eyerolling how every article is now being analyzed to “ prove” that Harry is suddenly weak stupid and unhealed despite everything both he and his wife have done over the past 6 years. It’s giving ammunition to haters and people who don’t deal in logic.
How is the benefit of the doubt suddenly now going to the Daily Mail? What have they done to earn that? The Sussexes making a decision their fans don’t like? It feels like deranged behavior
It’s a weird space that’s for sure. Fans getting mad at their decisions, especially Harry’s, as if Meghan doesn’t have a say. That’s an interesting choice. Sometimes I wonder how much people haven’t realized how much the past few years on SM have changed people, the subtle misogyny that gets embraced by people who consider themselves progressive. It’s a trip to witness. Like screaming into a void. Le sigh. Harry is in Ukraine. It’s pretty damn clear he isn’t waiting around for an invite to his dad’s bday party, as this visit had to be scheduled well beforehand. Like come on now. But characterize him that way, sure go on. It’s what the BM wants you to do, amirite? Drives engagement and comments that’s for sure.
Harry expected Meghan to give up her career, family and colleagues to marry him so why can’t he live in the US?
He has done so for the last six years, he gave up his job, friends and family which he did to protect his wife from the abuse. I favour he is trying to protect Invictus from his brother. William would be a disaster if he took it over and he will become head of the armed forces when his father dies. There is nothing to stop that.
But Meghan was expected to give up her entire life for him. She was supposed to work for the Royal Family for free. When Charles started talking about he can’t afford to fund Meghan he should have taken a hint. He should have let Meghan keep her career. Plus, it doesn’t seem like she’s being protected now. What’s changed that he thought Meghan would’ve been protected in the UK now?
@Amy Bee – There’s no “she was expected.” Meghan isn’t some kind of child bride in an arranged marriage. Meghan’s an adult, who was married once before and made Harry go to therapy first. “Let her keep her career?” She was willing and eager use her new status to do good work. It might feel like she was with the RF for decades, but it was only 18 months. And if Harry expected Meghan to give up her life for him, he wouldn’t have left the RF with her when things didn’t work out.
Thank u. Omg. Meghan is not some child bride, jfc. Give her the respect she has earned.
Amy bee I am with you. Have read on here before that Harry gave up this and that for Meghan but they seem to forget that she was the first one in that relationship to give up her independent life for that of abuse and racism. She lost a child because of that family and what that family allowed its press to do to her . To this day it’s still her who faces the brunt of the abuse and it’s all coming at her with the full backing of Harry family. So yes Amy bee . You are correct/ let’s not pretend that Meghan didn’t give up an awful lot for Harry
Erm didn’t Harry also lose a baby?
I think they have sadly both had to sacrifice & have suffered loss as a result of their relationship. Meghan suffers racism, xenophobia & misogyny on top of that & Harry is insulted as ‘whipped’ & a ‘traitor’ (someone is in jail for threatening his life for being a ‘race traitor’).
Gosh, and all she got in return are two children, whom she clearly adores, a global community of supporters who will go to the sea in ships for her (iykyk) and last and least, in the view of some it appears: a husband, who when asked by Stephen Colbert , “what’s your favorite fragrance,” answered, “my wife.”
Abandon the fears, doom castings and pearl clutching. All indications are that HRH Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will be just fine.
Alternate indulgences: chunky sweaters, leggings and John Donne poetry – perfect for these first chilly evenings of November, this side of the pond; stream The Lion in Winter, for another Henry’s love life, and re-read an old dog eared favorite, Hamlet, with the late Prince Philip’s holistic ancestry in mind, not just the Greek side. When one looks closely at the Danes, then and now, they rarely fail to fascinate.
Prince Harry wrote in Spare that he had seen “behind the curtain.” Perhaps, it’s time to embrace a perspective of a global stage where “the play’s the thing,” and, Sussex Royal is writing this manuscript.
Happy Sunday, everybody.
Minnesotan here. Why do y’all think it’s cold in England at Christmas time?
