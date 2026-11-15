Mirror: There’s ‘growing frustration’ in the Foreign Office over Prince William’s laziness

Prince William will be in India in the coming week, and I’ve assumed for months that the Princess of Wales would join him, because I didn’t see how Kate could avoid it. Still, they milked the will-she-or-won’t-she speculation until the very last minute, with Kensington Palace only confirming her presence on the India trip this weekend. Meanwhile, this piece isn’t even about Kate, it’s about William and how he’s too lazy to undertake royal tours, too incompetent to properly manage the slums he inherited and too callous to stop the sales of all of those tenant farms on the Duchy of Cornwall. From Russell Myers’ new piece, “Prince William’s big looming question that we have a right to be answered.” Ya think?? ASK HIM!! Demand answers!
Problems with the duchy: When Prince William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall in 2022, he spoke of transforming a 700-year-old estate into a force for social good. Four years on, that transformation is under way, but it has been dogged by controversy at almost every turn, and too often it has looked as though the Prince was reacting to headlines rather than leading from the front. The first storm broke in 2024, when a joint investigation by the Mirror and Channel 4’s Dispatches found scores of Duchy rental homes blighted by damp and mould. In the same year, the Sunday Times and Dispatches revealed the estate was earning millions from public bodies, including a £37million deal to lease Dartmoor Prison to the Ministry of Justice and hundreds of thousands of pounds from leases with state schools. For a prince who has made homelessness his signature cause, the optics were nothing short of dreadful.
William took his sweet time getting to the duchy’s issues: William’s response came the following summer, when the Duchy announced it would waive rent for grassroots groups and cut charges for local charities by up to half. This move was certainly welcomed, and while I have sympathy for William taking the time to “get under the hood” of the organisation, as his aides continually point to, there is an argument that it took a television expose to bring it about….[If] your name is above the shop, surely you need to apply yourself to the minute detail needed when CEOs are brought in to change a business from the ground up.
Selling off the Bradninch estate: A bold vision, but one that landed badly with tenant farmers on the 3,000-acre Bradninch estate in Devon, some of whose families have worked that land for generations. Possession notices gave them six months to buy or leave. After a furious backlash, the Duchy’s rural director met tenants last week, apologised for underestimating how long the process would take and agreed to independent valuations. I understand William has been unhappy at how it was handled and this may well be the catalyst for further changes in how he, and the Duchy operates from now on.
William’s questionable “good intentions”: He clearly wants the Duchy to do more for the communities it touches. But good intentions and good management are not the same thing, and the pattern of acting only once the criticism mounts is one he needs to break.
The Earthshot trip: The same question of public versus private hangs over his work abroad. Next week William flies to Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize, his environmental awards and arguably the project closest to his heart…Yet this is not a royal tour in the traditional sense and sources in government tell me there is growing frustration of a lack of engagement with the Foreign Office build a programme around Britain’s relationship with our partners abroad, which the heir to the throne would usually be considered a great asset.
William & Kate’s non-engagement with the royal program: So here is the question. Is it acceptable for the future King and Queen to build their diaries around personal projects, from Earthshot, to early years, and a bit of football chat thrown in (see William’s guest edit of Country Live this week) however worthy, while the traditional work of representing the nation overseas is left to a monarch approaching his eighties? William and Catherine are public servants, funded and housed by virtue of their position. The public and the government have a right to expect that position is used for the country’s benefit as well as their own causes.
I’m shocked Russell Myers has this in him – boldly questioning the timeline and energy behind William’s slumlord volte-face, saying outright that William is a lousy manager of the duchy, and pointing out that the Foreign Office is disgusted/frustrated by Tweedlekeen and Tweedlebald’s refusal to travel for anything other than vacations and their silly vanity projects. Like, how did a royal reporter write this?? “But good intentions and good management are not the same thing, and the pattern of acting only once the criticism mounts is one he needs to break.” William just wants to be a slumlord in peace, damn it! Why is everyone mad at him for evicting tenant farmers and trapping seniors in moldy, unheated homes??
