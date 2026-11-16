John Mulaney always brings it when he hosts Saturday Night Live, but this weekend’s episode featured one of the most relevant & culturally-sensitive skits in years. Mark my words: people will be writing huge thinkpieces on “Sister.” [Pajiba]
Lily Collins came out for her dad Phil Collins. [Socialite Life]
Fashion photos from the Governors Awards. [Just Jared]
Review of James Gray’s Paper Tiger. [LaineyGossip]
Avril Lavigne welcomed a baby girl! Congrats! [OMG Blog]
Lea Seydoux wore Louis Vuitton at the Governors Awards. [RCFA]
Oh, Jake Johnson is in a new TV show. [Seriously OMG]
Whitney Purvis pleads guilty. [Starcasm]
Joe Jonas & Tatiana Gabriela broke up. [Us Weekly]
AO3 is finally back up. [Hollywood Life]
A list of recent scientific breakthroughs which garnered little attention. [Buzzfeed]
Does Kim Kardashian want Lewis Hamilton to propose? Eh. I’d be willing to bet that she’s not interested in remarrying whatsoever. [Reality Tea]
I know humor is extremely subjective, but for the life of me I do not think John Mulaney is funny, like I just don’t get his appeal at all. Anyone else? Just me?? 😂
He can be good – but that sketch was brilliant (although I don’t believe he had anything to do with writing it)
Lady – you’re right, Mikey Day and co-head writer Streeter Seidel wrote it. They are writing partners, they also gave us the Alien Abduction sketches featuring Kate McKinnon, Ryan Gosling and in the third iteration Meryl Streep.
People see Mikey Day as a performer but he was hired as a writer and he excels there.
Him specifically, no, but this skit was hilarious! And sooooo spot on!
His Salt and Pepper Diner* bit had me doubled over laughing until tears were streaming down my face.
But it centered on absurd behavior of him and a friend as tweens/teens. Behavior that would be horrendous in a grown up.
* I’d seen it on YouTube years ago.
I listen to that one every couple of years (S & P Diner) and I cry laughing every time. His best skit EVER!
Same. The skit was hilarious but, generally speaking, his humor is completely lost on me. I just don’t get it.
Multiple people sent me the Sister skit. I am The Sister. It was so accurate and ridiculous, yet I cackled out loud. I did not send it to my siblings but I hope they saw it!
I sent it to my 2 sisters who ARE “sister”. They were not amused. LOL It sucks, though, that invariably one or two siblings get stuck doing the caregiving.
I am also the sister and so is my husband (or brother, I guess in his case). Both of our elderly mothers live with us. And we both have several siblings.
The “Sister” skit did not lie.
Love the sister skit, my brother hated it…while looking slightly ashamed 😬
That said, I can’t bring myself to praise an adulterous manchild who knocked up his mistress, abandoned his wife, and talks about his new life like it’s the only thing he’s ever had worth having. He’s scum, and his mistress is trash.
But it’s a funny skit 😆
While I do think Mulaney is very funny and smart, what he did was vile. Any woman currently with a guy who says he doesn’t want children? If you do want them, leave now. Don’t trust him. Look at JM, getting his jump-off pregnant after his wife helped get him into rehab and save him. Look at Jon Hamm. Look at my law school friend who is now 60 with a 20-something wife and a toddler. Men can be s**t.
Mulaney was actually playing to type in that skit, at least based on his public choices, behavior RE his prior LT relationship and after.
His 2020’s public persona is EXACTLY the kind of dude who would assume his sister would / should step up to care for a family member and he could/would NOT and could just go on doing what he pleased. Hard work, centering others, deferring your own pleasures? Not for him, that’s for soft-hearted suckers.
He always has really good skits. I still cackle at the one where Ego is his girlfriend and she takes him to a family party and he knows everyone there and all the Black dances and cultural ad libs. It was so respectful to the culture.
I have to say, as a certified contemporary-SNL-hater, Saturday’s episode was really good and “Sister” was absolutely savage and funny.
Mulaney as a person leaves me cold, but his comedy makes me laugh. (His skit with Ego Nwodim doing the Cha Cha Slide at a Black wedding was hilarious.)
If any of you like those Carol Burnett sketches where the actors keep making each other crack up there’s an SNL “cut for time” Weekend Update sketch that only made it to rehearsals. It was too long, never going to air, Colin Jost improvised a crack around minute 4 that shocked the other 3, (even Michael Che) and Sarah Sherman literally slunk to the floor to hide. Topic is hooking up with foreign spies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-4sSm-OFYw
JM wrote a ton of stuff with Bill Hader in the day and brought in one of his own writing partners this week. So many good sketches. The new cast is actually really good so it’s nice seeing them having fun and FINALLY getting some good hosts and good material
Jeremy Culhane has really jumped out this season. I laugh so hard when he does the Tucker Carlson bits on SNL news. …That’s the rule…That’s the goal now…..
Yes!!! He was already making his mark on his first season but is really becoming a star in his second. Ashley did the same and now feels like a senior cast member. Jane got so much hate but is now really winning people over. Ben and Veronika are also doing really well. I think they’re ushering in a new generation of snl stars and that’s good!
I fell asleep at some point during SNL (so glad for the Tube so I can actually see the whole thing). Mr R saw it and seemed very anxious for me to see that particular sketch. I burst out laughing because it was so true! I was the sister for both parents even though I was the only sibling with a full time job. He was an an excellent sister’s husband.
I can’t get over the ridiculousness of item 17 in that Buzzfeed listicle on science breakthroughs. Neither the paper buzzfeed links to that reddit comment or the paper another redditor suggests is what the top comment mean remotely resemble the top level comment claim that research found that exercise created a “vortex of blood flowing so hard whips the cancer cells around and kills them.” That’s just sheer nonsense.
I am Sister and I’ve never felt so seen!
My sister is the sister. She does all the hard work and I do the easy stuff. Ugh! I love her so much.
I will never forget standing outside my mother’s icu whist my brother Micky lectured us about how a family down the road looked after their mother and how we could do no less. Then he and his wife got in his car and drove away leaving my single sister to do the caring of my mother who had had a massive stroke. On her discharge to her home he made himself scarce.
Subsequently he never spent more than 10 mins a month in her company, leaving only dirty dishes and an urine soaked bed where his wife sat on her bed and burst her cartheter bag and dashed down the stairs and out the door leaving my sister to deal,with the aftermath on her own. I LIVED over 1-2 hrs away and couldn’t get ther to be of any assistance.
This is what sons do and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Chuck 3 went picking mushrooms while his mother was dying. Ann stayed.
I was the younger sister while my older one who lived in a neighboring state would show up every two weeks or so. I did everything for my mom while she would come in with some groceries, stay for a while with her husband and then off again while I dealt with all the hard work 24-7. So I truly feel seen in this skit.
Whoever wrote the Sister sketch deserves an Emmy and Golden Globe. I have been sister for the last 15 years while my brother hides in another state and only showed up after our Father died sniffing for inheritance. He got none and slunk off again.
Just don’t come up with anything to keep
Rump alive longer…
John’s Lobster in a diner musical number is the greatest thing I have ever seen! They always seem to do a big musical number when he hosts and I am here for it. I love seeing the players show their stuff!
His horse in the hospital bit (not on snl) is also very, very good.
I know he did his wife wrong, but his good work is still very good.
“Sister” landed like an asteroid strike. My social media feed has been nothing but commentary on it