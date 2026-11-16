Since the blue-tsunami midterms, there’s been a lot of talk about whether we’re hearing the death rattle of the decade-long MAGA project, whether young men have “chud fatigue,” and whether Donald Trump has ruined the Republican Party for three or four election cycles. As the GOP tries to dust itself off from the Blunami, there’s also a lot of talk about who will run in 2028 and whether JD Vance is the “favorite.” His advisors certainly don’t think so – they’re apparently advising Vance to sit out 2028. So far, it looks like Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin are all “getting their ducks in order” for potential runs. But again, what about Vance? Per CNN, he hasn’t even made up his mind about running.
Vice President JD Vance has given serious consideration to not running for president in 2028 after last week’s calamitous midterm elections, people close to him tell CNN.
While Vance has yet to make up his mind, interviews with roughly a dozen allies and advisers reveal a vice president wrestling with his political ambitions, the fracturing of the MAGA coalition and the demands of fatherhood. They described him as deeply committed to rebuilding the movement that won in 2024 but uncertain over whether he should be the one to lead it.
“I wouldn’t be surprised by any decision he makes,” one of those people said. “He’s only 42. He’s young enough that he can have a comeback should this environment make success impossible. It just may not be his time.”
Vance, once considered the clear 2028 frontrunner, has not set a timeline for the decision, and a White House bid remains firmly on the table. Some allies are adamant that it is more likely than not that he runs. His supporters were encouraged by a lengthy message Vance posted on X the morning after the midterms — which blamed the rampant Republican losses on the Iran war — believing it signaled his framework for a potential presidential campaign. The post also irritated President Donald Trump, sources told CNN.
But in private conversations with friends and loyalists, Vance sounds less certain. People close to him insist he entered the year uncommitted, and the arrival of his fourth child this summer had already fueled speculation inside the White House that he might put his presidential ambitions on hold. More recently, though, his deliberations have centered on a fundamental question: Can he — or any Republican — win in the political climate Trump has created?
Looming over those calculations is the war with Iran, which allies see as perhaps the greatest obstacle to Vance’s presidential ambitions. Much may depend on whether Trump can bring the unpopular conflict to a swift conclusion without further eroding the public’s trust in the White House.
“The question isn’t if JD can do it. It’s: If the Iran war is still happening, can any Republican do it?” a Vance ally said. “If they don’t end the war in Iran, no Republican has a shot at 2028.”
Some of Vance’s fiercest allies insist that Vance is not overtly fazed by the results of the midterms, noting that two years is a long time during which political favor can swing back his way. They also remain committed to the belief that should he enter the 2028 race, he will dominate the Republican primaries.
[From CNN]
I absolutely believe that Vance is delusional enough and tone-deaf enough to run, and I agree that Vance probably considers himself the frontrunner for the nomination. This CNN piece has the vibe of positioning himself for a “reluctant run,” like he expects Republicans to beg him to ride in on a white horse to save the party and piece together the MAGA coalition of morons, racists and true-believer cultists. The problem, from the GOP’s perspective, is that Vance is not Donald Trump and Trump-cultists have never been sold on Vance. The larger problem is that Vance has no real constituency – he’s not the heir to Trump’s legacy, white supremacists hate him because he’s married to an Indian-American woman, and moderates hate him because he’s gross, too online and he says really creepy sh-t all the time.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
Vice President JD Vance with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, November 18, 2025, in the East Room of the White House.,Image: 1053547972, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Daniel Torok/Avalon
-
-
Washington, DC United States President Donald J Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. The leaders were expected to discuss tariffs on Canadian steel, lumber, automobiles, and other goods.
Pictured: Donald J Trump, Mark Carney, JD Vance, Marco Rubio
BACKGRID USA 7 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, WA United States Vice President JD Vance on the phone following the swearing in of Colin McDonald as Assistant Attorney General for National Fraud Enforcement in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 01 April 2026.
Pictured: JD Vance
BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Washington, DC United States Vice President JD Vance gives remarks during an announcement in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, DC. The Trump administration said Thursday that it would suspend an immigration program for multiple tech firms, including Microsoft Corporation, alleging widespread abuse of a worker visa system. Credit: Aaron Schwartz / Pool via CNP / MediaPunch Pictured: JD Vance BACKGRID USA 8 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
United States Vice President JD Vance looks on as Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban (not pictured) speaks to US President Donald J Trump during a bilateral lunch in the Cabinet Room of the White House
Featuring: Vice President JD Vance
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 07 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Schwartz/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
United States Vice President JD Vance (C), alongside his daughter Mirabel (L) and second lady Usha Vance (R) pose next to a pardoned turkey named Gobble in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 November 2025. The annual White House tradition of pardoning a Thanksgiving turkey dates back to 1989, when President George H.W. Bush pardoned a turkey in the Rose Garden.
Featuring: JD Vance, Mirabel Vance, Usha Vance
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 25 Nov 2025
Credit: Jim LoScalzo/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
From left to right; United States Vice President JD Vance, second lady Usha Chilukuri Vance, and former Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, converse as they await the arrival of US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, President Xi Jinping, of The People’s Republic of China, and Madame Peng Liyuan who will participate in a Military Review in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, during a State Visit on Thursday, September 24, 2026.
Credit: Yuri Gripas/Pool via CNP
Featuring: Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, Ivanka Trump
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 24 Sep 2026
Credit: Yuri Gripas//POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
United States President Donald J Trump, with Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Dr. Mehmet Oz (L), listens as Vice President JD Vance (R) speaks to reporters about efforts to crack down on taxpayer fraud in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 October 2026.