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I remember a 20 yr old Diana doing 6 week tours to Australia & New Zealand – these 2 struggle to do one or two engagements per week never mind tours.
The only reason their appearances are noteworthy is because they’re sporadic.
@Liz, “The only reason their appearances are noteworthy is because they’re sporadic.” This is too true! They’re so dull that if they were out there more, they wouldn’t get nearly as much coverage, and I think that deep down, they know it.
Diana work ethic was unbelievable.
Even the firm never said a word about this.
So interesting. Looks like William can’t hide forever behind the school run and “I hate Harry.”
OMG & JFC, just abolish this absurd sh*tshow already.
It’ll happen quickly when he becomes king. The government will tell him to do something and he’ll balk, and it will cause a constitutional crisis.
Tik tok, William. The fury is just gonna continue to get louder from all corners.
In a nutshell, Russell Myers! Tweedlebald™️ (OMG, I love these new nicknames) is the most incompetent, disengaged, ignorant, callous and narcissistic man child to be heir to the throne of England since the Middle Ages. I agree with @YankeeDoodles — this entire institution is not fit for purpose and begs to be abolished.
Can the Foreign Office force him to do anything? What exactly can they do to him for not participating in what they want him to do?
That’s a good question. Maybe our British CBers can clarify. The impression I get is that it’s only Charles as sovereign that has any constitutional obligation. If he can’t go, he can request a “working royal” to represent him instead. Otherwise, William’s obligation to the government is to sit around and wait for Charles to die. His obligation to Charles is to assist him, but we’ve seen how well that goes.
Yes, this was my question, too— basically, can anyone force William (and Kate) to step it up? Because his grandmother couldn’t (or wasn’t willing to) and his father certainly can’t. Would also like to hear from more knowledgeable British Celebitches about how this might work.
It is worth noting that Anne, Edward and Sophie are all doing more and more overseas visits.. Edward in particular, although his visits go unnoticed. Much though I despise Charles and Camilla they are working far harder than the Wails, and both have serious health issues and are nearly 80. When the Queen grew older Charles took over a lot of the overseas travel. Willi can go to footie matches, and Earthshot all over the world, but when did he last visit the three big countries with King as HoS – Australia, NZ and Canada? Meanwhile Harry is at the European Union with world leaders and visiting war torn Ukraine, and the royals keep ignoring him… at their peril I think.
@Lorelai – once William becomes king, he’ll have to travel or assign it to somebody else. I imagine that somebody else would have been Harry. But now, who will be left?
Ultimate power is in the hands of Parliament, not the reigning monarch. That said, the UK is unlikely to become a Republic. Parliament has removed monarchs in the past (Charles I and James II ) and has altered the line of succession (James II’s male heir replaced with his daughter). The joint reign of Mary along with her husband William of Orange, who also had a claim to the throne, ensured the continuation of a line of succession from the Protestant heirs of Sophie of Hanover.
The institution of the monarchy does not belong to whoever happens to be the reigning monarch. Charles made numerous references to changes he wanted to see when he was Prince of Wales but ultimately his power to bring about change is limited. He wanted fewer people on the balcony waving at the crowds and he’s got that but he’s also got much smaller crowds and much more open opposition. William makes vague references to changes which seem to point to him doing very little. Ultimately, he’s boring and workshy. Harry is the opposite. Charles knows this and Parliament knows this. I wish Charles a long reign and I hope Harry continues along the path he’s committed to, which is a path of service and which is not anti-monarchy.
Diplomats, who use words as weapons every day, will find a way to box him in.
It’s pretty appalling that they’re only spending 3 days in India.
Would bet there’s a private trip to the Maldives or somewhere similar tagged on afterwards though!!
Maybe this time they won’t be stupid enough to publish the videos of themselves scuba diving.
But but but… her carol concert .. you know the one she personally plans – as well as the school run, school Christmas activities.. I mean surely you realise how saintly she is to even consider being away for. 3 days when she has..children.. and cancer… and…botox appointments before the big non event at Westminster Abbey. Do not expect the poor dear to exhaust herself.
