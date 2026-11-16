Prince Harry spent two days in Ukraine for the Superhumans War Trauma Conference

If Prince Harry is going to do anything, it’s show up for Ukraine. The Mail’s Alison Boshoff had a story about the Sussexes in the UK, and Boshoff included a bit about King Charles refusing to invite Harry to his private birthday party, which I assume was held at Highgrove on Saturday night. Turns out, Harry wasn’t even in England this weekend, because he quietly traveled to Ukraine for the Superhumans War Trauma Conference. Superhumans is the Ukrainian organization devoted to helping wounded warriors and active service members. Superhumans deals with prosthetics, physical therapy and mental health with veterans and soldiers. Harry’s first-ever trip to Ukraine was at the invitation of Superhumans’ senior staff. And now he’s returned for their conference.
Prince Harry visited Lviv and took part in the first international Superhumans War Trauma Conference. The event took place on November 13–14, 2026, at the All-Ukrainian War Trauma Center. The Superhumans Center announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
The Superhumans Center said that the Duke of Sussex had visited to support Ukrainian doctors and international partners working together to improve care for people suffering from war-related injuries.
In his speech, Prince Harry recalled that international specialists had spent years travelling to Ukraine to share their expertise, but were now coming to learn from Ukrainian teams.
The prince also expressed confidence in Ukraine’s victory. He emphasized that the experience Ukrainian teams are gaining now while helping people with war-related injuries will become the foundation for rebuilding the country after victory.
The Superhumans War Trauma Conference was the first international conference dedicated to modern approaches to treating and rehabilitating people suffering from combat-related trauma.
The event took place in Lviv on November 13 and 14. Over the two days, Ukrainian and international specialists exchanged experiences and discussed modern clinical practices and multidisciplinary approaches to supporting patients throughout every stage of their recovery following severe injuries.
As Ukrinform previously reported, at the annual Reunion festival in Odessa, President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife met with veterans and graduates of Superhumans, along with their family members and loved ones.
If I’m counting correctly, I think this marks Harry’s fifth trip to Ukraine? It’s incredible, and Ukrainians really love this ginger. He was in Kyiv back in April for another conference, once again at the invitation of Ukrainian officials. It was said that Harry quietly met with President Volodymyr Zelensky last year, but the British government whined and cried about it so Ukrainian officials didn’t release any photos or confirm that a meeting took place. It’s also said that Harry’s Ukraine visits have made a certain other brother incandescent with rage.
On stage at the Superhumans conference, Harry told the crowd: “You’re going to win the war, and then you’re going to be set up for success.” He also did an Invictus event with wounded warriors.
🆕Prince Harry in Ukraine! 🇺🇦
The Duke of Sussex attended the first international Superhumans War Trauma Conference in Lviv.
The conference brought together Ukrainian and international experts, physicians, and mental health professionals.
“Slava Ukraine!”
#PrinceHarry https://t.co/rhB0Tx6fph
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) November 14, 2026
Prince Harry met Viktor Liashko, Ukraine’s Healthcare Minister at Superhumans War Trauma Conference in Lviv
The minister wrote:
Thank you for your consistent support of Ukraine, personal attention to our defenders, and contribution to developing opportunities for their recovery. https://t.co/z5Gf7Cp44P
— Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) November 14, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Oh wow. You can’t tell me for one second that the UK government isn’t using Harry as a back-channel to Ukraine because of the useless heir to the throne and Charles who obviously can’t go himself, but chimed in with a speech with the same talking points back in DC earlier this year…This may not be officially sanctioned, but five visits? Come on!
Those veterans are AWESOME and I’m so glad Harry is there to support them, and to show the world the support for Ukraine!
Harry working for the UK government is a fantasy. Maybe it’s to help rationalize his reason for returning to the UK.
I suggested something similar (with gov/palace) recently and a few came at me with some nasty responses including being crazy. Like I said, I still believe it!
Harry doesn’t work or represent the govt. However, I believe the govt embrace the positive effect of his work with the Ukraine’s veterans.
Personally, I think it’s ok as Harry is still a royal and a terrific humanitarian. He makes the UK look good.
Prince is really cut out for this kind of thing. He is kind, caring, charming and generous. He would make a better king than his rageful brother.
So you mean to tell me Harry wasn’t sitting around begging to go to a birthday party? Color me shocked. Shocked I tell you. As ever, it’s good to see Harry in Ukraine and keeping the focus there.
Exactly!! This trip had to be planned well in advance and it was scheduled during the King’s birthday celebrations. Tell me again that Harry is desperate for his family’s acceptance. I think he knows who his family is, he might understand why they are the way they are (trapped in a guilded cage and coddled to) and wish he had some relationship with his father but I don’t think he is blind.
The British press and KP are upset about this trip. Harry’s overshadowing William and Kate. Alison Boshoff told us that Harry would be staying at home. I would love for Meghan to go to the US right now. The DM bought into their narrative that Harry just stays at home with the children but apparently that was made up.
Great that Harry is showing that there is a lot going on with Invictus in Ukraine and elsewhere, and that it goes beyond just the Invictus Games every 2 years.
Shame they’re not doing Heart of Invictus Season 2, Season 1 was very moving.
Prince Harry brought some much needed attention to Ukraine. I’m not sure how they’re covered in Europe but in the USA Zelensky and Ukraine are largely out of the media cycle. This was an excellent way to remind people that Ukraine is still enduring, still fighting.
Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