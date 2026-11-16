Glenn Close’s first reaction to her honorary Oscar: ‘I don’t need a consolation prize’



Glenn Close has been nominated for eight acting Oscars without a single win, a record previously set by Peter O’Toole and one that Amy Adams and Michelle Williams are on track to match. I think everyone thought Glenn was going to win in 2019 for The Wife on “it’s her time” grounds — and she certainly came to the ceremony dressed like she expected to win — but then it went to Olivia Colman for The Favourite. (Hot Take: I think nominations for that movie were backwards, in that Colman’s role was actually supporting while Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz were the real leads… discuss!) Also like O’Toole, Close is now the recipient of an honorary Oscar, after she and fellow legends director Ridley Scott and animator Floyd Norman were feted at the Governors Awards on Sunday. The Academy announced the honorees back in June, and in a recent interview with ABC, Close shared her candid reaction to getting the news:

Initial response: When Glenn Close got the call that she’d been chosen to receive an honorary Oscar, the 79-year-old actor had two somewhat unconventional thoughts. “My first reaction was I don’t need a consolation prize,” Close told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “And my second reaction was, I don’t know … do I want to end my loss record?” … “I’m still processing it and it means it means a lot, you know, at this point in my life,” Close said. “I’ve been a working actor for over 50 years, I got my first Oscar nomination 43 years ago. So it’s been a life, you know? And it’s overwhelming.” On attending the Oscars for Fatal Attraction: What was a little confusing, however, was when she walked out to present an award with her co-star Michael Douglas and the audience laughed. She was eight months pregnant at the time and had to fly to Los Angeles on a private plane, with her OB-GYN as chaperone, because she wasn’t allowed to fly commercial. “At first, I thought, why are they laughing?” Close said. “And we realized it was because in the movie, I say I’m pregnant with this child and he doesn’t want to have anything to do with it, denies it, and there was always a question whether she really was telling the truth or not. And there I was, hugely pregnant, walking out with Michael. So it was very funny.” Douglas recently made headlines for saying on The Graham Norton Show that Close deserved to win that year. When asked if she was surprised that he’d said that, Close paused and said: “Publicly, yeah.” Being in the room is the real win: “I have the DNA of an outsider,” Close said. “So because of that, I’ve always felt the greatest honor was to actually be in the room … the winner loser thing — especially in the temperature of our country now — for me, does not apply. The fact that you are in the room with some of the most creative people on the planet is what counts.” She wants her award to go on display in a Montana bakery: She hasn’t decided where she might put her statuette in her home, but she is already thinking about how she can share it with the people of Bozeman, Montana. Close has been grateful to be able to continue working as much as she does (just this year she’s appeared in the Spanish language epic and presumed Oscar nominee“La Bola Negra,” the latest season of “All’s Fair” and a new Hunger Games movie ). But her ability to leave, to go home to a place away from Hollywood, is the thing that allows her to recharge between performances. “In some ways, I want to share it with the community here,” she said. She wants to find a place where, “for a day, people can go and see what a real Oscar looks like.” And she has an idea for where: A “fantastic bakery called the Wild Crumb.” But, she added, she hasn’t talked to them about it yet.

[From ABC News]

I love that Glenn is thinking of loaning her Oscar out to a local bakery. If she’s game (and doesn’t mind Oscar getting a routine scrub), I think it’d be a hoot for the bakery to dress Oscar up as each of Glenn’s Oscar-nominated characters — only it would all be done with icing. Let’s get creative! As for Michael Douglas being in his IDGAF era and recently saying on Graham Norton that Glenn should’ve won for Fatal Attraction… 1) LOL to him being a messy bitch, and 2) the winner that year was Cher for Moonstruck. So Michael is also saying that Cher should not have won, in which case the only proper response is: SNAP OUT OF IT!

Now if I may, I do believe enough time has passed since the latest Knives Out movie Wake Up Dead Man was released (two years) that I can do a little bragging. But just in case someone still hasn’t seen it, SPOILER ahead, ye be warned! I said the following right before the movie came out: “I’m telling you now: Glenn Close did it. She’s the murderer, without question. Sorry to spoil it, but the filmmakers did that themselves when they cast her.” Was I right, or was I right? (I was right.)

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