I know! Upstate NYer here. Cold and snow? Come to my place, Harry! Bring the kids, if we get enough snow we have a snowman contest and exhibition
When the royals walk to church on Christmas, it looks like Easter to me. 🤷
I lived in Buffalo for 8 years, including two of the snowiest winters on record. Buffalo, Syracuse, and Rochester still rank up there among cities getting the most snow in the winter. And yet, I don’t remember the kind of bone chilling cold in Buffalo that my sister can get in a normal winter in Nebraska. The midwest (and Canada) is something else. On the other hand, in the early 90’s I was in London in mid February, and there were daffodils blooming in one of the parks. So I’m guessing “cold” in England is a relative term…
LOL. As a Canadian, I had to laugh. We have -20° C and waist-high snow every year. Occasionally, there is so much ice on the Hydro wires that they come down and the power goes out. Quite often our town’s roads in and out are closed because of terrible weather, and often we’re advised not to go anywhere at all. Now THAT’S a cold Christmas!
Omg, one November had to visit the James Bay hydroelectric plant in Radisson. It was too cold for even trees to grow there and there was whole little town underground.
🤭
I still remember my first winter living on the east-side of the Cascades in Washington, a hop, skip & a jump from the Canadian border. For FIVE STRAIGHT MONTHS we had snow & ice several feet deep because temperatures never got above freezing during the day & fell below zero every night. FIVE STRAIGHT MONTHS.
Would Harry’s loyal friends speak to the media
Not his friends, Did Harry say he wanted a cold Christmas or was it just the media talking out of their posteriors.
This is, once again, pure speculation and projection. The night of Charles’ birthday Harry was in Ukraine at an event, something that definitely took careful advance planning. Who even knew it was Charles’ birthday until Harry was mentioned?The Sussexes haven’t shared their Christmas plans because it’s no one’s business. The people act like Harry is some rube who has a on/off switch. You can actually have a cold Christmas, with snow, in parts of California. It’s already snowing in the Sierras. Rolling my eyes at this.
Yep and a ton more is on the way! Ski season has begun. It’s looking like there’ll be a nice snow pack for the long Thanksgiving break.
Meghan has only looks sad at their latest joint event. Of course this was after her father’s SA crimes came to light and his subsequent arrest. Before that we saw photos shared on her friends instagram carousel and Meghan herself sharing videos on her stories with her sweet family.
We should try to keep things in perspective and not go overboard like the derangers do.
I’m getting REALLY annoyed with people assuming Harry only came back to get back in good with the Windsors.
There are SO many other reasons. Number 1 being Invictus. And Harry being homesick for some UK life does NOT equal he’s homesick for life in The Firm.
They are doing normal married couple things by switching back and forth.
Thank you, THIS. It’s as though ordinarily sane people have lost their ability to reason.
Magdalena thank you exactly. Some are just acting like harry is calling up the daily fail and exposing his every move while suing them. Come on.
I will never understand why they move back unless they tell us . However. Yes I believe Harry thought that a five minute meeting with his dog a father was enough to say yeah . Pa knows I exist. Like be for real . Chuck could not care where Harry is . He will never forgive Harry for telling the world the truth about cams the cow and how cold Chucky was when Diana died . Charles does not care about Harry , Meghan. Archie or lily . That is a fact. So Harry can stay in the uk to the end of times and that won’t change. Charles only loves Charles and possibly that horse he married but I don’t think he loves her either.well he likes her far more than his own children and grandchildren that’s for sure. . I saw how Meghan looked and all i have to say to that is , Meghan is a grown woman. If she wants to go home . She should, if she needs her mom now and I can see how much pain she appears to be in . She should take her children and go home. .
Now don’t come for me but sometimes I wonder is what is the cost harry is willing to pay to reconcile with those god awful racist people who put his wife through hell. Who is the cause of him and his wife loosing a child . People keep saying that Charles staff do this and that to harry and Meghan but why do some keep separating the two ? The staff do what their masters wish . That’s all there is to that. Charles people knew he didn’t want to see pictures of Archie when he was born so they let it be known. Charles gives his people the go ahead to smear Harry and Meghan in the media and they do it . Willy does the same . Let’s not pretend otherwise . Harry can’t keep acting like what his brother and father people do with the media isn’t coming from his brother and fathers orders. So how do you know this and still want your wife and children to be around these people. That is the most baffling thing to me . I seriously don’t understand this logic . I pray for Meghan. I really pray she will be okay . I swear she loves Harry beyond reason
As time goes by, it becomes increasingly apparent that Charles has failed to achieve object permanence with his immediate family and lately, with his “Subjects.” Distance and space have their rewards.