William and Kate are both aware that there really aren’t any consequences to their actions. They can be as lazy and useless as they want and the establishment won’t do anything other than grumble a bit.
I don’t think that there is a big debate in the UK of changing their head of state from being grown in a special uterus to electing one from the people by ultimately abolishing the monarchy. He’ll just continue on as King William being lazy and resentful of his position in life, while living off the taxpayers’ money and expecting all the “subjects” to bow and worship him.
I was musing on this topic, @Susannah, and I’m of the opinion that whilst Parliament has no real option but to suck it up, the tabloids do have a nuclear arsenal at their disposal. They have been playing the looooooong game with WanK, holding back the eyes-bleeding stories that we’ve only been ominously alerted to, in back channel circulation, pardon the pun, there have been unattributed rumours and the kerfuffle around Rose Hanbury, but, they’ve also been really vicious to Meghan and Harry, which has eclipsed the arsenal of kompromat they have on William. But it’s still waiting to be aired. I’m wondering if the reason Leveson 2.0 never came to a reckoning, is that the government needs this kind of leverage — and it necessarily involves using the police, the press, and the palaces in some semi-coordinated way, to box William into actually performing his role.
Billy Idle is fair game now, and it is about time.
I feel for the tenants in their cold damp homes. But also, what did Charles do about it in the decades that the duchy were under his authority?
Standards will have got lot higher over the last 50 years.
Wow, so everybody was just expected to live in the damp & mold? Chuckles sure as h*ll didn’t.
Not that I’m anxious to defend William on anything, but weren’t the moldy homes and the empty prison something he inherited from Charles? William hasn’t had this duchy very long but Charles was the guardian of it for decades. Wouldn’t these problem have started with Charles?
Some of the issues he inherited, but William is doing things like selling off property and kicking out tenants He also is not disclosing the tax payments as Charles did. And they interviewed locals and Charles or his team was more responsive to issues whereas William is not.
Yes, but William has made himself vulnerable to this criticism by being vocal about ending homelessness, talking about modernizing the duchy etc. People have different expectations for a 75 year old Prince of Wales than they do for a 44 year old PoW in 2026.
If tweedlebald were smart he’d wonder why the firm is all ok with letting the entire family get in a helicopter. Palace intrigue.
Considering how expensive they are, I assumed the “Royals” would be much more tightly managed by governments and bureaucrats than they are. What’s the point of giving them so much money, if they don’t aid the oligarchs? You’d think they would be highly useful in this one way.
The government is failing the people by letting the royals do as they please totally unchecked. The continued existence of the monarchy is bad. No oversight makes it worse.
You make an excellent point.
How brave of Russell to point out what everyone has known and has been talking about for years. William is just like his late grandmother, reactionary instead of proactive, doing nothing until pushed by bad press. I bet William is a huge source of frustration for not only the Foreign Office but also his father, who doesn’t have an heir that he can rely on. Say what you will about Charles but he did a lot for the monarch when he was the PoW and he built relationships around the world with various other monarch’s and heads of state, while William has made zero effort to build any relationship with anyone other then a few Middle East monarchies. I’ve said it before and I’ll keep saying it, I see William as the downfall of the British monarchy and I rather believe that he wants it that way.
💯 on all points, especially the last one.
Keen needs to get to work instead of pretending she invented nay cha and study of early years. Scooter needs to stop the preaching about environment when he does not practice what he preaches
From what I understand, she’s fulfilled her purpose in giving birth to the heir and spares. There is no leverage to make her do anything, especially when she becomes queen consrt. Only William will have a constitutional role. But good luck making him do anything.
I haven’t seen any evidence that William has “good intentions”. His intentions regarding the estates he now controls seem pretty opaque. There is zero accountability by the monarch or his heir to the people they allegedly serve. And if William is really supposed to be a public servant as asserted here, someone needs to tell him, then make him accountable to the public. Right now, he’s just playing everybody and complaints without teeth fall on deaf ears.
