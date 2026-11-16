Royalist: Prince Harry’s Ukraine trip is ‘a particular provocation to his brother’

Over the weekend, Prince Harry disrupted the royalist media’s talking points by making a surprise trip to Ukraine. He spent two days in Lviv, spoke at the Superhumans Conference and hosted an Invictus event as well. Ukrainians are huge fans of Invictus and huge fans of Harry. They continue to extend invitations to Harry to visit them, speak at their conferences and raise awareness of what conditions are like on the ground as they will soon enter the fifth year of war. But for royal commentators, Harry organized all of this as a way to distract from the other brother’s three-day visit to India!

Prince Harry has shown up in Ukraine. It is an extraordinary provocation to the royal family, and a particular provocation to his brother, who is on the way to Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize.

So much for all those promises the other day that they wouldn’t pull focus from the Cenotaph, wouldn’t distract from the work of the royal family, didn’t want to overshadow anyone. It’s all just nonsense.

And it is so stupid. Earthshot is an environmental initiative aimed at literally saving the world! How petty do you have to be to put your own politics with your brother in front of the well-being of the environment? It is childish.

Look at the scale of what William and Catherine will be doing in India. They are meeting 5,000 people. They are meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are giving out £5 million in award money. Harry, telling an audience in Lviv “You’re going to win the war” and talking about Ukraine hosting the Invictus Games after the war, well, it just looks pathetic.

No one is saying the war in Ukraine isn’t important, or that the fate of injured servicemen isn’t important. But for HARRY to do it now? It feels very much like an angry child, still stamping his feet. All they seem to want to do is provoke, anger, upset and annoy the royal family.

Meanwhile the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff reports today that a friend of Harry’s insists “there is no estrangement going on” and that he will wish William a happy Christmas by phone or video call. It is complete fantasy. What planet is Harry on? He has been completely rejected by his family: not invited to Charles’s birthday, not invited to Christmas, and still not able to see the King (there is a rumor he might before Christmas). I think the King is realizing the extent of the mistake he has made, and is keen to keep them as far away from him as possible.

The next six weeks are going to be very awkward. Are they going to pull these stunts every time the royal family does one of its traditional events? Are we going to get an alternative Christmas message?

This is not sustainable. It is time for the King either to tell them to leave the United Kingdom (if they lived somewhere else this stuff would be more of a sideshow) or, if they want to stay, to make them forfeit their titles, making it really clear they are not part of the royal family and do not represent it.