Last week, Kensington Palace confirmed the date of the Princess of Wales’ annual Christmas concert, the Together at Christmas event which she started five years ago. I mean, I say “she started” it, but it’s clearly thrown together by staffers and organizers and Kate just shows up for the photos. This year’s concert is scheduled for December 11, and it will air on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. All of Kate’s keen concerts have “themes” and those themes are always the most vague-yet-Hallmark stuff ever. This year’s theme? A celebration of “the importance of love, kindness and caring for one another.” Well, Kate wants everyone to know the lack of importance in loving and showing kindness and care for your family, because Kate is not inviting her brother-in-law or sister-in-law, or her children’s cousins.
The Princess of Wales has not invited her estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry or his wife Meghan to her Christmas carol service.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been left off the guest list for Catherine’s Together at Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey on December 11, The Mail on Sunday understands.
The apparent snub is particularly pointed as the service’s theme is ‘love, kindness and caring for one another’. More than 1,600 guests will attend the Abbey, where William and Catherine were married in 2011.
Extended members of the Royal Family, as well as celebrities and those who support their communities, are usually invited.
Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, returned to Britain in August after six years in California.
The service has become one of Catherine’s signature events. The King and Queen rarely attend, preferring to leave the spotlight to others. Last year, Prince William and the couple’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, joined Catherine at the event. Other guests included Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Prince Michael of Kent.
[From The Daily Mail]
My question: do you think this annoys royal reporters and hardened royalists? Do you think they’re actually like… wow, Kate can’t even keep up appearances? Because it’s so obvious to everyone that Kate’s “love, kindness and caring for one another” shtick is yet another huge lie. All of the crisis managers and image-consultants in the world can’t convince William and Kate to stop acting like buffoons, you know? This isn’t even about the Sussexes and whether they wanted an invite or whether they would even go if they were invited. This is about Kate and William’s inability to even uphold “Christian values” in their own family. They refuse to “pretend to be nice” for the optics. It’s insane. They’re putting themselves out there like: yeah, we really f–king hate Harry for marrying a Black woman and we don’t care who knows it, and not only that, we’re blatantly lying about all of this sugary Christian family values crap.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales, reacts at Westminster Abbey on the day of the “Together At Christmas” carol service, in London, Britain, December 6, 2024.,Image: 943708391, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Isabel Infantes/Avalon/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.,Image: 1056773252, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales depart from the ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 05, 2025 in London, England. Led by The Princess and supported by The Royal Foundation, the annual event offered a chance to pause and reflect on the values of love, compassion, and the connections we share. The service also highlighted remarkable individuals from across the UK who have demonstrated extraordinary kindness, empathy, and support within their communities.,Image: 1056827994, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and the Princess of Wales during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture date: Friday December 5, 2025.,Image: 1056828207, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Anns, Nottingham, England. The visit is their first joint engagement since returning to the UK. The charity gives young people access to music and recording facilities, alongside creative activities, sport, mentoring and youth development. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Stephen Crawshaw / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public engagement in the country since coming back from the US. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Members of the Royal Family to attend ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Dec 2023
Credit: Cover Images
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Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Sandringham, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2024
Credit: Cover Images
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Members of the British Royal Family attend a Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Sandringham, Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, a memorial to children and families whose lives have been affected by online harm.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
If Lili and Archie were invited, everyone in the world would know what they look like. It’s probably better for them that this doesn’t happen yet. I sure Harry and Meghan woud rather listen to Barry Manilow than Keen’s player piano dreck anyway.
But, @Updo, that’s not why Kate has not invited them. LOL. It’s not like Kate is expressing discretion, or wise forbearance. LOLOL. She’s just a bitch with a line in sanctimonious hypocrisy. Meghan and Harry could always come without their children. I’m sure they have a lovely nanny.
@yankeedoodle your wording is on point.
Exactly so. Kate has been a mean girl for decades. Nothing new.
Barry Manilow catching strays here lol.
Nah, check out Sir Christopher Lee’s metal Christmas album, A Heavy Metal Christmas, release when he was 90!
*whispers* I own that CD, A Heavy Metal Christmas.
Me too! And his Charlamagne, love it!
Whew! Thank the heavens Harry and Meghan are being snubbed yet again and don’t have to find some lame excuse to pass up on this magnificent holiday cringe fest! Can you imagine having to dress your kids up to look like throw backs to the ’50’s and forcing them to endure an evening filled with rictus grins at one of the most boring events to hit to hit the British airways. Meghan and Harry would never!
Barry Manilow has had lung cancer recently and is already back working hard. Kate could learn something from Barry Manilow and Pope Leo.
This story is just a way to drum up interest in the flop carol concert same as claiming Harry’s trip to Ukraine which ended yesterday is overshadowing a trip that started today
I doubt invites have even gone out as the event was just announced. And I’m guessing we are going to get Kate the peacemaker stories again so it will be put out that Kate did invite them so there’s a boring will they won’t they interest point for the tabloids.
This is where I’m team jet out of uk for the holidays 😅
I could see them staying thru Christmas and then leaving for somewhere else during that week before new years. If they’re not going to Cali.