Shouldn’t the news be about Harry in Ukraine? The more I see this UK “experiment” evolve, the more I think that Harry and Meghan are re-establishing a presence and home in the UK so that Harry can come and go out his humanitarian work without a big to-do each time he had to travel from California, and also so that the children can be exposed to British culture. Harry working to be a part time “royal” is the only view the BM and RR is able to think or look at things because their world revolves around the Windsors. I’ve been saying that peace and civility is what Harry is looking for in his relationship with his father in the UK. I don’t imagine that family dinners once a week is what Harry and Meghan envisioned as part of their living in Britain. It seems to me that Harry wants to establish his right to come and go to his home country where he is a prince of the realm while his father is alive and it looks like a pretty rational move to me. As Harry said most recently in an interview, all the stars aligned. They realized that this was as good a time as any to do this, especially with Invictus coming up. Look at all the work and travelling Harry has done in relation to his humanitarian work and business. The Sussexes are going about their business. Boshoff is earning her daily bread by making up her daily lies for the daily mail. She’s even having trouble finding enough different nouns to describe her imaginary sources. She was speaking to one of Harry’s chums? Puleeze! Alison needs to just Bosh–off!
Harry is not good at hiding his emotions nor is he above briefing when he’s pissed, as we’ve seen multiple times this year over the security situation, so no I don’t think this move was about him wanting to be welcomed back into the Windsor fold. If it was he’d look a lot more upset when we see him and we would’ve heard SOMETHING about how he’s disappointed how this has played out. Instead, up until this mess with Thomas, he’s looked as happy as the cat who caught the canary every time we’ve seen him since he’s been back. I really just think he was homesick and wanted to be closer to Invictus HQ ahead of Birmingham to make sure nothing went wrong. He’s home now, and gets to hang with his old mates, the spencers, and do more charity work in the UK and watch his kids embrace his country and he seems over the moon about it. Also Allison writing about the Charles birthday snub when Harry was in Ukraine yesterday is hilarious.
I do agree though that i think while Meghan does have him and some friends in the UK at a time like this she really needs to be back in California. I hope that they have the kids take a few days off next week and she gets to spend Thanksgiving at home with her mom and friends because i think she needs it.
As many others have commented over the years, Harry and Meghan don’t owe any of us an explanation.
Harry can’t be stupid. He’s known his father all his life. One couple hour visit didn’t change anything. Maybe he really had such a great time with his Spencer cousins that he wanted his children to have those family bonds. It seems like he spends time with those cousins. He kmows Charles doesn’t give a flying F$$% about him, Meghan, or the children. But it still boggles my mind how it was unsafe for Meghan just weeks earlier but to up and move in August. Doria is just watching from afar like mothers do and letting them learn from their mistakes. She ALREADY told us in the Netflix doc what she thought. Now she’s keeping her mouth shut and shaking her head I’m sure.
Andrea because meg & harry did not move to uk.they said clearly in their statement they are visiting for autumn season only but some people want ignore it and believe the lying uk press. Harry has temporary security due to invictus that’s why they can visit right now.
@Andrea, seems to me, the short answer to how they felt comfortable making the move is, someone offered them what was most important, a secure residential situation, something akin to what they’d have if they still had Frogmore, With that solved, they were able to sort out their other security needs. Talk is, Ian Wace is behind it; the quick timeline would make sense as they were visiting Wace’s island project Tamera Mor in July. Harry’s connection with veterans, Invictus, and also, Better Up, would mesh with the kinds of things going on at Tamora.
They should have stayed put in Cali.
Harry had some childhood memories he illogically thought he could relive through his kids with maybe a better ending. All his therapy didnt work in this particular issue.
My guess is that Harry has fallen into a thinking/understanding trap. If you have been told your entire life that You are the problem in your family, it seems reasonable that once you have gone to therapy and worked on your issues, that you would be able to engage with your family again and that things would be better. Unfortunately, it only works if your family is ready and willing to work on their issues, too. In this case, his family won’t even take the initial step of meeting with him, so his therapy can really only help him to be at peace with that.