Tweedle keen and tweedle bald . Kaiser 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😀 you never disappoint 😂😂😂😂😂
They have a point of course, and it’s good that this is starting to break through into the press. It’s not so long ago that publishing this kind of criticism of a senior royal would be unthinkable.
(And in this vein, the Guardian did a glorious takedown of William’s edition of Country Life – again, good to see the press starting to turn).
You can see they might be questioning why he can travel for his hyped up Earthshot grant awards (with associated celebs, no doubt), or to Barcelona for the football, but not for actual work. He’s completely useless. Him and his vapid wife.
@Jensa, I hope it not only continues, but I hope the criticism ramps up. I won’t hold my breath, but this is a decent start, especially coming from Myers.
I did enjoy that Guardian article!!! Some other rag is calling this Kate’s first overseas tour in four years—meaning since the 2022 Caribbean Disaster Tour AND completely overlooking whatever she did in Italy. Is it so hard for these people to report the facts? Starting with–this isn’t an overseas tour this is her tagging along on one of William’s personal gigs.
OMG that Guardian article 💀💀💀
It’s so savage! And very funny.
It’s about time for reporting like this, though I wonder what’s going on behind the scenes for Myers and some others to break ranks like this.
Also, Earthshot is only three days? I could have sworn it was longer in past years (maybe it just felt like it?).
All Will has to do is come up with a plan to fix the most immediate problems like the mold by hiring a contractor and having a manager oversee the projects. And give an update, that’s it. But he’s too lazy to even do that.
Lol, why should he do any work? The money he gets isn’t contingent on the amount, or quality of the work he does. Also, the British media spend more time smearing Meghan, than they do holding William accountable for all the money he receives. Oh well!
What makes them think William has good intentions? His father is dying, and when that happens, the duchy goes to George, and William becomes king.
I am not sure what sort of salary or perqs he gets from being king, but if it is less personally lucrative or requires greater scrutiny, I am dubious that he is selling off his son’s inheritance out of any nobility of spirit.
The sovereign inherits the Duchy of Lancaster privately in addition to the Sovereign Grant.
The problem is perception. He and Kate feel they are working their b–ts off . The rest of us see slackers.They simply don’t get it.
BBC news report about a long-awaited review by former Labour cabinet minister Alan Milburn, which will recommend on Tuesday that under-25s should be guaranteed job placements or training to help them find permanent work.
His report is also expected to say that under-25s should no longer be able to claim the health element of UK-wide universal credit – or personal independence payment (Pip), the main disability benefit in England and Wales.
The Government wants healthy young people to work and not rely on benefits. As a UK tax payer noting that Will and Kate are young and much healthier than any other senior royalty by decades , instead of relying upon £23 million a yearly benefits clearly they should be in FULL TIME work. Thiare a clear example of benefit cheats caught out going on action holiday abroad when they claim to be disabled and unable to work at home.
Russell Myers and Daily Mirror has run three articles in one week praising the dedication of King to foreign visits in contrast to patchy CV of PoWs. No one is impressed with his lack of effort and output at home or abroad .
I’m guessing we’ll see a piece ASAP from another rota member defending William and asserting he’s modernizing the monarchy.
If we don’t see such a piece, then I will be convinced the tide is turning.
Otherwise this yanking of William’s chain won’t have much of an effect. He has no shame. There needs to be a swell of criticism.
No, Russell Myers has another, later, article at the Mirror saying that Kate and William will meet up with Modi who will hurry back from a meeting in the Philippines just to hook up with the Waleses. So, the Earthshot trip has now been turned into, per Myers, a Royal working trip.
Wow, this first article really shook up some people at Kensington Palace (and probably BP as well) and I bet there were mad dashes to try to get Modi to agree to meeting with them!
Have the duchy rentals in poor repair been fixed yet? Some of that was Charles’s fault (choosing aesthetics over energy efficient windows), but William has had a few years to move this to the top of the list.
How will William occupy his time once Earthshot ends in 2030?