Not sure why people would want to encourage fake invites from this woman or Charles if they don’t have that kind of relationship. You would be forcing young children to become actors just to give a false image.
Less pretending for all of us, please.
Breaking news – Kate continues to behave the way she always has.
Breaking news – kHate continues to be the CeeYouNextThursday that she has always been
Complete with a non-theme — love, kindness and caring for one another. That’s not a theme, those are basic human qualities that she lacks. I’m surprised she did not invite them so that she can double her attendance.
Kate is behaving like … Kate? Of course she does. Could anyone imagine a newspaper putting Kate front and centre, if the Sussexes attend??? On the other hand: for her meagre ratings H&M would be gold!
I’d imagine it annoys the media only in that they’d love to have photos of the Sussexes rocking up. And all this focus on not inviting the Sussexes is just ignoring the other elephant in the room. The fact that Charles is holding his own competing Carole concert this year.
Sounds as if Christmas eve will be crowded with concerts, King, College Cambridge on BBC 2 and Kate on ITV. when it comes to channels BBC 2 for me.
The Sussexes must be devastated . NOT. Are the York princesses attending? Probably Peter and Harriet will show up.
will pippa be dragged up too?
It sounds as if Harriet is being pushed into being friends with Kate by the Wail. Pity about the milk.
She’s got a leg up with her nursing background. We learn very early to not express disgust or disinterest or any of the disses with our faces.
I think that the unroyals will show up in force, since you know who is back in town! I will be laughing, knowing that they will have to sit there for however long! We all know that they would rather be somewhere else! LMAO
They need to kiss Bulliam’s azz so the money and free mansions keep coming!
Harriet will be invited to everything until…she becomes too popular and her style is seen as better than Katie’s.
Ah, bless. These dummies keep making the same mistake over and over. If they really wanted to make sure the Sussexes didn’t overshadow them on a particular day, they would invite them to the event, but they’re too proud and/or racist.
They just keep trying: “We’ll put on our fanciest matching outfits and do a piano recital. Maybe we just haven’t had enough piano recitals? Maybe then we won’t be overshadowed by a single Meghan instagram post or a photo of her having coffee with a friend! This year will be different!!!”
Also, isn’t Charles also having a competing Christmas concert? Chuck, you have the opportunity to do the funniest thing…
Also also, isn’t all of this talk of Kate’s concert potentially distracting from William’s big important Earthshot trip? Careful! We wouldn’t want to provoke a tantrum from him.
Hilarious! The one who is regularly reported as “incandescent with rage” may inflict his rage on her and cause her to retreat for another long disappearing act, likely to be explained as a result of the misdiagnosis of her “Cancerous cells” which are now diagnosed as untreatable and terminal 👉Cancer💀
We have been misled about Charles’s concert. Apparently it is the King’s Trust Carol concert, and it is not really a family one shown on the 2nd December it is a money raiser for the Charity. I was looking forward to all three on Christmas eve. We just have BBC2 against ITV.
I don’t think they’re annoyed. They know Kate’s fake and the concert is just a chance to get a photo of her and the children before Christmas. They know Kate bullied Meghan and lied on her. I was going to say that she weaponized her white woman tears against Meghan but the British have no understanding of that racist tactic.
Nope the British media know about the power of white women tears which is why Meghan said that story was the start of a real character assassination. It was put on the front pages to rile & rally the racists for their ‘English rose’ against the ‘interloper’ as Rebecca English called Meghan
I was amazed when I read that, I didn’t think that English could be that obviously evil. Deliberately stirring up hate.
She should not wear green. It makes her look jaundiced.
Only Monday and we already have the non-story of the week!
Lucky them. Saves having to come up with an excuse to pass…
Wait, I thought Wales do not think or talk about Sussexes?
I belong to a small rural church and believe me everybody is welcome and encouraged to join us at our Christmas carol service and partake of mince pies and mulled wine afterwards. It is deeply saddening to see tabs gloat over exclusion of family members including young children at Christmas for such an inclusive event. It is wrong and unchristian and no amount of wealth and privilege can compensate for being such unkindness to others.
There are actually some Fail readers who are saying that it is unchristian!
Well it is isn’t it and I am pleased Mail are allowing commentators to state that online!
The Sussex family doesn’t need stunts like this to drum up interest. They are busy doing real work and real service.
Not inviting them to this lame concert is probably the nicest thing Kate’s ever done for the Sussexes.
I don’t understand these articles. Being in England doesn’t change anything. Harry and Meghan are not going to be invited to anything. So I don’t get why it’s breaking news they aren’t invited to Remembrance or the concert.
It is done so the Fail can get more clicks, it sells advertising and makes money for them. Some of us do complain about it.
What’s that line from a movie – I cant remember the full thing now lol – but someone says something like “I hope you think of me fondly” or something and the response is “I dont think of you at all.” I know I messed that up horribly haha.