My main concern right now is for Harry’s children. Harry and Megan are grown adults who make their own decisions, for good and bad. Their children, however, are now in a country where their grandfather is the king and won’t see them or acknowledge them. They go to school with children who also know this and will inevitably use it against them. That seems like a terrible way to grow up in exchange for… cold Christmases? (Cold, indeed.)
What Alison is not saying is that William most definitely planned Earthshot so that there is no way he would attend any birthday celebration for his father because he would be preparing to fly to Mumbai and not anywhere near Highgrove.
I am finding some of the commentary uncomfortable because I think you are building narrative. That’s suggest that Harry is doing this to his wife and Meghan has no say in any of this and I really really don’t think that’s the case so just let this couple live their life. No one would have foreseen Thomas disgusting news and Harry is not sitting around waiting for his father‘s phone call he’s clearly busy. He’s been busy since he came, you know , he’s doing what he loves, it is not at the expense of his family (which you are suggesting) the kids seem happy and Megan was happy until her Father‘s business happened
Whatever Harry wants, what kind of crap father wants to celebrate his birthday without his kids?? I can’t imagine excluding my children from any celebration.
Let’s place the onus here where it belongs: on the sh*t person who’s the king.
Harry, I’m sure, knows who his father is. I hope the readers of Bitchoff’s column comprehend the scale of Charles’ sh*ttyness.
Charles has never pretended to be father of the year and hasn’t spent his birthday with Harry in ages. The only one who has ever spoken publicly about reconciliation is Harry, which makes me question just how much he accepts who his father really is.
His sincere personal feelings aside (Harry said on Oprah interview that he would always love his father) despite Harry being perfectly entitled to maintain a grudge given the BRF’s vicious behaviour, I do think that since at least 2024, it wouldn’t go down well to respond to questions about making up with his family how I think some fans want eg “it’s still Fvck them forever” especially as we know how Charles cancer would be weaponised against him.
Like I think some of this reconciliation talk is PR 101 as well as signalling to those dangerous types who legit think he’s a ‘traitor’ who should be in the Tower of London , that he’s not trying to bring down the monarchy.
I would love someone to follow up and ask what reconciliation actually means to Harry. I get the feeling because hes linked it to truth & accountability previously it’s more about peaceful co existence almost like when warring countries enter into a peace treaty . Charles has been a distant father & blatantly grandfather to the Wales kids so I don’t think Harry thinks he’s going to see a radical change to that & reconciliation means they will all be at each others houses kekeing all the time.
I think it would be interesting if Charles & William were ever asked on camera the same thing about family relations Harry has been asked repeatedly. So would eg William be able to say on camera some of the things we see in articles like “no I could never forgive Harry” . Would Charles be like “I cannot speak to my son because I cannot trust him as he’s suing the press”? Of course not especially for Charles! if anyone actually dared to ask Id love to see how William handles it. I imagine Charles would say something pr friendly enough like he loves his sons & grandchildren etc maybe noises that makes him sound like a good leader and caring father & grandfather we know he isn’t.
I’d love to see the discourse then if that happened.
“It’s all very calm. They are looking forward to a private family Christmas. He will wish his father and William and everyone a very happy Christmas on Christmas day with a phone call or video call. It will be a very normal family experience. There is no estrangement going on. They are two brothers who will be having a different sort of Christmas.”
— What???
I’ve never in my lifetime seen such a powerful cabal set up to destroy one woman. It’s insane. Choose your wife, dude. Reject the outdated and gross notion of royalty and break this dysfunctional institutional identity that is pulling you backward. Ugh.
I believe that their move the UK was to protect the Invictus Games and whatever veteran related projects that he has in the works and to spend time with his mother’s family while Uncle Charles promotes his book. Their presence is really making the people realize how outdated the monarchy structure is and the people are realizing that they deserve better. Harry knows how his father, his family, and the men in grey operate. His world isn’t going to end because his family has disowned him. If he hasn’t realized it yet, he’s greater than his family. The British media can write crazy scenarios because they don’t have access to him. They end up with egg on their face because what they write contradicts reality. Does Harry really care about missing family events when he’s in Ukraine?