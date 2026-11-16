John Mulaney always brings it when he hosts Saturday Night Live, but this weekend’s episode featured one of the most relevant & culturally-sensitive skits in years. Mark my words: people will be writing huge thinkpieces on “Sister.” [Pajiba]

Lily Collins came out for her dad Phil Collins. [Socialite Life]

Fashion photos from the Governors Awards. [Just Jared]

Review of James Gray’s Paper Tiger. [LaineyGossip]

Avril Lavigne welcomed a baby girl! Congrats! [OMG Blog]

Lea Seydoux wore Louis Vuitton at the Governors Awards. [RCFA]

Oh, Jake Johnson is in a new TV show. [Seriously OMG]

Whitney Purvis pleads guilty. [Starcasm]

Joe Jonas & Tatiana Gabriela broke up. [Us Weekly]

AO3 is finally back up. [Hollywood Life]

A list of recent scientific breakthroughs which garnered little attention. [Buzzfeed]

Does Kim Kardashian want Lewis Hamilton to propose? Eh. I’d be willing to bet that she’s not interested in remarrying whatsoever. [Reality Tea]