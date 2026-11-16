

If you would have told me two years ago that we would get wider access to hormone treatments through the Trump administration I would not believe you. These are the people who think menopausal women are crones and that we’re only good for caring for grandchildren. As loath as I am to credit her with anything other than co-signing fascism, I have a theory that Cheryl Hines influenced RFK Jr. on this issue. It personally affects her of course, but more than that in 2018 she represented a pharmaceutical company treating menopause. I assume that kickbacks and dark money had a hand in this since they always do in this administration.

As I’ve learned firsthand, an increase in estrogen prescriptions means that they’re less available. In fact there’s a nationwide shortage. Companies are ramping up production and we can supplement with creams and gels – if we can get prescriptions for them and can afford them. It’s not like health insurance will cover much. The Washington Post has more on the shortage.

Demand for estrogen patches has dramatically increased as women learn more about the treatment amid new research and more accessible information. Interest rose further after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year started asking companies that make hormone therapy products to remove “black box” warnings about a risk of breast cancer and cardiovascular disease. Between January 2025 and June 2026, the number of prescriptions for estrogen patches doubled, from 1.8 million to 3.6 million, according to an analysis by the Association for Accessible Medicines, a trade association of drug manufacturers and distributors. In September, the FDA said it was “aware of reports of patients having difficulty readily accessing” the patches. “The FDA views increased interest in menopause treatment as an important development for women’s health,” the agency said in a statement. Still, the FDA has not declared an official shortage of estrogen patches, which some experts and officials have said would incentivize manufacturers to speed up production. The House Democratic Women’s Caucus called on the FDA and the Department of Health and Human Services in late September to outline a plan to mitigate the shortage of patches and provide a timeline for “when supply is expected to stabilize,” saying constituents have raised concerns about being unable to fill their prescriptions. The shortage has significantly impacted women’s ability to fill prescriptions for the patches, Kathleen Jordan, chief medical officer of virtual health care platform Midi Health, said in a statement to The Washington Post. Though she said the shortfall is specifically impacting transdermal estrogen patches — the “frontline guideline-preferred therapy for estrogen” — the shortage has broadened to include alternative therapies, including estrogen gels and combination estrogen/progesterone patches. Liza Claus, an associate professor in the clinical pharmacy department at the University of Colorado Anschutz, said there is a “genuine access problem” with estrogen patches. “Supply has been intermittent in some areas, and patients have struggled to reliably fill prescribed therapies without gaps in treatment,” she said. Claus added that she has also observed a “downstream impact” on the availability of estradiol transdermal gel in her area.

[From The Washington Post]

I pay $1,200 a month in health insurance and it’s now cheaper for me to pay out of pocket with a discount card for estrogen patches than to use my insurance. They went from costing $10 a month through my insurance to over $50. I use the Dotti brand of patches and they work well for me. My pharmacy recently substituted generic brand patches, which inexplicably cost more, and I had an awful month. I woke up hot more often and I couldn’t concentrate. I went to the pharmacy to plead my case and luckily the pharmacist was a woman around my age. She switched me back to Dotti, which I assume are in short supply. I’m back to feeling ok-ish again. It’s not easy to get access to hormone treatment, even if you have a decent doctor and even if you can pay the ever-increasing cost for it.

Here is a list of alternatives to estrogen patches

This is good advice about where to put patches.