Featuring: Donald J Trump, JD Vance, Mehmet Oz
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: Jim LoScalzo/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
-
-
United States Vice President JD Vance delivers remarks to reporters following US President Donald J Trump to about efforts to crack down on taxpayer fraud in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 October 2026.
Featuring: JD Vance
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: Jim LoScalzo/POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
I live in Florida. DeSantis would be another Trump. He’s been awful for this state for 8 years. He kissed Trump’s ass and now he’s trying to distance himself from him. He’s just another MAGA POS.
Paddy Chayevsky’s genius film Network has the female lead played by Faye Dunaway deliver one line that remains with me: “mad messianic prophets don’t come in batches. We either stick with this one or ditch the format completely.” Everyone who tries to lead the GOP after Trump is going to look diminished in his shadow. Another observation I read long ago: the Republican Party is a failed state, and Trump is its warlord. If you don’t have warlord energy – and none of them do – leave it to a guy like Mitt Romney. A consultant. Like a suit.
Paddy…is a writing GAWD ✨️🎬✨️
✨️📖✨️
He ain’t running because his bankroll won’t pay for it.
Yeah, if Peter Thiel tell him to run, he will.
Exactly, it’s all about where the major backing will come from when running for major office, because our political system is broken. Peter Thiel was him major backer, but is he still interested, especially now that he’s moved to Argentina? Vance will take the heat for the fiasco that is this Trump administration, just as Harris was blamed for any shortcomings of the Biden administration. I bet Vance thought he’d be president by now because Trump wouldn’t be able to complete a full term for one reason or another. I’m sure Melania is the only person more disappointed than Vance every morning.
Hey J.D.: Don’t. Nobody likes you.
JD…..habibi….😂😂😂😂
Bless his heart. 😁
Hairy pig-faced Vance, the ultimate political opportunist and hypocrite, is 100% running.
All this is just hype so he can come out after months of fevered speculation (NOT!) to claim that, after much thought, America needs him.
He’ll never get the scent of crap and failure out of his skin and his knees must be forever damaged from all of the kneeling.
The primary is going to be hilarious because all of those choices are losers. Can you imagine any of these guys successfully doing a debate during the presidential campaign ?
The thing about JD is that he is always going to make the choice that will advance himself in some way. Be a moderate Republican? He will do that. Be a crazy ass Trump MAGA minion? He will do that. He changes his political views like I change socks. Right now he is in deep shit with Ohio for supporting that POS Ramaswamy’s disgusting campaign ad. He won’t make any decision until he knows which political group has the most traction, then he will hop on that bandwagon and hope to ride it into the White House. Will that happen in 2028? It remains to be seen.
100% !
Absolutely spot-on. He’s the epitome of “There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.”
I just think he’ll have a hard time with it – he’s never truly been accepted into MAGA, and even if Trump agreed to endorse him, as the recent election just showed, that’s not exactly a path to victory. The nihilist tech-bros that financed him in the first place are historically unpopular, and he’s not nearly a deft enough politician to try to run away from the administration’s policies now and pretend that he was always against them. He’s basically tied to three different very unpopular movements, but can’t benefit from any of them. I love that for him.
So no, he shouldn’t run…but I would really like to watch him try. 😈
Don’t worry, JD – the people will make the decision for you. Nobody likes you and, more importantly, nobody is afraid of you.
O
M
G !!!!
What in the heck is he wearing in that first photo? Black trim?! A sweat stain on his nipple!? No undershirt !?!? Crikey, this is — as they say — what happens when the gays hate you. Wow.
Also, isn’t it verboten to touch members of the Saudi royal family?
Mark my words: RFK Jr will run. He’s the only one whose delusion is so strong that he can’t even tell that he’s hated.
JD has an option that none of the other prospects will have, so it does make sense for him to keep his mouth shut, at least at the moment. There’s a good chance that Vance could end up as an unelected president— ending out Trump’s term. In a few more months, Vance could both serve out part of Trump’s term AND still be eligible to run on his own dubious merits twice. Whatever he chooses to do, he’ll be weighing the pluses and minuses of doing so with and without Trump’s support.
I don’t see JD as having any actual loyalty to Trump, so it’s quite possible that after January, Vance might be looking seriously at 25th amendment stuff. I’m sure he’s aware that if he goes in that direction and fails, Trump will crush him like a bug, and what little chance he has of political success and succession will be toast. I’d imagine that he’s enjoying the buzz now, while he can.
I’m sure JD’s heart beats quicker every time Trump stumbles, but Trump will hang on with his teeth and claws.
Let the people decide if Vance should run. And the people say no. All of them.
Ted Cruz is the last statewide Republican standing in Texas. And he is up for reelection to the Senate in two years. It’s questionable that he can save that Senate seat having famously abandoned the state for Cancun during the ice storm which destroyed the power grid a few years ago. He may just decide to inflict himself on all of us by running for president. Nothing left to lose ATP.
Jasmine Crockett was originally going to run against him, now I think Beto has said he’s thinking about it. I really hope Cruz does run for president, and doesn’t get freaking appointed to Supreme Court, because that’s my nightmare.
Yes, Vance will die before Trump does. And he’s too enmeshed/stained by the stink of Trump. Loser. Go away, hillbilly, and NEVER return. You suck.
Nobody likes you, JD!!
Brassy Rebel, I would love to see Ted Cruz run for and lose the presidency. Bring it on the, Magat.