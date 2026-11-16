Since the blue-tsunami midterms, there’s been a lot of talk about whether we’re hearing the death rattle of the decade-long MAGA project, whether young men have “chud fatigue,” and whether Donald Trump has ruined the Republican Party for three or four election cycles. As the GOP tries to dust itself off from the Blunami, there’s also a lot of talk about who will run in 2028 and whether JD Vance is the “favorite.” His advisors certainly don’t think so – they’re apparently advising Vance to sit out 2028. So far, it looks like Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin are all “getting their ducks in order” for potential runs. But again, what about Vance? Per CNN, he hasn’t even made up his mind about running.

Vice President JD Vance has given serious consideration to not running for president in 2028 after last week’s calamitous midterm elections, people close to him tell CNN.

While Vance has yet to make up his mind, interviews with roughly a dozen allies and advisers reveal a vice president wrestling with his political ambitions, the fracturing of the MAGA coalition and the demands of fatherhood. They described him as deeply committed to rebuilding the movement that won in 2024 but uncertain over whether he should be the one to lead it.

“I wouldn’t be surprised by any decision he makes,” one of those people said. “He’s only 42. He’s young enough that he can have a comeback should this environment make success impossible. It just may not be his time.”

Vance, once considered the clear 2028 frontrunner, has not set a timeline for the decision, and a White House bid remains firmly on the table. Some allies are adamant that it is more likely than not that he runs. His supporters were encouraged by a lengthy message Vance posted on X the morning after the midterms — which blamed the rampant Republican losses on the Iran war — believing it signaled his framework for a potential presidential campaign. The post also irritated President Donald Trump, sources told CNN.

But in private conversations with friends and loyalists, Vance sounds less certain. People close to him insist he entered the year uncommitted, and the arrival of his fourth child this summer had already fueled speculation inside the White House that he might put his presidential ambitions on hold. More recently, though, his deliberations have centered on a fundamental question: Can he — or any Republican — win in the political climate Trump has created?

Looming over those calculations is the war with Iran, which allies see as perhaps the greatest obstacle to Vance’s presidential ambitions. Much may depend on whether Trump can bring the unpopular conflict to a swift conclusion without further eroding the public’s trust in the White House.

“The question isn’t if JD can do it. It’s: If the Iran war is still happening, can any Republican do it?” a Vance ally said. “If they don’t end the war in Iran, no Republican has a shot at 2028.”

Some of Vance’s fiercest allies insist that Vance is not overtly fazed by the results of the midterms, noting that two years is a long time during which political favor can swing back his way. They also remain committed to the belief that should he enter the 2028 race, he will dominate the Republican primaries.