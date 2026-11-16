Prince Harry spent two days in Ukraine for the Superhumans War Trauma Conference

If Prince Harry is going to do anything, it’s show up for Ukraine. The Mail’s Alison Boshoff had a story about the Sussexes in the UK, and Boshoff included a bit about King Charles refusing to invite Harry to his private birthday party, which I assume was held at Highgrove on Saturday night. Turns out, Harry wasn’t even in England this weekend, because he quietly traveled to Ukraine for the Superhumans War Trauma Conference. Superhumans is the Ukrainian organization devoted to helping wounded warriors and active service members. Superhumans deals with prosthetics, physical therapy and mental health with veterans and soldiers. Harry’s first-ever trip to Ukraine was at the invitation of Superhumans’ senior staff. And now he’s returned for their conference.

Prince Harry visited Lviv and took part in the first international Superhumans War Trauma Conference. The event took place on November 13–14, 2026, at the All-Ukrainian War Trauma Center. The Superhumans Center announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports. The Superhumans Center said that the Duke of Sussex had visited to support Ukrainian doctors and international partners working together to improve care for people suffering from war-related injuries. In his speech, Prince Harry recalled that international specialists had spent years travelling to Ukraine to share their expertise, but were now coming to learn from Ukrainian teams. The prince also expressed confidence in Ukraine’s victory. He emphasized that the experience Ukrainian teams are gaining now while helping people with war-related injuries will become the foundation for rebuilding the country after victory. The Superhumans War Trauma Conference was the first international conference dedicated to modern approaches to treating and rehabilitating people suffering from combat-related trauma. The event took place in Lviv on November 13 and 14. Over the two days, Ukrainian and international specialists exchanged experiences and discussed modern clinical practices and multidisciplinary approaches to supporting patients throughout every stage of their recovery following severe injuries. As Ukrinform previously reported, at the annual Reunion festival in Odessa, President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife met with veterans and graduates of Superhumans, along with their family members and loved ones.

[From Ukrinform]

If I’m counting correctly, I think this marks Harry’s fifth trip to Ukraine? It’s incredible, and Ukrainians really love this ginger. He was in Kyiv back in April for another conference, once again at the invitation of Ukrainian officials. It was said that Harry quietly met with President Volodymyr Zelensky last year, but the British government whined and cried about it so Ukrainian officials didn’t release any photos or confirm that a meeting took place. It’s also said that Harry’s Ukraine visits have made a certain other brother incandescent with rage.

On stage at the Superhumans conference, Harry told the crowd: “You’re going to win the war, and then you’re going to be set up for success.” He also did an Invictus event with wounded warriors.

🆕Prince Harry in Ukraine! 🇺🇦 The Duke of Sussex attended the first international Superhumans War Trauma Conference in Lviv. The conference brought together Ukrainian and international experts, physicians, and mental health professionals. “Slava Ukraine!” #PrinceHarry https://t.co/rhB0Tx6fph — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) November 14, 2026

Prince Harry met Viktor Liashko, Ukraine’s Healthcare Minister at Superhumans War Trauma Conference in Lviv The minister wrote:

Thank you for your consistent support of Ukraine, personal attention to our defenders, and contribution to developing opportunities for their recovery. https://t.co/z5Gf7Cp44P — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) November 14, 2026