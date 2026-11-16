Russell Brand was moved to a ‘softer’ prison where he can play football

Soon after Russell Brand’s sentencing last week, Meta disabled Brand’s Instagram and Facebook accounts. Which was a rare good move from Meta, all things considered. Unfortunately, Google did not disable Brand’s YouTube channel, which now seems to be operated by his wife, Laura Brand. On Sunday, Laura shared a message from her husband, who is currently in prison:

Russell Brand has shared a message from prison, delivered by his wife, Laura Brand, on his YouTube channel Sunday. “So Russell has asked me to read something to you today,” she said at the beginning of the video, before looking to a notebook to read her husband’s message. “Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.” Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault last Monday. The trial lasted four weeks at Southwark Crown Court, with the jury finding him guilty on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault (he was found not guilty on two other rape charges and not guilty of attempted indecent assault). Laura continued to deliver Russell’s message, reading, “The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do. I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey. Little as in small, and hey as in, ‘Hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders prison in Europe.’ The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.” “I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me. Let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us. Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers. Your brother in Christ, Russell,” the remarks concluded.

[From THR]

When Brand began his right-wing pivot, he cloaked himself in this performative Christianity and let’s just say it was a huge “tell” about his decades of degeneracy and depravity. All of which to say, I’m going to need the Brands’ YouTube channel to be disabled as well. Meanwhile, as Brand referenced in his “statement,” he’s been moved to a softer, lower-security prison in the UK.

Russell Brand has been moved to a cushy jail for his own safety days into his rape and sexual assault sentence. The former comedian, 51, was whisked in a secret operation to Category C HMP Littlehey, Cambs, on Friday. An ex-governor called the soft jail move “flabbergasting”. Brand asked for extra blankets on his first night at the cushy new jail, where lags can play football and bowls, sources told The Sun on Sunday. Origami classes, yoga and choir sessions are also laid on at HMP Littlehey, Cambs, which houses only male sex offenders. Brand was controversially transferred there just five days into his 10½-year sentence for rape and sexual assaults. The Sun revealed that he was assessed for HMP Wakefield — dubbed “Monster Mansion” — where Lostprophets’ paedophile Ian Watkins was killed last year. But it was believed to have been deemed too dangerous for Brand, who is being investigated for more alleged sexual offences. Retired prison governor Vanessa Frake said last night: “I am absolutely flabbergasted that he is in a Category C prison. He has no previous convictions, but he has got a substantial sentence — and there’s possibly more in the pipeline. His high public profile and nature of the convictions, and his vulnerability to attacks will all have been encompassed in his risk assessment. But I am surprised they have downgraded him to a Category C already. I’d have thought Category B would have been more appropriate.” Brand was taken from HMP Wandsworth, South West London, where he was being held in solitary at a dingy “punishment block” to stop lags attacking him. He was driven 90 miles in a Serco prison van, self-contained in a tiny cell preventing anyone from seeing inside. After arriving at his new prison near Huntingdon, Brand, wearing a grey prison tracksuit, was marched by ten guards to cell 103, sources said. It is a single-person cell, likely for his safety, on E Wing, where lags spend their early weeks at Littlehey.

[From The Sun]

Yeah, it’s legitimately disgusting. I realize that there are vast differences between the American and British prison systems, but it looks like we all share one thing in common: special treatment for incarcerated celebrities. It also looks like Brand is going to face additional charges, because more victims are coming forward, so I guess that means there will be additional trials? Maybe – hopefully – this is just about keeping Brand safe to face even more charges.