Last week, Kensington Palace confirmed the date of the Princess of Wales’ annual Christmas concert, the Together at Christmas event which she started five years ago. I mean, I say “she started” it, but it’s clearly thrown together by staffers and organizers and Kate just shows up for the photos. This year’s concert is scheduled for December 11, and it will air on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. All of Kate’s keen concerts have “themes” and those themes are always the most vague-yet-Hallmark stuff ever. This year’s theme? A celebration of “the importance of love, kindness and caring for one another.” Well, Kate wants everyone to know the lack of importance in loving and showing kindness and care for your family, because Kate is not inviting her brother-in-law or sister-in-law, or her children’s cousins.

The Princess of Wales has not invited her estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry or his wife Meghan to her Christmas carol service. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been left off the guest list for Catherine’s Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on December 11, The Mail on Sunday understands. The apparent snub is particularly pointed as the service’s theme is ‘love, kindness and caring for one another’. More than 1,600 guests will attend the Abbey, where William and Catherine were married in 2011. Extended members of the Royal Family, as well as celebrities and those who support their communities, are usually invited. Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, returned to Britain in August after six years in California. The service has become one of Catherine’s signature events. The King and Queen rarely attend, preferring to leave the spotlight to others. Last year, Prince William and the couple’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, joined Catherine at the event. Other guests included Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Prince Michael of Kent.

[From The Daily Mail]

My question: do you think this annoys royal reporters and hardened royalists? Do you think they’re actually like… wow, Kate can’t even keep up appearances? Because it’s so obvious to everyone that Kate’s “love, kindness and caring for one another” shtick is yet another huge lie. All of the crisis managers and image-consultants in the world can’t convince William and Kate to stop acting like buffoons, you know? This isn’t even about the Sussexes and whether they wanted an invite or whether they would even go if they were invited. This is about Kate and William’s inability to even uphold “Christian values” in their own family. They refuse to “pretend to be nice” for the optics. It’s insane. They’re putting themselves out there like: yeah, we really f–king hate Harry for marrying a Black woman and we don’t care who knows it, and not only that, we’re blatantly lying about all of this sugary Christian family values crap.