But for H&M, I think that’s true. Kate is making a front page story over not inviting them and H&M are like….we aren’t even thinking about your little concert. The longer they’re in the UK the harder it is for the press to continue to push the narrative that H&M are just languishing in the Cotswolds waiting for a call from the royals. They were all set to talk about Harry being snubbed from Charles’ bday get together and Harry was in Ukraine, etc. These two are booked and busy between their charity work, their businesses, Invictus, and their children. They aren’t thinking about W&K at all.
Sorry, I googled, its Mad Men, and I got the first half completely wrong, hahahaha.
@becks – my favourite similar comment (I think it’s from Fried Green Tomatoes) is when one character says “every time you hear the phone not ringing that’s me not calling!” 😆
Better for the Sussexes not to go as the Windsors would obviously find ways to humiliate them again.
Kate Middleton presents “Seaparate at Christmas”
There is no published guest list. How embarrassing for Kate to have all the names listed and not one show up. Better to keep that list very private.
Meanwhile back in Costswolds, Meghan writes a thank you note for not being invited to the Melatonin Matinee.
what I want to know is, how long will Harry persist in this charade before they give up on the idea?
I realize that going back to California will open up a whole new front with the press attacking them for “leaving with their tails between their legs” ad nauseum, but honestly, why oh why would they continue to subject themselves-and their kids-to this ish?
What is “this”? Shitty articles on the DM? Right, because those didn’t happen when H&M were living in California.
Your “argument” only males sense if you want to blame the Sussexes for… anything. Which is exactly the RF and tabloids m. o.
Apparently “love, kindness and caring for one another” only works if you’re white, and married a white lady, and your kids…no matter how aggressively ginger they appear…are completely white.
I’d say the royal family are doing Meghan a favour by not inviting her/ them to anything. She’s not interested and dropped them a long time ago. God help her if she has to start dealing with these people again. The media recently said the royal family were grey rocking the Sussexes. Meghan is the model for grey rocking. She doesn’t talk about or reference them in any capacity. Meanwhile the royal family and the tabloids are obsessed
I agree, it’s kindest for them to leave her the f alone. They are miserable bullies who can’t be trusted. Not inviting her saves her the trouble of declining.
Kate is like the B who stole Christmas. This woman might be the literal ice princess. It’s not even like Harry or Meghan wanted to go to her flop concert. Please that B wishes they would sprinkle some of their stardust and glamour and rizz on her lame ass gathering
Maybe Kate is being kind by NOT inviting them to that concert.
Exactly – she’s doing them a kindness by not inviting them (although I’m sure she doesn’t see it that way.) Who the hell would willingly want to ruin their Christmas spirit by having to go to this ridiculous event? Told how to dress, how to act, forced to show their children who they’d rather protect, all to be shunned in person by the rest of the family? No thanks.
The only reason they are even mentioning the Sussexes regarding this vapid woman is to try to resuscitate her dismal ratings for this tedious exercise in forced cheer. Leave them out of this and this is the last place they’d want to be. Also, once again Kate is aware Meghan is going through turmoil regarding her POS father and she has to skip in trying to use her for clout. It’s disgusting.
What a ridiculous proclamation from the Fail. Why would Kate invite the estranged family to her production?
Kate’s concert’s name: Amateur Hour: Christmas Concert: Hated People Not Invited
This years piano recital piece should be “Dreaming of a White Christmas.”
And who’s going to play it? A self-playing piano, or is it a playback? 🤣
So the Fail is telling us that the Wales have leaked to them that they don’t care about love, kindness and caring for others during the Christmas season, just like they leak these exact same sentiments every other day of the year? In one article they have proven that the Wales are still leaking to them ten years later about the Sussexes and that they lack the values they are expected to emulate one day as the head of the Church of England. Once again they show who they really are in how they behave in church and how they don’t follow the beliefs that they are supposed to represent.
Do other royal families do these years’ long “we hate X family member” reminders?
Great, Kate looks like the hypocrite she always has been.
Well done Kate and Daily Hate Wail
No longer hiding in plain sight…
Astounding how they insulated themselves inside their heads and Carol Middleton that everything is all right just as they please to be
Kate is showing her true self and Kate’s fan club is doing the same.
I wish they had sent a basic invitation before Harry and Meghan decided to stay in the UK for the holidays, thinking they’d be gone lol..and had it backfire.
But I also wish Harry would just…drop…it.
They all suck…they aren’t going to accept your wife…if you run back as a single man with your kiddies, maybe they’d find a place for you.
But not otherwise.
Why on earth Meghan subjected herself to this I can’t imagine. She’s known about her father for years and doesn’t seem like she knew it would be breaking back in August. And not sure that would have been a reason anyway…if anything she’d be better off in CA with her mother and other friends. And not in the hateful hateful UK.
IDK, maybe she could come out of the woods and spend time actually inside the church and learn basic Christian values.
This is the best news for the Sussexes, no awkward situation for them. I love Kate’s honesty…..
In the cold English Christmas post it was addressed the Sussex Family was spending Christmas in England w Ms Doria and friends.
Why on Earth would they want to ruin their holidays by pretending they had any interest in mingling with Princess Racist? Ew.
There are probably a few people on Kate’s invite list that wish they could be wherever Meghan and Harry are at.